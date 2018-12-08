President Trump Attends 2018 Army -vs- Navy Football Game…

President Donald Trump attends the 2018 Army -vs- Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The president participated in the coin toss.
I think this is his second game as president. His first was last year.
I remember that.
And Army wins! Hooah!
Really great rendition of the National Anthem performed there at the game.
MAG thanks 🙏 for sharing! An absolute must watch.
You’re welcome! Really enjoyed that version, Flep. Amazing harmony.
am I correct in noting that the Army general who appears on the President’s right in the first picture, then on his left in the second, does NOT have the all-important blue and silver CIB (Combat Infantryman’s Badge) at the top of all his ribbons, but rather a silver paratrooper medaillon? It is unusual that a non-combat experienced officer makes general.
“It is unusual that a non-combat experienced officer makes general.”
I do not know, but a lot of “unconventional” things went on in the military under BHO’s reign of terror upon our Republic.
“Please stand for our National Anthem.”
And yes, everyone did stand up for America!
(This uTube for the non-twitterers.)
Army vs Navy is the only game where everyone playing is willing to die for everyone watching!
Great to see a football game played for the thrill of the game and honest rivalry instead of money. Nice to see that there were no COWARDS there kneeling an d what a thrill to hear our national anthem sung with respect instead of the screeching and other crap from the wnnabees. Very refreshing to see. Thank God for our military. The only gubbermint group that actually fights for and loves the USS. POTUS did the whole thing with respect and honor.
