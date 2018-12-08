President Trump Attends 2018 Army -vs- Navy Football Game…

President Donald Trump attends the 2018 Army -vs- Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The president participated in the coin toss.

13 Responses to President Trump Attends 2018 Army -vs- Navy Football Game…

  1. wyntre says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:21 pm

  2. wyntre says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:23 pm

  3. Jan says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    And Army wins! Hooah!

  4. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Really great rendition of the National Anthem performed there at the game.

  5. JMC says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    am I correct in noting that the Army general who appears on the President’s right in the first picture, then on his left in the second, does NOT have the all-important blue and silver CIB (Combat Infantryman’s Badge) at the top of all his ribbons, but rather a silver paratrooper medaillon? It is unusual that a non-combat experienced officer makes general.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      December 8, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      “It is unusual that a non-combat experienced officer makes general.”

      I do not know, but a lot of “unconventional” things went on in the military under BHO’s reign of terror upon our Republic.

  6. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    “Please stand for our National Anthem.”
    And yes, everyone did stand up for America!

    (This uTube for the non-twitterers.)

  7. fleporeblog says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Army vs Navy is the only game where everyone playing is willing to die for everyone watching!

  8. NvMtnOldMan says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Great to see a football game played for the thrill of the game and honest rivalry instead of money. Nice to see that there were no COWARDS there kneeling an d what a thrill to hear our national anthem sung with respect instead of the screeching and other crap from the wnnabees. Very refreshing to see. Thank God for our military. The only gubbermint group that actually fights for and loves the USS. POTUS did the whole thing with respect and honor.

