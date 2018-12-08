December 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #688

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Molly, Nelly, whatever. She’s just lovely!
Indeed she is. Speaks Russian, I hear. Lovely woman.
She looks even better on ham radio. 🙂
Well played.
She’s dialed right in, 10-4 Good Buddy
Bruce and his lovely XYL Molly!!!
Molly was on purpose just another jab
It’s the Trump trick to draw more attention to the tweet and the Ohrs – they are flat out spies.
I’m dyin’ and in tears here reading these Presidential tweets!
If it weren’t so serious…however, one treeper pointed out on another thread that mueller should be laughed at for his results.
I say…”bring it President Trump!” Let us LAUGH mueller out of existance. Isn’t that rhe Alinsky way? We isolate and denegrate. Pile on so many legal cases that Mueller and team must be forced to shut down.
Jerome, we LOVE you!!!!
It already has been exposed Mr. President. The sad part is your administration has not prosecuted a single one of the bad actors. I know you’ve been mislead / lied to but, it’s now time to right the ship and enforce the rule of law, equal justice for all. Do what you must we stand behind you. France thinks they have an issue just wait until they get a load of us.
With all due respect Mr. President
Great post, Bullseye. This just ain’t getting it done.
Truly on fire with TWEETS. I question the effectiveness of the Tweets in the face of the ultra Smug James Comey in public. Comey simply grinned like a juiced up cheshire cat. No fear of consequences.
Time for POTUS to go beyond TWEETS as a means of Executive action to govern the Executive Branch and the USA.
You sound like you have it all figured out Ray. We should have elected you, it sounds so simple. I wonder why President Trump hasn’t figured out to go beyond TWEETS? Maybe if you wrote him a letter or something he’ll finally figure it out.
A simple inquiry about who authorized the FBI /DoJ lawyer to accompany Comey would be a start.
I personally would care to have well known information that Big White Hat Devin Nunes is requesting be supplied in pristine form. But any display of control of Executive agencies will be a beginning. Barking on social media is currently responded to by criminal One Comey with a satisfied grin and a declaration of “Nonsense”.
That was weird that Comey/ Crook was covered by a govt attorney. It would be advantageous to know who approved this, or was he acting on the side?
True. Who authorizes a government attorney for a fired AG?
Educated guesses- The person at Justice making the decision to withhold testimony is Dana Boente lead counsel of FBI – stated reason to withhold testimony will be on-going Mueller investigation. Even though the whole Muh Russia is obviously a giant hoax, every move by the President’s team has to be by the book.
Have faith that Our President has this gamed out and We are going win.
Educated by Sundance guesses –
Actually Stated Facts by Sundance
I think P45 is getting very bad legal advice and is more concerned about getting his Trade deals passed and keeping the economy strong. These other rats and their intentions don’t seem to bother him in the same way it does us. It must be about leverage for his deals and legislation. There must be big things going on that we do not know. He seems confident and No Fear.
Yes, so true… POTUS can release all/some of the unredacted documents at just the right time…
Patience is a lost virtue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If it every DOES occur that the unredacted docs are released by POTUS, the American people will understand IF they believe POtus released them for the sake of the Republic. If they think he ONLY released them to save his own butt or out of pique, they’ll hate him for exposing the corruption to the world. That is why I wanted him to release them EARLY, not hang onto them as if they were a hole card he needed to “get out of jail.”
I know others have posted this, that POTUS is holding the release for leverage on other parts of his agenda, or has made a ‘deal’with the swamp.
I see it differently. Visualise POTUS, standing, facing the cameras. On his left, is a man representing globalist uniparty. DJT has his left arm over the right mans shoulder, and can’t see his arm or hand, cause they are behind the mans back.
Similarly, the man has his right arm behind DJT’S back. They are smiling for the cameras.
When we look behind, we see each of them has a 12″ butcher knife in their ‘hidden’hands, pointed at the others heart.
The mans knife is labeled ‘impeachment’, and the knife in DJT’S hand is labeled release the documents.
As they smile for the cameras, the man whispers, out of the corner of his mouth;
“You release the documents, we will impeach you FOR releasing them (obstruction).
VSG replies “Ahh, then IF you impeach, I’ll have no reason NOT to release!
Mexican standoff.
Or, like a chess game, where each player has the other players queen in check. Basically, if you take mine, I’ll take yours!. And so, both queens are on the board, but ‘out of play’, as OTHER pieces are moved, as each tries to manuever to a more advantageous position.
Whitaker, Barr, even Graham going for Chairman Judiciary are all ‘other pieces’ being moved around.
And this is just ONE game. VSG is like a ‘Grand Master’, simultaneously playing against multiple opponents.
On another board, hes playing against China, another with EU, etc.
Anyway, I don’t see two chess opponents ‘making a deal’, regarding tjeir queens being in check. Both know the situation without words or ‘deals’.
“Godfather” without the bat.
Except that impeachment in the face of the document release, if those documents are what we think they are, is a non-starter. It would probably not even clear Congress. Especially if Trump held back a few of the nastier ones.
Here the advantage is all Trump’s. The Dems in Congress when it convenes can make it Job #1 to draft articles of Impeachment and to pass those articles…which would convene a trial in the Senate. A Senate which the Republicans control and one in which a 2/3’s vote is required to impeach.
Are you feeling lucky, Dems?
He needs to quit whining and do something about it!!!
I LOVE this president but this is past bizarre behavior!
LikeLike
…maybe there are hidden messages in his tweets.
LikeLike
Ah man…….here we go….I thought you all would be asleep by now…..
A whole lotta …….he should, he outta, I am so this of that…..
The tweets are informing the American people of what is going on…. and that he “Knows” exactly what Mueller and the rest of his gang is doing.
This is information the American people would or will never get from the MSM.
He is also preparing everyone for the Mueller report about to be issued. Basically wanting everyone to see if the vital facts are in the report.
And you all, you know who I am talking to, dougofthenorth, TI Howard and the others, are nothing but “Eyores” and spouting nothing but “negatives” against our President.
We’ve heard it……heard it all before from your kind……and it is frankly boring.
So get on the train or get Off…..Go back under your bridges or just go away….
And ….Bless Your Hearts….
(Psst…two of the three are already gone Gunny.)
LOL!
Gunny, last I heard, the President has 56M followers on Twitter.
Anyone heard an update?
good method, yes.
I don’t know Piper…..thanks for the post though….
I was never that good at math….to count to 23 I have to put my hands in my pockets….
….wait….how does that Cortez person do it?…..wait….count to 22….hands on chest….
I better be careful….Ad Rem is after me……Shhhhhhh…don’t tell her I’m here….Shhhhh
Gunny, promise I won’t
Piper,
citizen817 below says he has 56 Million, so you are correct….that is a bunch….
Have a nice Caturday😎
We have no concept of what he and his team knows, so trying to second-guess his intentions is a wasted effort.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really you think POTUS is ” whining”?
Do you have any idea what it is like in his shoes?
Its spelled “winning”, NOT “whining”!
I don’t see these tweets as Trump whining. What I see, is our President prepping the battle space for what is soon to be coming.
Trump has 56 million Twitter followers, and they all do not love him… understatement. These new pointed tweets (unlike his usual witch hunt ones) are direct hits to the SC and his team. Just a small preemptive strike before Mueller releases his findings. If the media we’re honest in their reporting, none of the tweets would be necessary.
My suggestion, buy more popcorn.
After the Mueller report is released, me thinks the major $hit will hit the fan. There will be nowhere to hide from the coming storm for these traitors.
From 2013
Trump does have a plan..that last tweet ought to scare the hell out of the bad actors…I got a sense of deep foreboding reading it and all I could think was…
Mr President…make them wish they were never born.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rudy is preparing.
Ghomerts report was a ‘shot accross the bow’, a ‘little taste’, and ghomert released it about the time Rudy started talking about ‘investigating the investigators’and saying that “mueller will release HIS report, then we will release OUR report.
POTUS, in this string of tweets, gave us the table of contents, for HIS report.
To prepare US, or to ‘threaten’mueller and co., or both?
Who doesn’t love this man? A spade is a spade or you will get called out!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think several hundred people in Congress are going to get their commupance very soon.
Special elections to replace them will take years, and the MSM will fall on their swords to protect those criminals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I raise a glass to this.
🎄 * * * 17 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judaea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? for we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.” 🌟
-–Matt 2:1-2
—————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and his family –Surround them with prayers of protection
— for integrity of all President Trump’s nominees.
— for Paris (and France) Yellow Jackets’ safety
— block invaders from crossing our nation’s boundary, land and sea
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
— criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— Hanukkah Blessings for Jews and for their safety over the holidays
— for Sundance, AdRem, his crew and all the Treepers-to be protected and get the truth out
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”….. this Christmas we ask for God’s blessings for our family, for our nation.”
(Xmas 2017)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen
I love you, President Trump. You are the only reason that the cesspool otherwise known as Twitter exists.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump’s tweets today have been fantastic. He usually goes on a tear on Saturdays after days like today and I can’t wait.
LikeLike
LOL!!!!!! Pile it ON!!!!!
LikeLike
Shout out to Prime Minister Abe of Japan:
How’s that Trade Deal coming along as we commemorate that Day in Infamy?
LikeLiked by 6 people
My precious former Father In Law was at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked. He manned an anti aircraft gun from Kaneohe before he was sent out to sea. His stories were incredible. He was a true blessing in my life and a wonderful man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This makes me cry, and cry and cry. I am so devastated that I believed in out government for 83 years and now see them as corrupt individuals taking our Commander in Chief down. I am soooo devastated!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Now that you’ve got that out of your system,
Let’s Kick their Ass in 2020.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen…
” Meet at the old mill…We ride at midnight “
LikeLiked by 8 people
ah the old mill. Memories
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, Mel..we all have been betrayed. I’m sickened that we have been lied to all those years. I’m thankful my patriotic dad, a WW2 vet, isn’t alive to see this madness this past decade. This would have killed him….and esp the way President Trump have been treated.
Cold Anger in place…like that kitty in Sundance’s cat photos collection, who glares at the photographer with his ears flattened back….Cold Anger and ready to stand our ground and push back if needed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We have our Bibles…..our God….our President…and……..we have our guns…..
Yellow vests…..pffft……we will now stand with our Brothers and Sisters in Europe….
No more…..
You all want to see some protests……we will come from the hills, and the mountains….the cities and valleys ……we will come with our Cold Anger…and we will be patient at first…and tell you to just get out…..
Then when you begin to do what you all do best…..talk….and talk some more…we will throw you all out…..on your asses…..because soon…
It will be too late to apologize…..Too Late to Apologize……your time is coming..
Bingo, Gunny.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
MelH have FAITH/PDJT is
taking DS DOWN… Lots
happening behind the scenes.
It’s complicated business/
and he’s WINNING. ❤️🇺🇸
OMG could this be the TICK or the TOCK?
She’s really surprised me. I always liked her on Fox but never thought of her as a heavyweight… then she gets the job in the administration and has been fantastic. Now she’s been promoted… very hard working, intelligent, formidable woman.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agreed. And the bobble heads will hate her
LikeLiked by 4 people
And my two cents…….grrrrr……like a dog off a leash…
She was definitely relegated to B team at Fox and I bet it KILLS the likes of Megyn Kelly, fraud Gretchen Carlson, Marie Barf, and Bush bot Dana Perino to see her in such an elevated position. I love it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
All well and good. But it sucks that The President does not have personal input into the selection other than what his advisors tell him. I can understand that it may be seen as conflict, but it’s the most important role in the executive branch after PDJT. So much room for error, agenda and the admission of a traitor to the executive ranks. It’s been the downfall in times past. Let’s hope & pray.
Every move is a negotiation/ one
step at a time. PDJT is unique in
that he reads people/ situations
very astutely. Nothing is set in stone.
If you perform/embrace “MAGA”,
America FIRST, you stay. Any
deviation you eventually are removed/SIMPLE.
*But it sucks that The President does not have personal input into the selection other than what his advisors tell him”
Are you nuts?
Again….with this Eeyore crap….
not have personal input for selection……he does what he wants……get off of it..
Best time of night to get on this thread and someone woke them up…..
Stuck, Joe Digenova said he is the guy who he talked about that would make the D S panic. High approbation from him is worth considering.
From some of the history I have been reading, there may be more to Barr than just being a Bushie. He seems to have an originalist’s mind.
We shall see.
I suspect as much as well.
Didn’t Tillerson oversee the degradation of the Boy Scouts during his watch?
LikeLiked by 4 people
What else do we need to take a closer look at with Tillerson?
How he developed Russian Oil & Gas, expanding funding for their military aggressions?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same with the Venezuelan Commies?
Being from Texas and well aware of Rex Tillerson whom I once had great respect for, no more
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ditto. Tillerson conned us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tillerson conned us.
——————–
Excellent three-worded sentence, BKR
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trust him, he’s read them, and after 30+ years of high stakes negotiations, he’s learned the value of patience and perfect timing… Remember, our allies requested he wait. We don’t know what he does.
On the ‘waiting’; SD posted about the process for IG reports, and how the ‘management’ at DOJ can effectively sensor and mitigate a damaging report.
So, seems logical after what happened with earlier reports being watered down, parts classified, the IG has certainly completed his report on unmasking and FISA abuse, and is waiting for a change in management. After all, why release a report, just to have it effectively re-written by Rosie?
Its not like anyone, including POTUS, is ‘calling’ for it to be released. Perhaps a temporary AG doesn’t have enough clout, need to wait for new AG?
Condi Rice’s suggestion.
BKR/ Yes, what Tillerson implemented
was destructive for the Boy Scouts to say the least.
December 13, 2016
Tillerson’s Assault on Scouting
By Timothy Birdnow (excerpt)
“Tillerson is a committed Christian, which would normally be a happy development. However, Tillerson is a member of the notoriously left-wing Congregationalists. He is also known to be squishy on global warming, favoring some sort of carbon credit trading and having supported the 2015 Paris Agreement.
It also appears that Tillerson is a globalist. In a speech to the globalist Council on Foreign Relations Tillerson stated:
“Should the United States seek so-called energy independence in an elusive effort to insulate this country from the impact of world events on the economy, or should Americans pursue the path of international engagement, seeking ways to better compete within the global market for energy? Like the Council’s founders, I believe we must choose the course of greater international engagement… The central reality is this: The global free market for energy provides the most effective means of achieving U.S. energy security by promoting resource development, enabling diversification, multiplying our supply channels, encouraging efficiency, and spurring innovation.”
Sounds more like Jeb Bush or Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump, doesn’t he?
This, in many ways, explains Tillerson’s support for opening the Boy Scouts to homosexuality. It is the international norm, and if he supports a largely borderless world, sacrifices in old-fashioned cultural norms are going to have to be made.”
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2016/12/tillersons_assault_on_scouting.html
Worth a read/POTUS had him pegged.
Congregationalists were never globalists. I grew up as one.
If you are speaking about the left wingers taking over our organized religions, then I can see it. My Presbyterian Church is turning into the same thing. I am now considering going back to Dutch Reformed, but there may be no escape.
Yes he was and he is an Eagle Scout to boot! Tarnishes my Eagle.
T-Rex the Magnificent!
RIP
Welp now we know 🙂 Lazy As Hell.
That’s gonna leave a mark. Ouch!
Probably the “dumb as a rock” thing won’t sit too well with Tillerson, either. Let the games begin!
It doesn’t sit well with me either, does it you? I seriously doubt the man is dumb, but the worst thing about this tweet is that it’s petty, vindictive, and reminds people that POTUSes don’t build as much as tear down when they say stuff like this.
Dumb???????
Oh yeah, it bothered me. A lot of the Trump Tweets bother me. Then, the sh!t usually hits the fan, and people start talking. It seems this drama is the only way around the MSM.
I’m with POTUS, so will wait and see what comes of it. We may learn something new.
We might, yes, but I am convinced each time he goes this far in a personal way, he loses votes. It worked in the campaign. It doesn’t wear well during an actual administration. I recall reading how hard it is for even very “likable” Presidents to retain popularity as their admin progresses. It’s usually blamed on the media age in which we live…Potuses are seen and heard a lot and people tire of them.
LikeLike
You make a great point. I do believe his tweets are wearing a bit thin on some of his supporters. But there’s a lot going on right now, and it’s another year before he needs to start campaigning again. People forget a lot in a year, particularly when something big sidetracks them. I have to wonder.
I notice you were quick to call out President Trump but not one word about Sec. Tillerson. There was no reason for Sec. Tillerson to say the things he said about our President or the people that voted for out President. President Trump does not just sit back and let people debase him or the working men and women of this country. When someone lashes out unfairly at President Trump or tries to bully him..well, he doesn’t just sit back and pretend it didn’t happen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If I didn’t know better, I’d think this was a spoof.
When I first saw this, I thought…someone has hijacked his account.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Tillerson did an interview with Jeff Bezos’ blog and said many of the same things about Trump that the same type of people used to say about Reagan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/rex-tillerson-bob-schieffer-interview-houston-firing-trump-tweet-tillerson-insult-2018-12-07/
LikeLiked by 1 person
F criminal justice reform side show not what you were elected to do remember: the wall, deport illegals, kill obozocare, return to the rule of law just a few
You seem very critical of the President.
I voted for him to reform the criminal justice system. I’m glad he’s doing it, because I support the President.
Extremely popular, not like those foolish campaign slogans yelled out by your supporters at every a Trump rally.
Could you please clarify what you’re saying? I don’t understand at all.
I believe he’s saying that no one was yelling out “Prison Reform”!! at the rally’s not high on the maga agenda. The chanting and campaign were Build the wall, rule of law, deport illegals, kill obamacare, drain the swamp!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I agree with you, but still not sure what Buck meant.
Re-read Buck’s comment as sarcasm, I think that should click. Yes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like “Build the wall!”? That’s a pretty popular ask, even with Democrats. At least it used to be popular with Democrats. The REAL Democrats, anyway. Not like these fake ones they have now. You know… pretend to be all about “Democratic Socialism” while secretly suckling at the Wall Street teat.
Anyway. “Build the wall!” is not just a slogan, IMO.
Disregard this last one. Misinterpreted Buck’s post.
And we are at the push comes to shove portion of the show when it comes to “build the wall.”. Who blinks?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tillerson’s ego couldn’t handle being fired.
LikeLiked by 7 people
On the other hand, POTUS shows his lack of discipline by reacting with that juvenile tweet. He could have tweeted that his style and Tillerson’s didn’t mesh, that Tillerson didn’t understand the way he analyzed problems.
I
The thing is, we know our POtus doesn’t handle criticism well at all. That’s a huge reason, I know from my own circle of friends, that some folks couldn’t bring themselves to vote for him even though their instincts said he was right on so many issues. They were afraid he’d blow it with foreign powers, cause danger in the world. We’ve seen, however, that he is quite capable of disciplining his responses to foreign powers. It’s his responses at home that are, at times, concerning. I care about that because I’m fearful it costs him each time he does that.
POTUS does not handle BASELESS vicious criticism well. I don’t either. Tillson struck at the President, and he hit back. I approve. He should help the President or at least don’t become a distraction
LikeLiked by 3 people
Use your imagination. Take away ALL POTUS tweets. Other than a VERY FEW things said at rallys, HOW is he then any different, in style and interaction with his enemies, than a typical Rino President or candidate, GWB, Mitt, etc.
He smiles, shakes hands and is very grascious with Schumer, Durbin, Pelosi, etc.
In face to face meetings, a class act.
But we didn’t WANT another Romney, we wanted a FIGHTER. Well, THIS is what a fighter DOES; when attacked, he hits back, hard. Republicans before him didn’t do that.
At the risk of offending PETA, just how long are you going to continue beating this dead horse? Your “concern” has been noted.
TI Howard,
I think it is time for you to stop all the Eeyore criticism crap for tonite….the entire thread has been the same type of comments from you…
We get it…..your circle of friends could not vote for him…says alot about you……
Say goodnite….
And…Bless Your Heart…
10-1 Tillerson is writing a book…donut….
Sprinkles.
OK….and with Dunkin Donuts coffee….😎
LikeLike
Shame on Tillerson.
Remember….
Anybody who criticizes President Trump..
criticizes WeThePeople,
because we voted for President Trump.
We hired President Trump to clean up the national corruption.
Sadly, Tillerson is part of the problem…
not part of the solution.
I’m glad Tillerson is gone.
Again…shame on him..
for doing a childish thing.
Yet the media will talk of Trump’s response and everyone will forget Tillerson so the net is negative.
There is no question in my mind that Rex is not 1/10th of the SoS that Mike has shown himself to be already. This is a function of understanding this President and what he wants to get done …now.
Mouse of a Man with a deep voice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Reminds me of that Traitor Kerry.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A back-stabber. So many of these type come out of corporate environments. Big Corporations are cesspools of get-ahead anyway back-stabbers cultures. It’s appalling really. And the top people really are lazy because they can just pass all the heavy lifting down the chain of command and then take all the credit. Seen it many times.
Small and medium size companies are much more friendly and are work together environments. More at work joy and fulfillment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
conservatives and treepers pay no attention, zero, nada, to media/msn…
We learned years ago to reason and think for ourselves… thus, classical education for our kidlettes.
This guy is Lazy As Hell.
And apparently dumb as a rock. 🙂
Listen to what Tillerson is actually saying. He was the guy who was telling President Trump he couldn’t get things done. Instead of finding ways to do the things the President needed doing. That’s what got him fired right there. He forgot who was boss. We didn’t vote for you, Rex. Dumbass
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heather’s perfect pitch is already shining through.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Get the bitch is all I can say
Yet is anyone even investigating this years-long scandal
Ummm … yeah, Mollie …
We’ve been reading about it here at the Conservative Treehouse for over 2 years now, since NSA Chief Admiral Mike Rogers visited President Trump at Trump Tower after the Nov 2016 elections.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Was Bruce Ohr leaking to a reporter named Molly?
Well, if the purpose of mueller invrstigation is to rein in President Trump, its been a dismal failure!
May not be be the thread for this but….
No…..I’m not politically correct. I love God, I love my country, I respect my President, I love Christmas, I dont believe there is anything wrong with candy canes or the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”. I believe God created us all in His image and I believe He wants us to love one another and share one belief….that Christ is Lord. It’s so very simple….but we insist on making it so hard. I pray for Peace on Earth this Christmas.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen…but, uh, what kinda name tag is that? And that “may not be the thread” preface hangin off the front end…weird.
When I signed up frbrd ( freebird) was not available so it assigned me Frbrdskmi. And my concern for this thread was because of the guidelines. Apparently my concern is now noted. Thus the reason I do not comment very often on CTH. I assume since one is not a regular responder or someone who shares an opinion, you are automatically assumed to be a troll. Sad, because many come here to be enlightened and when they finally do comment, the first reaction is negative( since you moniker is new, you must be a troll) …much like the liberals don’t you think? I will continue to rely on CTH for news, but I swear I will never share my opinion, concerns, or feelings again. So sad that all outlets have become so freaking critical. God Bless President Trump , and God Bless America.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see nothing wrong with your name and also see nothing wrong with what you posted. I agree with you. God bless you, our country, and our great President!
By the way, it would be a shame if you never share your opinion again, without people like you this site will be left to the wolves. Hope to see you around more often Free Bird!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Whoa, no accusations from this quarter, and the rules are pretty simple, this thread is the daily generic…so here you’re dealing with a simpleton…me.
Welcome.
Freebird, water off a duck’s back. Post on, dude.
Where did you get these guidelines from,actually it more depends.In my opinion, on what you say and when.
” I assume since one is not a regular responder or someone who shares an opinion, you are automatically assumed to be a troll.”
Freebird, You do know that having someone say amen to what you said is very supportive?
And most of us wouldn’t have picked up on the free bird stuff, so thanks for explaining. Without cat like curiosity causing Rose to ask, we wouldn’t know.
And for the preface, sounded to me like someone thinks something is against the rules but is going to do it anyway. Frankly, I don’t know one way or the other. Now, if you were going to post such a great song as freebird, (hint hint), that would belong on the open thread. Unless you can find it playing in something like a Trump Rally. That would belong here on the presidential thread.
And I agree, having your words called weird is offputting. But hey, you were amened (sp?). Rejoice and celebrate. That way outweighs the weird.
Hey Frbrdskmi ….don’t sweat it man…no issues……hah…just wait till you go to the bin…
Been there man…alot….da bin…….and if you feel like it…..go to the Open Thread….
Cause……It’s Caturday…..always fun….and…
Shhhhhhh……Ad Rem’s looking for me……Don’t tell her I’m here…..shhhhh… 😎
You really cannot give up that easily. We may all have to handle a gun some day and will need to carry through! Welcome!
Uh, yeah – that IS off-topic for this thread, Frbrd
There’s a daily Open Thread that’s more suitable for comments about candy canes and Christmas and such.
This is the daily Presidential Thread; here are the guidelines from the top of the page:
“… we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.”
Duly noted, and my last response….thank you for the clarification for my comment here on this thread. I feel like a child who has been put in a corner for “time out”. I believe my first comment before I shared my heartfelt feeling was, ” this may not be the thread for my comment”. Thank you for letting me know this was not the thread to share. I apologize for being so new to CTH that I do not know where to share my feelings. I wish SD and CTH all the best. Thank you SD for all that you do. God bless you all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welcome to the Tree House Frbrdskmi! I second your emotions as well. Please don’t let this dampen your desire to post further comments. Sometimes the big kids think this is dodgeball, and we’re back in the third grade. 😀
Free bird, your humility blesses us all. You said you loved President Trump.
So do we! He definitely is a gift from God to America, for “Such a Time as This.” Welcome!
Now wasn’t it just yesterday (or close) that I reminded you of the same guidelines? A little kindness goes a long way…..
So how long do we stay happy collaborating on NATO military missions and intelligence now that Britain and Europe are racing to staff their armed forces (emphasis “armed”) with their newly arrived “diversity”?
Extortion 17 anyone?
British Forces Mired in Identity Politics, Army Winning ‘Race for Diversity’
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/12/07/british-forces-mired-in-identity-politics-army-winning-race-for-diversity/
The Armed Forces of the United Kingdom have become mired in identity politics, with the British Army bragging that it is winning the “race for diversity” against the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
When your own army turns your weapons against you.
Of all the atrocity that happen during 0zer0 years what really tears me up is Extortion 17 and Benghazi. It hurts my heart and soul.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, betrayal.
For anyone interested, the Michael Strange Foundation supports families of fallen service members. Michael was the cryptologist on the Extortion 17 mission.
The foundation is spearheaded by his father. I was privileged to meet him in Philly, he had a table set up at a cheesesteak place with informational pamphlets and T-shirts.
http://www.michaelstrangefoundation.org/
Trump openly helping Silicon Valley censor conservatives:
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/12/03/usmca-entrenches-tech-companies-right-censor/
‘USMCA also entrenches tech companies’ right to censor without liability. Article 19.17 of the trade agreement gives tech companies immunity from any lawsuits arising from actions taken to “restrict material it considers to be harmful or objectionable.” ‘
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why are you on this site if you’re going around using shady news sources to condemn the President?
What’s your point? You’re against the USMCA trade deal? You’re a big Nafta fan, eh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There nothing fake at all about that clause in this agreement.
This guy who wrote this does know his a** from a hole in the ground,you notice he does not show the actual words,sort like this part below about it lasting 20 years,no mention about every five years,it coming up for review and than the part about legal challenges,Really.
“The stakes are high. Once the treaty is ratified, it will be exponentially harder to roll back internet censorship. Unless you want the tech giants’ right to censor to persist for another 20 years (that’s how long NAFTA lasted), now is the time to make your voice heard.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re cordially invited to stay at Breitbart.,
Another Target Hit Ad Rem…..deadly……😎
I don’t know what is going to happen to Trump. But there are two very solid things he has done, that can’t be taken away anytime soon: Conservative Supreme Court and most people in the country do not trust the government or the media anymore.
LikeLiked by 4 people
None of us know what is going to happen because we can’t see the future of course, but you can bet we have the most competent President imaginable, and if anybody can pull it off, he can.
We really need to keep things in perspective like the positives you mentioned… if you take a look at the whole, the President is making huge moves that help us over and over again, and regardless of the nonsense the news media throws at him, most Americans know the truth.
Keep up the good fight!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like Yogi Berra said ” It is hard to predict the future,especially things that have not happened yet.
Cool & Tree: A couple of examples of things Tump has done that most people have forgotten about.
1. Obama set up a slush fund in the DoJ where all DoJ fines where placed ($ billions) so they could be secretly funneled to the Dem’s. Remember Obama saying how he was going to actively help groom the next generation of young Dems once he left office? Well Trump shut down that Chicago styled channel of corruption. Notice Obama hasn’t been actively grooming any young Dems lately? Obama’s idea of grooming is handing out taxpayer’s money! Not happening!
2. Obama created the Consumer Protection Agency in 2010 and appointed Elizabeth Warren to shake down companies and channel the fines to the Democratic party. Since the agency can not be shutdown, Trump appointed someone to temporarily head this agency (name slips my mind) who appointed a half dozen friends to help him mis-run the agency. Needless to say with a little help from his friends he has efficiently managed to tie up the agency’s resources to the point that they don’t have time to shake down anyone! It is hilarious how he and his 6 friends have successfully managed to totally trottle this agency and drive the agency’s gov bureaocrates to dispare! With reduced fine money the Dems are hurting! Thanks Elizabeth! This is Dem corruption at it’s finest!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That thankfulness goes thru my mind more than 10 times a day.
We all have come a long way since that day he came down the escalator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m so tired of smarmy educated idiots, here and elsewhere, saying, ” perpetual motion machines violate the laws of thermodynamics.”
What about the BILLIONS of stars, just in our solar system??? Where does all that energy, radiation, charged particles, plasma, etc. go?
What do you think Tesla was REALLY doing?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Texian,
A little off topic, but your comment reminded me of this…
REHOVOT, Israel, February 26, 1998–One of the most bizarre premises of quantum theory, which has long fascinated philosophers and physicists alike, states that by the very act of watching, the observer affects the observed reality.
In a study reported in the February 26 issue of Nature (Vol. 391, pp. 871-874), researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science have now conducted a highly controlled experiment demonstrating how a beam of electrons is affected by the act of being observed. The experiment revealed that the greater the amount of “watching,” the greater the observer’s influence on what actually takes place.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/1998/02/980227055013.htm
FYI, we have one star in our solar system. It’s called the Sun.
We know what you mean, though.
Holy crap! (if it is true)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/report-rosenstein-appointed-a-special-counsel-to-investigate-trump-in-response-to-a-request-from-dem-senator-mark-warner/
signal app text messages, full meeting of gang of eight by McCabe/Rosy
I have not seen this info come up before and I thought I caught everything since about last November on spygate and this special counsel shit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the heck were in those envelopes in “certain” programs at the Bush funeral???
Was it not strange that the Clintons and Obamas were literally standing at attention to recite the Apostles Creed and then President Trump and Melania were criticized for not following along…
Maybe they had different programs? Maybe there was a hidden message in those envelopes?
Jeb sure seemed to be interested?
I think it was planned – just another attempt at hatred IMO
If I were there I would have not said it either,I say a different one,so what is your point.And the computer voice is great in the video too.
Libs & MSM were screaming that President Trump was the chosen one of the evangelicals and look who was…blah blah –
I think it was planned – jmo that is it – other footage shows only certain people with those envelopes and making strange faces after looking at what was in them?
when was the last time you saw Barry so interested in praying?
Will Billy outlast Jimmy ? Not so sure
Strange indeed to see satan’s greatest lieutenants standing up and reciting the Apostles Creed. I think it proper that POTUS and FLOTUS did not join them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Until the funeral, most of the MSM talking heads thought the Apostles Creed was another installment of the Sylvester Stallone Rocky movies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had to laugh at the part of the Cohen report that accuses him of trying to influence the election by the money he donated to the campaign and the agreed upon payment with that Stormy bimbo. Using this logic, a fundraiser would be an illegal attempt to influnce an election. Heck, the DNC went massively into debt to win the House back! Illegal!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As we treepers join sundance in prayers this Holy Season, celebrating the birth of Christ, fulfilling the Gospel message, He died for our sin, so that we might live in eternity with Him…
God has impressed upon my heart this week to trust Him even more, as the Memorial Service for President George H W Bush showed a great patriot and American, not perfect by any means ~ particularly regarding undoing RR’s America First agenda, [led by evil Karl Rove, yes, evil], and their New World Order… this you tube of Senator Simpson speaks to my heart as we look to 2019…
1) Understand the total depravity and severity, then,
2) Respond in humor … [as God so often does to remind us WHO is still Sovereign].
Respond in humor…
Just want to post this tweet again (Citizen already posted it above) because I liked it so much:
I know that a number of people are unhappy with this tweet. “Why does Trump have to be so mean?” and so forth. That is understandable. In recent weeks, POTUS has been much nicer and is trying to win back those disaffected suburban yuppies who are ‘ashamed’ of him and his commoner ways.
But…this pretty much had to be done (to TRex). And the time is drawing nearer where POTUS pretty much won’t have to do this any longer.
There are only so many remaining “bitter ex-employees” left from the Administration. The chief member of that group was Tillerson. McMaster has a book deal, and some guy named Cliff Sims also has a book deal. Neither of those two had the stature of the Secretary Of State. Also, it is possible that someone like a General Kelly could be in a position in the future to put-down Trump if and when Kelly leaves the Administration. But my guess is Kelly is too disciplined to do that.
So, with POTUS still working to fight the ongoing Coup attempt, here comes T-Rex Tillerson from out of nowhere to blast POTUS as basically an ignorant, undisciplined, wannabe-law-breaking buffoon who only won the election because the voters weren’t paying attention.
This broadside emerges on “Mueller Friday” with Cohen and Manafort info yet to come out (that will similarly trash POTUS. And Tillerson is trending all day on Twitter as the left gleefully uses TRex’s words to smear Trump.
Trump simply got in the fight and turned the tables. TRex says I’m stupid? No HE is stupid. And lazy. And so forth. Trump is taking the power back from Tillerson and his enemies and flipping the script in a simple, brutal way.
POTUS has said many times that he’s only as ‘loud’ and combative as he is because he has to be that to get his message out. He’s right, I think. But, as the cast of turncoats narrows into the future (we’ve already had the “Fire and Fury” and Woodward and Omarosa books), and there are fewer adversaries to battle, POTUS can be kinder and gentler. It will get easier over time.
However, this piece of family business had to be taken care of today. Not because POTUS sought out the fight, but because TRex opened his big, egotistical mouth. So POTUS smacked him down, just as POTUS did recently to Justice Roberts.
Good. I love it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree.
The tweet made me laugh out loud. It was great. TRex better be careful, or he’ll end up like Rosie O’Donnell.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Correct! As a non-Democrat targeted by the media opposition, history has taught us that you have to fight and push back HARD. If not you have already lost. I understand that some people would prefer that Trump not act this way but he responds as the situation demands. For evidence see his interactions with foreign leaders.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If POTUS was meek when attack, then I would be worried. This offensive today shows he’s feeling just fine.
Why do people have to fall for blatant MSM manipulations? They are desperate to shut Trump down. So they portray him as mean so we will turn on him. And to use us to get him to stop being effective.
Mean is what that ungrateful POS Tillerson said. Taking revenge on Trump because Trump removed him as an obstacle to getting great things done, and replaced him with somebody who could do something great.
What has Trump done that is illegal? If Tillerson was so desperate to stop Trump, that he falsely advised that these great things Trump is doing are illegal, then Tillerson is blatantly incompetent. And if Tillerson believed what he said, then he is also delusional. But even then, it was his job to find a legal way to achieve the President’s goals.
Leaving climate accord. – legal
Ending NAFTA. – legal
Moving embassy to Jerusalem – legal
Starting peace process in Korea. – legal
The list goes on and on.
Fighting back on trade wars we have been the victim of for decades. – legal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well said and I agree, Jim
9th circus reverses asylum policy. Typical dim move.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/return-of-trumps-asylum-policy-blocked-by-9th-circuit-court-reports
Next step, close the border.
Wow, the “media” has all but measured the drapes in the WH after today’s Cohen/Manafort releases… I don’t see it…..Perhaps it’s time for the President to release what he has?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They measured the drapes but they’re about a yard short on the drop. Wrong color too. Typical dummies
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ocasio-Cortez:
“I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up.
Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.
Have fun!”
She’s going full fascist right out of the gate.
She is also in violation of the law, You can’t use the power of the law to get back at people calling you out.
42 U.S. Code § 1983 – Civil action for deprivation of rights
US Code
Notes
prev | next
Every person who, under color of any statute, ordinance, regulation, custom, or usage, of any State or Territory or the District of Columbia, subjects, or causes to be subjected, any citizen of the United States or other person within the jurisdiction thereof to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws, shall be liable to the party injured in an action at law, suit in equity, or other proper proceeding for redress, except that in any action brought against a judicial officer for an act or omission taken in such officer’s judicial capacity, injunctive relief shall not be granted unless a declaratory decree was violated or declaratory relief was unavailable. For the purposes of this section, any Act of Congress applicable exclusively to the District of Columbia shall be considered to be a statute of the District of Columbia.
(R.S. § 1979; Pub. L. 96–170, § 1, Dec. 29, 1979, 93 Stat. 1284; Pub. L. 104–317, title III, § 309(c), Oct. 19, 1996, 110 Stat. 3853.)
Take Ocasio out.
It’s not OC talking anymore. They’ve learned to have her as the face but handlers are doing the messaging now.
LikeLike
Has anyone mentioned that Bill Priestaps resignation could be a signal that the FISA Horowitz report is coming soon .? A bunch of people left when the last report came out.
Boltonish Provocatus..
A deep state setup to potentially embroil President Trump and the United States into a deeper conflict with President Putin and Russia is now in play..
The current Ukrainian government is a deep state installed regime.. The majority of the Ukrainian people prefer to align with Russia.
Recently three Ukrainian warships entered Russian territorial waters in violation of international law.
Thursday it was reported the US military has asked the Department of State to notify the Turkish government of its intent to sail a NATO warship in the Black Sea..
Friday it was reported a Russian submarine was deployed from its Black Sea port..
https://sputniknews.com/military/201812061070426427-usa-black-sea-kerch-strait-warship/
https://sputniknews.com/russia/201812071070479125-russia-sub-kerch-strait/
If Barr does not, he will be terminated.
President Trump quietly signed this into law:
It didn’t post the WH site so here it is:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-signed-s-2152-law/
