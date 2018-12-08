December 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #688

Posted on December 8, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

230 Responses to December 8th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #688

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:20 am

    • Peoria Jones says:
      December 8, 2018 at 12:33 am

      Molly, Nelly, whatever. She’s just lovely!

    • Bullseye says:
      December 8, 2018 at 12:41 am

      It already has been exposed Mr. President. The sad part is your administration has not prosecuted a single one of the bad actors. I know you’ve been mislead / lied to but, it’s now time to right the ship and enforce the rule of law, equal justice for all. Do what you must we stand behind you. France thinks they have an issue just wait until they get a load of us.
      With all due respect Mr. President

    • Ray Runge says:
      December 8, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Truly on fire with TWEETS. I question the effectiveness of the Tweets in the face of the ultra Smug James Comey in public. Comey simply grinned like a juiced up cheshire cat. No fear of consequences.

      Time for POTUS to go beyond TWEETS as a means of Executive action to govern the Executive Branch and the USA.

      • treehouseron says:
        December 8, 2018 at 12:50 am

        You sound like you have it all figured out Ray. We should have elected you, it sounds so simple. I wonder why President Trump hasn’t figured out to go beyond TWEETS? Maybe if you wrote him a letter or something he’ll finally figure it out.

        • Ray Runge says:
          December 8, 2018 at 1:12 am

          A simple inquiry about who authorized the FBI /DoJ lawyer to accompany Comey would be a start.

          I personally would care to have well known information that Big White Hat Devin Nunes is requesting be supplied in pristine form. But any display of control of Executive agencies will be a beginning. Barking on social media is currently responded to by criminal One Comey with a satisfied grin and a declaration of “Nonsense”.

      • quintrillion says:
        December 8, 2018 at 12:54 am

        I think P45 is getting very bad legal advice and is more concerned about getting his Trade deals passed and keeping the economy strong. These other rats and their intentions don’t seem to bother him in the same way it does us. It must be about leverage for his deals and legislation. There must be big things going on that we do not know. He seems confident and No Fear.

        • mj_inOC says:
          December 8, 2018 at 1:11 am

          Yes, so true… POTUS can release all/some of the unredacted documents at just the right time…
          Patience is a lost virtue.

          • Tl Howard says:
            December 8, 2018 at 1:28 am

            If it every DOES occur that the unredacted docs are released by POTUS, the American people will understand IF they believe POtus released them for the sake of the Republic. If they think he ONLY released them to save his own butt or out of pique, they’ll hate him for exposing the corruption to the world. That is why I wanted him to release them EARLY, not hang onto them as if they were a hole card he needed to “get out of jail.”

        • Dutchman says:
          December 8, 2018 at 2:32 am

          I know others have posted this, that POTUS is holding the release for leverage on other parts of his agenda, or has made a ‘deal’with the swamp.

          I see it differently. Visualise POTUS, standing, facing the cameras. On his left, is a man representing globalist uniparty. DJT has his left arm over the right mans shoulder, and can’t see his arm or hand, cause they are behind the mans back.
          Similarly, the man has his right arm behind DJT’S back. They are smiling for the cameras.
          When we look behind, we see each of them has a 12″ butcher knife in their ‘hidden’hands, pointed at the others heart.
          The mans knife is labeled ‘impeachment’, and the knife in DJT’S hand is labeled release the documents.

          As they smile for the cameras, the man whispers, out of the corner of his mouth;
          “You release the documents, we will impeach you FOR releasing them (obstruction).
          VSG replies “Ahh, then IF you impeach, I’ll have no reason NOT to release!

          Mexican standoff.
          Or, like a chess game, where each player has the other players queen in check. Basically, if you take mine, I’ll take yours!. And so, both queens are on the board, but ‘out of play’, as OTHER pieces are moved, as each tries to manuever to a more advantageous position.
          Whitaker, Barr, even Graham going for Chairman Judiciary are all ‘other pieces’ being moved around.

          And this is just ONE game. VSG is like a ‘Grand Master’, simultaneously playing against multiple opponents.

          On another board, hes playing against China, another with EU, etc.

          Anyway, I don’t see two chess opponents ‘making a deal’, regarding tjeir queens being in check. Both know the situation without words or ‘deals’.

          • tigsmom says:
            December 8, 2018 at 2:48 am

            “Godfather” without the bat.

          • Jay Currie says:
            December 8, 2018 at 3:30 am

            Except that impeachment in the face of the document release, if those documents are what we think they are, is a non-starter. It would probably not even clear Congress. Especially if Trump held back a few of the nastier ones.

            Here the advantage is all Trump’s. The Dems in Congress when it convenes can make it Job #1 to draft articles of Impeachment and to pass those articles…which would convene a trial in the Senate. A Senate which the Republicans control and one in which a 2/3’s vote is required to impeach.

            Are you feeling lucky, Dems?

    • dougofthenorth says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:23 am

      He needs to quit whining and do something about it!!!
      I LOVE this president but this is past bizarre behavior!

      • Karen says:
        December 8, 2018 at 1:32 am

        …maybe there are hidden messages in his tweets.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          December 8, 2018 at 2:12 am

          Ah man…….here we go….I thought you all would be asleep by now…..

          A whole lotta …….he should, he outta, I am so this of that…..

          The tweets are informing the American people of what is going on…. and that he “Knows” exactly what Mueller and the rest of his gang is doing.

          This is information the American people would or will never get from the MSM.

          He is also preparing everyone for the Mueller report about to be issued. Basically wanting everyone to see if the vital facts are in the report.

          And you all, you know who I am talking to, dougofthenorth, TI Howard and the others, are nothing but “Eyores” and spouting nothing but “negatives” against our President.

          We’ve heard it……heard it all before from your kind……and it is frankly boring.

          So get on the train or get Off…..Go back under your bridges or just go away….

          And ….Bless Your Hearts….

      • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
        December 8, 2018 at 1:58 am

        We have no concept of what he and his team knows, so trying to second-guess his intentions is a wasted effort.

      • Sayit2016 says:
        December 8, 2018 at 2:20 am

        Really you think POTUS is ” whining”?

        Do you have any idea what it is like in his shoes?

      • citizen817 says:
        December 8, 2018 at 2:21 am

        I don’t see these tweets as Trump whining. What I see, is our President prepping the battle space for what is soon to be coming.
        Trump has 56 million Twitter followers, and they all do not love him… understatement. These new pointed tweets (unlike his usual witch hunt ones) are direct hits to the SC and his team. Just a small preemptive strike before Mueller releases his findings. If the media we’re honest in their reporting, none of the tweets would be necessary.
        My suggestion, buy more popcorn.
        After the Mueller report is released, me thinks the major $hit will hit the fan. There will be nowhere to hide from the coming storm for these traitors.

        From 2013

        • Sayit2016 says:
          December 8, 2018 at 2:30 am

          Trump does have a plan..that last tweet ought to scare the hell out of the bad actors…I got a sense of deep foreboding reading it and all I could think was…

          Mr President…make them wish they were never born.

        • Dutchman says:
          December 8, 2018 at 2:40 am

          “Prepping the battlespace”, or giving a preview of what WILL be in the report
          Rudy is preparing.
          Ghomerts report was a ‘shot accross the bow’, a ‘little taste’, and ghomert released it about the time Rudy started talking about ‘investigating the investigators’and saying that “mueller will release HIS report, then we will release OUR report.
          POTUS, in this string of tweets, gave us the table of contents, for HIS report.

          To prepare US, or to ‘threaten’mueller and co., or both?

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:38 am

      Who doesn’t love this man? A spade is a spade or you will get called out!

    • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:54 am

      I think several hundred people in Congress are going to get their commupance very soon.
      Special elections to replace them will take years, and the MSM will fall on their swords to protect those criminals.

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:20 am

    🎄 * * * 17 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 “Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judaea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? for we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.” 🌟
    -–Matt 2:1-2
    —————————————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and his family –Surround them with prayers of protection
    — for integrity of all President Trump’s nominees.
    — for Paris (and France) Yellow Jackets’ safety
    — block invaders from crossing our nation’s boundary, land and sea
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
    — criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
    — Hanukkah Blessings for Jews and for their safety over the holidays
    — for Sundance, AdRem, his crew and all the Treepers-to be protected and get the truth out
    ——————————————————–
    🇺🇸 ”….. this Christmas we ask for God’s blessings for our family, for our nation.”
    (Xmas 2017)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:20 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:22 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:49 am

      All well and good. But it sucks that The President does not have personal input into the selection other than what his advisors tell him. I can understand that it may be seen as conflict, but it’s the most important role in the executive branch after PDJT. So much room for error, agenda and the admission of a traitor to the executive ranks. It’s been the downfall in times past. Let’s hope & pray.

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:24 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:25 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:26 am

    • Risa says:
      December 8, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Tillerson’s ego couldn’t handle being fired.

      • Tl Howard says:
        December 8, 2018 at 1:39 am

        On the other hand, POTUS shows his lack of discipline by reacting with that juvenile tweet. He could have tweeted that his style and Tillerson’s didn’t mesh, that Tillerson didn’t understand the way he analyzed problems.

        I

        • Tl Howard says:
          December 8, 2018 at 1:43 am

          The thing is, we know our POtus doesn’t handle criticism well at all. That’s a huge reason, I know from my own circle of friends, that some folks couldn’t bring themselves to vote for him even though their instincts said he was right on so many issues. They were afraid he’d blow it with foreign powers, cause danger in the world. We’ve seen, however, that he is quite capable of disciplining his responses to foreign powers. It’s his responses at home that are, at times, concerning. I care about that because I’m fearful it costs him each time he does that.

          • emet says:
            December 8, 2018 at 1:51 am

            POTUS does not handle BASELESS vicious criticism well. I don’t either. Tillson struck at the President, and he hit back. I approve. He should help the President or at least don’t become a distraction

            • Dutchman says:
              December 8, 2018 at 3:10 am

              Use your imagination. Take away ALL POTUS tweets. Other than a VERY FEW things said at rallys, HOW is he then any different, in style and interaction with his enemies, than a typical Rino President or candidate, GWB, Mitt, etc.

              He smiles, shakes hands and is very grascious with Schumer, Durbin, Pelosi, etc.
              In face to face meetings, a class act.

              But we didn’t WANT another Romney, we wanted a FIGHTER. Well, THIS is what a fighter DOES; when attacked, he hits back, hard. Republicans before him didn’t do that.

          • Ad rem says:
            December 8, 2018 at 2:05 am

            At the risk of offending PETA, just how long are you going to continue beating this dead horse? Your “concern” has been noted.

          • 🍺Gunny66 says:
            December 8, 2018 at 2:55 am

            TI Howard,

            I think it is time for you to stop all the Eeyore criticism crap for tonite….the entire thread has been the same type of comments from you…

            We get it…..your circle of friends could not vote for him…says alot about you……

            Say goodnite….

            And…Bless Your Heart…

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        December 8, 2018 at 2:51 am

        10-1 Tillerson is writing a book…donut….

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 8, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Shame on Tillerson.

      Remember….
      Anybody who criticizes President Trump..
      criticizes WeThePeople,
      because we voted for President Trump.
      We hired President Trump to clean up the national corruption.
      Sadly, Tillerson is part of the problem…
      not part of the solution.

      I’m glad Tillerson is gone.
      Again…shame on him..
      for doing a childish thing.

      • Tl Howard says:
        December 8, 2018 at 1:44 am

        Yet the media will talk of Trump’s response and everyone will forget Tillerson so the net is negative.

      • grlangworth says:
        December 8, 2018 at 3:36 am

        There is no question in my mind that Rex is not 1/10th of the SoS that Mike has shown himself to be already. This is a function of understanding this President and what he wants to get done …now.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      December 8, 2018 at 12:42 am

      Mouse of a Man with a deep voice.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        December 8, 2018 at 12:43 am

        Reminds me of that Traitor Kerry.

        • quintrillion says:
          December 8, 2018 at 1:11 am

          A back-stabber. So many of these type come out of corporate environments. Big Corporations are cesspools of get-ahead anyway back-stabbers cultures. It’s appalling really. And the top people really are lazy because they can just pass all the heavy lifting down the chain of command and then take all the credit. Seen it many times.

          Small and medium size companies are much more friendly and are work together environments. More at work joy and fulfillment.

          • mj_inOC says:
            December 8, 2018 at 2:08 am

            conservatives and treepers pay no attention, zero, nada, to media/msn…
            We learned years ago to reason and think for ourselves… thus, classical education for our kidlettes.

    • treehouseron says:
      December 8, 2018 at 12:55 am

      This guy is Lazy As Hell.

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:29 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:30 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:31 am

    • nimrodman says:
      December 8, 2018 at 12:49 am

      Yet is anyone even investigating this years-long scandal

      Ummm … yeah, Mollie …

      We’ve been reading about it here at the Conservative Treehouse for over 2 years now, since NSA Chief Admiral Mike Rogers visited President Trump at Trump Tower after the Nov 2016 elections.

    • Dutchman says:
      December 8, 2018 at 3:15 am

      Well, if the purpose of mueller invrstigation is to rein in President Trump, its been a dismal failure!

  17. Frbrdskmi says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:31 am

    May not be be the thread for this but….

    No…..I’m not politically correct. I love God, I love my country, I respect my President, I love Christmas, I dont believe there is anything wrong with candy canes or the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”. I believe God created us all in His image and I believe He wants us to love one another and share one belief….that Christ is Lord. It’s so very simple….but we insist on making it so hard. I pray for Peace on Earth this Christmas.

    • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
      December 8, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Amen…but, uh, what kinda name tag is that? And that “may not be the thread” preface hangin off the front end…weird.

      • Frbrdskmi says:
        December 8, 2018 at 12:57 am

        When I signed up frbrd ( freebird) was not available so it assigned me Frbrdskmi. And my concern for this thread was because of the guidelines. Apparently my concern is now noted. Thus the reason I do not comment very often on CTH. I assume since one is not a regular responder or someone who shares an opinion, you are automatically assumed to be a troll. Sad, because many come here to be enlightened and when they finally do comment, the first reaction is negative( since you moniker is new, you must be a troll) …much like the liberals don’t you think? I will continue to rely on CTH for news, but I swear I will never share my opinion, concerns, or feelings again. So sad that all outlets have become so freaking critical. God Bless President Trump , and God Bless America.

        • treehouseron says:
          December 8, 2018 at 1:01 am

          I see nothing wrong with your name and also see nothing wrong with what you posted. I agree with you. God bless you, our country, and our great President!

          By the way, it would be a shame if you never share your opinion again, without people like you this site will be left to the wolves. Hope to see you around more often Free Bird!

        • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
          December 8, 2018 at 1:07 am

          Whoa, no accusations from this quarter, and the rules are pretty simple, this thread is the daily generic…so here you’re dealing with a simpleton…me.

          Welcome.

        • OSP says:
          December 8, 2018 at 1:10 am

          Freebird, water off a duck’s back. Post on, dude.

        • Dennis Leonard says:
          December 8, 2018 at 1:15 am

          Where did you get these guidelines from,actually it more depends.In my opinion, on what you say and when.
          ” I assume since one is not a regular responder or someone who shares an opinion, you are automatically assumed to be a troll.”

        • Jim in TN says:
          December 8, 2018 at 1:45 am

          Freebird, You do know that having someone say amen to what you said is very supportive?

          And most of us wouldn’t have picked up on the free bird stuff, so thanks for explaining. Without cat like curiosity causing Rose to ask, we wouldn’t know.

          And for the preface, sounded to me like someone thinks something is against the rules but is going to do it anyway. Frankly, I don’t know one way or the other. Now, if you were going to post such a great song as freebird, (hint hint), that would belong on the open thread. Unless you can find it playing in something like a Trump Rally. That would belong here on the presidential thread.

          And I agree, having your words called weird is offputting. But hey, you were amened (sp?). Rejoice and celebrate. That way outweighs the weird.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          December 8, 2018 at 3:05 am

          Hey Frbrdskmi ….don’t sweat it man…no issues……hah…just wait till you go to the bin…

          Been there man…alot….da bin…….and if you feel like it…..go to the Open Thread….

          Cause……It’s Caturday…..always fun….and…

          Shhhhhhh……Ad Rem’s looking for me……Don’t tell her I’m here…..shhhhh… 😎

        • WSB says:
          December 8, 2018 at 3:17 am

          You really cannot give up that easily. We may all have to handle a gun some day and will need to carry through! Welcome!

    • nimrodman says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:30 am

      Uh, yeah – that IS off-topic for this thread, Frbrd

      There’s a daily Open Thread that’s more suitable for comments about candy canes and Christmas and such.

      This is the daily Presidential Thread; here are the guidelines from the top of the page:

      “… we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.”

      • Frbrdskmi says:
        December 8, 2018 at 1:58 am

        Duly noted, and my last response….thank you for the clarification for my comment here on this thread. I feel like a child who has been put in a corner for “time out”. I believe my first comment before I shared my heartfelt feeling was, ” this may not be the thread for my comment”. Thank you for letting me know this was not the thread to share. I apologize for being so new to CTH that I do not know where to share my feelings. I wish SD and CTH all the best. Thank you SD for all that you do. God bless you all.

        • Ad rem says:
          December 8, 2018 at 2:12 am

          Welcome to the Tree House Frbrdskmi! I second your emotions as well. Please don’t let this dampen your desire to post further comments. Sometimes the big kids think this is dodgeball, and we’re back in the third grade. 😀

        • mj_inOC says:
          December 8, 2018 at 2:20 am

          Free bird, your humility blesses us all. You said you loved President Trump.
          So do we! He definitely is a gift from God to America, for “Such a Time as This.” Welcome!

      • Ad rem says:
        December 8, 2018 at 2:14 am

        Now wasn’t it just yesterday (or close) that I reminded you of the same guidelines? A little kindness goes a long way…..

  18. nimrodman says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:40 am

    So how long do we stay happy collaborating on NATO military missions and intelligence now that Britain and Europe are racing to staff their armed forces (emphasis “armed”) with their newly arrived “diversity”?

    Extortion 17 anyone?

    British Forces Mired in Identity Politics, Army Winning ‘Race for Diversity’
    https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/12/07/british-forces-mired-in-identity-politics-army-winning-race-for-diversity/

  19. dissident gadfly ❌ (@gaddissent) says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Trump openly helping Silicon Valley censor conservatives:

    https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/12/03/usmca-entrenches-tech-companies-right-censor/

    ‘USMCA also entrenches tech companies’ right to censor without liability. Article 19.17 of the trade agreement gives tech companies immunity from any lawsuits arising from actions taken to “restrict material it considers to be harmful or objectionable.” ‘

  20. coolmamie says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:46 am

    I don’t know what is going to happen to Trump. But there are two very solid things he has done, that can’t be taken away anytime soon: Conservative Supreme Court and most people in the country do not trust the government or the media anymore.

    • treehouseron says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:04 am

      None of us know what is going to happen because we can’t see the future of course, but you can bet we have the most competent President imaginable, and if anybody can pull it off, he can.

      We really need to keep things in perspective like the positives you mentioned… if you take a look at the whole, the President is making huge moves that help us over and over again, and regardless of the nonsense the news media throws at him, most Americans know the truth.

      Keep up the good fight!

      • Atthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
        December 8, 2018 at 1:57 am

        Like Yogi Berra said ” It is hard to predict the future,especially things that have not happened yet.

      • WES says:
        December 8, 2018 at 2:15 am

        Cool & Tree: A couple of examples of things Tump has done that most people have forgotten about.

        1. Obama set up a slush fund in the DoJ where all DoJ fines where placed ($ billions) so they could be secretly funneled to the Dem’s. Remember Obama saying how he was going to actively help groom the next generation of young Dems once he left office? Well Trump shut down that Chicago styled channel of corruption. Notice Obama hasn’t been actively grooming any young Dems lately? Obama’s idea of grooming is handing out taxpayer’s money! Not happening!

        2. Obama created the Consumer Protection Agency in 2010 and appointed Elizabeth Warren to shake down companies and channel the fines to the Democratic party. Since the agency can not be shutdown, Trump appointed someone to temporarily head this agency (name slips my mind) who appointed a half dozen friends to help him mis-run the agency. Needless to say with a little help from his friends he has efficiently managed to tie up the agency’s resources to the point that they don’t have time to shake down anyone! It is hilarious how he and his 6 friends have successfully managed to totally trottle this agency and drive the agency’s gov bureaocrates to dispare! With reduced fine money the Dems are hurting! Thanks Elizabeth! This is Dem corruption at it’s finest!

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:38 am

      …and thank God, she lost.
      That thankfulness goes thru my mind more than 10 times a day.

      We all have come a long way since that day he came down the escalator.

  21. Voltaire says:
    December 8, 2018 at 12:53 am

    I’m so tired of smarmy educated idiots, here and elsewhere, saying, ” perpetual motion machines violate the laws of thermodynamics.”

    What about the BILLIONS of stars, just in our solar system??? Where does all that energy, radiation, charged particles, plasma, etc. go?

    What do you think Tesla was REALLY doing?

    • Texian says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:56 am

      They create their own limitations and can’t break through them.. They look at everything from the same old path of conventional perspectives.. Like breaking an atom.. WTF..? A wrong path.. So destructive of Natures grand design.. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.. Just go with the flow, and “ride” it.. That is the real path to “Clean Energy”..

      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        December 8, 2018 at 3:16 am

        Texian,

        A little off topic, but your comment reminded me of this…

        REHOVOT, Israel, February 26, 1998–One of the most bizarre premises of quantum theory, which has long fascinated philosophers and physicists alike, states that by the very act of watching, the observer affects the observed reality.

        In a study reported in the February 26 issue of Nature (Vol. 391, pp. 871-874), researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science have now conducted a highly controlled experiment demonstrating how a beam of electrons is affected by the act of being observed. The experiment revealed that the greater the amount of “watching,” the greater the observer’s influence on what actually takes place.

        https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/1998/02/980227055013.htm

    • joeknuckles says:
      December 8, 2018 at 2:33 am

      FYI, we have one star in our solar system. It’s called the Sun.

      We know what you mean, though.

  22. I won't back down says:
    December 8, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Holy crap! (if it is true)

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/report-rosenstein-appointed-a-special-counsel-to-investigate-trump-in-response-to-a-request-from-dem-senator-mark-warner/

    signal app text messages, full meeting of gang of eight by McCabe/Rosy

    I have not seen this info come up before and I thought I caught everything since about last November on spygate and this special counsel shit.

  23. Hsssssss says:
    December 8, 2018 at 1:02 am

    What the heck were in those envelopes in “certain” programs at the Bush funeral???

    Was it not strange that the Clintons and Obamas were literally standing at attention to recite the Apostles Creed and then President Trump and Melania were criticized for not following along…
    Maybe they had different programs? Maybe there was a hidden message in those envelopes?
    Jeb sure seemed to be interested?
    I think it was planned – just another attempt at hatred IMO

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:24 am

      If I were there I would have not said it either,I say a different one,so what is your point.And the computer voice is great in the video too.

      • Hsssssss says:
        December 8, 2018 at 1:44 am

        Libs & MSM were screaming that President Trump was the chosen one of the evangelicals and look who was…blah blah –
        I think it was planned – jmo that is it – other footage shows only certain people with those envelopes and making strange faces after looking at what was in them?
        when was the last time you saw Barry so interested in praying?

    • Bullseye says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:32 am

      Will Billy outlast Jimmy ? Not so sure

    • emet says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:57 am

      Strange indeed to see satan’s greatest lieutenants standing up and reciting the Apostles Creed. I think it proper that POTUS and FLOTUS did not join them.

  24. Citizen 817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 1:05 am

  25. MAGAbear says:
    December 8, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Had to laugh at the part of the Cohen report that accuses him of trying to influence the election by the money he donated to the campaign and the agreed upon payment with that Stormy bimbo. Using this logic, a fundraiser would be an illegal attempt to influnce an election. Heck, the DNC went massively into debt to win the House back! Illegal!!!!!!!!

  26. mj_inOC says:
    December 8, 2018 at 1:35 am

    As we treepers join sundance in prayers this Holy Season, celebrating the birth of Christ, fulfilling the Gospel message, He died for our sin, so that we might live in eternity with Him…
    God has impressed upon my heart this week to trust Him even more, as the Memorial Service for President George H W Bush showed a great patriot and American, not perfect by any means ~ particularly regarding undoing RR’s America First agenda, [led by evil Karl Rove, yes, evil], and their New World Order… this you tube of Senator Simpson speaks to my heart as we look to 2019…
    1) Understand the total depravity and severity, then,
    2) Respond in humor … [as God so often does to remind us WHO is still Sovereign].

    Respond in humor…

  27. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 8, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Just want to post this tweet again (Citizen already posted it above) because I liked it so much:

    I know that a number of people are unhappy with this tweet. “Why does Trump have to be so mean?” and so forth. That is understandable. In recent weeks, POTUS has been much nicer and is trying to win back those disaffected suburban yuppies who are ‘ashamed’ of him and his commoner ways.

    But…this pretty much had to be done (to TRex). And the time is drawing nearer where POTUS pretty much won’t have to do this any longer.

    There are only so many remaining “bitter ex-employees” left from the Administration. The chief member of that group was Tillerson. McMaster has a book deal, and some guy named Cliff Sims also has a book deal. Neither of those two had the stature of the Secretary Of State. Also, it is possible that someone like a General Kelly could be in a position in the future to put-down Trump if and when Kelly leaves the Administration. But my guess is Kelly is too disciplined to do that.

    So, with POTUS still working to fight the ongoing Coup attempt, here comes T-Rex Tillerson from out of nowhere to blast POTUS as basically an ignorant, undisciplined, wannabe-law-breaking buffoon who only won the election because the voters weren’t paying attention.

    This broadside emerges on “Mueller Friday” with Cohen and Manafort info yet to come out (that will similarly trash POTUS. And Tillerson is trending all day on Twitter as the left gleefully uses TRex’s words to smear Trump.

    Trump simply got in the fight and turned the tables. TRex says I’m stupid? No HE is stupid. And lazy. And so forth. Trump is taking the power back from Tillerson and his enemies and flipping the script in a simple, brutal way.

    POTUS has said many times that he’s only as ‘loud’ and combative as he is because he has to be that to get his message out. He’s right, I think. But, as the cast of turncoats narrows into the future (we’ve already had the “Fire and Fury” and Woodward and Omarosa books), and there are fewer adversaries to battle, POTUS can be kinder and gentler. It will get easier over time.

    However, this piece of family business had to be taken care of today. Not because POTUS sought out the fight, but because TRex opened his big, egotistical mouth. So POTUS smacked him down, just as POTUS did recently to Justice Roberts.

    Good. I love it.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 8, 2018 at 1:51 am

      I agree.

    • Robert Smith says:
      December 8, 2018 at 2:09 am

      Correct! As a non-Democrat targeted by the media opposition, history has taught us that you have to fight and push back HARD. If not you have already lost. I understand that some people would prefer that Trump not act this way but he responds as the situation demands. For evidence see his interactions with foreign leaders.

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        December 8, 2018 at 2:11 am

        Totally agree. You must fight, there is no alternative.

        If POTUS was meek when attack, then I would be worried. This offensive today shows he’s feeling just fine.

    • Jim in TN says:
      December 8, 2018 at 2:17 am

      Why do people have to fall for blatant MSM manipulations? They are desperate to shut Trump down. So they portray him as mean so we will turn on him. And to use us to get him to stop being effective.

      Mean is what that ungrateful POS Tillerson said. Taking revenge on Trump because Trump removed him as an obstacle to getting great things done, and replaced him with somebody who could do something great.

      What has Trump done that is illegal? If Tillerson was so desperate to stop Trump, that he falsely advised that these great things Trump is doing are illegal, then Tillerson is blatantly incompetent. And if Tillerson believed what he said, then he is also delusional. But even then, it was his job to find a legal way to achieve the President’s goals.

      Leaving climate accord. – legal
      Ending NAFTA. – legal
      Moving embassy to Jerusalem – legal
      Starting peace process in Korea. – legal
      The list goes on and on.
      Fighting back on trade wars we have been the victim of for decades. – legal.

  29. Nigella says:
    December 8, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Wow, the “media” has all but measured the drapes in the WH after today’s Cohen/Manafort releases… I don’t see it…..Perhaps it’s time for the President to release what he has?

  30. Joe says:
    December 8, 2018 at 2:11 am

    Ocasio-Cortez:

    “I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up.

    Please, keep it coming Jr – it’s definitely a “very, very large brain” idea to troll a member of a body that will have subpoena power in a month.

    Have fun!”

    She’s going full fascist right out of the gate.

    • dilonsfo says:
      December 8, 2018 at 2:43 am

      She is also in violation of the law, You can’t use the power of the law to get back at people calling you out.

      42 U.S. Code § 1983 – Civil action for deprivation of rights
      US Code
      Notes
      prev | next
      Every person who, under color of any statute, ordinance, regulation, custom, or usage, of any State or Territory or the District of Columbia, subjects, or causes to be subjected, any citizen of the United States or other person within the jurisdiction thereof to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws, shall be liable to the party injured in an action at law, suit in equity, or other proper proceeding for redress, except that in any action brought against a judicial officer for an act or omission taken in such officer’s judicial capacity, injunctive relief shall not be granted unless a declaratory decree was violated or declaratory relief was unavailable. For the purposes of this section, any Act of Congress applicable exclusively to the District of Columbia shall be considered to be a statute of the District of Columbia.
      (R.S. § 1979; Pub. L. 96–170, § 1, Dec. 29, 1979, 93 Stat. 1284; Pub. L. 104–317, title III, § 309(c), Oct. 19, 1996, 110 Stat. 3853.)

    • citizen817 says:
      December 8, 2018 at 2:52 am

    • Robert Smith says:
      December 8, 2018 at 2:55 am

      It’s not OC talking anymore. They’ve learned to have her as the face but handlers are doing the messaging now.

    • dogsmaw says:
      December 8, 2018 at 3:02 am

  31. Atthispointwhatdifferencedoesitmake says:
    December 8, 2018 at 2:42 am

    Has anyone mentioned that Bill Priestaps resignation could be a signal that the FISA Horowitz report is coming soon .? A bunch of people left when the last report came out.

  32. Texian says:
    December 8, 2018 at 2:46 am

    Boltonish Provocatus..

    A deep state setup to potentially embroil President Trump and the United States into a deeper conflict with President Putin and Russia is now in play..

    The current Ukrainian government is a deep state installed regime.. The majority of the Ukrainian people prefer to align with Russia.

    Recently three Ukrainian warships entered Russian territorial waters in violation of international law.

    Thursday it was reported the US military has asked the Department of State to notify the Turkish government of its intent to sail a NATO warship in the Black Sea..

    Friday it was reported a Russian submarine was deployed from its Black Sea port..

    https://sputniknews.com/military/201812061070426427-usa-black-sea-kerch-strait-warship/

    https://sputniknews.com/russia/201812071070479125-russia-sub-kerch-strait/

  33. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 3:01 am

  34. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 3:07 am

  35. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2018 at 3:21 am

  36. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 8, 2018 at 3:24 am

    President Trump quietly signed this into law:

