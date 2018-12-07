We Remember

Today, we honor those who perished 77 years ago at Pearl Harbor, and we salute every veteran who served in World War II over the 4 years that followed that horrific attack.
On December 7, 1941, America was attacked without warning at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, by the air and naval forces of Imperial Japan. Just before 8:00 a.m., Japanese aircraft ripped through the sky, dropping bombs on ships of the United States Pacific Fleet and on nearby airfields and bases. The attack took the lives of more than 2,400 American service members and wounded another 1,100 American citizens. The brutal surprise attack halted only after nearly two hours of chaos, death, and destruction.
Despite the shock and confusion of the moment, American service members and first responders on the island of Oahu mounted an incredibly brave defense against insurmountable odds. American pilots took to the air to engage enemy aircraft, sailors took their battle stations, and medical personnel cared for the wounded. Many witnesses to the events of that day perished in the attacks, leaving countless acts of valor unrecorded. Nevertheless, 15 Medals of Honor were awarded — 10 of them posthumously — to United States Navy personnel for acts of valor above and beyond the call of duty.
Although the United States Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor was badly impaired, America did not falter. One day after the attacks, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared to the Congress: “No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.” And, in the weeks, months, and years that followed the brutal attack at Pearl Harbor, Americans united with a steadfast resolve to defend the freedoms upon which our great Nation was founded. Millions of brave men and women answered their country’s call to service with unquestionable courage. These incredible patriots fought, bled, sacrificed, and ultimately triumphed for the cause of freedom.
We are blessed as a Nation to have as examples the incredible heroes of World War II, who fought so valiantly to preserve all that we hold dear. Earlier this year, I had the tremendous honor of meeting Mr. Ray Chavez, who was the oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran. Ray passed away only a few weeks ago at the incredible age of 106. But his legacy is forever etched into our country’s rich history, along with the legacies of all our brave veterans. They tell of the mettle of the American spirit under fire and of the will of our people to stand up to any threat. The selfless bravery and dedication of these extraordinary Americans will never be forgotten.
Today, we remember all those killed on the island of Oahu on that fateful Sunday morning in 1941, and we honor the American patriots of the Greatest Generation who laid down their lives in the battles of World War II. America is forever blessed to have strong men and women with exceptional courage who are willing and able to step forward to defend our homeland and our liberty.
The Congress, by Public Law 103-308, as amended, has designated December 7 of each year as “National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.”
NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim December 7, 2018, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. I encourage all Americans to observe this solemn day of remembrance and to honor our military, past and present, with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I urge all Federal agencies and interested organizations, groups, and individuals to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff in honor of those American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this sixth day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-third.
This was the first year where none of the men that were serving at Pearl Harbor were able to be their for the ceremonies. Due to their health, the travel was impossible 😭.
The Greatest Generation this country has ever had will need each and everyone of us to tell their stories or else future generations will know nothing about them.
Good bless each and everyone of them for their service to our country!
This son of a Pearl Harbor survivor thanks you for remembering. Too many will too soon forget.
Men of all ages, and even women like my mom were lined up to fight for America.
God Bless our American people-current, families, vets and those passed away.
As i say often on Tweeter(but not often enough)There can never be enough THANK YOUs for America’s Military people.
“in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen”
God Bless you, President Trump. God Bless the United States of America. I will never forget December the seventh.
Jesus is the Eternal King and the cup of his wrath is nearly sated.
THE KING OF ALL CREATION WILL BE BACK SOON SO GET READY
My dad quit high school to join the navy as soon as we joined the war. It took the navy several months to figure out he was under 18! They discharged him and told him to come back when he was 18, and he did. Served 13 years, but left when he met my mom and they got married.
Wish I was aware enough to ask him everything about his service before he died. Like most from the greatest generation, he never spoke much about his service. They only thing he spoke freely about were the friends he made while serving.
Thanks dad for all you did. God bless all those men, and all those who have served since.
Guess I am lucky–Did a paper on my mom for college…She wrote me a really nice long letter depicting all her experiences. Only area were there were very few details was her time in the Philippines. She was with the women brought in to help out with the prisoners when MacArthur took over the Philippines the 2nd time. Professor was a bit miffed about the tittle until he realized my mom was the one who came up with it..”My Mother Wore Army Boots” (For those from my generation, you will know what the title was usually meant).
”My Mother Wore Army Boots”
Your paper must be both educational and an inspiration.
Yes it was — learned a lot from my mother, and the extra research that I did..
She was an awesome lady..I might be biased but do believe they broke the mold with her…
When she was 92 she wore her WWII uniform in the Veterans Parade..Yes it still fit her…that was 3 months before she died..
I also regret not gleaning what I could about my father regarding Pearl Harbor and his service in the Pacific campaign and in Korea. I also sorely regret that I didn’t take more time to listen to older people about their lives in days past.
Woodstuff, it was difficult to get all this info because they didn’t talk about it much. My Dad was a pilot – flew bombing missions over Germany – and I wish to high heaven I had probed deeper into his experiences as well, but it wasn’t a topic of general conversation. Every once in awhile he would mention his war experiences and luckily, my son interviewed him for a report he did in high school, but even that probably barely scratches the surface of what really went on with him and his crew, their training, my Mother who was waiting for him at home, etc.. They were quiet about their service, partially because I think it was such a difficult time in their lives. God Bless them all!
My Dad joined the Navy ( USS Missouri/ USS Worcester when he was not quite 17- he just up and left the family farm to find an adventure. My Grandparents had no idea where he was… until they got a telegram from the Navy informing them their son had been hit in the face with an unsecured rigging, while injured he was going to be ok. This was a little after a about 18 months after he joined so he was 18 that September. He made Chief Petty in 4 years, A young man in a hurry.
My Grandmother was very active in the VFW. Dad was laughing when he told me that Grandma went down to the naval affairs office like a ” wet mother hen” and demanded that his birth date be changed. She said she would not let that lie stand !
RIP Dad- you are loved and missed beyond words…
Deep in the front lines of New Guinea.
158th Arizona National Guard; “Bushmasters”. Arizona boys, including dad, were sent to Panama for jungle training before going to the Pacific early on. As I was told, he and many many others were preparing (packing his gear) to invade Japan when the bomb was dropped.
The Greatest Generation that ever was.
They helped make the country I grew up believing in. I’m so grateful!
Actually, the attacks were known ahead of time but our “leaders” chose war profiteering over American lives.
I suggest reading “At Dawn We Slept.”
The authors lay out a compelling case that superb Japanese training, luck, and perhaps most importantly, a failure of communication in the various levels between Washington and Honolulu, explain how the attacks became possible.
Various warnings signs did exist, but the intelligence officers collecting them as they came in failed to follow through on their distribution or to recognized their significance. Furthermore, American military leaders in Hawaii were focused both on the wrong areas (such as Southeast Asia and the Philippines, which were also also attacked) and anticipating the wrong methods (sabotage) of a possible Japanese surprise attack.
@ Keeler….Im more inclined to believe they had made contact days earlier with the Japanese aircraft carriers that had crossed the Pacific ocean to launch their planes on Pearl. Also the new radar installations they had picked up the planes too, but no general quarters alarm was called. But the fact still remains as our enlisted and veterans will fight even today.
The carriers were delivering planes to Wake. They had no clue that Hawaii would be hit and were real lucky that the carriers were out.
The carriers were returning that morning. If the Japs had searched, they may have taken those out too.
The carriers were quite impressive in their part of the war. I actually was aboard ship berthed next to the Shangri-la, which was John McCain sr ship for part of the war. It was decommissioned already for a few years.
Most people still don’t want to believe our leaders purposely got us into both WWI and WWII for political reasons that had nothing whatsoever to do with what was good for our nation and it’s people. Nor, that there have been and are powerful forces controlling the direction and rate of speed of each of the administrations elected to office whose purposes are yet and always will (as long as we refuse to see them and root them out) subversive and ill-intended. They are mightily upset with the election of Donald Trump because he is not one of them and doesn’t want to be on their team.
Today’s not the day for that.
Agreed, these men and women had no agenda other than to serve.
Please save this for another day.
makes me cry everything.
100-year-old WWII vet receives special birthday letter from The White House
Michigan native Isaac “Ike” Fabela was born in 1918 and served in World War II from 1944 to 1946. All he wanted for his 100th birthday was 100 birthday cards. Word got out and spread like wildfire – even actor Chris Pratt got involved. But the biggest surprise happened when he received a letter from The White House.
President Trump is just such an outstanding man, and his wife is just as remarkable. Everyone involved in this story is truly admirable.
Great documentary on the USS Oklahoma, which lost 429 crew members on December 7, 1941. Oklahoma was the only other battleship lost at Pearl Harbor which was too badly damaged to return to active duty.
Keeler – thank you for this video – so interesting. Difficult to watch – I will have to take it in segments….
In the late 90’s, I spent a week out on Ford Island on Pearl moving a large satellite antenna. The old building we were working in was a two story concrete structure complete with bullet pock marks from Jap Zeros straffing. Lots of ghosts. Years later the movie Pearl Harbor was filmed out there and as I was driving from Windward Oahu on H3, I could see the recreation of the attack being performed complete with authentic aircraft. It was very real looking. I had a number of friends in their sixties and seventies who were on island Dec. 7 and all had vivid memories of the sneak attack. They all still carried hatred for the Japanese even after 60 years.
When I did a paper on the Japanese Internment Camps for California history in college that was a really sore point for my mother. She was one of those women who loved & cared about everyone til the day she died. However, she carried no sympathy for the people who were interred. in the camps. As I said above she got stationed in the Philippines just after the 2nd take over. All she would say was “if you saw what I saw, you would realize that we were much kinder”..To her credit, I did find through my ton of research that there were about 1/3 or more that wanted to go back to Japan and fight with their homeland against America..
My mother’s oldest brother was sent to Europe during WWII…France, Germany, Italy.
The second oldest brother was sent to the Pacific Campaign to fight the Japanese. The second oldest brother hated the Japanese with a passion until the day he died.
The oldest brother stayed in the Army after WWII, and was sent to the Korean War. There in Korea he met a native born Japanese woman with two young children. The Japanese woman’s husband was killed in WWII fighting for the Japanese Imperial Army. The oldest brother married the Japanese woman in Korea and brought her and her children to America and they became citizens.
The second oldest brother never spoke to the oldest brother again. My grandmother and mother were not happy about the Japanese woman, but they still spoke to the oldest brother.
My mother had several very good Japanese friends, and would probably have laid down her life for them. However, when it came to people accusing America of being cruel to the the Japanese in WWII, that was a huge thorn in her side.
Wow!
Two divergent yet somewhat related perspectives. My Mother Wore Army Boots” and one on the internment camps.
Commonly drive on US 395 past Manzanar Japanese Internment Camp, Owens Valley, near Independence CA.
Surely two insightful papers. Same Professor grade both papers? If I were the Professor, I’d have had a great conversation, or two with you.
Had never heard or read 1/3 Japanese wished to fight on behalf of their homeland. Eye opening to say the least. Wondering, that 1/3 felt the day before December 7, 1941.
Very much appreciate your posts here.
American history was the first one…Two years later I had to take California history. I lived about 70 or so miles from Manzanar for over 14 years and was the reason I choose that group, I had actually thought my mom could get me some recent pics, but realized quickly it was not a good subject matter with her.
After thought I did tons of research on this. My teachers always told me I did more than anyone else. Not only was that a shock, but in 2000/01(?) I did not realize that we had also interned Germans & Italians too.
Found some other stories that really opened up my eyes as to America not being the perfect nation. Seems there were several prisoner trades that were not really what one would call humanitarian, especially if what I read was true Some of my research indicated that America did trades of people we held in the German &/or Italian camps for some Americans, knowing that the people we traded would be immediately executed. (probably not the thread for this–sorry).
Paco – My Dad never got over his dislike of the Japanese either. I didn’t blame him.
Thank you!
My namesake is on that wall.
Doug – Speaking of your name, I’ve met a few elderly Japanese who were children in Japan during WWII. They said that it was common for them after the war to name their male children Douglas because of General Douglas MacArthur. One old woman told me through her tears that she named her son Douglas because General MacArthur was so kind to the Japanese people after the war. She felt that it was so uncommon for a former enemy to be kind. That really struck me about the difference between their culture and ours.
You’ve got a name with great history!
My father was one of the thousands who enlisted on 12/8/1941. He enlisted in the Navy, was at and was injured at Midway on the Enterprise from a hard landing. (He was a radio man). They put his shoulder back together on the ship and served on the Enterprise through the conclusion of the war. Braver men than me. All of them. I thank God for them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Enterprise, “The Big E” was the most decorated US Navy ship in WWII.
It fought in 20 battles, sunk 71 enemy ships including three IJN Carriers, and destroyed 911 enemy aircraft. (According to “Enterprise” by Barrett Tillman)
Your dad did good! (understatement)
My father signed up to join the US Navy on his 18th birthday, early August 1945. Sound familiar? Yep, Japan heard my dad was coming and quickly surrendered. He loved to joke that it was he that won the war. Those 2 bombs were just a coincidence.
Side note…don’t forget that knowledge of our 2nd Amendment may have directly led to no follow-on invasion from the Japanese. We would have no doubt still won, but the toll would have definitely been higher.
Salute to all Vets, past, present, and future!
There were more attacks on American soil by the Japanese beginning in 1942–Attu and Kiska Islands, Ft Stevens, Santa Barbara oil fields, incendiary bombs, and the balloon bombs.
I once walked the beach of Omaha with my father. He pointed to where the boat landed in the first wave, the path he and his group took fighting to get off of the beach. Where his friends who didn’t make it died. It was heart wrenching, one of the most memorable experience of my life with him.
Ghost – you are so lucky. What an incredible experience that must have been!
The entitled brats raised today by liberals will never understand the sacrifices that teenagers back then made to ensure their freedom to attack and troll American values.
I think that’s because kids today aren’t raised the way they were back then. My father and uncles were in that war and they saw it as a duty, not a sacrifice to serve their country. So few young people today even understand that concept. I consider it an honor to have been raised in a family where duty was understood and love of country was more important than life itself.
“….in the year of our Lord 2018, and of the independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-third.”
2nd Chronicles 7:14….God bless America.
menolikekoolaid – I quote II Chronicles 7:14 all the time and it’s good to see someone else do it, too. I wish more Americans knew that we should be responding as God calls us to do in that passage. If we don’t I believe God will withdraw His hand of blessing on our nation and it will get worse than it was before President Trump was elected.
God bless you and have a Merry Christmas.
Such a beautiful declaration by President Trump. Very touching and heartfelt. Thank You, POTUS!
My Pop hit Utah Beach on D-Day. His was the first ground unit into St. Mere Eglaise. He saw all the paratroopers dead in the trees. He was medivaced from the Huertgen Forest with frostbite, finished the war in Bavaria.
His brother, my godfather served in North Africa, Sicily and France. Shot up by the Germans, spent as year in the hospital recovering..
My mother’s brother was killed on Guam by a Japanese sniper.
And that doesn’t count my older cousins in the Army Army Corps, Navy and merchant marine.
I like to say Thank You to each of you for all the personal stories, I can never repay your loved ones service or the gift it provided me but I can help others remember what they did.
Remembering Pearl Harbor and our beloved Veterans they will always be our National Treasure.
When I lived in Lanikai ( Windward Oahu), my neighbor, a crusty single gal in her early 70s, told me a yarn about how she and her teenage brother were walking in the Lanikai hills on the morning of Dec. 7 1941. Beautiful views of the Mokalua Islands and torqoise blue bay all the way to Kaneohe Naval Airstation. They could see the black smoke raising up from the fires on the airbase and wondered what was happening. They watched two Jap Kate’s making an attack on the airfield and dropped their bombs on the base. As she and her brother watched, one of the Kate’s turned and flew right over the head and seeing the red “meatballs” on the wings they immediately knew that it was a Jap attack. As the plane turned back towards Kaneohe, it was so low that she and her brother could see the tail gunners face and the both raised their hands and gave him “the finger”. Brave American kids! The gunner wasn’t amused, and fired a burst from his machine gun towards them and fortunately missed. True story.
My mother’s birthday. She was one year old that morning.
I was sad to read that for the first time, there will be no survivors of the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor ceremonies this year. The remaining 5 couldn’t make it.
Visitors to Pearl Harbor today are stirred by the USS Arizona Memorial, the hull of the sunken ship from which our nation’s flag flies. On the path to the memorial, one can see the poem that First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt carried with her during those long years of horror and suffering.
Dear Lord,
Lest I continue
My complacent way,
Help me to remember
Somehow out there
A man died for me today.
As long as there be war,
I then must
Ask and answer
Am I worth dying for?
http://www.pearlharborhistoricsites.org/pearl-harbor/arizona-memorial
It is amazing that despite the death and destruction that occurred, and would still follow, the tide of the War in the Pacific against the Japanese turned about six months later at Midway. Our Navy, and especially our Naval aviators, were facing off with one of the best navies in the world, and certainly the best naval aviators. Here in Arizona, on the Navajo Reservation, there are a few Navajo Code Talkers left. Soon, they will be gone, as well.
I stood in front of that wall one afternoon in February in the late 90s.
While I stood I became aware of an older man standing nearby, about even with me. He was older, don’t know how old (I was 33).
I glanced over and quickly realized that he had tears streaming down his face. His shoulders shook slightly, and before I looked away I noted a small woman, looking roughly his age, standing close to him on the other side, holding one of his hands with both of hers. He was looking at a particular spot on the wall, or so it seemed to me.
I looked away at that point. Clearly he was mourning a lost friend/relative/shipmate; regardless, I felt like I was intruding, so I quietly turned and walked away. To this day, I can’t recall that moment without tearing up.
I’ve always wondered who he was.
Both my parents served in WWII, my dad in the Army and my mother in the Marines. Many of their brothers and sisters served as well. We only have one family picture from that time of my mother. She was a Rigger, Staff Sergeant and never let anyone, including my dad and all her brothers and sisters, forget she outranked them all! I am so grateful for their service because they literally saved the known world at that time.
After Pearl Harbor, my Dad and his brother Carl enlisted. My Dad in the Army Air Corps, his brother in the Navy. Thankfully, my Dad never went overseas, but his brother was assigned to U.S.S. Morrison(DD-560).The destroyer took part in several pacific campaigns, but was lost to a kamikaze attack on 4 May 1945 during the Battle of Okinawa. my uncle was killed along with 151 of his shipmates, His body was never recovered.
Thank you to everyone for their personal comments and stories here today. It has been a wonderful history lesson and good reminder to us all that there were real people with real families, real suffering, etc., that went through this on behalf of America. I am struck by the amount of CTH contributors who have a direct relative who was involved in WWII. Maybe that is why we have all found each other on this site. Good people.
Thank you SD and amen.
The Greatest Generation. For many of them, it was all in a days work and they were proud to write a blank check and find any way possible to do their part and serve. They were truly Amazing Americans and I have and always will be extremely grateful and in total awe.
