Friday December 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“An Invitation to the Country” – By Henry Livingston (1787) – This love poem of the simple life was published in the 19 Jan 1786 issue of the Poughkeepsie Journal. The music, “I Love Sue” and “Dawn of Hope” is from Henry’s music manuscript. Vintage postcard illustrations.
LikeLike
“Deck the Halls” by Helen Reddy for Mixed fandoms – Starsky & Hutch, Due South, Man from Uncle, Boston Legal, Forever Knight, Star Trek, Sherlock Holmes, House, Buffy, Lord of the Rings, Quantum Leap, and Blake’s 7.
LikeLike
LikeLike
PHANTOM SHIP, CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, OR
LikeLike
Exquisitely beautiful.
LikeLike
The Genuine Article
Have you ever used Romans 15:16 to point out to someone that the Apostle Paul was “the minister of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles,” only to have them argue that no, he was just a minister of the Gentiles, one of many who ministered to the nations? If you bump into someone who really knows his stuff, he may even point out that there are more verses that use the indefinite article to describe Paul as “a minister” (Acts 26:16; Eph. 3:7; Col. 1:23,25) than the lone Scripture that you can cite where he is called “the minister.”
If anyone has ever called you on this, as you’ve sought to press the apostleship of Paul, you don’t have far to go to turn the tables and give them pause and food for thought. You see, just a few verses earlier in Romans 15, Paul referred to the Lord Jesus Christ as just “a minister of the circumcision” (v. 8).
How can this be? How can the Son of God be anything other than the minister of the people He came to save (Matt. 1:21; 20:28)? I believe it is because, while the Lord Jesus was God in the flesh, He did not come into this world to sit in an ivory tower and dispatch other men to minister to the circumcision. He Himself was on the front line of the battle for the souls of men, standing shoulder to shoulder with other ministers of the circumcision, men like John the Baptist, the twelve, the seventy, and any and all others who ministered to “the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matt. 10:6) in the face of opposition that came from men and devils alike.
In the same way, there is no question that the Apostle Paul was the minister of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, the preeminent minister of the uncircumcision, as even an examination of the passages where he is called “a minister” will show (Acts 26:16-18; Eph. 3:1-7; Col. 1:24-29). But like his Lord, Paul was in the trenches, duking it out with the enemies of his gospel, standing shoulder to shoulder in the battle for truth with men like Timothy and Titus and Aristarchus and Epaphras and others.
So stick to your guns when it comes to standing for the distinctiveness of the apostleship and message of Paul. In the face of opposition from men and devils alike, continue to insist that whether he’s called by the definite or indefinite article, the Apostle Paul was the genuine article!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-genuine-article/
LikeLike
Romans 15:16 That I should be the minister of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, ministering the gospel of God, that the offering up of the Gentiles might be acceptable, being sanctified by the Holy Ghost.
Acts 26:16 But rise, and stand upon thy feet: for I have appeared unto thee for this purpose, to make thee a minister and a witness both of these things which thou hast seen, and of those things in the which I will appear unto thee;
Ephesians 3:7 Whereof I was made a minister, according to the gift of the grace of God given unto me by the effectual working of his power.
Colossians 1:23 If ye continue in the faith grounded and settled, and be not moved away from the hope of the gospel, which ye have heard, and which was preached to every creature which is under heaven; whereof I Paul am made a minister;
25 Whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God;
Romans 15:8 Now I say that Jesus Christ was a minister of the circumcision for the truth of God, to confirm the promises made unto the fathers:
Matthew 1:21 And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.
Matthew 20:28 Even as the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.
Matthew 10:6 But go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.
Acts 26:16 But rise, and stand upon thy feet: for I have appeared unto thee for this purpose, to make thee a minister and a witness both of these things which thou hast seen, and of those things in the which I will appear unto thee;
17 Delivering thee from the people, and from the Gentiles, unto whom now I send thee,
18 To open their eyes, and to turn them from darkness to light, and from the power of Satan unto God, that they may receive forgiveness of sins, and inheritance among them which are sanctified by faith that is in me.
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
6 That the Gentiles should be fellowheirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel:
7 Whereof I was made a minister, according to the gift of the grace of God given unto me by the effectual working of his power.
Colossians 1:24 Who now rejoice in my sufferings for you, and fill up that which is behind of the afflictions of Christ in my flesh for his body’s sake, which is the church:
25 Whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God;
26 Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his saints:
27 To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory:
28 Whom we preach, warning every man, and teaching every man in all wisdom; that we may present every man perfect in Christ Jesus:
29 Whereunto I also labour, striving according to his working, which worketh in me mightily.
LikeLike
As we remember the sacrifices and heroism…
Pearl Harbor – Dec. 7, 1941 – The only color film of the attack
NOTE: This is all original color film, not B&W that has been colored, or stock footage made by a studio. This is the only known real color film of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
This COLOR footage of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor was shot by CWO4 Clyde Daughtry. The original footage has since been lost, and the poor quality of this footage is due to the fact that it is a copy. Among the many valuable portions of this footage are shots of USS Nevada (BB-36) underway and firing back at Japanese aircraft, USS Oglala (CM-4) rolling over and sinking, and USS St. Louis underway (CL-4).
A Zephyrhills man stumbled on an incredible find connected to the Pearl Harbor attacks while purchasing war memorabilia.
John Bolender is an avid collector of WWII memorabilia and recently he placed an ad looking to buy more. A woman answered the ad offering to sell boxes of old photos for $400.
When he opened the boxes he discovered it was filled with hundreds of photos taken by Chief Warrant Officer Clyde Daughtry, a photographer with the Navy.
Daughtry captured dozens of images on film during the Pearl Harbor attacks. Some of those photos, his journal, and even a flag flown on the U.S.S. Argonne during the attacks were in the box. Officer Daughtry was on board the Argonne when the attacks started.
“Normally, when someone says they have a lot of photographs, a large amount would be a small shoebox full, ” said Bolender. “When we got there, there was at least two footlockers full of photographs.”
The collection also contains several hundred negatives which Bolender hopes to get developed. He said he is excited to see what else Daughtry captured on film.
Officer Clyde Daughtry died in 1995 in Fort Myers.
Bolender said he plans to loan some of the artifacts to area museums like the barracks Zephyrhills Airport.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My friend and neighbor was married on Pearl Harbor Day. He lost his wife over 20 years ago, but I always shake my head in awe when I think of what that day must have been like, not just for Allen, but for all of our parents and grandparents.
My friend Allen is still going strong, too. Unsurprisingly, as his mom lived to be 105.
LikeLike
ON THE WAY TO EVEREST BASE CAMP
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, that made me LOL.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Portland Head Lighthouse, Cape Elizabeth, Maine – Opened: January 1791
http://www.newenglandlighthouses.net/portland-head.html
LikeLike
What a stunning picture. Always thought it would be interesting to live in a lighthouse. Lucille, thank you for sharing
LikeLike
“Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad”
Anonymous ancient proverb, wrongly attributed to Euripides. The version here is quoted as a “heathen proverb” in Daniel, a Model for Young Men (1854) by William Anderson Scott. The origin of the misattribution to Euripides is unknown.
LikeLike
The first time I heard her sing, Allison Krause became one of my absolute favorite performers. Although it was a old favorite of mine, I didn’t know that “When You Say Nothing At All” wasn’t one of her original songs and was, in fact, a cover of a song written and performed by the late Keith Witley’s. Through some sound engineer editing magic, Allison and Keith can perform this song together. Perfection just got a bit better . . .
LikeLike