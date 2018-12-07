December 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #687

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
🎄 * * * 18 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “ And the shepherds returned, glorifying and praising God for all the things that they had heard and seen, as it was told unto them.” 🌟
-–Luke 2:20
—————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump –Surround him with prayers of protection
— China yield to USA demands, based on fairness
— for our Jews-for safety and blessing them Happy Hanukkah
— block invaders from crossing our nation’s boundary, land and sea
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
— criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for Sundance, AdRem, his crew and all the Treepers-to be protected and get the truth out
— Today is Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance (77 years ago)
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”And, especially tonight, I thank America’s families. At Christmas, we are reminded more than ever that the family is the bedrock of American life.” (Xmas 2017)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
So is the intelligence community.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good article. Worth the quick read.
It basically underlines and re-confirms what we know about Strzok. However it DOES bring the Flynn phone call (from Honduras) to Kislyak into excellent perspective regarding the seriously conflicting FBI information AFTER Strzok & Pietka interviewed (grilled) Flynn at the WH.
LikeLike
Reposting from very late yesterday.
___________
Treepers, this seems like an important and encouraging development…
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/federal-judge-opens-discovery-into-clinton-email-usage/
Federal Judge Opens Discovery Into Clinton Email Usage
DECEMBER 06, 2018
Court Excoriates Obama State Department/Justice Department for Possibly Acting in “Bad Faith” and Colluding “to Scuttle Public Scrutiny” of Clinton Private Email Server
Court Criticizes Current Justice Department for “Chicanery”
District Court Judge Lamberth Orders “Proposed Plan and Schedule for Discovery Within Ten Days”
Discovery Must Also Explore Whether Clinton Intentionally Used Private Email Server to “skirt FOIA”
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch announced today that, in a ruling excoriating both the U.S. Departments of State and Justice, U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth has ordered both agencies to join Judicial Watch in submitting a proposed schedule for discovery into whether Hillary Clinton sought to evade the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by using a private email system and whether the State Department acted in “bad faith” by failing to disclose knowledge of the email system. The decision comes in a FOIA lawsuit related to the Benghazi terrorist attack.
Specially, Lamberth ruled:
… the Court ORDERS the parties to meet and confer to plan discovery into (a) whether Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email while Secretary of State was an intentional attempt to evade FOIA; (b) whether the State Department’s attempts to settle this case in late 2014 and early 2015 amounted to bad faith; and (c) whether State has adequately searched for records responsive to Judicial Watch’s requests.
Terming Clinton’s use of her private email system, “one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency,” Lamberth wrote in his MEMORANDUM OPINION:
… his [President Barack Obama’s] State and Justice Departments fell far short. So far short that the court questions, even now, whether they are acting in good faith. Did Hillary Clinton use her private email as Secretary of State to thwart this lofty goal [Obama announced standard for transparency]? Was the State Department’s attempt to settle this FOIA case in 2014 an effort to avoid searching – and disclosing the existence of – Clinton’s missing emails? And has State ever adequately searched for records in this case?
[More of Lamberth’s ruling at above Judicial Watch webpage].
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very interesting. We need to keep an eye on it
LikeLike
Feds Received Whistleblower Evidence In 2017 Alleging Clinton Foundation Wrongdoing/
BY JOHN SOLOMON, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR — 12/06/18 04:30 PM EST 2,486 THE VIEWS
“When a House subcommittee chairman bangs his gavel next week to convene an unprecedented investigative hearing into the Clinton Foundation, two questions will linger as preeminent: Is the Clinton family charity really the international do-gooder that earned a perfect four-star rating from Charity Navigator, or does it suffer from corruption and illegalities as conservatives allege? And if it is the latter, how much evidence of wrongdoing does the government possess?
The answer to the first question is that the foundation and its projects reported collecting about $2.5 billion to help global crises, from AIDS to earthquakes, even as its own auditors, lawyers and employees privately warned of problems over the years.
The answer to the second question may reside in 6,000 pages of evidence attached to a whistleblower submission filed secretly more than a year ago with the IRS and FBI.
That evidence was assembled by a private firm called MDA Analytics LLC, run by accomplished ex-federal criminal investigators, who alleged the Clinton Foundation engaged in illegal activities and may be liable for millions of dollars in delinquent taxes and penalties.”
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/420131-feds-received-whistleblower-evidence-in-2017-alleging-clinton-foundation
2018 version of ‘THE GRIFTERS” starring THE CLINTONS.
LikeLike
I’ve been out of the loop for the last few days.
Did something BIG happen on December 5th as predicted by the 17th letter of the alphabet??
LikeLike
Well. Prohibition was repealed on December 5th.
That was in 1933 tho.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
LikeLike
Is it true that part of the Panama papers mentions that funds were distributed to County election registrars as pay off to fudge elections?
Does anyone else have more information on this?
Could this be part of the reason why Stacy Abrams and others were fussing so much about the GA governor’s election being stolen from her? That, like Clinton, they thought that it was going to be a shoo in?
LikeLike