Reminder – Guidelines for Comments…

“Seek first to understand, then to be understood”.
1.) First, please READ THIS ENTIRE THREAD – and the full context of any discussion thread you wish to participate in. Skipping to the comments to express an opinion without reading the content of the discussion is not helpful.
Often, unfortunately very often, we find many of the points injected into comments are already outlined in the construct of the thread itself. -or- Questions asked while the answers are in the primary post.
2.) STAY ON TOPIC – please do not post something unrelated to the specific matter and content of the thread subject. There is a ALWAYS a daily open thread available for any subject you feel should get attention. Never place unrelated, “O/T”, or “Off Topic” comments on a thread unrelated to the topic. It is not ok to say: “sorry, O/T but”… or any iteration therein.
3.) NARROW YOUR THOUGHTS – Quality beats quantity. Please construct your comments to target specific areas and not broad generalizations about the discussion topic at hand. If you have four or five disconnected points, break them up into individual comments.
4.) AVOID GENERALIZATIONS – Don’t speak in riddles. Words like “he, she, they, it, them” should rarely be used. Spell out “who” using the name, spell out who “they” are at the beginning of every sentence in your paragraph; so that there is clarity as to who you are talking about. Avoid using acronyms.
5.) BLOCK PARAGRAPHS – Do not post huge blocks of text. Think of the reader, and modify your presentation for understanding, not for exclaiming. Do not write to yourself, you are writing to others, so please structure your presentations such that other people can grasp and enjoy. NEVER post massive blocks of text without paragraph breaks.
6.) PARAGRAPHS – Should NEVER be longer than two or three sentences taking up three to five standard lines of text. Again, you are writing to understand, and to be understood, the emphasis should be on the reader comprehending what you are sharing.
7.) SPELLING AND PUNCTUATION – This is not school and we do not demerit for poor spelling, nor do we allow anyone to call others out for the same. However, if your construct is too poorly written the context is lost and important details can be missed. Read the comment carefully before you send it. Does it make sense?
8.) TIME – Everyone ‘s time is valuable. Some of our discussion threads are 500 to 1,000+ comments long. We try to limit the comments to 500 and then post another related thread, but with some research threads it is challenging to do so because we do not want to break a continuity.
9.) THOUSANDS ARE WATCHING – For every person writing a comment, there are easily 100,000 or more reading lurkers on every discussion thread. Do not write anything you would not say in your own living room. Do not disparage our conversation with vulgarity, profanity, or any expressions of any “ism”.
10.) MODERATION / FILTERING THE HATE – Because of our honest approach at seeking facts and truth, and openly discussing various analytical theories along the way, we are bombarded by those with ulterior motives which include:
- Intentional efforts to distract
- Intentional diatribes to affix labels to our objectives
- Intentional expressions of rabid hate, vulgarity, and threats.
- Trolling and professional obfuscation.
- Concern Trolling as a tool of distraction and derailing conversation.
- Psy-ops and Intentional Efforts to diminish fact-finding.
We do our earnest best to stop the agenda-hoard at the moderation gates, however sometimes they get through. If you see something untoward say something. When a new comment surfaces that we view is only presented to argue, we watch carefully – but we also are not perfect. You can help. Feel free to alert us via email.
11.) MANNERS MATTER – Simple kindnesses and courtesy should always be present in tone and content. When writing ask yourself before you hit send: does this add value?
SUMMARY: The Tree House community has historically accomplished a lot. Through exhaustive research and analysis our accuracy and reputation for truthful fact-finding, regardless of where it leads, is well regarded. Retain that distinction of intellectual armament.
We are The Conservative Tree House, not because of political affiliation, but rather because the word “conservative” expresses our outlook. We would rather be deep, than wide; we would rather be honest, than popular; we avoid semantics in favor of accurately presenting both intention and meaning.
We are bold in our willingness to go into conversational places where others do not, and we are brave enough to stand firm for principles which are time tested.
We would rather advertise our outlook so the viewer can understand our perspective on a particular subject, than deceptively claim we are something else and deliver an inherently biased view. The entire spectrum of the MSM is based on the latter.
Every reader knows where we stand on any given issue, and our opinions -while they may be unpopular- are based on solid research and analytical insight into the subject matter at hand. This is why our predictive analysis is routinely more accurate than others.
Lastly, this Treehouse is a conversation. Hopefully, just like sitting on a porch with friends.
Because the “conversation” is the ends and not the means, this approach inherently means YOU are the important part:
[Remember] …”However each of us got here, it’s probably a fact that we have the turmoil of those storms in common, perhaps some unease that we could share and always, we also find fresh ground to cover from day to day.
We’re developing valuable relationships as we trust one another in our community in the woods. The chatting in the branches encourages, strengthens and equips for some serious walking.
We think the Treehouse is a good armory for those who doing long distance walking for the sake of our nation. We hope you’ll think so, too. Find yourself a good branch….or just pull up a rock to the campfire”.
Wolverines faithfully patrol the perimeter. Please be respectful.
“For every person writing a comment, there are easily 100,000 or more reading lurkers on every discussion thread.” Wow.
Which I always try to keep in mind.
Thank you, Sundance — AGAIN, for what the Treehouse is about.
God Bless and Merry Christmas…
Guidelines: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/guidelines-for-comments/
In case anyone forgot!!!
Agree with your assessment. Great reminder
As to #2 stay on topic: I’m new here, lurker for awhile.
This question is going to sound dumb, I know, but I don’t know how to start a new thread.
I’ve alway commented using the reply button. And I was afraid to ask. And sound dumb.
You don’t
Go to the bottom of the page and click on that “Leave a Reply” link.
I’ve mentioned that previously when folks remark about people who “no longer” post or rarely do. Depending on current news, volcanic or a lull, time of year, personal circumstances, etc. there will be an ebb and flow to posting. But that doesn’t mean people aren’t reading. Figured there were significant numbers of quiet observers.
Lady P – I am a faithful follower and often do not have time to post either because I am using my cell phone to check-up on the latest posts or because I am on-the-go (have a bunch of children, dogs, etc.) I am part of the silent majority whose “guilty” on-line pleasure is TCTH. Although I may be radio silent occasionally my “right-on, right-on” cheers can be heard near and far. Love SD, the daily posters, the Presidential Politics thread, and the daily Open thread. My day is made better because of all of your collective smarts, observations, humor, unwavering faith, balanced search for of justice and hopeful nature. Right-on, Right-on! Or better yet, write-on, write-on!
I second that emotion…. CTH is my “refuge home”…. since that guy came down that elevator! Living in 70 % progressive left blue Santa Fe is a real challenge and the remedy is CTH-SD University providing a complete education in all areas ….economics, politics, culture and most importantly the Spiritual realm. Love God, Family and Country… that is “Conservatism” to me. God Bless all “Treepers”!
This is true. I know many Canadians like myself who read the comments daily. I am from B.C.. Recently, I was walking on the track at Service Place in St. Albert, Alberta and started talking to a couple of women and the conversation turned to the economy – Canada vs the U.S. etc. I told them about this site and I was very surprised that they already knew about it.
I mentioned the name of the place in the hope that the ladies will comment and perhaps we could get in touch again. I really enjoyed our conversation.
Sundance may have underestimated the 100,000 lurkers number. Is there any way to tell how many ‘clicks’ that this site gets.
Similar to talk radio, back when callers were emphasized, pre-1996 BigKorpseorate takeover.
For every caller, there’s thousands of listeners who will never call. Interesting, same here.
I have not been on the threads lately (partially a decision of mine, partially my work schedule!), so I am not sure what’s going on, but can certainly guess . . .
It’s Advent — the yearly preparation for the anniversary of the Birth of Christ. (Self)-reflection, prayer, peace, and hope. Be good!
TY ZM…
It is good to see you! 🙂
Thank you Sundance for posting the Guidelines again…….
A refresher course is needed from time to time….Thanks Sundance.
My hunch is that Sundance is ‘expecting a busy day at the office”.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance.
Always good to post the guidelines. Always consider them a personal message to me. I know that’s not the case, but if everybody took it that way and applied the rules to how they comment, the whole operation will be smoother
A personal observation, please bear with me.
This is a wordpress site. There are other blogs that use wordpress, that are very different. One, in particular that I follow, have “like” or “dislike” options after every comment. Here at CTH there is an option to “like” a comment, reply or move on. In my mind that is a very important distinction, and it sets a tone here that is unlike many other blogs.. I think that is to make the experience of communicating here a positive one. That is also the clear purpose of the guidelines. This is a great place, we can learn, support, laugh, pray and even cry, it is a community. Think about sitting at a coffee shop, speaking face to face, with an audience that could fill a football stadium.
(or a at bar, over Jameson, in my case)
annnnnnnnnnnnd as ZM so wisely pointed out, it is advent, so peace on Earth, Goodwill to Men.
While you make a good point, readers should not have to be subjected to a constant barrage of negative comments. Such as “it will never change”, “prepare for the worst”, etc.
That’s the Eeyore group SD referencing. I understand their being honest about their feelings and concerns.
When it gets too much, it does quiet my own participation, but for the most part, they’re being honest expressing their concerns.
It all ebbs and flows based on our “wins” and losses.
From the article you are commenting on:
“6.) PARAGRAPHS – Should NEVER be longer than two or three sentences taking up three to five standard lines of text.” 🙂
I think that is a useful guideline as it is difficult read the large blocks of text that often appear in CTH.
I used 8 sentences so excuse me. I tried to make a valid and positive point, which I now regret. cheers…
😦 😦
Thank you, Sundance. I write letters to the Editor of our local paper. Your guidelines are exactly the same as journalistic standards. Download the Grammarly app to your phone or PC and you will never make another grammatical error. Make your point in the first sentence.
Something that bothers me is the constant barrage of negative comments. “It will never change”, “prepare for the worst,”, etc. Also the name calling and nicknames such as “hildebeast” and others. I do not like Hillary Clinton but we can’t bring ourselves up by bringing other people down. God is going to take care of it.
And please, lose and loose are two different words with two different meanings. Loose refers to something that is not tight in place. Lose means losing something like losing a baseball game, losing a sock etc.
“we can’t bring ourselves up by bringing other people down. God is going to take care of it.”
With certainty!
While I am an active poster on the daily Presidential Open thread I don’t comment very often on the posts by Sundance as I have nothing specific to add to the topics, usually. However, I read them and almost always at least scan the comments. And on days I don’t post I am still reading. I think that is what many do.
I agree with the name calling and slang nicknames. Many times they detract from the content of the comment or thread and the lessen the credibility of what else the commenter has to say. It also closes minds/turns people off that might other wise learn from the rest of the content. Of course, I never call her Former Secretary Clinton, just Hillary (first name v. last to distinguish from her husband).
I try to avoid the name syndrome, though I have slipped with a few like Hilliary, etc.
I am adamant about one thing, I will NOT refer to the previous resident of the White House by any name, as I feel the intent and damage of his administration does not deserve any recognition. He’s #44 whenever I feel the need to reference him. That’s all.
I understand where you’re coming from. I’ve never used the title with his name, not for the 8 years he held office (I believe fraudulently) nor now, not even “Former” or “Ex- President.” I’ll never afford him the respect of that title because he doesn’t deserve it.
Simply refer to Mr Obama as “Mr Obama”. I never refer to him using the word “President” since he does meet either of the citizenship requirements of Article 2 Section 1 Paragraph 5. I have done the research. Simply use things like “Mr.”, “Miss”, “Mrs.” as appropriate. Or to put it another way – write in straight forward English (for this site) [either American, Canadian, or British 🙂 ]
Correction: “since he does NOT meet either” – noticed the word “not” was omitted accidentally and there is no edit/correction mode.
I do say “Mr. Obama” – when referring to Michelle.
I drop the Mr. Obviously he enjoys his stage name or he wouldn’t have changed to it. Too bad, he’s a real Barry.
I feel the same, so my solution is to use HRC, WJC, and BHO. I have mixed feelings about the Bushes but they were already referred to as H.W. Bush or W so I just go with that.
I never cared for GW’s nickname “Dubya”, thought that was a bit disrespectful.
Now that I know more about the Bush family, well…
I agree that using derogatory names, offensive memes, and photos highlighting physical attributes are out of place. It adds nothing to the discussion. But without an effective moderator these guidelines seem meaningless.
One must always treat commenting forums as a public square. When people start doing the “negative attack/smear” routine those people are basically discrediting themselves. Just as if they were screaming on the street corner most people will simply ignore them, while some will ask them what they are trying to convey and try to do real communications. Which may or may not work in getting a rational answer or response. Some people are ideologues and some are attention seekers. When one applies the “public square” concept dealing with ideologues and attention seekers is much easier.
By posting guidelines you have removed the element of the “public square”
If so, there is time to start your own blog “Say Anything” or “Verbal Diarrhea”…
By posting guidelines our host is merely pointing out those common courtesies which we should have learned in our youth, and should be following as an adult. Obviously someone needs reminding now and then, or guidelines would not be necessary.
Exactly. As many in the “public square” throw insults as well as rocks and bottles and burn cars as their preferred means of “free expression” in order to injure or intimidate those they disagree with, those actions, even allegorically, have no place in reasoned public discourse.
This is a great place to ‘visit’ with friends of like mind. Similar places are becoming fewer and fewer and I can’t think of any others that can be considered an actual refuge.
I’m quite and often guilty of repeating a point made previously in a thread. Here’s my side of the story….Sometimes I don’t read an article until there are several hundred comments made, perhaps even 1000+ comments. I don’t think I’m alone in admitting I don’t commit the time to read every single comment. I’ll read the first page or two but as soon as I run into a long list of comments that have gone off the rails and are discussing a side issue, I stop. I’m guilty of being one to get caught red-handed with an off topic comment on occasion.
This site belongs to sundance so however it’s set up, all the rules, etc., are at his discretion and privilege. With that said, there is a posting feature at blogs where comments can be sorted by different categories, including the one where comments getting the most ‘likes’ are ranked at the beginning. That feature here might eliminate numerous people writing the same comment. Also, the site can (and does) just delete offenders such as myself.
I’m trying to post here less and less, which if I can discipline myself to do, will be welcome news to many! However, we all do get caught up too frequently, IMO, with nitpicking with others’ comments. We all need to simply scroll past something we don’t agree with, stop bringing up past comments someone has written. Don’t want to spend time on a long post? Skip past it. Resist temptation of labeling and assigning ‘troll’ to anyone that disagrees with us and insulting others never elevates a conversation.
“I’m trying to post here less and less, which if I can discipline myself to do, will be welcome news to many!” . . . and not welcomed by many more!
I can’t imagine the amount of troll posts this great conservative site must attract. Excellent analysis and fact-finding must put CTH at the top of every leftist boiler-room trolling operation. I must be a monumental effort to keep them out.
The result of these efforts is the best community on the net. I feel only love here, for God, for country, and for each other.
We are a truly unique place. Good Bless SD and everyone here! Thank you for CTH!
My definition of a troll is someone – usually of the opposition – who ventures onto Conservative threads to do a kind of mischief. Their purpose is to disrupt, distract, even try to add disinformation. They should not be welcome.
A word about grammar and nannies. Sorry to say that is usually a vanity thing. A bit of a show-off that achieves nothing but a show of superiority. Back in our school days, some of us were straight A students when it came to grammar and spelling. Others, equally bright – or even more so – were not so good at those subjects. Some simply do not do well with grammar or spelling (or have fingers that don’t work well on their keyboard). Those who constantly call attention to the errors of others are like speed bumps on a superhighway. Their “corrections” achieve nothing. In fact, they seem rather unkind. And like the trolls, they distract.
I came here through a somewhat circuitous route. I started on Andrew Breitbart’s, Big Hollywood early on with Gary Graham’s expose’ One Pissed off Dude 1/09. To me this set the tone on how to beat back radical 60’s leftist. Andrew and his team were fearless, and spawned many blogs, but the best being Sundance’s CTH.
With success comes the many problems that are creeping into CTH. Ignore the trolls and stay on task, and keep this awesome site moving forward. Using logic, insight, reasoned debate, humor, and as the great Andrew Breitbart taught us, sometimes even “WAR”
We are in a struggle for our nation, whether we remain a Constitutional Republic or a Banana Republic. This is going to take time. We must think long term, “inch by inch everything’s a cinch.”
This is a generational fight, not a two to eight year fight. Be cool, keep the faith, and we’ll win.
MAGA! …by firming your resolve.
I have enjoyed the analysis and commentary here at CTH for a couple of years now and must say, it is refreshing and thought provoking, unlike most of the other “hit and run” type articles. Sundance puts his heart and soul into everything said here. Thank you, sir.
man, if I had a nickel for every time I furiously pounded out a brilliant riposte to some inane comment made by someone less brilliant than moi…then hovered over the “post comment” button trying to decide whether I should pull the trigger…I’d have a lot of nickels. FYI, most of the time, I relent and delete before posting because I really wouldn’t add anything to the conversation…just more fuel to the fire, sigh.
I can’t imagine what this site would look like without Adrem…keep up the good work all ye who toil here, I’m sure Sundance is “easy” to work for!
Thank you.. allot of us use our phones n to have to scan through some of these overly huge book like comments is a bit much. As well as the off topic pictures n videos.
Other than the occasional “name calling” and copy-and-paste posts, I think this site is A+.
My concern is that as it’s readership grows, it descends into Breitbart territory in it’s commentary. Which I abhor.
I like the CTH posts that inform me and move the Sundance topic forward. Especially when they provide a video or link to a background source/story.
The discussion here can always be more informative and productive if posters hew close to the topic. A post can be fleshed out with off topic information, but a straight out divergence is unhelpful. We see that when “vote theft” suddenly appears in a discussion about trade, for example. Both are important, but only one is being analyzed in the initial trade discussion. The off topic post shouldn’t be made or responded to. I don’t like to add to our host’s burden on this site, and collectively we can all help here.
