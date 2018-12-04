December 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #684

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🎄 * * * 21 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.” 🌟
— Luke 2:7
————————————————
🙏 Pray:
— the Lord sustain President Trump this week
— for President Trump–that all Oppositions will not show unnecessary manner of disrespect that President Trump received during McCain funeral week
— invaders Go Home…Thank You
— block invaders’ diseases from spreading to America
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
— criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for American political prisoners/Mueller’s victims to stand strong for truth.
(Flynn, Stone, Don, Jr, Manafort, Corsi, Assange, Papadopoulos, etc.)
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”The Christmas story begins 2000 years ago with a mother, a father, their baby son, and the most extraordinary gift of all, the gift of God’s love for all of humanity.” (Xmas 2017)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————–
❤️ Note: I want to, again, thank you all for your ongoing encouragements, commitments and contributions to this presidential/political Treeper’s Prayer postings. It is comforting to us Treepers, to know we all are together for President Trump and to help him reclaim our country back from the claws of Evil. It is a spiritual battle….the Good vs Evil battle.
Praise God for President Trump, MAGA Team, Sundance, his Sunny crew and all the Treepers, including non-posters. Bless you all. You are special.
———————-
🌟 “For where two or three are gathered together in My Name, there am I in the midst of them.” —Matt 18:20
LikeLiked by 18 people
Amen. Thank you GC.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for your prayers, Grandma –
lately, reading Nehemiah, it seems there are lots of things in there that are strengthening –
the part about the building/re-building of the walls and gates, holding a brick in one hand and a sword in the other –
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you grandma 🙏🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Certain, he says. No equivocation, no hedge. Seems pretty confident this mueller b.s. is under control, seems to me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh damn Trump SAID Russia and Putin…here we go.😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
In Orange County – once seen as a Republican stronghold in the state–
every House seat went to a Democrat after an unprecedented “250,000” vote-
by-mail drop-offs were counted, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
“People were carrying in stacks of 100 and 200 of them. We had had multiple
people calling to ask if these people were allowed to do this,” Kelley
said.
What are CAGOP, OCGOP thinking? they just stand there and let this happening?
LikeLiked by 6 people
What can they do? They’re overwhelmingly outnumbered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also, what can they do? “Ballot harvesting” is supposedly legal in Calif.
LikeLike
Oops, hit [ENTER] too soon. Meant to add this link:
The stomach-turning ‘ballot-harvesting’ that enabled Democrats to walk off with California By Monica Showalter
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/12/the_stomachturning_ballotharvesting_that_enabled_democrats_to_walk_off_with_california.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
This aspect may have already been parsed, But absentee ballots should be sent out far enough in advance and required to be returned far enough in advance that they are recorded before the actual voting day. That might make it less likely that the absentee ballots can be fudged.
Of course California is going to do whatever they want to do.
On top of that, I would not be surprised if a large number of Republicans in OC haven’t moved out of Dodge to other states because they are fed up. I would.
LikeLike
Everyone should read that piece. It’s a travesty. Liberal politicians are truly the enemies of the people. As are the fake Republicans who stand by and do nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sue. For Disenfrancisement. FOR voter ID. Take it to the Supreme Court!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Tweets won’t get us the Wall. Only a refusal to sign any spending bill that doesn’t contain Wall funding will. That means a shutdown.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS – Just Do IT!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We could also save millions on law enforcement and prison costs if we could prevent thousands of lawless invaders from jumping our border every year.
https://katu.com/news/local/gang-member-accused-of-the-armed-robbery-of-vancouver-convenience-store
LikeLiked by 2 people
Retweet from Sundance tweet:
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am torn between wanting JUSTICE in an Ananias and Saphira experience for these dirtbags on this video or a lifetime in jail.
If I can’t get either of these, I’ll settle for screenshoting their mugs and putting them up in the post office…and why isn’t Michelle on the wanted list? She’s collaborated up to her eyebrows in this. She is just as guilty of treason as BHO, all three of the Clintons and the rest of the crime families. Lock her up!!
I just marvel that they are still running around the US. Have their passports been canceled? They are smug, but surely they know time is short. If the government doesn’t get them, God surely will.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Kellyann’s husband is a dirtbag and am glad Eric is calling him out. No one would know who he was if it wasn’t for Kellyann.
LikeLiked by 3 people
good for Eric
LikeLiked by 2 people
Honestly, one has to wonder at this point why Kellyanne stays with this guy? In my opinion, this shows a lack of respect for herself that she would stay with someone who has NO respect for her or her position. Very confusing and sad. I would be gone in a heartbeat.
LikeLike
Kids.
Plus all that bile, he won’t last long. Bad for anyone’s health.
LikeLike
Donna – maybe, but I think that is sending her kids the wrong message. Let Daddy mistreat Mommy and it’s ok. Not Good!
LikeLike
olderwiser21. I think it might be this instead. Apparently he gave up a lot for KellyAnne, and now he’s pissed that he did. This is normal for a guy his age, he’s bitter and bored. Idle hands and the devil’s work….etc. Read this part, I totally get his problem:
“It was after the election and before Comey’s firing that Conway, wearing his proud husband cap, gave up his partnership at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to move to a city where his prestigious New York law firm doesn’t even keep an office. He became “of counsel” to the firm where he has worked since he was 25, a demotion that also comes with a pay cut.”
“Now, the man famous in legal circles for arguing a major securities case before the Supreme Court and winning in an 8-0 vote decided by the late Justice Antonin Scalia works from home or commutes to Manhattan a few days a week.”
“This is an adjustment for him, and a big one,” said David Lat, founding editor of the legal news site Above The Law, who was friends with Conway when he worked as a lawyer at Wachtell. “At George’s age, it’s very unusual to give up partnership.”
But when the Conways first moved their family of six to Washington for Kellyanne’s amorphous new West Wing assignment, George Conway was in line for a public-sector job that would have been a bigger lift than being a well-paid partner in his law firm. Last year, around this time, he was deep into the process of putting together the extensive paperwork required to be nominated to head up the Justice Department’s civil division.
Conway had already completed a background check and was interviewing candidates to be his deputy when Comey was fired, according to sources familiar with the paperwork process. It was around that time that he started telling potential colleagues that he was having second thoughts about the whole thing. It just didn’t make sense, he told them, for him and his wife both to be targets in the Trump whirlwind at the same time.
In a statement at the time, he said: “Kellyanne and I continue to support the President and his Administration, and I look forward to doing so in whatever way I can from outside the government.”
On June 5, 2017, days after officially announcing that he was out of the running for the top slot at the DOJ, he took to Twitter to note that the president’s tweet about his travel ban could actually hurt its chances in court.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/05/24/george-conway-tweets-kellyannewest-wing-eyebrow-218538
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s been stated he won’t deliver the eulogy.
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-pol-trump-bush-funeral-eulogy-20181203-story.html
LikeLike
Kudos to President Trump and his staff for their graciousness towards the Bush family.
That whole clan have had negative things to say about the Trumps n have been very unsupportive. May they eat crow.
For that matter, what happened to Meghan McCain that she defended Trump on the view when the second in command wombat, Joy, (that’s a misnomer if there ever was one) took digs at Trump during comments about Bush 41?
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is such a nice person. He makes me proud every time he shows tons of compassion and class in one sentence….it’s magical.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
What’s the over/under on Woods getting a Twitter ban? Will he make it into 2019?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He got Twitter banned. They told him to remove a post or he was history. He told them to pound sand. Twitter removed the post and reinstated him.
LikeLike
Simply put, Chinese does NOT like American cars. They like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, if they have money; Or Toyota and Honda, if they are on paychecks; Or some self-made low end cars if they are poor, Cadillac, Chrysler, Ford … just don’t have a comparable market share in China. Reducing Chinese tariffs on American cars is just a joke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
bison, what I wonder is, Chinese cars?
We import Chinese cars?
HUH?
LikeLike
Donald J. Trump
✔
@realDonaldTrump
China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the U.S. Currently the tariff is 40%.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion.
Alexander the Great
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s why losing the House isn’t that bad. Because we didn’t really lose anything. Bring on the shutdown!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Went from house led by a male wolf in sheeps clothing to house led by female wolf.
No, we didn’t lose something we never had.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Male wolf in sheep’s clothing? How about eunuch bottom feeder?
LikeLike
And we gained the chance to win it back with MAGA candidates.
LikeLike
Fun “Song”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Like
LikeLike
I’ve always heard that commercial fisherman have the most dangerous job. Not true. The most dangerous job that I know of is US President. 8.8% of US presidents have been assassinated. 31.1% have had attempts made on their life. The death rate for commercial fishermen is only .00128%. The death rate of soldiers storming the beach at Normandy was 2.5%. They had a better chance of survival than a president does of living out his term.
My conclusion is that it takes a lot of courage to be a US president. Let’s hope the odds are better for our POTUS in this day and age.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There have only been 44 different persons as President. Grover Cleveland served as the 22nd and the 24th President. The only President to serve two terms not consecutively. It changes your math to 9.0%. Worse than you thought!
LikeLike
That’s correct. Kennedy was #35, so when he was killed it was 11.4%.
There’s a lot more hate and a lot more crazy people now. The SS deserves a lot of credit for keeping their protectees safe.
I also believe that Kennedy was clearly set up. There is no way the danger was not known. Dealy (auto correct wants to say “deadly”) Plaza was like a shooting gallery. All you need to do is spend a couple hours walking around there and looking at the exhibits in the book depository to realize that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truman had two attempts on his life. The attempt on Jackson’s life failed when both pistols misfired. Lincoln had several attempts on his life, one of the alleged assassins was killed on Whitehouse grounds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just had a thought;
Isn’t VSG due to give a State of the Union Speech, in January?
He’ll have Pelosi behind him, sitting on her hands to keep from leaning forward and giving him ‘devil horns’, and she’ll overdose on dramamine, to keep from puking as he describes how Union is greater than its ever been.
Should be an interesting spectacle!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he wanted to burn it down he would have a captive audience that night.
LikeLike
Nice thoughts is he’ll have almost more than half of the Justices smiling at him for a change.
Remember Pelosi jumping up and down, clapping, every minute like a Mexican jumping bean, when B.O. gave his SOTU speech? At least we’ll be spared of that, but I think she is known for her face making when President Trump speaks. Plenty of photos for Memes opportunities. That’ll be fun to see what the Trump Supporters will come up with, with those Memes.
LikeLike
Here’s a copy of my note to CRTV after they merged with that lunatic Beck’s BlazeTV and NOT one email about any of this, guess Mark L does not hold his fans in high regards.
I would like my subscription to CRTV suspended and a FULL REFUND returned. How dare he,
Mark, not talked this over with, us the share holders of this venture. That Glenn Beck is mentally fragile (the reason I left his BlazeTV) and when I tried to login my P/W did not work and the LOGO is BlazeTV. I will never again fall into the delusional world of Beckville. Hope CRTV goes into the brink with that albatross of Blaze TV around it’s neck.
A very disappointed viewer (feels like he was cheating on me with my ex),
richard e moriarity
Mesa AZ
Used to be CRTV.com NOW It’s Garbage TV https://www.blazetv.com/
LikeLike
His radio show was like an infomercial for his TV project today. He really has no respect for his audience. We tune in for commentary on current events, not an infomercial.
LikeLike
My subscription runs out this month, and even if it’s my main station for info on the US, I won’t renew with the change, sometimes it can go to crazy
LikeLike
Ok this has been tapping at my brain for a while now… the report on Hillary Campaign and Foundations are coming out. The Clintons are our very own home grown “American Grifters.
IT is about money and power for those two whipper snappers
Ok so… follow me….POTUS was recently tweeting that the Clinton Foundation’s loss of income directly tied to her loss of the election (and their ever decreasing distance of their proximity to prower) proves they were illegally selling influence…
The media is not reporting what is going on down in Bill and Hills old stomping ground. ARKANSAS..
This year there have been a lot of arrests, convictions and plea deals all related to democratic funds and various gov officials getting caught with their hands in the cookie jar stealing money.
What do you bet those monies were Clinton bound and they have been all caught in a sting.and it dried up their Clinton Criminal Enterprise cash flow.
https://www.coreysdigs.com/clinton-foundation/arkansas-swamp-bleeds-as-clintons-circle-the-drain/
This journalist has done lots of great research…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of cash flow, is this book thing with Michelle Obama about pumping a new infusion of cash (since the stolen millions/billions are offshore and cannot be accessed as long as they are being scrutinized) to shut her up a.k.a. blackmail…Or is this a precursor to raise her profile (gag) so that she could run for a public office? We are two years out from 2020. Time to start revving the engines.
LikeLike
Sad, but true
LikeLiked by 4 people
‘Innocent until Bankrupt’
Disgusting….
LikeLike
Yes, but while in his career he has been one of the Prosecutors using thrse techniques, he certainly didn’t INVENT them.
Its been going on for MANY years, and WE, THE PEOPLE allowed it to go on.
Because we didn’t WANT to know, or were assured (and believed it was only being used against ‘bad’ people, i.e.gangsters and terrorists).
This certainly didn’t start with the Mueller investigation. Look at the Ted Stevens case, and there are many others, with less obvious political overtones.
The whole charade with 302’s has been SOP for the fibs, from early on, and continued long after technology made it unecessary, from any standpoint except being able to charge people with lieing.
Its just that now we are red pilled, and so we see whats going on, whereas until recently we were willfully blind.
As S.D says “Don’t look away!”
LikeLike
“The whole charade with 302’s has been SOP for the fibs, from early on, and continued long after technology made it unecessary, from any standpoint except being able to charge people with lieing.” Well stated, Sir.
LikeLike
I’ve got a little George Bush story. When I was in college, we used to spend a lot of time in Georgetown. One day I started to pull into a parallel parking spot on Wisconsin Avenue, and a black dude in a suit waved me away. When I gave him some grief, he grinned and flashed a gold badge. Sorry Charlie. You lose. So I pulled back out and parked four or five spots down. As I walked up the sidewalk, a limo pulled into the space I’d been trying to park in, and out jumped Vice President George Bush in a blue satin Mets jacket, with a pile of video tapes in his hand, and he strolled into Georgetown Video to get some new ones. The Secret Service guys were cool, he literally walked four feet in front of me, and no one escorted him in, I imagine somebody was already inside. He was absorbed in what he was doing and didn’t even look around.
LikeLike
Mueller with an umlaut. Acorn didn’t fall far from the tree. Evil personified.
LikeLike
He’s on my Ananias Christmas wish list too
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Loooveee it!!
LikeLike
France is starting to turn colors these last few days. I hope they keep up the good work. Pray Germany and Britain are next to cause some chaos over there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Massachusetts judge enables illegal alien, but likely won’t be prosecuted for it.
https://www.masslive.com/news/index.ssf/2018/12/massachusetts_judge_under_scru.html
Oregon had a judge do the same thing and she got away with it. At least the illegal alien was caught a couple of weeks later and deported.
https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/index.ssf/2017/06/court_officials_find_no_violat.html
IMO, something needs to be done about these liberal activist judges. They are endangering the public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unlike Senators, they CAN be impeached, or if elected they can be voted out.
Unfortunately, only 50% vote, half of them approve, and of ‘our’ half, how many focus on Judges, during an election?
LikeLike
Typically, judges are the only selection on the ballot, so to vote them out requires a huge write-in campaign and those almost always fail.
IMO, the best way to deal with a corrupt judge is to file a formal complaint with the state judiciary review committee.
LikeLike
For those of you looking for the big reveal on Hannity tonight, you have to play it backwards at slow speed.
LikeLike
That’s a good one Joe. I took Hannity off record until this GHWB is over. I made time to watch John Kennedy’s funeral, Jackie Kennedy’s funeral and Ronald Reagan’s funeral.
Nothing but Middle East wars since GHWB and his vision of the New World Order. Ironic that GHWB died the same day NAFTA did.
Mucho graciass Bushies.
Yeah, I’m gonna miss that funeral and all the media background noise that goes with it.
LikeLike
Seriously. A repeat of non stop mccain. Bush deserves a send off but enough already
LikeLike
US NEWS WORLD NEWS
Mexico’s New President Quickly Signs Legislation Aimed at Shutting Down Migrant Caravans
Incoming Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said the U.S. should pay $20 billion toward Central American renewal.
“Mexico by itself is going to invest in our own territory during the next administration, more than $20 billion, and so any serious effort regarding our brothers in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala should be for a similar amount,” he said.
https://www.westernjournal.com/mexicos-new-president-quickly-signs-legislation-aimed-shutting-migrant-caravans/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=PostSideSharingButtons&utm_content=2018-12-03&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike