Brad Parscale Discusses Political Messaging in Era of Fake News and Advanced Social Media…

President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale discusses how the campaign used social media to break through the firewall of MSM control. Additionally, Parscale confronts the reason why the approach is needed in an era where MSM gatekeepers attempt to manipulate the type of information.

Within the interview Brad Parscale directly confronts the MSM gate-keeping mindset, as advanced by an interviewer who is ideologically predisposed to support control over any content he disagrees with. The result is a lengthy but very interesting interview.

