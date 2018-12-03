Monday December 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Lord of the Rings – Here We Come A-wassailing – Northern Lights Orchestra
Castle – Wassail – Bad Santa Episode – Barry-Phillips
Boldness Today
Some may suppose that it would require little boldness today to proclaim grace in all its purity. Who is ever persecuted now, at least in free, enlightened lands, for preaching God’s grace? Ah, but do not be deceived. Satan was no less active in his opposition to the truth when Constantine exalted the professing Church to prominence than when his predecessors persecuted the Church and sent its members to death by fire and sword. Indeed, the devil was doubtless more successful in Constantine’s day than he had been when persecution raged.
Does any believer in the Word of God suppose that Satan has relented in his opposition to the truth today, just because men, at least in this land, are not burned at the stake or thrown to the lions? Do not be misled. Satan’s enmity against God and against His Word continues undiminished. His hatred of “the gospel of the grace of God,” is as bitter, and his opposition to it as determined as it ever was. But well does he know that the constant discouragements connected with being in the minority often succeed in silencing those who would stand against physical persecution.
Today Satan uses the new evangelicalism with its highly- organized, highly-financed campaigns — and its woeful lack of doctrinal and dispensational teaching of the Word — to neutralize the saints. Multitudes are attracted to these neo-evangelical extravaganzas, at which the participants are for the most part performers, and those who stand for the truth often feel very small as compared to the vast unthinking majority. But let us never forget that God uses “things that are not” to accomplish His work (See I Cor. 1: 26-29).
Let us, who know and love the truth, then, determine by God’s grace that nothing shall make us unfaithful to our glorious commission; that, whatever the cost, we shall faithfully and boldly proclaim to others the unadulterated gospel of the grace of God, “the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/boldness-today/
1Corinthians 1:26 For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called:
27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
28 And base things of the world, and things which are despised, hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to nought things that are:
29 That no flesh should glory in his presence.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, December 3, 2018
“Complete Fellowship”
I love Spurgeon – thank you for this passage.
THE WOLF-SHAPED FAMOUS LAKE, PEYTO IN BANFF NATIONAL PARK. COVERED IN SNOW ON THAT FINE SEPTEMBER DAY.
THE TOWERING RED WALLS OF ZION CANYON
Have Mercy . . . To get the full inference of this phrase, it really helps to be conversant with Southern speech. Y’all. 🙂
yes, citizen, brilliant indeed.
love this. Thanks!
Some days you just feel like this…
…and other days, you’re ready to meet the morn…
…as long as there’s coffee and a pal beside you.
Love that Buestelo coffee! It will definitely get your jump started in the morning! 🙂
No lo he probado…cafe Cubano
🙂
Happy 1st night of Hanukkah and a Merry Christmas to all.
Oh! look who’s comin’ to town….
Merry Christmas Greetings to all here in the Treehouse! Click on the link below for my Christmas treat to my fellow readers and commenters. It is a comment I posted with a little background and insight to the now classic “Christmas Story” movie. The main character’s motivation for sharing his story about receiving a gun for Christmas and an insight into his political views on the issues will warm our hearts – esp. if we are with liberal family members this holiday season when we watch the movie!
What I find most striking about his experience with a crazy leftie is that they were just as crazy then as they are now only they have had more time in our media & in our education system so have gained “normalcy” in culture and momentum. Well, not trying to get onto a sour note. Its a fun bit of back story that the main character shares and we see how his mind got onto the childhood memories of his long ago.
Hope you enjoy!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/12/25/december-25th-2016-presidential-victory-open-discussion/comment-page-2/#comment-4968643
Katherine – I think this is an incorrect link?
No, I just clicked on it and it took me right to the comment where I posted a long quote from the original “Christmas Story” book. I posted it February, 2018 on the December 25, 2016 thread. Last comment on that thread. I posted it on a Christmas thread so I would remember where it was when Christmas time come rolling around again.
OK – for some reason it took me to an open thread post of 2016! I will try again.
It is on the open thread…the open thread from 12/25/16. I was just referring back as to not take up too much room on the current thread. Sorry it is so confusing
Came across this Brit singer when looking at Christmas YouTubes on Sunday…hadn’t heard of him before….
Chris Rea ~ Driving Home For Christmas (1986)
Since it is now December, I can post one of my favorite Christmas songs by the Raveonettes, “The Christmas Song.”
Love it, Janie…thanks…
All the lights are coming on now
How I wish that it would snow now
I don’t fell like going home now
I wish that I could stay
All the trees are on display now
And its cold now
I don’t feel like going home now
I wish that I could stay
I wish that I could walk
I wish that I could walk
You home
All the lights are coming on now
How I wish that it would snow now
I don’t fell like going home now
I wish that I could stay
Santa’s coming to town
With sequins in his hair
Santa’s coming to town
With sequins in his hair
Lucille, I discovered this video last year (believe in December) and loved it, not your conventional Christmas song. I especially like the repeated guitar riff. Whoever created this video did a great job, the winter scenery is gorgeous.
Yes, the vid scenery selections are well chosen…it’s such a catchy tune, I found myself tapping my foot listening to it.
One of France’s most revered monuments, the Arc de Triomphe, was stormed and vandalised on Saturday during the ‘Yellow Vest’ demonstrations, in one of the worst instances of unrest Paris has seen since the protests and riots of 1968.
The “
The Arc de Triomphe is so revered because it stands over the tomb of the unknown soldier, which commemorates the 1.4 million French soldiers who died during the First World War, covered by a granite slab bearing the statement: “Here rests a French soldier who died for his country, 1914-1918”.
No true Frenchman would ever desecrate this tomb. Disgusting! Whatever the reason they are protesting just became garbage.
Merry Christmas, Treepers! As I attended a beautiful concert yesterday filled with music praising Christ and this wonderful season, I was overcome with feelings of peace, serenity, and joy much needed by me. The political turmoil, corruption, fake news, and natural disasters of this last month have left me discouraged. I think it is important to remember that this is exactly what Satan wants. He uses these emotions to take us down, both physically and spiritually, and it works! We become angry, heartbroken, disillusioned and sad. If we are mindful of these tactics and surround ourselves with the knowledge and remembrance of God’s love for us instead, we open ourselves up to overwhelming joy and happiness. I am determined to keep Christ and his promises in my heart this Christmas season and be thankful for the reminder I received of his love. God Bless us all – everyone!
older, thanks for this important reminder.
If we have the correct relationship in the vertical, that is with God, we have a far better chance of keeping the correct perspective on the horizontal, where, you know, we must deal with man, to include ourselves.
God bless you.
Thank you, Piper. I really felt compelled to post this.
Thank you, Older.
I know I am not alone in my struggle with the daily outrages and evil behaviors where I steele myself to maintain strategic and tactical patience. I try to balance out my cold resolve with a dosing of Advent seeking to find the goodwill and peace I am supposed to have despite the treachery aimed at us 24/7.
The Daily Thread helps me find the reminders, even when I desperately want justice revealed and the evil ones vanquished.
We struggle onwards, but aware of the importance of God and Jesus in confronting the darkness embraced by the foe who seem ubiquitous and on the march.
A wonderful reminder, olderwiser, to keep our focus on this truth…
In other versions of the Bible, the word “tribulation” is also translated as: suffering, distress, affliction, troubles, trials and sorrows, difficulties, persecution, oppression.
May we write it on our hearts!
awwwww bless his heart. The military taught him right 🇺🇸 (of course) ❤
Man mistakes decoration and runs to the rescue
It seems one family's tribute to a Christmas comedy classic turned into a comedy of errors.
12/02/18
https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/News/video/man-mistakes-decoration-runs-rescue-59556191
