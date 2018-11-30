The G20 Family Photo Preceding Friday’s Plenary Session…

Here’s some links you might enjoy exploring.  The official Website for the G20 in Buenos Aires (english version) [SEE HERE].  The photo gallery for the G20 [SEE HERE]  Pictures of First Lady Melania Trump [SEE HERE]

The leaders from all G20 nations assemble for the official photograph that precedes Friday’s first plenary session.  (Video and Photograph):

[Click Image to Enlarge]

52 Responses to The G20 Family Photo Preceding Friday’s Plenary Session…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Yes its true…America First! J A I…genius

  2. MostlyRight says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Putin looks to be somewhere between Dr Evil and Mini Me. He’s like Medium Me.

    • fleporeblog says:
      November 30, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      Notice who is missing from the photo! The same POS that only puts 1% of her country’s GDP into NATO and has allowed her country’s military to go to SH………T.

      Maybe her Muslim Army can get her their by boat!

      From the article linked above:

      German authorities are investigating the reason for an electronics failure on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s plane that cut short her trip to the Group of 20 summit.

      A government official said investigators are looking at all possible causes following a German media report that the incident is being examined as a possible criminal act. The Airbus A340 experienced difficulties southwest of Amsterdam on Thursday, less than an hour into the flight from Berlin. A routine inspection suggests a technical malfunction of the plane’s air-to-ground communications systems, a German Air Force spokesman in Berlin said by phone. At this point, there’s no immediate evidence of a crime, he said.

      The German leader plans to fly to Madrid early Friday and from there take a commercial flight to Argentina, accompanied by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and a small delegation, according to an official. The media contingent who had been traveling with her will remain in Germany.

  3. Publius2016 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Remember all the people who said Putin is the last roadblock to Globalism…then why not return men and boats to Japan and then meet with 45??? 45 always gives these leaders the option to make deals!

  4. sundance says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Merkel?

    Merkel?

    Anyone?

    Anyone?

    😀 😀 😀 😀

    God has a sense of humor.

    • Publius2016 says:
      November 30, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      Looking for her is like “where’s Waldo?” Still cant find her!

      • Ristvan says:
        November 30, 2018 at 4:17 pm

        Her plane had a serious technical malfunction and was diverted for repairs. She is arriving way late.

        • LBB says:
          November 30, 2018 at 4:27 pm

          Electrical malfunction, then over heating of brakes when diverted to Cologne. No crew available for alternative airplane, some of delegation took bus to Bonn. Merkel eventually came in on Iberia (someone tweeted )

          She’s having a bad run. PDJT should sell them a new plane.

          Snip
          “For finance minister Olaf Scholz, the plane’s technical problems are nothing new.

          In October he was on a trip to Indonesia when the plane was grounded because rodents had gnawed through electrical cables during an annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

          Last month, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived late for a trip to South Africa because one of the plane’s engines would not start.”

          https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-46394989

        • stats_guy says:
          November 30, 2018 at 4:51 pm

          It would be nice to feel a little sorry for Merkel and her plane…I mean how embarassing. But then you think she’s leading the charge for the Global Immigration pact…and that Climate Change would be a valid reason to migrate. Let’s just open the doors all together, and the connected can live in their gated and armed compounds, armed against the peasants that live in the miles and miles of barrios that surround them.

  5. HickTick says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    You can tell President Trump , loathes wasting his time with these Globalists

  6. lemmus1 says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    …let me guess …Rubio was the photographer

  7. Timmy- the-Ute says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    When nuclear war is on hand, the Deep State won’t let our Pres. talk with the leader of Russian.

    • Publius2016 says:
      November 30, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      Its a two way street…Putin should be gracious and bend the knee or maybe, he wants 45 out…Putin made plenty of deals with Obama Crooked and Mueller but not 45???

      • gawntrail says:
        November 30, 2018 at 4:48 pm

        Putin and people like him only want to deal with people they can roll.

        When you walk in a room and can’t figure out who’s the mark….. you’re the mark.

        President Trump walks in a room and the other ‘leaders’ play nice and then stay to themselves. But, the second row guys can’t take their eyes off of him. They’ve never been in the presence of a winner.

        It’s an amazing spectacle to watch drones come in to contact with top flight talent. You would think they want to mate.

  8. Successful Loser says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Hands up, don’t shoot!

  9. Akindole says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    That body language in the crowd was dripping.
    Lots o’ Luv

  10. Truthfilter says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Trudeau addressed POTUS as “Donald” during the signing ceremony this morning. It was within the context of bringing up the tariffs on aluminum and steel. Very disrespectful.

  11. mikeyboo says:
    November 30, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Macron seems to be smaller and smaller. He is practically Macronscopic!!

  12. Right to reply says:
    November 30, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Trudy gives me the creeps. He looks like a cross dressing serial killer!

  13. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    November 30, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    I had to scroll way down before I came to two pics of our POTUS and lovely Melania, Is this cold shoulder the Trumps day?

  14. Nathan Hale says:
    November 30, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    From my view,PDJT looked distracted, impatient. A man with bigger issues on his mind.

  15. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    November 30, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Notice that Erdogan and Crown Prince MBS are as far apart as possible in the official photo.
    Also caught a story about Macron dissing MBS, while Putin otoh greeted him warmly. Not posting the link as it is from the c*8p site yahoo news.

    Tough crowd but maybe real deals as a result.

  16. MfM says:
    November 30, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    I haven’t been following this much today (I’ll catch up this weekend).

    What I noticed was that after the photo Mohammed bin Salman, just stood there for a few seconds, no one came to speak to him and he didn’t approach anyone. He turned and walked away to his left… and then a few other people followed. My thought was that was where they were headed next.

    It seemed like he was getting the cold shoulder… or he felt he was.

  17. E, ROBOT says:
    November 30, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    These guys are worse JHS girls dissing each other.

  18. GB Bari says:
    November 30, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Neither Macron nor May (to PDJT’s immediate right) are raising their hand in greetings like everyone else.

    What a couple of hubris-filled maroons.

  19. Ghost says:
    November 30, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Observations from a small branch.

    I have previously posted that MBS, Putin and VSGPDJT working together could bring down the whole globalist edifice.

    MBS gets it and is working with PDJT, he gets what he wants, regime change in Iran and ensuring quiet in the region. Then a return to higher but stable oil prices.

    PDJT gets what he/we want booming MAGA economy to displace wall streets political power.. This why they all go through great lengths to drive wedge between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. They hate MBS as much as they do PDJT.

    They can’t allow Russia to join with the program, The fact that Putin doesn’t really understand the economics of free enterprise helps them He is a crony capitalist at heart.

    Staging the Ukrainian incident was pure deep state ops. Preventing VSGPDJT from sitting down with Putin. The fact that MBS and his ministers have been meeting with Putin and his ministers has them very worried.

    Note to our Canadian friends. I read last week in the business news coming from Canada how wonderful things are under Trudeau. Then I look at Canadian GDP m/m at -0.1% and I feel for you.

  20. Garry Smith says:
    November 30, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Caption for the front is to repeat, “I solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth”. Oh that’s right. Macron, May and the absent Merkel don’t have to. And Justin from Canada just peeks over Trump’s shoulder as a tease for truth.

