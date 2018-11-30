The G20 Family Photo Preceding Friday’s Plenary Session…

Here’s some links you might enjoy exploring. The official Website for the G20 in Buenos Aires (english version) [SEE HERE]. The photo gallery for the G20 [SEE HERE] Pictures of First Lady Melania Trump [SEE HERE]
The leaders from all G20 nations assemble for the official photograph that precedes Friday’s first plenary session. (Video and Photograph):
[Click Image to Enlarge]
Advertisements
Yes its true…America First! J A I…genius
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s totally the Leader of the Scene.
LikeLike
Something stands out distinctly in the front row
… something … ummm … red
LikeLiked by 1 person
Putin looks to be somewhere between Dr Evil and Mini Me. He’s like Medium Me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice who is missing from the photo! The same POS that only puts 1% of her country’s GDP into NATO and has allowed her country’s military to go to SH………T.
Maybe her Muslim Army can get her their by boat!
From the article linked above:
German authorities are investigating the reason for an electronics failure on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s plane that cut short her trip to the Group of 20 summit.
A government official said investigators are looking at all possible causes following a German media report that the incident is being examined as a possible criminal act. The Airbus A340 experienced difficulties southwest of Amsterdam on Thursday, less than an hour into the flight from Berlin. A routine inspection suggests a technical malfunction of the plane’s air-to-ground communications systems, a German Air Force spokesman in Berlin said by phone. At this point, there’s no immediate evidence of a crime, he said.
The German leader plans to fly to Madrid early Friday and from there take a commercial flight to Argentina, accompanied by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and a small delegation, according to an official. The media contingent who had been traveling with her will remain in Germany.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sabotage by her new minted muslim armies?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or maybe Germans who want their country back
LikeLike
What we got here is failure to communicate…
LikeLiked by 3 people
STROTHER!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for sharing
LikeLike
Just thinking, maybe it was intentional on her part. It sounds like a win-win for her in that she doesn’t have to deal with meetings about economic, trade, NATO… issues and stirring up sympathy at home for a possible attempt on her life.
LikeLike
It is utterly embarrassing! Your right that she would prefer not to but not like this. It makes you look so weak and pathetic.
LikeLike
Hey, Angela!
Boeing makes planes
Perhaps you’d like to help us MAGA by buying American?
LikeLike
Remember all the people who said Putin is the last roadblock to Globalism…then why not return men and boats to Japan and then meet with 45??? 45 always gives these leaders the option to make deals!
LikeLike
…Japan? …did you mean Ukraine instead?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, give to Japan so they have to go around the long way…Ukraine has the problem and is being used as center block…but Russia must bend the knee and make deal.
LikeLike
…lol …you lost me on that left at Turkmenistan
LikeLiked by 1 person
Russia shares borders with many countries…its furthest point is with US but Japan works better. Give the ships and men to Japan and then meet with 45. The President is making the Asia Pivot! Japan and India.
LikeLike
Where is Frau Merkel?
Did I miss something?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The mighty Luftwaffe ain’t what it used to be and fell down, so the frau is going to Buenos Aires by public carrier. Don’t worry though. Espionage has been ruled out, it’s just old-fashioned incompetence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merkel?
Merkel?
Anyone?
Anyone?
😀 😀 😀 😀
God has a sense of humor.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Looking for her is like “where’s Waldo?” Still cant find her!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her plane had a serious technical malfunction and was diverted for repairs. She is arriving way late.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Electrical malfunction, then over heating of brakes when diverted to Cologne. No crew available for alternative airplane, some of delegation took bus to Bonn. Merkel eventually came in on Iberia (someone tweeted )
She’s having a bad run. PDJT should sell them a new plane.
Snip
“For finance minister Olaf Scholz, the plane’s technical problems are nothing new.
In October he was on a trip to Indonesia when the plane was grounded because rodents had gnawed through electrical cables during an annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Last month, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived late for a trip to South Africa because one of the plane’s engines would not start.”
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-46394989
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow…first early exit from World Cup and now, no photo at G20?
LikeLiked by 1 person
maybe adding East Germany has led to dependency on Big Government…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…when the plane was grounded because rodents had gnawed through electrical cables…”
Dang! Those ragtag middle eastern immigrants are hungry critters!
LikeLike
It would be nice to feel a little sorry for Merkel and her plane…I mean how embarassing. But then you think she’s leading the charge for the Global Immigration pact…and that Climate Change would be a valid reason to migrate. Let’s just open the doors all together, and the connected can live in their gated and armed compounds, armed against the peasants that live in the miles and miles of barrios that surround them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can tell President Trump , loathes wasting his time with these Globalists
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really? I see a man on prowl for deals, opportunity, imagination…never wasted moments…always something GREAT!
LikeLiked by 4 people
…let me guess …Rubio was the photographer
LikeLiked by 1 person
When nuclear war is on hand, the Deep State won’t let our Pres. talk with the leader of Russian.
LikeLike
Its a two way street…Putin should be gracious and bend the knee or maybe, he wants 45 out…Putin made plenty of deals with Obama Crooked and Mueller but not 45???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Putin and people like him only want to deal with people they can roll.
When you walk in a room and can’t figure out who’s the mark….. you’re the mark.
President Trump walks in a room and the other ‘leaders’ play nice and then stay to themselves. But, the second row guys can’t take their eyes off of him. They’ve never been in the presence of a winner.
It’s an amazing spectacle to watch drones come in to contact with top flight talent. You would think they want to mate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hands up, don’t shoot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That body language in the crowd was dripping.
Lots o’ Luv
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trudeau addressed POTUS as “Donald” during the signing ceremony this morning. It was within the context of bringing up the tariffs on aluminum and steel. Very disrespectful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trudeau has a face made for slapping, gnomesayin? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Macron seems to be smaller and smaller. He is practically Macronscopic!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Macron always seems to find his way next to Trump in these photos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trudy gives me the creeps. He looks like a cross dressing serial killer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had to scroll way down before I came to two pics of our POTUS and lovely Melania, Is this cold shoulder the Trumps day?
LikeLiked by 1 person
From my view,PDJT looked distracted, impatient. A man with bigger issues on his mind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice that Erdogan and Crown Prince MBS are as far apart as possible in the official photo.
Also caught a story about Macron dissing MBS, while Putin otoh greeted him warmly. Not posting the link as it is from the c*8p site yahoo news.
Tough crowd but maybe real deals as a result.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MBS is hot. He’s totally rockin’ the Lawrence of Arabia look.
LikeLike
I haven’t been following this much today (I’ll catch up this weekend).
What I noticed was that after the photo Mohammed bin Salman, just stood there for a few seconds, no one came to speak to him and he didn’t approach anyone. He turned and walked away to his left… and then a few other people followed. My thought was that was where they were headed next.
It seemed like he was getting the cold shoulder… or he felt he was.
LikeLike
He can buy and sell any of them except for our GEOTUS.
LikeLike
That is exactly what I noticed.
LikeLike
These guys are worse JHS girls dissing each other.
LikeLike
Neither Macron nor May (to PDJT’s immediate right) are raising their hand in greetings like everyone else.
What a couple of hubris-filled maroons.
LikeLike
Observations from a small branch.
I have previously posted that MBS, Putin and VSGPDJT working together could bring down the whole globalist edifice.
MBS gets it and is working with PDJT, he gets what he wants, regime change in Iran and ensuring quiet in the region. Then a return to higher but stable oil prices.
PDJT gets what he/we want booming MAGA economy to displace wall streets political power.. This why they all go through great lengths to drive wedge between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. They hate MBS as much as they do PDJT.
They can’t allow Russia to join with the program, The fact that Putin doesn’t really understand the economics of free enterprise helps them He is a crony capitalist at heart.
Staging the Ukrainian incident was pure deep state ops. Preventing VSGPDJT from sitting down with Putin. The fact that MBS and his ministers have been meeting with Putin and his ministers has them very worried.
Note to our Canadian friends. I read last week in the business news coming from Canada how wonderful things are under Trudeau. Then I look at Canadian GDP m/m at -0.1% and I feel for you.
LikeLike
Caption for the front is to repeat, “I solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth”. Oh that’s right. Macron, May and the absent Merkel don’t have to. And Justin from Canada just peeks over Trump’s shoulder as a tease for truth.
LikeLike