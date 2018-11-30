Friday November 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Joanna” – By Henry Livingston (1787) – “Come Haste to the Wedding” – a poem on Henry’s sister’s 33rd birthday.
“Anne” by Henry Livingston (1787) – “Cherokee Chiefs” – a poem for Henry’s niece, 9 years old
Soldier Saves Puppy Then Realizes He Can’t Live Without Her | The Dodo
MY FIRST VISIT TO THE PACIFIC NORTH WEST; THE LANDSCAPE FAR EXCEEDED MY EXPECTATIONS. CARSON, WASHINGTON
I wondered if that was the Columbia River, and yeah, it is. Looks like Carson is about where the river cuts thru the Cascades from East Washing to West Washington.
https://goo.gl/maps/wHocMhiosJz
When The Lord Wouldn’t Answer
In the various accounts of our Lord’s earthly ministry we find three occasions when He declined to answer those who appealed to Him or questioned Him.
First there is the Gentile woman of Matt. 15:21-28. Her daughter was possessed of a demon and in her trouble she appealed to the Lord to help her, “but He answered her not a word.” Finally, in His grace He did help her, but not until He had taught her the lesson that as a Gentile she had no claim on Him. As Romans 1:28 tells us, the Gentiles had been “given up” because “they did not wish to retain God in their knowledge.” In this connection we Gentiles should read carefully Eph. 2:11,12 and see how utterly without hope we are apart from the grace of God.
Next there was a Jewess, in trouble of a different kind. She had been caught in adultery and was brought to Him for judgment (John 8:1-11). Unlike the Gentile woman, she belonged to the chosen race and possessed God’s holy Law, a distinct advantage — unless you are a lawbreaker. Our Lord, in grace, also helped her, but not until He had demonstrated that the Law is the great leveler of mankind, bringing all in guilty before God (Rom. 3:19).
But finally we find how it was that our Lord could show grace — and do it justly — to sinners, both Jewish and Gentile, for in the third instance we find the Lord Himself in trouble. On trial for His life before the representatives of Hebrew and Roman law, He is accused of all sorts of wicked crimes. But on this occasion too, He declines to answer.
First Caiaphas, the High Priest, asked Him: “Answerest Thou nothing? What is it which these witness against Thee? But Jesus held His peace…” (Matt. 26:62,63).
Next Pilate, the Gentile judge, said: “Hearest Thou not how many things they witness against Thee? And He answered him to never a word; insomuch that the governor marvelled greatly” (Matt. 27:12-14).
Why did our Lord decline to answer and defend Himself? Because He had come into the world especially to die for man’s sins. Had the sinners of all ages been there to accuse Him of their sins, He would still have remained speechless, for He stood there as man’s representative, so that we sinners might be “justified freely by God’s grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/when-the-lord-wouldnt-answer/
Matthew 15:21 Then Jesus went thence, and departed into the coasts of Tyre and Sidon.
22 And, behold, a woman of Canaan came out of the same coasts, and cried unto him, saying, Have mercy on me, O Lord, thou Son of David; my daughter is grievously vexed with a devil.
23 But he answered her not a word. And his disciples came and besought him, saying, Send her away; for she crieth after us.
24 But he answered and said, I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel.
25 Then came she and worshipped him, saying, Lord, help me.
26 But he answered and said, It is not meet to take the children’s bread, and to cast it to dogs.
27 And she said, Truth, Lord: yet the dogs eat of the crumbs which fall from their masters’ table.
28 Then Jesus answered and said unto her, O woman, great is thy faith: be it unto thee even as thou wilt. And her daughter was made whole from that very hour.
Romans 1:28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;
Ephesians 2:11 Wherefore remember, that ye being in time past Gentiles in the flesh, who are called Uncircumcision by that which is called the Circumcision in the flesh made by hands;
12 That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world:
John 8:1 Jesus went unto the mount of Olives.
2 And early in the morning he came again into the temple, and all the people came unto him; and he sat down, and taught them.
3 And the scribes and Pharisees brought unto him a woman taken in adultery; and when they had set her in the midst,
4 They say unto him, Master, this woman was taken in adultery, in the very act.
5 Now Moses in the law commanded us, that such should be stoned: but what sayest thou?
6 This they said, tempting him, that they might have to accuse him. But Jesus stooped down, and with his finger wrote on the ground, as though he heard them not.
7 So when they continued asking him, he lifted up himself, and said unto them, He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.
8 And again he stooped down, and wrote on the ground.
9 And they which heard it, being convicted by their own conscience, went out one by one, beginning at the eldest, even unto the last: and Jesus was left alone, and the woman standing in the midst.
10 When Jesus had lifted up himself, and saw none but the woman, he said unto her, Woman, where are those thine accusers? hath no man condemned thee?
11 She said, No man, Lord. And Jesus said unto her, Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more.
Romans 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God.
Matthew 26:62 And the high priest arose, and said unto him, Answerest thou nothing? what is it which these witness against thee?
63 But Jesus held his peace. And the high priest answered and said unto him, I adjure thee by the living God, that thou tell us whether thou be the Christ, the Son of God.
Matthew 27:12 And when he was accused of the chief priests and elders, he answered nothing.
13 Then said Pilate unto him, Hearest thou not how many things they witness against thee?
14 And he answered him to never a word; insomuch that the governor marvelled greatly.
Romans 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
“First there is the Gentile woman of Matt. 15:21-28. Her daughter was possessed of a demon and in her trouble she appealed to the Lord to help her, “but He answered her not a word.” Finally, in His grace He did help her, but not until He had taught her the lesson that as a Gentile she had no claim on Him.”
This is in accordance with the Abrahamic Covenant with the nation ISRAEL.
Matt. 15:24 But he answered and said, I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel.
Genesis 18:18 Seeing that Abraham shall surely become a great and mighty nation, and all the nations of the earth shall be blessed in him?
19 For I know him, that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the LORD, to do justice and judgment; that the LORD may bring upon Abraham that which he hath spoken of him.
The nations of the earth (in the Kingdom – not the present dispensation of grace) will be blessed through the nation Israel.
Genesis 12:2 And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing:
3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.
Today in the dispensation of grace the Jew has no special place in the sight of God.
Galatians 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.
Ephesians 2:11 ¶ Wherefore remember, that ye being in time past Gentiles in the flesh, who are called Uncircumcision by that which is called the Circumcision in the flesh made by hands;
12 That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world:
13 But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ.
14 ¶ For he is our peace, who hath made both one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us;
15 Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace;
16 And that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby:
ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, USA
EXPERT CONDEMNS ESTABLISHMENT MEDIA’S COVERAGE OF GLOBAL WARMING REPORT
‘Predicting the end of times’ makes for ‘good television’
https://www.wnd.com/2018/11/expert-condemns-establishment-medias-coverage-of-global-warming-report/
Uhhh, Yup!!
A prime example of what IS NOT what I would refer to as “Cleverness and Ingenuity”
D_I, if that idjit is lucky, he’ll fall onto the bushes which would somewhat break his fall but… he has a wrought iron railing and concrete porch he may encounter on the way. Don’t believe the electrical wiring to his house is strong enough to hold his weight either.
Thank you for the post, citizen. This was quite enjoyable. How beautiful!
Happy Birthday, Billy Idol!
Oh, wow, citizen817, my TWO favorite Billy songs! ❤️
He was really young when they recorded these videos.
I don’t know where to start.. (I’m crying tonight)..
Our President Trump…
Is the Last President of our life times..
We bitch on twitter/facebook/social media every day..
Yet show-up in person..
(WE ARE ROME)…
remember this..
Civil War II is coming..
Prepare accordingly..
That shakes me to my core, crossthread. Makes me wonder how many other police depts. in cities/towns are also understaffed.
“I don’t know where to start.”
I do. I will trust in the promises made to us in the Word of God.
Romans 8:31 ¶ What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?
32 He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?
33 Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth.
34 Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us.
35 Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?
36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.
37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.
38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,
39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Ephesians 1:3 ¶ Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:
4 According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love:
5 Having predestinated us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself, according to the good pleasure of his will,
6 To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.
7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Ephesians 2:4 ¶ But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)
6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
I love your comment..
though GUNS & patriots are going to start..
This is happening across the country..
WE need our police, (in a fair way)..
Civil War II WILL start it is a matter of WHEN.. (before 2020?)
Prepare as the video said..
Greqat find CT ! Three minutes the NRA, GOA et al ought to be using to foster not merely membership, but urging citizens to arm themselves ! It increasingly seems a cop’s only friends on patrol are going to be armed citizens and we’d best be exploring how to avoid “blue on blue ” confrontations ala Chicago – for both our sakes !
LikeLiked by 1 person
milwright, don’t forget The 2nd Amendment Foundation, out of Bellevue WA.
Aggressive lawsuit filer, very pure in intent.
crossthread, a bit of an advertisement for the 2nd Amendment, no?
Priority Call #1: 2 hrs?
The police ain’t comin’ . . .
I am in awe of this good man’s courage, concern, and conscience. Posting this video took a lot of guts and there can be little-to-no doubt he is taking a lot of heat for speaking out. Moreover, he is clearly not a native Texan/Dallasite, but rather from the NE, yet his love for those he is charged with protecting moves him to speak out and take great risks. God bless this good man and keep him and his safe.
😀 😀 😀
I’ll help !! NJ is, per Wes Pandy, some 8″ above annual rainfall total already and more is in the forecast for the next two-three days ! I’m over seventy and I can’t recall a year as wet as this one – ever !
I always admired Neil Young’s music. But the more I read about him the less I liked him. Simply put, he is not a very nice man. Churlish to a fault (something he justifies because he says the people around him sometimes have to become casualties to his music and creativity), it seems that everyone in his life gets burned by him at some point. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing a number of people with similar talents. Some handle their abilities and the fame that often comes with it well, never losing sight of the essential humility that allows them relate well with other people. Neil Young is not one of those. As I have with Linda Ronstadt, however, I’ve decided to enjoy his music even though I don’t much care for him. Which brings me to this video. Young made this almost 30 years ago. It is filled with imagery from his life, including his (now former) wife Pegi who he was with for several decades . . . until suddenly a few years ago, he wasn’t. That said, he did a great job making this video. Maybe, for a time at least, he actually meant the sentiments expressed in “Harvest Moon:”.
update:
I got to give up ALL my “vices”,,
(yes I still smoke).. i’m down too 2 or 3 cigs a day..
Give up beer.. OMG.. @Rumploe HELP!
Give-up Bacon & ham.. Can I do this in the South?
To our great friend in the Swiss Alps, (how can I survive without BACON)? (and Sausage)
Give up pulled pork BBQ, with Well’s BBQ sauce
NO MORE Collards & Turnip greens with pork fat..
become a Vegan, (without the greens) vitamin K.
Eat more fish..
Smoke more marijuana..
What am I too do!
Seriously without the marijuana thing ,, this is what the doctors want
!!!!
OMG.. LORD!
Maybe you ought to make the same deal with your doctors ! Sounds like some serious ” quality of life ” isues to deal with ! FWIW, I’ve always thought the idea was to slide up to St. Peter’s gate exhausted,, ragged, and completely spent with him calling “safe !!” …
I eat Moe fish, if I can catch them..
From the ” Ultimate in Political Irony ” files : A NYS legislator is seeking to impose a ” Social Media Search ” requirement as a condition of gun purchase ( and probably soon ownership ) . Purchasers would have to surrender passwords and codes for their social media and searches for state investigation to determine their “fitness to purchase/own ” a firearm . The “irony” is the sponsor Kevin Parker, likely can’t pass his own test ! https://bearingarms.com/tom-k/2018/11/29/ny-lawmaker-wants-pry-social-media-history-violence/
There were/are some very kind people working very hard to save the animals endangered and orphaned by the California fires. In the midst of the chaos many heroes appeared to do the Lord’s work.
Research Learns White Liberals Use ‘Competence Downshift’ When Talking To Minorities
https://conservativedailypost.com/research-learns-white-liberals-use-competence-downshift-when-talking-to-minorities/?fbclid=IwAR1mvo3hCmVqgRtxLtAUWeJg_rdD8oFartDyVP40XoOX5oTJGy7Zi2xHLUY
