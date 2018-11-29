November 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #679

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
This is one good twitter that will explain clearly how Mueller trap innocent people. I wrote this on a 3 x 5 card and slipped it in my purse to explain how they do it.
I was at a meeting tonight, one which is supposed to leave politics etc out of the conversation. Well an individual told me during a break, that we can talk about anything but “ Trump” well I said my piece, and told him that we were huge PDJT fans in our home.
He stumbled and mumbled. I almost walked out, but thought of others and stayed. I will not go back though, and will contact the local facilitator tomorrow and advise them.
Up here in Canada our MSM is 24/7 anti Trump, and it is nauseating. Bloomberg has taken over our business channel. Our version of Faux Business, or MSNBC. They too are always throwing a negative spin on anything PDJT.
Imagine a life without PDJTs tweets..
God bless PDJT
Dekerster – you are not alone. My brother in law is also a Canadian and a PDJT supporter. Thank you for your support.
Sorry for the typo in your name.
…and imagine a life without Sundance, too!
🙂
Yeah. Another terrible day for the Stock Market. 🙄
GasBaggarino was insanely cheering for a market drop on Cavuto’s show.
Put Benedict Arnold to shame.
8 years of zero interest rates to prop up the obimbo economy is unwinding now that we have real economic growth under VSGPOTUS,
🎄 * * * * 26 * * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 ”Every word of God is pure: he is a shield unto them that put their trust in him.” 🌟
Proverbs 30:5
-————————————————
Thank You President Trump and FL Melania for the beautiful CHRISTmas Tree lighting ceremony
Thank You USSS for protecting our USA First Family 24/7
————————————————-
🙏 Pray:
— for POTUS, FLOTUS and MAGA Team trip to G-20 meeting Nov 30-Dec 1
— for lies, deceptions, dishonesty, fraud and murders to be uncovered
— for exposure of Evil all around the world
— migrants go back to their familiar homes
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection and readiness
— for victims of fires and hurricanes (Camp fire: 88 dead, 196 missing)
——————————————————–
“We all salute the same flag and we are all made by the same Almighty God.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Forgot to add…
Pray for President Trump an his MAGA Team’s safe travel. They leave about 10am ET (7am PT)
tomorrow. Arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina at 10pm (ET??) Arg. is 2 hours ahead, meaning if it’s 12 noon in DC, then it is 2pm in Argentina.
Oh, dear, it’s time for beddie bye for me. I meant Tomorrow Calif Time. He leave for Argentina today,,,Thursday..
ZZZZZ
Praying !
Amen.
Trump Retweet:
Never ! Crooks never willingly hang themselves !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
Grinch Motors (credit to Black Knight Rider) took advantage of American Taxpayers. Shame on them. Do they care? Nope.
Grinch Motors is only good for another month or so. Globalist Motors will stick longer and is equally fitting.
Perhaps the Trump Administration will require Grinch Motors – DESPERATELY Closing Plants under RISK of FAILURE – to put up assets as collateral for Unfunded Pension Liabilities.
Then hold a fire sale and raise the collateral again.
Concurrently, the Administration should file suit to recover the costs of Unemployment and Welfare for the workers they’re firing for political purposes.
Subpoena all the Obama crowd’s emails and snag all their servers to support the new Special Counsel Investigation.
Now THAT’s true. Fair is Fair.
What about the UAW leadership ? As I recall that’s where most of the money went !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweet
This is wrong for illegals to get this much…so wrong. They must receive nothing. Period….and be deported. Subject closed.
Grandma – that is just what they directly get. What about medical and education? The costs are astronomical. I figure they could probably close half the schools in NJ if they weren’t so overrun by illegals and anchor babies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Getting in line right behind you.
Outrageous! No question $3,874 a month is $1086 more than the max payment elderly or disabled citizens can get no matter how much they paid in ($2788). So I guess all I have to do is leave the US, sneak across the border, pretend I’m an illegal, and say “sign me up!”.
Alas, it probably wouldn’t work because I look like an old white guy who understands and speaks English pretty well. But really, why DON’T we qualify for a richer payment after working all our lives and paying exorbitant taxes for all this largess shown to those who’ve done squat for our country?
Looks like I’m going to have to reset the thermostat on my “cold anger”, it’s beginning to heat up something fierce.
Not to mention all of those programs to help the poor with their electric & water bill – I seriously doubt there is a citizenship question on the application for one of those programs of which there are MANY
Good point! Though I can see how the utility companies don’t want to be in the immigration law enforcement business.
Of course, many water/sewer services are provided by municipalities. As we know those that declare themselves “sanctuaries” are not going to query about legal status of residents, and I hardly expect residents to volunteer they’re illegal aliens. But it would be a step in the right direction to declare that only legal residents are eligible for assistance programs, telling lies to get the benefit should be considered fraud and consequences applied to it.
10 people to a rent house that’s a lot of money per month. That’s how they make them the permanent underclass. They won’t get a job paying that much. Geraldo keeps saying to work in the fields picking fruit. He’s a fruit
Geraldo is a racist.
Well, that’s what they do in France.
Thanks for all of your hard work, Sundance. Your analysis is always thought-provoking.
Add my name to your comment for Sundance.
Trump Retweet
Of course, no they won’t. Just wish those rocks would have been chucked at CNN, preferably Acosta, but it wouldn’t ever happen because CNN does not employ reporters who physically go to the scene and collect actual facts to report. For CNN, it’s all narrative all the time, that’s their constant motto and they’re stickin’ to it.
It is called propaganda. They do not investigate, research and report. They recite the propaganda talking points that they are fed each morning at 4 am.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet:
…old news?
President Trump retweeted this….he is reminding us of some important old news. he has his reason for wanting us to remember this.
Trump Retweet:
Trump Retweet
Setting up for the 25% car tariff.
And this shows that the President of these United States is coming around to the Truth.
GENERAL MOTORS is NOT the bad guy here. Congress with its Regulations and Taxes, UNIONS with their Criminal Communist Destructiveness, and Americans Brainwashed since Ralph Nader to buy Cheap Shit Jap Cars are the BAD GUYS. All of you who drive and own and love Japanese cars are helping to destroy America.
For once in your lives, remember that Jap cars were also once CHEAP GARBAGE, but they changed. Now, AMERICAN cars are the best. Try TEST DRIVING an AMERICAN brand car instead of blindly buying a stupid Toyota. MAKE. AMERICA!!! GREAT AGAIN.
Toyota is Made-in-USA.
GM iSNOT.
I’ll agree unions helped destroy America but not my buying a Tacoma, which will last longer than anything built here. I like Ford for not taking the bailout. But they got rid of the 7.3 in the Powerstroke and it fell apart. I’m not buying that garbage.
I’ve got a 1997 7.3 powerstroke F350 I bought from my brother in law who has a dirt moving business about 7 years ago. He beat the $h!t out of that truck. I rebuilt/replaced a number of peripheral parts (water pump, oil cooler, fuel filter (garbage), etc. That truck burns no oil and acts like it will live forever.
Are you saying that you had a post 7.3 powerstroke (the ford designed engine, not the international engine)?
If only GM was altruistic….but this looks like another Delphi pension screw job to me.
I could be wrong, but hey just because they were selfish b*stards once….the taxpayers had to bail GM out, crappy stock, displaced industry that left the USA. IDK, maybe they changed?
“GM said that based on its assumptions it does not anticipate having any required contributions to U.S. plans over the next five years and plans on making a total of $1.2 billion over the same time period to its Canadian and U.K. plans.
GM revs up $900 million contribution to non-U.S. pension plans, ups assumed rate on U.S. plans
https://www.pionline.com/article/20180207/ONLINE/180209851/gm-revs-up-900-million-contribution-to-non-us-pension-plans-ups-assumed-rate-on-us-plans
Andrew McCarthy – Ball of Collusion
Guess Mark Levin overlooked that when he went on his free trade blather rant today. Tarriffs to them are like the cross to a vampire.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Merry CHRISTmas to you and your family, President Trump.
We Love you and thank you for all you do for us, esp taking the slings and arrows.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know Grandma, POTUS is awesome ❤
So many chicken littles out here. I’m a little surprised honestly.
The bigger chickens are keeping quiet and biding their time.
Baa..aaah..
For those who missed it earlier today:
https://www.hgtv.com/shows/white-house-christmas-2018/episodes/white-house-christmas-2018
The White House Christmas Special is on HGTV Dec 9th. 🎄🇺🇸☺️
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is the President warming up to something with the cascade of Mueller tweets lately? Feels like the crescendo is building up, but to what is the mystery…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh that Frankie, he’s such a card:
“Ac sen chew ate the positive,
E lim in ate the negative
And don’t mess with Mr. Inbetween”
—Frank Sinatra.
“To be is to do”—Socrates.
“To do is to be”—Jean-Paul Sartre.
“Do be do be do”—Frank Sinatra.
Come on guys, good things happen every day. A long term view helps too. Laugh in the face of danger. Think Spider-Man.
OK, preaching over.
Free Your Mind *** And The Rest Will Follow
“I drink, therefore I am” — Dean Martin
Getting in the mood for one of those celebrity roasts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mewl-er is looking more and more like a cartoon character all the time. Goofy doof. He’s a goofy doof. Goofy Doof Mewl-er.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Herr Mueller is the puppet, who is the puppeteer?
Mueller is heading for the hills IMHO because the Jeffrey Epstein civil trial in Florida starts Dec 4, 2018.
Haven’t verified this but it’s very interesting:
Special Counsel Robert Mueller personally intervened in the FBI’s investigation of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, striking a deal that allowed him avoid prosecution.
According to a series of bombshell FBI documents released on Thursday, known child predator Jeffrey Epstein had a professional relationship with then-FBI Director Robert Mueller.
“Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon,” says one of the FBI documents. “Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the state of Florida.”
FBI: Mueller Struck Deal To Free Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein
https://newspunch.com/fbi-mueller-pedophile-jeffrey-epstein/
Bet Mueller doesn’t want to be around for that Civil Trial. Hilarious set circumstances.
Some whackobird in the Dim camp will go after Acosta because he’s in the Trump admin. I think Acosta came in at the end. It was over. I hope the San Fran Nan demands Acosta provide testimony. I would make popcorn strings for the Christmas Tree watching that
Mueller doesn’t want to talk Jeffrey Epstein’s plea bargain. And I do mean bargain. Shady, sleezy, backroom deal.
Those idiot Progressives think they can hang this on POTUS, but they are opening a can of whoop for a lot of Washington DC. This is going to look a lot like the #metoo farewell of Al Franken. snicker.
The Bush admin. wanted that whole thing to go away…..so did Bill Clinton.
Does anyone have any thoughts on why PTrump only asked for 5 billion for the border wall at this time?
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/28/trump-pushes-for-only-one-fifth-of-border-wall-funding/
Two reasons, I think:
1) This will be part of DHS fund due on November 30, so he doesn’t want to fool around with the national security.
2) Republicans are starting to turn around on this but not completely. Trump wants something immediate that they can handle right now.
Thanks Steven
He already tried asking for the full cost from Congress and failed. Mexico was never going to pay. That was just campaign hype. So, you try to get what you can get. It’s pragmatic. They can only build and spend so much per year anyway. Shoot to keep even with annual construction costs, and negotiate year-to-year.
I believe PTrump meant Mexico would pay indirectly. Why should Mexicans come here and collect welfare and work for cash and then send money home at no cost to them and pay no taxes….who thinks we should have to put up with this shit?
Goofy Doof Mewl-er.
Explains the performance of these elite g- men.
lol, no. They were surfing porn and cracking down on Americans.
So the demonrats, who are all about optics, picked off their 40th congressional seat today by magically erasing a 6.5% lead on election day and stealing, I mean, winning another race in California. They wanted that number 40 badly and wouldn’t be stopped til they got it. It’s like the David Copperfield version of elections.
Their games are not going unnoticed.
I don’t think they care if you notice. They are daring someone in government to say it out loud and try to stop it.
MB, by whom?
Do tell.
And what did the Republicans do to prevent that?
I’m sure they posted a tweet somewhere and stomped their foot.
…then went back to sucking their thumbs.
It was disturbing seeing Dana P-RINO pushing Uniparty talking points on Tucker tonight. It was all about how Hillary and Kerry disagreed with Obama’s Syria policy and with allowing mass migration to Europe. What a load of crap! They were both fully on board and were pushing for more migration, they even wanted to start shipping them here! Now they realize they need to be more stealthy about it, that’s all. Dana really gave it away when she went on to suggest that Gavin Freaking Newsome is going to be the one to come in and broker an immigration compromise that makes everybody happy. “Any Twosome Newsome” is completely useless, he’s incapable of accomplishing anything positive and he’s the most insincere human being I have ever seen. Apparently, the Uniparty is trying to position him as their next top candidate.
I’m sure he is there next pick but after the Chyna connections come to light, good luck with that one. Who’s Dana?
She is an idiot Bush lover. How immoral can one be to support the Bush’s?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Must be a puppet, on the payroll no doubt. It’s beyond Trump’s control at this time but eventually we must get the money out of the politicians pockets. Nothing in this country is more fundamentally opposite to the vision of 1776 than this. It was so unthinkable that the Founders didn’t bother to ban it.
You are so right MB
Dana Perino was George W. Bush’s press secretary.
I agree here with the pardon thought, but I’d much rather see everyone in government, everyone also out of government, and the media exposed for all their lies, Injustices, and coup attempt, etc
This is frightening to think PTrump would not run in 2020…Also Coulter yapping her mouth that PTrump would not win in 2020 is so upsetting to me….I am sort of depressed tonight with this kind of talk.
Why would you believe anyone but PT on the question of whether he’s running in 2020? I mean WTH does Coulter even begin to know about PT’s plans? It should be crystal clear by now that Coulter says whatever she thinks will get people to watch her show or read her stuff. She’s hardly an honest, consistent supporter of the President. IMO she’s no more than an opportunist, willing to say nearly anything she thinks will promote her ambitions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
JR…you are right…..just one of those days I guess. Cannot imagine how PTrump feels after taking this shit day after day.
Ann Coulter was the first person to publicly state that Donald Trump would win the election, and she said this just 3 days after he declared he was running…. and she got laughed at.
Not True there were some who prophesied the coming of Trump.
He’s running. But yeah Anne’s hyper emotional mouth is annoying more often than it isn’t. Levin is a double agent. Anyone who tries to put their name at the end of Life, Liberty and…. is a narcissist with no real respect for the Republic or the Foundation. He was a never Trumper originally…
Tune Ann out. Ann is all about Ann.
Truth!
I’ve been having the same issue today.
Oops, that was meant as a reply to someone above. I think there’s a cat in my computer messing with my internets!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I thought it was to me. Idk what’s going on.
That’s probably Puddy.
Sometimes she pushes posts to the edge of the page so that they fall off!!
Maga…I get it….this feels like the night of the midterms but worse. Is Ptrump giving up? I am so afraid of that, but I do not want to believe that.
What in the world are you talking about?
The Senate voted today by a wide margin of 63-37 to bring S.J.Res. 54 to the floor for debate:
The Senate on Wednesday advanced a resolution seeking to end U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, delivering a sharp rebuke of the Saudi crown prince and President Trump’s decision to defend him amid the fallout over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.
This may have been Trumps goal to force the Senate to take action on the war in Yemen. Now the Deep State can’t blame Trump for ending their lucrative war.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/the-senate-advances-s-j-res-54-with-a-63-37-vote/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
It’s a confusing situation. Whether Deep State is implicated or not, nonetheless there’s ample evidence Iran is supporting and fomenting the war in Yemen, so there’s that aspect to support allies acting against Iran. But like most everything in the middle east it’s complex and likely no simple explanation or solution.
Actually this a CIA operation because their puppet government was overthrown in Yemen. Yemen has a hudge oil reserve and everyone in the west wants to control it.
Same story, just rinse and repeat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance just retweeted this:
It’s getting scary out there, folks…
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s hawks have called for more sanctions on Russia after a fresh flare-up of tensions with Ukraine but the divided bloc is not going to act swiftly, if at all, diplomatic sources said.
This is all about who sells gas to the EU.
That underwater section of the Turkstream pipeline was JUST completed..
Germany gets 50 – 75 % of its gas imports from Russia.
Italy gets 45% of its gas imports from Russia.
Overall, 39% of total nat gas imports by EU countries came from Russia (2017 numbers).
Winter’s coming….
Turk-stream a Russian Turkey pipeline
Another pipeline in the offering is the “Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) [which] successfully completed their connection with the final ‘golden weld’, which physically connected the two pipelines, according to tap-ag.com.
This marks another significant milestone in the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), a new energy route, which will increase energy security and diversification of energy supplies by bringing natural gas from Shah Deniz 2 gas field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and, subsequently, European markets.
There is also Nord Stream 2 which the US has tried to stop.
I’m no military strategist, but why in the hell would anybody want to send their ships into a small enclosed area almost completely surrounded by enemy territory? Couldn’t our superior air power or smart missiles sink every ship in that sea if we wanted to?
To be clear, I’m not saying we should do this. I’m just saying that IF we decided we wanted to play war, why not strike with overwhelming force to produce a decisive victory rather than get into an idiotic and dangerous standoff in enemy territory?
Ask the Royal Navy
Plymouth Royal Navy ship sent to Black Sea amid Russia and Ukraine tensions
Admiral Lord West questions decision not to send a destroyer should the situation escalate between Russia and Ukraine
Well, the British aren’t very bright, are they? They have already let an enemy take over large swaths of their country and they don’t even realize it yet.
Why that is how you do a Gulf of Tonkin incident.
The Senate voted 63 to 37 to move forward with legislation calling for an end to U.S. involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.
The vote showed a significant number of Republicans were willing to break with Trump to express their deep dissatisfaction with Saudi Arabia and with the U.S. response to Khashoggi’s brutal killing in Turkey last month.
More accurately, the vote showed a significant number of Republicans are neck-deep in swamp water, and we don’t have a party that represents us. We only have Trump.
See my post above
Franklin says:
November 29, 2018 at 1:08 am
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/29/november-29th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-679/comment-page-1/#comment-6388442
Not a veto proof majority.
Yeah but this is a deep state war, with Iran backed Yemen. Hard to tell what is really being accomplished. But what is deeply vexing about this is all this concern for this foreigner Kashoggi. WHO GIVES A RAT’S ASS ABOUT THIS FOOL???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Khasshogi held an “O” visa, reserved for persons of extraordinary ability. Journalists typically stay in the US on “I” visas. I have no idea how many of these visas have been issued, but must be thousands at least. So if one of these visa holders is murdered in a foreign land will Congress sanction the country responsible got the crime?
It certainly would have been nice if our Senate had shown this much interest and concern about four dead Americans in Benghazi.
The Irony is I read somewhere a few months back Saudi Arabia is looking for Less U.S Military involvement in Yemen.
I heard on the news tonight that Odumbo spent the day meeting with George W Bush. This scares the crap out of me. I am just now realizing that all the bad talk Odumbo did to Bush was just an act. I guess they are scheming what their next move is against our current President. These are very evil, evil,evil people. JMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those two aren’t capable of planning anything. It was a photo opp and a propaganda play. Any real planning would be done and has probably already done by their owners.
Where you been? They’re all on the same team, Clinton included. I thought this was common knowledge, especially after 2016.
I’ll agree unions helped destroy America but not my buying a Tacoma, which will last longer than anything built here. I like Ford for not taking the bailout. But they got rid of the 7.3 in the Powerstroke and it fell apart. I’m not buying that garbage.
Tacoma’s might be partially built here. I’ll bet the RAV4s will soon be built here too.
Red dots/lights on President Trump during his speech at the Christmas Tree Lighting – seem to stop after he praises God? Miracles do happen –
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/frightening-red-lazer-dots-float-on-president-trumps-chest-and-face-during-white-house-speech-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump and First-Lady Melania National Christmas Tree Lighting…
“Borders Are Reasonable”
Senator-elect Josh Hawley Calls For Congress To Investigate Twitter Over Political Bias
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/11/27/senator-elect-josh-hawley-calls-for-congress-to-investigate-twitter-over-political-bias/
Excerpt:
Although Hawley has yet to take his seat in the upper chamber, he already has a reputation for holding big tech to account. As Missouri’s attorney general, he launched an antitrust investigation against Google. Along with Senator-elect Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Ted Cruz, he is likely to be one of the more vocal critics of Silicon Valley in the new Congress.
trump Retweet..
LikeLike
The most accurate thing written in years.
Trump won’t build the wall (military money is available) and he won’t do executive order to cease anchor babies.
“They’ve been bragging about ‘Ha ha ha, we changed the demographics!’ And idiot Republicans are running around arguing about the import-export bank or even abortion. Look abortion is important, [but] you lose everything conservatives, whatever you think is the most important issue, gun rights, abortion, anything the Supreme Court does, anything the Congress does. If you never have another Republican president, nor — I might add — another Republican Senate or House, I mean the demographics that changed … have already flipped California, are about to flip Texas and Florida and various other states, smaller states … we’re just at the point of extinction without a shot.” Ann Coulter
What’s with all the Breitbots lately?
Pretty standard though honestly tired of reading Ann Coulter s constant
Do the WALL OR ELSE Mr President.
She has been doing this same sort of refrain for 2 years and compltly ignoring everythign else he is doing as not good enough for her. At this point i just have to shake my head. I want the wall but I also would prefer the President address the issues he has been addressing which frankly have been more pressing. Getting ride of NAFTA might in fact do more to help curb illegal Immigration if he can succeed in making jobs in Mexico more inline with jobs in the U.S the incentive to migrate for work goes down.
INFOWARS is reprting NJ’s legislature is considering giving illegals drivers licenses – which automatically puts them on the voting rolls ! ( ” If a person who is not entitled to vote becomes registered to vote pursuant to this section, that person’s registration shall be presumed to have been effected with official authorization, and the person shall not be deemed to have committed a crime under R.S.19:34-1. …” WTF !!!? BTW this also means they get to be called for jury duty on cases where they might well have a vested interest . Sponsored by Joseph Vitale ( D-Middlesex ) he claims this bill will ” ..increase roadway safety …” . State Sen. Teresa Ruiz ( D- Essex ) claims this bill will “…reduce their chances of encountering legal troubles while trying to make a living.” !
So not only do we have illegals potentially empowered to vote, but empaneled on jurys, and being immunized from apprehension in a MVTV stop or in an MVA by the people we elected to keep us safe !! Remember it was Middlesex County, NJ that released a known illegal with a hold order to murder three individuals in the midwest recently .
Check out this little GEM that I stumbled upon. It’s a special treat for your viewing pleasure.
I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
Donald Trump in 1992
Like A Boss!!
