Flake’s Revenge – Senate Cancels Votes on 21 Federal Judges After Jeff Flake Blocks Committee…

Outgoing U.S. Senator Jeff Flake from Arizona has given the American electorate the big middle finger for Christmas. Flake has followed-through on his vow to block of more than 20 judicial nominees; forcing the Senate Judiciary Committee to abandon six federal circuit court nominees, and 15 federal district court nominees.

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) announced Wednesday that he is canceling votes on nearly two dozen of President Trump’s judicial nominees that were expected to come up in the Judiciary Committee this week.

The cancellation of the committee’s Thursday business meeting comes as Senate Republicans are in a standoff with outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who has vowed to oppose all court picks until he gets a vote on legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller.