Flake’s Revenge – Senate Cancels Votes on 21 Federal Judges After Jeff Flake Blocks Committee…

Outgoing U.S. Senator Jeff Flake from Arizona has given the American electorate the big middle finger for Christmas. Flake has followed-through on his vow to block of more than 20 judicial nominees; forcing the Senate Judiciary Committee to abandon six federal circuit court nominees, and 15 federal district court nominees.
WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) announced Wednesday that he is canceling votes on nearly two dozen of President Trump’s judicial nominees that were expected to come up in the Judiciary Committee this week.
The cancellation of the committee’s Thursday business meeting comes as Senate Republicans are in a standoff with outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who has vowed to oppose all court picks until he gets a vote on legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller.
The notification from the Judiciary Committee didn’t specify when, or if, the committee votes on the nominations would be rescheduled. Six circuit court nominees had been expected to get a vote, as well as 15 district court nominees. (read more)
Well, Flake confirmed he was a sellout to the Dems and globalists. He took the money. Next stop will be on CNN or MSNBC or silicon valley.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wish he would take his ill-gotten gains and slip away quietly without lobbing a giant stink-bomb onto the citizenry. All I keep thinking is “these people will not be able to walk down the street”.
LikeLike
Our Father in heaven,
Righteousness and justice are the foundation of Your throne. Your eyes run to and fro across the earth to show Yourself strong on behalf of those who are loyal to You. You know where there is darkness in the US Senate, and light dwells with You.
Unveil the unrighteousness and the deceptions. Unveil the schemes and agendas that thwart Your plans for our nation. Raise up citizens in all three branches of our government and in the media who will stand united in truth.
We believe we will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. We will see Your strength. Amen.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
What a Flake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He makes me sorry that I am from Arizona, sure glad he will be leaving, what a stupid ass!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God we’ll have 53 Senators soon, and cowards like Flake won’t be able to hold the President’s agenda hostage, even though I’m sure Cuck Romney will give it his best shot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The POS can’t stop 🛑 the Judiciary Nominations that are out of the Committee and on the Senate floor waiting to be confirmed (District & Appellate Court Seats {29 total}).
He also wasn’t able to stop the inevitable from happening with Thomas Farr being confirmed tomorrow as the U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
He will cry 😭 his eyes out as the PDJT Armada is placed throughout the Federal Courts in the next 2 years!
With 53 Republican Senators, our President will fill every single vacant District, Appellate & International Trade Court Seat with hardcore young Conservatives/Constitutionalist.
There are currently 124 vacancies (11 Appellate, 111 District & 2 Court of International Trade).
https://www.americanbar.org/advocacy/governmental_legislative_work/priorities_policy/independence_of_the_judiciary/judicial_vacancies/
By the end of our President’s first term, he will accomplish the following:
Supreme Court – 2 (total 9) = 22.2% PDJT
Appellate Court – 53 (total 179) = 29.6% PDJT
District Court – 223 (total 678) = 32.9%
International Trade Court – 4 (total 9) = 44.4%
The totals above can only go up with retirements and deaths 😉!
LikeLiked by 4 people
retirements, deaths, resignations and impeachments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The special council exists to protect the deep state crimes. Jeff Flake has either committed crimes he wants hidden or is owned through blackmail…most likely both.
LikeLiked by 3 people
guy’s a coward.
The GOP in AZ has proven time and time again to be incompetent establishment hacks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Goldwater is rolling in his grave.
LikeLike
Goldwater is rolling in his grave.
LikeLike
Dear Senate Republicans
Please stick your hand down your pants and find your B@lls! Skip the damned committee crap.
Sorry for my language. Ahem 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Any update on Ruthie?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give Flake the vote already. Confirm the judges. Vote down his Mueller protection. He wants a vote. Can’t predict the outcome of such a vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch the interview with Jerome Corsi and Tucker Carlson.
Mueller is EVIL.
Therefore, anyone who defends him is defending evil.
LikeLike
This story is a NOTHING BURGER.
There are 36 judges already at full Senate (out of committee) awaiting confirmation votes.
Senate Nomination Calendar PDF>>> https://www.senate.gov/legislative/LIS/executive_calendar/xcalv.pdf
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does this derail, or just delay confirmation? The new Senate should be much more reliable for judicial confirmations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Delay; Sen. Graham can schedule them first thing once he becomes chairman next session.
LikeLike
…lots of talk about Trump running as a 3rd party candidate in 2020 but that is not going to happen because of ballot access issues that would make it almost impossible to win the electoral college
…but Flake cares only about taking Trump down, not winning …and a Never-Trumper 3rd party run by him just might siphon enough votes to put even Hillary in the WH …he’d almost certainly have major donor support …and with his sound conservative but anti-Trump record he could draw enough GOPe and Independents to do what Perot did to Bush Sr
…he’s a flake but a dangerous one …maybe
LikeLike
Here’s how to neutralize that threat.
Take a play out of Mueller’s play book.
Bring him in for questioning on some bogus charges then get him a perjury trap.
Easy-Peasy. See ya’. Adios, Flake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember, Romney will take over for Flake.
LikeLike
Jeff Flake took massive bribes from people connected with the Iran deal.
If the Mueller probe doesn’t checkmate the President (as it has successfully done so far) then the far reaching scandal will swallow many other Republicans (for example, Corker) in addition to the usual Democrat suspects. Hence the freakout.
McCain was another one, which is why his death freed up Lindsay Graham.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flake should get a lot of calls from constituents demanding he do what THEY want instead of him demanding what HE wants.
LikeLike
Jeff Flake always has that stupid look on his face. It’s like “I know I’m a coward, but I just can’t help myself” look. Weak man.
LikeLike
IMO, at least two more SCOTUS appointments: RBG and/or Breyer/Sotomayor and Justice Thomas. Justice Thomas is said to want to retire and he will not take a chance on the outcome of 2020 election.
LikeLike
what an a-wipe.
as if blocking judges helps anyone but the demonrats.
MSLSD here comes flakey. probably Banjo Joes fluffer
LikeLike
But Grassley warned late Wednesday afternoon that he would likely cancel the meeting unless he could get a deal with Flake that would allow the nominations to move forward.
How about replacing Flake on the committee to move the nominations; then confirmation on the floor when Republicans have 53 Senators and none named Flake.
LikeLike
Watch as stupid Republicans replace Jeff Flake with Mitt Romney on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
LikeLike
President Trump is the only one in D.C.who has a pair…unreal how a minority can stop the majority…and now only 1 limp wrist swamp hagg can.
gee….you’d think it was a uni-party or summin’.
LikeLike
This would be a good time to declassify those documents and publish any dirt on Flake.
LikeLike