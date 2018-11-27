American Pravda [WaPo] Interviews President Trump – Full Transcript…

American Pravda, aka The Washington Post, interviews President Trump in an effort to engineer the latest set of deep state sympathetic narratives. Here’s the transcript:
Phillip RUCKER: Thanks for taking some time with us. We wanted to start with a couple topics in the news today. Afghanistan, three troops were killed overnight in that roadside bomb. Can you explain why 17 years later we’re still there? Why are Americans still fighting there?
President TRUMP: We’re there because virtually every expert that I have and speak to say if we don’t go there, they’re going to be fighting over here. And I’ve heard it over and over again. We’re in the process of doing some — you know, as you know we are talking about peace over there with the Taliban, with the group of people that have a lot to do with it. They would like to see it after all these years, and we’ll see what happens. A little bit too early to say what’s going to happen. But we are talking about things. But it’s a very sad situation when I look — we have incredible people, incredible fighters. But we’re going to see what happens. We’re going to see what happens. But it’s very sad. I just heard about the three people this morning. Terrible.
RUCKER: Are you going to make it over there to Afghanistan?
TRUMP: At the right time I will.
RUCKER: Before Christmas, you think?
[TRUMP speaks off the record.]
DAWSEY: Last night, Mr. President, the special counsel’s team charged Paul Manafort with saying, they accused him at least of saying more lies, and ended his plea deal. People around you have told me you’re upset about the way he’s been treated. Are you planning to do anything to help him?
TRUMP: Let me go off the record because I don’t want to get in the middle of the whole thing.
[Trump speaks off the record.]
DAWSEY: Is there any version of that you’re willing to give us on the record in answer to that question?
TRUMP: I’d rather not. At some point, I’ll talk on the record about it. But I’d rather not.
[Trump speaks off the record.]
RUCKER: Mr. President, everyone in Washington is talking about whether there is going to be a shutdown by the end of the year and what you would do to have a deal – what kind of terms you would set. And we’re wondering, what would you accept from McConnell or offer to McConnell in order to get some border wall funding before the year is over?
TRUMP: We think we need it – we don’t think; we desperately need a wall. –
RUCKER: But what would a deal look like?
TRUMP: I think that’s been shown better than ever in the last short period of two weeks – that we need a wall. I see the Democrats are going to want to do something, because they understand too. Those pictures are very bad for the Democrats. We’re not having a wall because of the Democrats. We need Democrat votes to have a wall. Now, if we don’t get it, will I get it done another way? I might get it done another way. There are other potential ways that I can do it. You saw what we did with the military, just coming in with the barbed wire and the fencing, and various other things.
RUCKER: So it’s the Democrats’ fault that — what’s happening at the border over the weekend with the tear gas and the families trying to rush over?
TRUMP: No, it’s the Democrats’ fault that we don’t have a wall, because they never gave us the vote. They just wouldn’t give us the vote.
We almost had a deal, except when – I mean, actually, it wasn’t their fault, wasn’t our fault, it was on DACA. We almost had a deal, and then the judge ruled shockingly in favor of Obama’s signature, when even Obama said what he’s doing is not legal. Essentially, he said, it’s not going to hold up. But when the judge ruled, all of a sudden it was like, that’s the end of that deal. But we were very close to having a deal — $25 billion for a wall and various other things on the border. And DACA. And when the judge shockingly – you know, the Democrats never thought they were going to win that, and then you had another couple of judges rule, and then you had judges rule the other way. It’s going to be settled I assume in the Supreme Court. But we were close to having a deal on DACA until that ruling.
DAWSEY: Is there anything specific that you would take from McConnell for — to end this fight?
TRUMP: It’s not a question of take from McConnell. McConnell is a friend of mine. We get along great. We’ve had a fantastic relationship. We’ve had a big success. We’ve had a lot of success. Hopefully today we’ll have another success [in Mississippi]; we’ll see happens.
TRUMP: I did 4’oclock, 9 o’clock and one in the middle. Based on the enthusiasm we saw there I think we’re going to do very well, but we’ll see. I know one thing: If she loses, I’ll be blamed, and if she wins, I’ll be given no credit. That’s the only thing I know.
But anyway, do you guys want something to drink?
DAWSEY: We’re okay, thank you.
TRUMP: Go ahead.
DAWSEY: You said yesterday when you were leaving that you were skeptical of a climate change report that the government had done. Can you just explain why you’re skeptical of that report?
TRUMP: One of the problems that a lot of people like myself, we have very high levels of intelligence, but we’re not necessarily such believers. You look at our air and our water and it’s right now at a record clean. But when you look at China and you look at parts of Asia and when you look at South America, and when you look at many other places in this world, including Russia, including – just many other places — the air is incredibly dirty. And when you’re talking about an atmosphere, oceans are very small. And it blows over and it sails over. I mean, we take thousands of tons of garbage off our beaches all the time that comes over from Asia. It just flows right down the Pacific, it flows, and we say where does this come from. And it takes many people to start off with.
Number two, if you go back and if you look at articles, they talked about global freezing, they talked about at some point the planets could have freez to death, then it’s going to die of heat exhaustion. There is movement in the atmosphere. There’s no question. As to whether or not it’s man-made and whether or not the effects that you’re talking about are there, I don’t see it — not nearly like it is. Do we want clean water? Absolutely. Do we want clean air to breathe? Absolutely. The fire in California, where I was, if you looked at the floor, the floor of the fire they have trees that were fallen, they did no forest management, no forest maintenance, and you can light — you can take a match like this and light a tree trunk when that thing is laying there for more than 14 or 15 months. And it’s a massive problem in California.
DAWSEY: So you’re saying you don’t see the —
TRUMP: Josh, you go to other places where they have denser trees — it’s more dense, where the trees are more flammable — they don’t have forest fires like this, because they maintain. And it was very interesting, I was watching the firemen and they’re raking brush — you know the tumbleweed and brush and all this stuff that’s growing underneath. It’s on fire and they’re raking it working so hard, and they’re raking all this stuff. If that was raked in the beginning, there’d be nothing to catch on fire. It’s very interesting to see. A lot of the trees, they took tremendous burn at the bottom, but they didn’t catch on fire. The bottom is all burned but they didn’t catch on fire because they sucked the water, they’re wet. You need forest management, and they don’t have it.
RUCKER: Mr. President, there’s a lot of economic news, too.
TRUMP: Yes, we’ve got a lot of news there.
RUCKER: The gains from the past year in the stock market, many of them, there’s been a correction. GM is closing some of its plants, laying off a lot of their workers. You said when you campaigned in Michigan that none of the plants would close and now one of them will. —
TRUMP: No, no, but we have plants moving in, too. We do.
RUCKER: — So what are you going to do about this, and are you nervous about a recession occurring?
TRUMP: No, I’m not because what I’m doing is I’m doing trade deals. The trade deals take a little time. The fact is I think — I disagree with the Fed. I’ve been open about that. I think the Fed is a much bigger problem than China. I think that China wants to make a deal very badly. I think we’ll either make a deal or we’ll be taking in billions and billions of dollars a month in tariffs and I’m okay with either one of those two situations. But I can tell you that China wants to make a deal. I can tell you that other countries want to make deals because they know that I’m not playing around. The USMCA was a very well-received deal. That got done and a lot of people said it wouldn’t get done. We’re making great trade deals. We lose $800 billion a year with trade.
RUCKER: So who should be held responsible? You mentioned the Fed, but when Harry Truman sat here he had that sign that said the buck stops here. —
TRUMP: Oh, I’m not blaming anybody.
RUCKER: — But Mr. President, it doesn’t seem to stop with you.
TRUMP: I’m not blaming — look, I took recommendations. I’m not blaming anybody. But I will tell you, at this moment in time I am not at all happy with the Fed. I am not at all happy with my choice. I think we have to let it go. You know, if you look at — China is being accommodative. The Euro and Europe is being accommodative. We’re not getting any accommodation, and we’re also paying $50 billion, we’re paying down our liquidity, is — you can make the case it’s a positive thing in one way, but another thing it snaps your liquidity. So I’m doing deals and I’m not being accommodated by the Fed. I’m not happy with the Fed. They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.
RUCKER: But you’re the president, sir.
TRUMP: I’m not blaming anybody.
RUCKER: Okay.
TRUMP: I’m just saying, I’m not happy with the Fed. So far, I’m not even a little bit happy with my selection of Jay. Not even a little bit.
DAWSEY: Mr. President, you’re —
TRUMP: And I’m not blaming anybody, but I’m just telling you I think that the Fed is way off-base with what they’re doing, number one. Number two, a positive note, we’re doing very well on trade, we’re doing very well — our companies are very strong. Don’t forget we’re still up from when I came in 38 percent or something. You know, it’s a tremendous — it’s not like we’re up — and we’re much stronger. And we’re much more liquid. And the banks are now much more liquid during my tenure. And I’m not doing – I’m not playing by the same rules as Obama. Obama had zero interest to worry about; we’re paying interest, a lot of interest. He wasn’t paying down — we’re talking about $50 billion lots of different times, paying down and knocking out liquidity. Well, Obama didn’t do that. And just so you understand, I’m playing a normalization economy whereas he’s playing a free economy. It’s easy to make money when you’re paying no interest. It’s easy to make money when you’re not doing any pay-downs, so you can’t — and despite that, the numbers we have are phenomenal numbers.
DAWSEY: Mr. President, your national security team is going to the Hill tomorrow to brief senators on Saudi Arabia and Jamal Khashoggi. I’ve heard from Senator Graham, who I know you were with yesterday, and others, that they want stronger punishment on Saudi Arabia, tougher sanctions. Do you want them to impose that or do you think that would be deleterious to our —?
TRUMP: I’m going to listen to what they say. They’re all friends of mine and I get along with them great. I’m going to certainly listen to what they have to say, Josh. In the end, though, they’re spending massive amounts of billions of dollars. If you look at Iran and what they do, and you look at many other countries – I don’t have to embarrass other countries by saying it – if you look at what they do, it’s a rough part of the world. It’s a dangerous, rough part of the world. But they’ve been a great ally. Without them, Israel would be in a lot more trouble. We need to have a counterbalance to Iran. I know him. I know him well, the Crown Prince. And, by the way, never did business with them, never intend to do business with them. I couldn’t care less. This is a very important job that I’m doing right now. The last thing I care about is doing business with people. I only do business for us. Somebody said, well, maybe they’re an investor in one of his jobs. The answer is no. But I just feel that it’s very, very important to maintain that relationship. It’s very important to have Saudi Arabia as an ally, if we’re going to stay in that part of the world. Now, are we going to stay in that part of the world? One reason to is Israel. Oil is becoming less and less of a reason because we’re producing more oil now than we’ve ever produced. So, you know, all of a sudden it gets to a point where you don’t have to stay there.
RUCKER: Sir, do you hope to meet with the Crown Prince when you’re in Argentina at the G-20 later this week?
TRUMP: Well, it’s not scheduled, but I certainly would. But it is not scheduled.
RUCKER: And why have you taken his denials for ordering the killing of our colleague, Jamal Khashoggi —
TRUMP: I haven’t taken anything.
RUCKER: — over the evidence that the intelligence community has gathered?
TRUMP: Phil, I haven’t done that. If you look at my statement, it’s maybe he did and maybe he didn’t. But he denies it. And people around him deny it. And the CIA did not say affirmatively he did it, either, by the way. I’m not saying that they’re saying he didn’t do it, but they didn’t say it affirmatively. I’m saying this: We have $52-a-barrel oil right now and I called them about three months ago, before this whole thing happened with Khashoggi, and I let him have it about oil. We were up to $82 — probably two and a half months ago — we were up to $82 a barrel and it was going up to $100 and that would’ve been like a massive tax increase and I didn’t want that. And I called them and they let the oil start flowing and we’re at $52. In fact, now I’m being blamed for traffic jams. This was the greatest. Actually in the Palm Beach Post, they had a thing that I’m causing traffic jams because they have the –
DAWSEY: I wondered what paper that was. I saw you tweeted that.
TRUMP: It’s the Palm Beach Post.
SARAH SANDERS: Guys, we have just maybe one more question.
RUCKER: Sir, you just said, maybe he did, maybe he didn’t, but are you getting the best advice and the best information from the intelligence community and on the climate issue from your experts in the government, because you’re doubting what they’re saying?
TRUMP: Phil, I’m getting advice. I’m the president of this country. I have to do what’s the best for our country. We have a very important ally in Saudi Arabia. We have an ally that has tremendous oil reserves, which are — frankly they can make prices go up and down, and I want to keep them down. We have an ally that’s investing billions and billions of dollars in our country. They could very easily invest $110 billion, $450 billion overall over a period of time, fairly short period of time. $110 billion in military. Russia and China would love to have those orders and they’ll get them if we don’t. They’ll have no choice, but they’ll get them if we don’t. So I take everything into consideration, and again, he totally denies it, and he denied it to me on three different occasions, on three different calls, and a lot of other people deny it, too. Did he do it? As I said, maybe he did and maybe he didn’t, but in the meantime Saudi Arabia’s spending billions and billions of dollars in the United States, and I want them to spend it here. I don’t want them to spend it in China and Russia.
DAWSEY: You’re scheduled to meet again with Vladimir Putin at the G-20. Do you think he was within his rights to challenge the Ukrainian ships? Do you —
TRUMP: I am getting a report on that tonight, and that will determine what happens at the meeting. I’m getting a full report on that tonight. That will be very determinative. Maybe I won’t have the meeting. Maybe I won’t even have the meeting. We’re going to see. But depending on what comes out tonight, we should have a pretty good indication on exactly what happened tonight at about 6 o’clock.
RUCKER: Should that aggression concern people here?
TRUMP: I don’t like that aggression. I don’t like that aggression at all. Absolutely. And by the way, Europe shouldn’t like that aggression. And Germany shouldn’t like that aggression. You know they’re paying 1 percent, and they’re supposed to be paying much more than 1 percent.
RUCKER: So are they not doing enough? TRUMP: They’re absolutely not doing enough. Germany? Absolutely not. Many of those countries are not doing enough toward NATO. They should be spending much more money.
RUCKER: I know we’re short on time, but we would just love to get your thoughts on the Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker over at the Justice Department.
TRUMP: He’s a fine person.
RUCKER: Has he been fully briefed on the Mueller investigation, the status of that?
TRUMP: That I don’t know.
RUCKER: And has he talked to you about it?
TRUMP: I can tell you that Matt Whitaker is a respected man. He’s doing an excellent job. We’re looking at possible attorney generals right now. And within — I will tell you, within the Justice Department he is a highly respected person, and he’s doing a very good job. I also think he’s a very good person. I think he’s a very good person. And he had a reputation for being, I think he was six years in Iowa as the U.S. attorney. He had a reputation for being very strong, very smart, very good.
DAWSEY: Has he talked to you about the Mueller investigation at all?
TRUMP: We don’t talk very much. I mean, I haven’t spoken to Matt very much. I put him there. But we speak really very little. The Mueller investigation is what it is. It just goes on and on and on.
RUCKER: Would you commit right here to letting Mueller continue his work until the investigation concludes?
TRUMP: This question has been asked about me now for –
KELLYANNE CONWAY: A thousand times.
TRUMP: — almost two years. And in the meantime, he’s still there. He wouldn’t have to be, but he’s still there, so I have no intention of doing anything.
SANDERS: Alright. Thanks, guys.
TRUMP: Okay? Thank you, fellas.
So who wrote the questions for the WaPo “reporter” to ask, Joseph Goebbels, Tokyo Rose or Baghdad Bob?
the failing WaPo gets a rare interview with the President and they ask him about Kashogghi? they have lost their minds…
It’s one of the clubs they are trying to beat POTUS with, of course they wave it around.
Kashoggi was their guy…what do u expect? WaPo thought we should drop the Prince and welcome the Muslim Brotherhood into the fray.
The muslim bro’s buddy Kashogghi is yesterday’s news. Trump owned the downside of a bad situation, gave his position immediately, repeated it consistently, and now it’s behind us. Only the Bezos Post thinks it’s news.
NPR does a daily story, breathlessly repeating the latest Turkey leak.
Every person of my age, who learned in school growing up how we were better than the USSR because we had free speech and their media lied to their people, should wake up and realize. Our MSM IS Soviet era Pravda.
It’s worse. They choose to be that way willingly. They are not compelled as was the case in the USSR.
Why speak off the record to the WaPo he have to know it gonna
leak somehow. Why even give them the interview maybe he could
give some lesser known media outlet an interview instead of WaPo?
Were Sarah and Kellyanne in the room as witness to what was off the record?
i agree. it is a waste of time to spend even 3 minutes with subversive types like wapo. raise OAN’s profile or a small town outlet by choosing them and watch things change.
“Why even give them the interview”
So he has some ammunition against the Main Sewer Media, if the hammer ever drops on them for their subversive propaganda activities.
I had the same thought. I would never say anything to WaPo “off the record”.
I agree. It will be leaked.
Just a guess, but maybe that’s just what POTUS wanted?
Ten questions asked and answered after Sarah Sanders said “…maybe one more question….” So much for following instructions and respecting the office and the President’s time.
As for the President going “off the record” multiple times with the WP, I trust he knows that nothing is ever off the record with these scumbags. Their promises are worthless.
Another way to document leakers.
Not sure how many read the interview with Corey and Bossie.
Really excellent interview with Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie with our President. The interview is from a few months ago. Our President is very candid throughout.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6429935/amp/Trump-rips-Obamas-administration-spying-campaign.html#click=https://t.co/bFpPCFlKbB
From the article linked above:
THE PRESIDENT: The greatest enemy of this country is Fake News. I really mean it. It’s hard to believe they get the word out and they stick with it. It is collusion, because they work together. You’ll see some things, like a certain phrase will be used, and they’ll stick together, and if it doesn’t work, they’ll go onto the next thing.
And they’ll all do it in unison. The newest one, that started last week, was “chaos in the White House.” It’s very dangerous what’s going on with the media. Very dangerous. And you’ve gotta have a lot of different outlets.
THIS IS A PERFECT EXAMPLE OF OUR PRESIDENT GETTING THINGS DONE!
THE PRESIDENT: You know what that letter was? I said we’re going to terminate the crummy (South Korean trade) deal. So, Lighthizer (Robert, United States Trade Representative), he’s great, comes in and says he won’t even call us back, sir. I said that’s great, tell them they have another two days, and after that I’m going to tax their cars. 25 percent on every car that comes in.
So Gary (Cohn) said, “Oh you can’t do that!” He’s a globalist. And he keeps saying oh you can’t. So I called up and I read it to him, I said here’s the story: We’re going to terminate your deal. It’s going to be terminated next week. I’m going to tax every goddamn car you sell.
So this guy (Lighthizer) walks into my office, and he says sir what happened? South Korea is calling me and begging me to come over and make a deal.
They wouldn’t even return my call. What happened? That was me! Then I’ve got to listen to this s**t. And if I didn’t do that, this country would be in trouble.
CL: If the American people could only remember you for one thing, what is the single greatest achievement so far of your presidency?
THE PRESIDENT: So, I would say that it would be the economy, and that means a whole lot of things. That takes care of regulation, taxes, everything. So, number one would be the economy and putting people to work.
More people are working today than in the history of our country. Millions and millions of people who were never working before. More people working today.
And the other thing would be judges. When I got here, I had 145 judges (vacancies), and Court of Appeals judges. The reason is President Obama, for whatever reason, got tired or bored or something, and when I came here, I had 145 judges! We’ve gotten 68 approved, and you’ll get the exact number but I think it’s 68. That’s a big deal.
When I finish, if I go just by a normal attrition rate, you know, judges retire, they leave office for various reasons including health and age, it’s possible that I’ll have replaced more than 50 percent of the judiciary. Not including, so far, looks like two Supreme Court judges. He should get approved.
The Lewandowski/Bossie interview read like a few guys chatting. So you get a lot of information. The WAPO interview was just a bunch of garbage. “This happened/is happening so doesn’t that prove you suck?” No information comes out of an interview like that. Waste of time.
Oooh dear….why would Don talk to a paper that hates him. You only give them credibility when you do that Don, the aim is to marginalise them, read your Alinsky, repeat that 100 times until it sinks in. What good comes of questions dripping bias? Zilch.
I won’t get that ten minutes of my life back. Amazing how the professional “journalists” can waste such a precious opportunity.
Spiro Agnew had a word for these types: nattering nabobs of negativity.
History will little note nor long remember them.
You guys ok with a government shutdown? Because I’m totally ok with a government shutdown. And not for a lousy $5B in Wall funding. Demand the whole enchilada – $25B – upfront, appropriated, not just “authorized”. Why have to fight that fight again down the road? Demand it all and refuse to sign any bill that doesn’t have it.
I think we deserve a good HHS department shutdown.
For now that’s all that’s possible because everything else has (unfortunately) been funded. That’s probably not sufficient leverage though to get the $25B.
I have no problem with a govt. shutdown. They are useless anyway and it will show it won’t make any measurable difference. Plus, Trump would have the upper hand shutting down congress to fight to protect America’s borders, national sovereignty, and our citizens, which the uni-party will have to refuse to defend.
And there is no compromise or “deal” to be had to do their job in defending our country they took an oath to serve, in exchange to reward illegal foreign nationals with a path to citizenship for violating our nation’s sovereignty. No way. It is their job to protect this country and its citizens, not foreign law breakers. In exchange for nothing.
President TRUMP: “We’re there because virtually every expert that I have and speak to say if we don’t go there, they’re going to be fighting over here.”
They are fighting us because we’re in their country. It’s Vietnam 2.0. This is why the Comamnder-In-Chief is the head of the military and not the so-called “experts” who have had us there for nearly 18 years. And for what? It is a vicious merry-go-round. They form terror groups because we’re there, so we send more of our soldiers, they kill our soldiers, and that’s the excuse for staying there. Stop listening to the generals. You don’t work for them. They work for you. There is nothing to win in Afghanistan. Ask the British and the Russians. If Trump doesn’t get us out of Afghanistan and the Middle East, it’ll ruin his presidency like all the others. Not our problem. Stop the insanity at our expense.
Were you in Nam ?
You do know the military won that war and the politicians threw it away ?
Don’t forget the traitor Kronkite. After we WON the Tet offensive he declared we lost.
Burn in Hell Walter!
Yes, Trump needs to find an exit strategy for Afghanistan. He has to show progress in pulling back from all these foreign wars, particularly in Afghanistan.
That answer bothered me and i think it is indicative of what is going on with Trump. It seems like he still has not realized he is the President and wields the power, which is one thing Obama had no problem doing. So, now he is listening to the bureaucrats around him and believing them
End that war now…it seems like he makes a decision and lets himself be talked out of it and changes his mind. Is he insecure? Or what? He needs to follow his instincts, which is when he wins, and not listen to the experts, which is when he loses. I voted for him because he didn’t listen to the experts…. hmmm…
Here’s a problem here, and perhaps THE problem. India and Pakistan are both nuclear powers and previous enemies at war, and Afghanistan is a point of struggle between them, mostly Pakistan seeking to use it to leverage their position. We’re rearranging our relationship with both, getting more pointed with Pakistan and drawing closer to India. It’s a touchy situation, one I can see we’d like to avoid abandoning right now. I’d like to make identifiable progress re the greater strategic position though, and not just blind nation building, which is not fruitful of itself.
I wish there was more talk on about election integrity in this country and less talk about dead foreign nationals killed in a foreign country.
Trump should make Chris Kobach the “ELECTION FRAUD CZAR”. Give him a huge budget and go to work.
He could start some lawsuits that might bear fruit about 10 years after Mexico has become the 51st state.
“about 10 years after Mexico has become the 51st state.”
Are you sure about that? The way things are going, we may lose a few states. This is from treeper G. Combs:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/24/report-possible-u-s-mexico-agreement-to-keep-asylum-seekers-in-mexico/comment-page-1/#comment-6370137
“…La Raza’s goals are to bring California, Texas and other southwestern states into Mexico. “re-conquista of land’ BOUGHT from Mexico after the war. They have explicitly said they intend to remove or kill all people not of “The Race” in this area. Heck California, thanks to its change in demographics is ALREADY trying to leave the union!..”
“President TRUMP: We’re there (Afghanistan, now in year 18) because virtually every expert that I have and speak to say if we don’t go there, they’re going to be fighting over here
Dear Mister President,
These are not experts. They are the incapable of ever learning anything reruns of Lyndon Baines Johnson, Robert Starnge McNamara and the Bundy Brothers. If on the matter of Afghanistan, you listen to these “experts”, then on the matter of the economy and trade, you might as well listen to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez .
“If we quit Vietnam, tomorrow we’ll be fighting in Hawaii, and next week we’ll have to fight in San Francisco”.
– Lyndon Baines Johnson
“virtually every expert that I have and speak to say if we don’t go there”
That is just our VSGPDJT giving lip service to the shadow government. He knows those “experts” are just glorified neocon shills.
“The Shadow Government is a system that manipulates Washington, DC behind the scenes, that operates beyond the control of Congress, that even dictates the actions of the president and affects the daily lives of every American. It is real and has been growing in complexity for over sixty years. While the American people work long hours just to survive and make ends meet, the Shadow Government spends billions of dollars on secret operations, overthrowing governments and engages in covert wars that kill thousands – all without any vote or say by the American people; the people that pay the taxes the Shadow Government uses to fund these operations.
While their Congressmen and Senators promise they will make their lives better and improve their difficult standard of living, these same Congressmen vote for billions of dollars in military and covert action programs, taking contributions from the lobbyists of connected Shadow Government military industrial corporations. The people starve while the kings shower themselves with gold.”
https://www.fortheloveoffreedom.net/
“Would you commit right here to letting Mueller continue his work until the investigation concludes?”
And when would that be, Rucker? There are no termination criteria specified.
Pentagone’s Afghan-centric belief system:
1) All roads start in Afghanistan.
2) All roads end in Afghanistan.
3) The Sun revolves around Afghanistan.
4) The Moon revolves around Afghanistan.
5) The Stars revolve around Afghanistan.
6) If the United States does not keep sufficiently large troop mass in Afghanistan for the rest of eternity, the orbital stability of the Earth will become profoundly unbalanced and all Muslim terrorists will slide into the United States.
“6) If the United States does not keep sufficiently large troop mass in Afghanistan for the rest of eternity”
Than the CIA loses grip on their most profitable opium poppy growing region on the planet.
Bingo!
I remember reading many years ago that over 90% of the world’s opiates, both pharmaceutical and black market, come from the poppy fields in Afghanistan.
Great read!
Dawsey sets trap question after question, and President Trump bulls right through them like a Peterbilt truck.
I love it when President Trump runs over the Bezos Post.
As for the Border Funding, I don’t give a RATS ASS what Mitch McConnell wants. I am a fan of the Turtle. Our President will shut part of the government down if the $5 billion dollars is not included in the final Appropriation Bill. The great news is that every other Appropriation Bill was passed and signed by our President on September 30th. This shutdown will only effect HHS.
With the illegals rushing our Border, let the Democrats tell the American people why they aren’t supporting the funding. THEY WILL ABSOLUTELY GET DESTROYED! Our President will leave that shutdown in place for as long as needed. He will not sign that bill without the funding.
DEMOCRATS WILL HAVE TO CONCEDE THE WH IF THEY DECIDE TO PLAY HARDBALL IN 2020!
On the seemingly never ending matter of Afghanistan –
“Although we have seen stupid haste in war, there has never been a case of a nation benefiting from a prolonged war”.
– Sun Tzu
Remember all the hard hitting interview questions WaPo lobbed at Obama? Yeah, me neither.
I read an article in the Wall Street Journal yesterday (Monday) about AMLO…Mexico’s soon to be President.
They called him a “Nationalist” in the opening paragraph. The rest of the article read like your typical daily hit piece on President Trump, but AMLO was the target.
He gets sworn in on December 1st, only 4 days from now.
Mexico’s new congress does not get sworn in until September 1st 2019.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is a Nationalist and a Populist.
Poll: 70% of Mexicans have had it with the migrant caravan
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/11/poll_70_of_mexicans_have_had_it_with_the_migrant_caravan__and_some_are_getting_out_the_bats_and_sticks.html
AMLO has every incentive to BUILD THE WALL.
70% of the People in Mexico don’t want more caravans from South America coming through their country.
Who’s going to pay for The Wall?
Mexico…it will be on their land and the US congress won’t be able to do anything about it.
ERRRRRrrrr
9/14/2016 Mexico Builds A “Wall” (And Guess Who Paid For It) — Zero Hedge
Obummer ALREADY gave Mexico the money to build THEIR Southern Wall.
WHY the war in Afghanistan?
1. Because the banksters and the Military Industrial Complex makes MEGA $$$$
2. It REMOVES ALPHA MALES from the American gene pool.
“Off the record?” Nothing regarding PDJT is off the record with these people, they’ll leak his travel itinerary hoping for the worst.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I love President Trump’s response at the end of the Wa(Bezos)Po interview about firing Mueller.
TRUMP: — almost two years. And in the meantime, he’s still there. He wouldn’t have to be, but he’s still there, so I have no intention of doing anything.
——-
He’s one smart cookie, our VSGPT….(Very Special Genius President Trump)
I read the other day that Mueller’s $30 million (so far) American taxpayer funded “investigation” could now extend well in to 2019.
Then I read how Alan Dershowitz thinks Mueller’s final report will be “devastating.” Double whammy…bad news, right?
WRONG!
AFTER Mueller releases his final “devastating” report….
President Trump can simply declassify the documents and put a nice big wet blanket on Mueller’s dumpster fire.
You don’t declassify the documents BEFORE Mueller’s final report, you declassify AFTER Mueller’s final report.
