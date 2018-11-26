November 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #676

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🎄 * * * * 29 * * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his ****MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 ”God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” 🌟
Ps 46:1
-————————————————
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and his family–protection from The vile Opposition
— for President Trump’s preps for his trip to G-20–Buenos Aires, Argentina–Nov 30-Dec 1
— for Acting AG Matt Whitaker that he’ll deflect from latest Opposition attacks
— for exposure of Evil all around the world.
— we hold all of our southern borders firmly for WeThePeople.
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection and readiness
— for Treepers and Trump’s supporters to stand strong and firm against evil
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 “We will not Bend. We will not Break. We will never Give In. We will never Give Up. We will never Back Down. We will never Surrender and we will always fight on to victory.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————
**** Note: MAGA Team consists of Trump’s Cabinet, his family, WH Admin, personal lawyers/advisors, Press Sec, Trump-praying pastors, etc.
Excellent Grandma !
Praying as always .
Include Papdopoulos in these prayers. I’m
concerned about his safety with Mueller’s
track record.
Same here, remember Whitey
Rally!
It’s Rally Party Time Again!
Unfortunately for Macron the people hate HIM and not Trump. After all, Trump works for the American people which the French could only hope Macron would do.
The last thing French people want to hear is their money flushed down the Climate Change toilet. How will Macron raise the money for his Grand European Army?
…and support his Muslims’ welfare program.
Sad to see once-beautiful Paris slipping into another third world city.
“How will Macron raise the money for his Grand European Army?”
“…and support his Muslims’ welfare program.”
They’re gonna kill 3 birds with 1 stone:
They’re gonna give all the muzzys rifles and THEY’LL be the new “EU Army”
(TM), on salary
Meanwhile, ethnic Europeans will remain disarmed, powerless, and subject to gang rape, stabbings, and acid attacks.
You watch
Ya heard it here first, folks
(Ok, maybe it’s only – like, one-and-a-half birds because all the muzzy womerns and chilluns will still be on welfare)
Trump signalling, very gently, that he will DO whatever he needs to secure our border and interests.
Not sending their best, President Trump, are they?
Keep raising rates…
I’ll keep giving “Tax cuts” to offset.
Interesting game…
Seems the only way to Win..
Is Not To Play.
😉
“President T”
I love it! My new nickname for President Trump~
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh oh…is that the sound of a saber rattle..
Huber’s testimony is one week from today (Monday), Dec 5th.
Yep…that is why the tweet is very interesting..
Why aren’t we seeing 500 Republicans jumping in front of cameras to support our President? Cowards all. So disgusted.
They hate us and our brave President Trump.
Remember…The Republican Senators all voted not to go to summer (was it summer or another time, anybody know?) recess. 100% of them. I was beyond Cold Anger that day. I had Hot Betrayal.
IIRC it was August 2017 when that was a big issue. Not one single Republican would just say “NO” to prevent PT from making recess appointments. I’m not sure if that happened any other time but that it happened at all is telling.
They are not cowards. That is giving Republican establishment too much kindness. They are immoral sellouts. They not only hate Trump, but they agree with Open Borders to please their masters – Big $ Republican donors (Koch, etc.) and Chamber of Commerce (Donahue, etc.). The Republican establishment is the gasoline to the Democrat fire of corruption. They are not for the people. They are not for the country. They are sellouts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember when the evil twin Koch brothers refused to back Cramer in ND and gave Heidi money for her campaign? Can anyone find out how much the COC donated to Dems in the midterms?
Money…….from their handlers…..
Why, Chuck? Let’s ask these guys:
https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/11/key-law-enforcement-groups-oppose-first-step.php
Here are some of the questions raised by them:
https://freebeacon.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/MCCA_MCSA_Letter_beacon.pdf
After applying provisions from both SRCA and FIRST STEP, we are told that a repeat offender who would today be sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking could instead be released from Federal prison in as little as 7 years, 10 months. Is this correct?
Is it correct that persons who have been convicted of gun crimes could be eligible for the credits and sentence reductions, including early release to home confinement? Is it correct that persons who have been convicted of serious drug crimes, including heroin and fentanyl trafficking, could be eligible for the time credits and sentence reductions, including early release to home confinement?
Upon passage of the legislation, is it correct that some inmates who have not yet earned any time credits under the bill will nonetheless be subject to immediate early release from federal correctional facilities? Is it correct that the bill’s new formula for “good conduct” credits will award prisoners for “good conduct” even during time they do not serve?
Is it correct that while “safety valve” reductions—resulting in sentences below the mandatory minimums—are now restricted to offenders with no more than one (1) criminal history point, the bill would grant reductions to repeat offenders with significant criminal histories including those with up to four (4) criminal history points?
Is it correct that someone with a prior felony drug trafficking conviction would be eligible for “safety valve” under the bill when convicted of a repeat drug trafficking offense?
Will all relevant, derogatory information from federal, state and local law enforcement authorities be included in the government’s assessment of each offender prior to their early release?
Will repeat criminal aliens be ineligible for all benefits under the bill, including reduced sentences and early release to home confinement or halfway houses?
We are advised that the section in the House bill which permitted BOP to block the releases of persons believed to be a threat to public safety has been removed or altered in the proposed Senate version. Is this correct?
Until America is honest about the issue of criminal justice, and how it’s a criminality problem and not a sentencing problem, we won’t get anywhere. Everyone is being PC and it WILL get people killed, robbed, and/or raped. Youtube shut down Colin Flaherty because he was a lone voice showcasing the true culprit: the extremely excessive amount of violent crime within the black community.
The fault lies in the criminals not the courts.
Exactly
Liberals and Euro-Commies wag a finger at the US about our violent crime rates, shootings etc, and sneer that “immigrant” crime rates are lower than those of native-born Americans.
My answer to those complaints is
“Oh yeah? Remove black and Hispanic crime from those statistics and I betcha white America looks like frikken Luxembourg”
My favorite Obama pose was when he channeled Mussolini with his head thrown back and his chin jutting out – barely deigning to look at us through squinted eyes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
An Arab backed imposter. WOW!
An Arab backed imposter. How apropos
This is Good!
The Story That CNN Would NEVER Air (15:39)
ThNk you for your Tweet, Mr. President!
Thank you!
“Dynasty” is not the right word. “Crime Family” is more appropriate.
A few of us use CCC
Clintoon Crime Cabal
Coulter is disguised as a conservative pundit. In reality, just another denison of the Swamp!
Coulter retweeted an Axios post that said: “Hillary Clinton told the Guardian that Europe ‘needs to get a handle on migration’ and that leaders must send a message that ‘we are not going to be able to continue to provide refuge and support.’”
The conservative pundit then added the comment, “Maybe we should have voted for her. Might have gotten a wall.”
Hillary doesn’t mean any of it. It is a sure sign that the Democrats know they have to lie to the public again on immigration, the border, wall, and amnesty. It is a complete loser issue for them.
Coulter is a very sarcastic person. She’s mad at Trump for not building a wall.
…..like it’s all President Trump’s fault. sar/
Doesn’t Ann ever blame Congress? We had the House and the Senate for 2 years.
You realize this is a joke right?
Ann is a perpetual spokeswoman for keeping America safe from being destroyed by heretics and non-Christians. Her book, Adios America will teach you why.
We are up against white/Western genocide. Nothing less.
Hillary Clinton is complaining that her program of white/Western genocide is collapsing due to eastern european nationalistic leaders standing up for their own people and getting in her way.
This tweet is not the real sentiment, IMHO.
Ann Coulter never met a RINO she didn’t love. Ann is about selling books and maintaining the status quo.
Lots of pithy tweets on twiitter. I have to share this (scroll)…it is what we all know, but it is well said
i hope this works
Hopefully, it’s clear that the pithy thing is Aristotle’s Lantern tweet. The other one is out of context. I should have just cut and paste.
Good article!
Exactly! …and the Clintons, too, with their Arkansazied style
William Binney, a former high level NSA employee quit his position in 2004 when he discovered the NSA was collecting data on ALL American citizens. He states that the NSA is a complete bureaucratic money pit and that Cheney began the collection system of data housing the enormous data into buildings the size of football fields, and that the NSA coordinates with Five Eyes. He specifically talks about electronic weaponry too.
He states that in a nut shell, the NSA tracks and the CIA whacks.
The most recent fatality was mentioned by our treeper contributor Agentcommonsense, the suicide murder of Trump admin’s pharma guy who had set out to lower drug costs.
Daniel Best…I’ll never forget his name. Daniel did his best to lower drug prices.
After serious consideration and contemplation of the comments of late, I would like to set an appointment with AD Rem and go over plans I have drawn up, ( permits applied for ) to turn the 13th branch of the Conservative Tree House into a “safe branch”, for those that are sensitive to the harsh realities of life, and also for all of the people we have noted “concern”. towards.
It ‘s the right thing and the right time to do this, as the coming Holidays may be the final trigger for emotional upset. We want to avoid ANY fluctuation of emotion for this sensitive souls.
WE CARE !
Say it, can you explain what this is about please? Should there be a /s tag?
Mexican Journalist Reveals the Truth About the Caravan
https://townhall.com/columnists/rachelalexander/2018/11/19/mexican-journalist-reveals-the-truth-about-the-caravan-n2536154?fbclid=IwAR0rtIjxrzlZq1WuUqqKLMBPDjvvgnSBnqolj2a9bNHNjp32aLadsMIqpCI&utm_content=buffer18f5e&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer
Happy WONday!!
We won n we will continue to win!!
Great vid. of Mexican cop letting the peeps know what’s what. And some of them *really* don’t want to hear it:
Truth.
I hope they are listening.
And go back to Honduras, etc. and tell everyone that the people organizing these trips are a bunch of liars.
Would be wise.
Average IQ by Country…
Mexico 88
Honduras 81
Guatemala 79
These people are not CAPABLE of taking in advice!!
But they are perfectly equipped to become Democrats 🙂
Yep.
Sign here.
Move along.
If Mexico is going to put itself in Trump’s crosshair why would they do it for people they hate from another country?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bless his heart, but he better watch his back.
Those organizers, plus that interrupter, don’t like that type of talk.
I wonder if that policeman’s name is Pepe?
😉
hahaha on the name. But you’re probably right on the “watching his back”.
Nice of the “interruptor” to stand front and center for the “Camera” though.
Very thoughtful.
80-ish IQ, huh? 🤔
Maybe, as Rumpoke pointed out, not so thoughtful, after all.
rumpole2 …
Sorry bout that.
That Mexican Policeman is a very good man. I hope that the people being used by the organizers listen to him.
One of the best things for POTUS at the moment, I feel, are the newer rounds of books such as Trump’s Enemies that can help people around the country learn what is really going on in DC and the USA. This book and Bongino’s “Spygate” tome can help us start to re-frame the narrative heading into 2020. And work to counter the continuing opposition research dumps that will come from Mueller and the Dem House investigations.
Thus, there is the opportunity to build a counter-narrative (otherwise known as the truth) to start to refute the false narrative and start to show people what has really taken place.
On the other hand, the desire to sustain the fake narrative of the first 2 years of POTUS’ first term is why people like Cliff Sims (think this his name) has gotten a book deal to write a tell-all (smear) on the Trump White House.
But again, there will never be another Mueller or Muh Russia. There isn’t going to be another Fire & Fury book. There isn’t going to be another Omarosa book. There isn’t going to be another “first” Woodward book.
The oppo chest is fairly bare right now. And so it’s time to fill the storyline void with the truth.Glad Bossie and Lewandowski are helping in that effort.
Attention Michigan Treepers,
Please see the following and join us December 8th to help us take back MI!
Michigan Grassroots Forum
MI Grassroots Alliance
Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM EST
5100 Willoughby Rd, Holt, MI 48842-1059, United States
https://m.facebook.com/events/1964960166930125
Oops, I forgot the most important part…
Also help PDJT win MI again in 2020!!
