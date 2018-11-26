November 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #676

Posted on November 26, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

80 Responses to November 26th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #676

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:20 am

    🎄 * * * * 29 * * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his ****MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 ”God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” 🌟
    Ps 46:1
    -————————————————
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and his family–protection from The vile Opposition
    — for President Trump’s preps for his trip to G-20–Buenos Aires, Argentina–Nov 30-Dec 1
    — for Acting AG Matt Whitaker that he’ll deflect from latest Opposition attacks
    — for exposure of Evil all around the world.
    — we hold all of our southern borders firmly for WeThePeople.
    — for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection and readiness
    — for Treepers and Trump’s supporters to stand strong and firm against evil
    ——————————————————–
    🇺🇸 “We will not Bend. We will not Break. We will never Give In. We will never Give Up. We will never Back Down. We will never Surrender and we will always fight on to victory.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    ——————————————————
    **** Note: MAGA Team consists of Trump’s Cabinet, his family, WH Admin, personal lawyers/advisors, Press Sec, Trump-praying pastors, etc.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      November 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Unfortunately for Macron the people hate HIM and not Trump. After all, Trump works for the American people which the French could only hope Macron would do.

      The last thing French people want to hear is their money flushed down the Climate Change toilet. How will Macron raise the money for his Grand European Army?

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        November 26, 2018 at 12:37 am

        …and support his Muslims’ welfare program.
        Sad to see once-beautiful Paris slipping into another third world city.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • nimrodman says:
          November 26, 2018 at 2:27 am

          “How will Macron raise the money for his Grand European Army?”
          “…and support his Muslims’ welfare program.”

          They’re gonna kill 3 birds with 1 stone:

          They’re gonna give all the muzzys rifles and THEY’LL be the new “EU Army”
          (TM), on salary

          Meanwhile, ethnic Europeans will remain disarmed, powerless, and subject to gang rape, stabbings, and acid attacks.

          You watch
          Ya heard it here first, folks

          (Ok, maybe it’s only – like, one-and-a-half birds because all the muzzy womerns and chilluns will still be on welfare)

          Like

          Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • tax2much says:
      November 26, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Why aren’t we seeing 500 Republicans jumping in front of cameras to support our President? Cowards all. So disgusted.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        November 26, 2018 at 12:44 am

        They hate us and our brave President Trump.

        Remember…The Republican Senators all voted not to go to summer (was it summer or another time, anybody know?) recess. 100% of them. I was beyond Cold Anger that day. I had Hot Betrayal.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
        • jrapdx says:
          November 26, 2018 at 1:31 am

          IIRC it was August 2017 when that was a big issue. Not one single Republican would just say “NO” to prevent PT from making recess appointments. I’m not sure if that happened any other time but that it happened at all is telling.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • Rynn69 says:
        November 26, 2018 at 1:58 am

        They are not cowards. That is giving Republican establishment too much kindness. They are immoral sellouts. They not only hate Trump, but they agree with Open Borders to please their masters – Big $ Republican donors (Koch, etc.) and Chamber of Commerce (Donahue, etc.). The Republican establishment is the gasoline to the Democrat fire of corruption. They are not for the people. They are not for the country. They are sellouts.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Bigbadmike says:
          November 26, 2018 at 2:24 am

          Remember when the evil twin Koch brothers refused to back Cramer in ND and gave Heidi money for her campaign? Can anyone find out how much the COC donated to Dems in the midterms?

          Like

          Reply
      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        November 26, 2018 at 2:14 am

        Money…….from their handlers…..

        Like

        Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • TMonroe says:
      November 26, 2018 at 1:27 am

      Why, Chuck? Let’s ask these guys:

      https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/11/key-law-enforcement-groups-oppose-first-step.php

      Here are some of the questions raised by them:

      https://freebeacon.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/MCCA_MCSA_Letter_beacon.pdf

      After applying provisions from both SRCA and FIRST STEP, we are told that a repeat offender who would today be sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking could instead be released from Federal prison in as little as 7 years, 10 months. Is this correct?

      Is it correct that persons who have been convicted of gun crimes could be eligible for the credits and sentence reductions, including early release to home confinement? Is it correct that persons who have been convicted of serious drug crimes, including heroin and fentanyl trafficking, could be eligible for the time credits and sentence reductions, including early release to home confinement?

      Upon passage of the legislation, is it correct that some inmates who have not yet earned any time credits under the bill will nonetheless be subject to immediate early release from federal correctional facilities? Is it correct that the bill’s new formula for “good conduct” credits will award prisoners for “good conduct” even during time they do not serve?

      Is it correct that while “safety valve” reductions—resulting in sentences below the mandatory minimums—are now restricted to offenders with no more than one (1) criminal history point, the bill would grant reductions to repeat offenders with significant criminal histories including those with up to four (4) criminal history points?

      Is it correct that someone with a prior felony drug trafficking conviction would be eligible for “safety valve” under the bill when convicted of a repeat drug trafficking offense?
      Will all relevant, derogatory information from federal, state and local law enforcement authorities be included in the government’s assessment of each offender prior to their early release?

      Will repeat criminal aliens be ineligible for all benefits under the bill, including reduced sentences and early release to home confinement or halfway houses?

      We are advised that the section in the House bill which permitted BOP to block the releases of persons believed to be a threat to public safety has been removed or altered in the proposed Senate version. Is this correct?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Marc says:
        November 26, 2018 at 2:22 am

        Until America is honest about the issue of criminal justice, and how it’s a criminality problem and not a sentencing problem, we won’t get anywhere. Everyone is being PC and it WILL get people killed, robbed, and/or raped. Youtube shut down Colin Flaherty because he was a lone voice showcasing the true culprit: the extremely excessive amount of violent crime within the black community.

        The fault lies in the criminals not the courts.

        Like

        Reply
        • nimrodman says:
          November 26, 2018 at 2:37 am

          Exactly

          Liberals and Euro-Commies wag a finger at the US about our violent crime rates, shootings etc, and sneer that “immigrant” crime rates are lower than those of native-born Americans.

          My answer to those complaints is
          “Oh yeah? Remove black and Hispanic crime from those statistics and I betcha white America looks like frikken Luxembourg”

          Like

          Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:30 am

    This is Good!
    The Story That CNN Would NEVER Air (15:39)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Coulter is disguised as a conservative pundit. In reality, just another denison of the Swamp!

    Coulter retweeted an Axios post that said: “Hillary Clinton told the Guardian that Europe ‘needs to get a handle on migration’ and that leaders must send a message that ‘we are not going to be able to continue to provide refuge and support.’” 

    The conservative pundit then added the comment, “Maybe we should have voted for her. Might have gotten a wall.” 

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      November 26, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Hillary doesn’t mean any of it. It is a sure sign that the Democrats know they have to lie to the public again on immigration, the border, wall, and amnesty. It is a complete loser issue for them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • stats_guy says:
      November 26, 2018 at 12:38 am

      Coulter is a very sarcastic person. She’s mad at Trump for not building a wall.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        November 26, 2018 at 12:54 am

        …..like it’s all President Trump’s fault. sar/

        Doesn’t Ann ever blame Congress? We had the House and the Senate for 2 years.

        Like

        Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      November 26, 2018 at 12:48 am

      You realize this is a joke right?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      November 26, 2018 at 2:07 am

      Ann is a perpetual spokeswoman for keeping America safe from being destroyed by heretics and non-Christians. Her book, Adios America will teach you why.

      We are up against white/Western genocide. Nothing less.

      Hillary Clinton is complaining that her program of white/Western genocide is collapsing due to eastern european nationalistic leaders standing up for their own people and getting in her way.

      This tweet is not the real sentiment, IMHO.

      Like

      Reply
    • Marc says:
      November 26, 2018 at 2:26 am

      Ann Coulter never met a RINO she didn’t love. Ann is about selling books and maintaining the status quo.

      Like

      Reply
  16. stats_guy says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Lots of pithy tweets on twiitter. I have to share this (scroll)…it is what we all know, but it is well said

    i hope this works

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Good article!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 26, 2018 at 12:57 am

      Exactly! …and the Clintons, too, with their Arkansazied style

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Smurfette says:
      November 26, 2018 at 1:04 am

      William Binney, a former high level NSA employee quit his position in 2004 when he discovered the NSA was collecting data on ALL American citizens. He states that the NSA is a complete bureaucratic money pit and that Cheney began the collection system of data housing the enormous data into buildings the size of football fields, and that the NSA coordinates with Five Eyes. He specifically talks about electronic weaponry too.

      He states that in a nut shell, the NSA tracks and the CIA whacks.

      The most recent fatality was mentioned by our treeper contributor Agentcommonsense, the suicide murder of Trump admin’s pharma guy who had set out to lower drug costs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. Sayit2016 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:35 am

    After serious consideration and contemplation  of the comments of late, I would like  to set an appointment  with AD Rem and go over plans I have drawn up,  ( permits applied for )  to  turn  the 13th branch of the Conservative Tree House into  a “safe branch”,  for those that are sensitive to the harsh realities of life, and also  for all of the people we have noted “concern”.  towards.

    It ‘s the right thing and the right time to do this, as the coming Holidays may be  the final trigger for emotional upset.  We want to avoid ANY  fluctuation  of emotion for this sensitive souls.

    WE CARE ! 

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Prettyplease says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Happy WONday!!

    We won n we will continue to win!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. sunnydaze says:
    November 26, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Great vid. of Mexican cop letting the peeps know what’s what. And some of them *really* don’t want to hear it:

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Joemama says:
    November 26, 2018 at 1:14 am

    That Mexican Policeman is a very good man. I hope that the people being used by the organizers listen to him.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 26, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Here are David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski talking to swamp guarding Chris Wallace on FOX News Sunday yesterday about their upcoming (Tuesday release) book “Trump’s Enemies.” Watching the interview now.

    One of the best things for POTUS at the moment, I feel, are the newer rounds of books such as Trump’s Enemies that can help people around the country learn what is really going on in DC and the USA. This book and Bongino’s “Spygate” tome can help us start to re-frame the narrative heading into 2020. And work to counter the continuing opposition research dumps that will come from Mueller and the Dem House investigations.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      November 26, 2018 at 1:40 am

      It is very difficult to maintain a narrative (Trump is crazy; White House in chaos; SpyGate was a “good guys” thing against Trump) without a steady supply of information to support it. Much of the opposition ammo has already been used against Trump, including the large part of Muh Russia (with the thought Trump won’t actually be impeached).

      Thus, there is the opportunity to build a counter-narrative (otherwise known as the truth) to start to refute the false narrative and start to show people what has really taken place.

      On the other hand, the desire to sustain the fake narrative of the first 2 years of POTUS’ first term is why people like Cliff Sims (think this his name) has gotten a book deal to write a tell-all (smear) on the Trump White House.

      But again, there will never be another Mueller or Muh Russia. There isn’t going to be another Fire & Fury book. There isn’t going to be another Omarosa book. There isn’t going to be another “first” Woodward book.

      The oppo chest is fairly bare right now. And so it’s time to fill the storyline void with the truth.Glad Bossie and Lewandowski are helping in that effort.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  24. KimmyK says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:09 am

    Attention Michigan Treepers,
    Please see the following and join us December 8th to help us take back MI!

    Michigan Grassroots Forum
    MI Grassroots Alliance

    Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM EST

    5100 Willoughby Rd, Holt, MI 48842-1059, United States

    https://m.facebook.com/events/1964960166930125

    Like

    Reply
  25. Citizen 817 says:
    November 26, 2018 at 2:16 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s