Federal Judge Denies Papadopoulos Delay – Begins 14-Day Federal Prison Sentence Tomorrow…

Federal Judge Randolph Moss denies a sentencing delay for George Papadopoulos and instructs him to report to federal prison in Wisconsin on Monday; Papadopoulos will serve a 14-day sentence for ‘lying’ to  federal investigators.

The Judge rejected Papadopoulos request to delay his sentence while the legitimacy of Mueller’s probe is being challenged in a separate legal case.

[Read Court Ruling Here]

Papadopoulos argued it was possible the constitutional challenge in a separate case would result in his own conviction being set aside, and that he should therefore be allowed to remain free on bail. However, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss noted Papadopoulos had not appealed his own conviction, having waived his right to do so when he pleaded guilty. Moss also noted Papadopoulos had not shown the appeals court case would likely conclude the special counsel’s appointment was unlawful.

 

38 Responses to Federal Judge Denies Papadopoulos Delay – Begins 14-Day Federal Prison Sentence Tomorrow…

  1. chojun says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    I believe there may be significance in the timing of this. Papadopoulos will be silenced over the Huber testimony to Congress on the 5th.

  2. PremAmericaReturns says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    The true legacy of Jeff Sessions continues unabated to unfold……

  3. MaineCoon says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Screwed. Wonder why he didn’t withdraw his guilty plea as he discussed a few times.

  4. SteveC says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    I hope Papadopoulos survives this.

  5. joeknuckles says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Hope he survives his stay in lockup.

  6. Successful Loser says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    He had his chance at a real defense and blew it. Now he gets his 14 days of; would of, could of, should of, fame, which maybe good enough for CNN when he gets out.

  7. MaineCoon says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:19 pm

  8. MaineCoon says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:20 pm

  10. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    “[Read Court Ruling Here]”

    That is filed today. since when do courts work on Sundays?

  11. emet says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    A generous donation to the Clinton Foundation could still make it all go away. Or at least an Epstein arrangement, whereby he just sleeps at jail.

  12. GaBoy says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Anyone notice how quiet Rosenstein has been since Whitaker was appointed?

  13. CornPicker says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    He looks depressed I hope he doesn’t torture himself to death or commit suicide by blunt force trauma to the head , that’s becoming a popular way to take yourself out lately.

    I hope his wife is ok too someone should check on her ,never mind I’ll do it

  14. GTG1775 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Truth will prevail…

  15. memory holed and okay with that i guess says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    is it okay to be angry?

  16. Avi says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Does anyone know what the “ lie” gestapo Chief Müller claimed Pap committed?
    For two weeks it must be a doozie

    • MaineCoon says:
      November 25, 2018 at 6:50 pm

      Waiting…

    • covfefe999 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 6:59 pm

      I hate to sound like a crank but it took me 1 minute to find some info. You should have done it yourself.

      https://www.justice.gov/file/1007346/download The info you want is right at the top.

      • covfefe999 says:
        November 25, 2018 at 7:02 pm

        The two week sentence was part of a plea deal in exchange for “cooperating”. He was also fined $9500, has to do community service, and will be under supervision for a year. He will also be considered a federal felon which means certain jobs will not be available to him. 14 days isn’t much to spend in prison but this is still very very serious and life-altering.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      November 25, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      He gave the wrong dates of meeting Mifsud. Apparently, he also said he wasn’t on Trump Campaign at the time – which could be construed as true since he was in London at the time he got notified, hadn’t actually joined the campaign in person at the time.

      He was also accused of preventing them arresting Mifsud – which was odd because they DID detain him when he popped over for a “presentation” – and then he vanished from the face of the Earth.

  17. nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    In my opinion only, it seems that the “legitimacy” of Comrade Mueller’s charade has been shown to be near zero.
    If it takes a mass declassification to completely expose this fraud, and the ongoing attempt to undermine The President and the Constitution, then so be it.
    If some of our “Allies” are “embarrassed” by what this course of action would expose, then so be it.
    And once the crimes have been exposed, then at a minimum, all “Convictions” should be overturned immediately with prejudice and/or pardoned.
    Then the hangings can begin.

    • Mark L. says:
      November 25, 2018 at 7:16 pm

      POTUS is the master showman. FISA shall be revealed at the most opportune time for maximum effect.

      Otherwise this has all been a charade.

  18. jeans2nd says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    After seeing both Papa-Ds with the Papa-D’s new BFF Tom Arnold, am somewhat ambivalent re: George Papa-D going to jail. Papa-D is obviously Stupid.

    Papa-D did lie to Mueller, and said so openly. Papa-D also gave up the right to withdraw the guilty plea in the plea deal. So – meh.

    • JMC says:
      November 25, 2018 at 6:54 pm

      Do we really need to blame the victim here?

    • covfefe999 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      We’re looking at this with 20/20 hindsight. He didn’t know what was going on at the time, none of us did. Many of us thought he was a mole, not an innocent victim.

      I hope Trump pardons him eventually. I’d send him a card but his stay is so short he’ll probably be gone by the time the mail readers finish processing it. 🙂

      • JMC says:
        November 25, 2018 at 7:08 pm

        Exactly. For those of us who have followed Papa’s story – and also listened intently to his interview with Dan Bongino – it is obvious that Deep State powers – really diabolical stuff – was arrayed against him. He has spoken out loudly and with real courage since his conviction. He is not dumb, either. Far more worldly men were caught up and deceived by these same powers. They too made some mistakes in hindsight. Most of them have since remained silent, though, unlike the feisty Papa and his intelligent, beautiful, faithful wife.

  20. Mncpo(ret) says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Good grief, it’s 14 days. He’ll do it in a county jail, the paperwork alone precludes a federal institution. He will be out, maybe pardoned, and very vocal. Mueller just wanted to be able to scream, “I put him behind bars”, looks good for the MSM and his boondoggle. PFFT.

    • covfefe999 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 7:07 pm

      It’s not “pfft” to Papadopolous. This has been a total ordeal for the guy. Don’t minimize it. Imagine getting set up and then upon return from Europe being arrested at the airport. He is now a federal felon. He has a year of supervised release when he gets out and has to pay $9500. Unless he is pardoned, certain jobs are now not available to him. At my prior job nobody with a felony could work there, and certain misdemeanors were also excluded.

  21. Chuck Stephens says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    These Obama appointed judges walk in lock step with the agenda…

  22. pnj01 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    He pleads to a violation of 18 USC Section 1001, which is punishable by a sentence of up to five years and is sentenced to 14 days, which is 1,775 days less than the maximum. Mueller’s minions apparently did not sell the Judge very well on the need to really squeeze Papadopoulos to “get the President.” Or maybe they were just trying to hide their embarrassment at the way their frame of Papadopoulos had NOT worked when they “surprised” him at the airport?

    • covfefe999 says:
      November 25, 2018 at 7:13 pm

      He was sentenced fo 14 days because he agreed to “cooperate”. He was also fined $9500. The prosecutors admitted that the cooperation didn’t amount to much.

