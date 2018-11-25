Federal Judge Denies Papadopoulos Delay – Begins 14-Day Federal Prison Sentence Tomorrow…

Federal Judge Randolph Moss denies a sentencing delay for George Papadopoulos and instructs him to report to federal prison in Wisconsin on Monday; Papadopoulos will serve a 14-day sentence for ‘lying’ to federal investigators.

The Judge rejected Papadopoulos request to delay his sentence while the legitimacy of Mueller’s probe is being challenged in a separate legal case.

[Read Court Ruling Here]

Papadopoulos argued it was possible the constitutional challenge in a separate case would result in his own conviction being set aside, and that he should therefore be allowed to remain free on bail. However, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss noted Papadopoulos had not appealed his own conviction, having waived his right to do so when he pleaded guilty. Moss also noted Papadopoulos had not shown the appeals court case would likely conclude the special counsel’s appointment was unlawful.

