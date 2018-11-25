Chaff and Countermeasures – Trey Gowdy Discusses James Comey, Justice Roberts and Ivanka Trump…

Purple-tie-clad representative Trey Gowdy (U-DC) appears on CBS with Margaret Brennan to discuss the congressional request for former FBI Director James Comey to appear for questioning. Roosterhead proposes possibly video-taping the deposition of Comey at a joint Oversight and Judiciary hearing. [shiny thing – Comey will not appear]

Here’s the structural issue about the committee request that no-one is discussing – CLICK HERE – In my opinion, that’s a intentional feature not a flaw.

Additionally, Gowdy defends the honor of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts against criticism of a politicized federal judiciary from President Trump; and outlines the new “investigation” he launched into Ivanka Trump’s email use.

Mr. Gowdy loves his purple ties… but you’ll note he reserves them for particular messaging media events. All a coincidence I’m sure….

