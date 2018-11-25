Chaff and Countermeasures – Trey Gowdy Discusses James Comey, Justice Roberts and Ivanka Trump…

Purple-tie-clad representative Trey Gowdy (U-DC) appears on CBS with Margaret Brennan to discuss the congressional request for former FBI Director James Comey to appear for questioning.  Roosterhead proposes possibly video-taping the deposition of Comey at a joint Oversight and Judiciary hearing.  [shiny thing – Comey will not appear]

Here’s the structural issue about the committee request that no-one is discussing – CLICK HERE – In my opinion, that’s a intentional feature not a flaw.

Additionally, Gowdy defends the honor of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts against criticism of a politicized federal judiciary from President Trump; and outlines the new “investigation” he launched into Ivanka Trump’s email use.

Mr. Gowdy loves his purple ties…  but you’ll note he reserves them for particular messaging media events.   All a coincidence I’m sure….

  1. chipin8511 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Another compromised POS RINO. That is why they all quit they know what coming.

  2. G3 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    He does have quite the collection of purple ties.

  3. rich hahn says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    By the time Comey testifies, if he actually does, the Democrats will be in control of the House. Why else would Gowdy and Goodlatte have waited this long?

  4. bill says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Gowdy, attention whore. Pffft.

    • James Alan Groome says:
      November 25, 2018 at 6:52 pm

      IT will be a spectacle watching the media feign ignorance of all the corrupt and illegal activity as they ultimately expose all of Mueller’s criminal and inconsistent actions after Mueller takes the democrats down…

    • Concerned says:
      November 25, 2018 at 6:57 pm

      Their are some very weird things happening and the answers are not withing my field of view.

      The President should have released all of the documents declassified asked for by Devin Nunes.

      The border wall should have been built by now.

      A uniform voter ID identification program should have been implemented by now.

      Many of the 30 million illegals should be on their way to their countries of origin.

      The origin countries of the illegals should be charged an illegal border crossing fee.

      Many of the politicians like Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted by now.

      The immigration law should be changed to reflect merit only immigration.

      Many of the FBI/DOJ past and present leadership should have been prosecuted for illegal actions by now.

      Short List

  7. Sparky5253 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    More Kabuki theatre, with no results.

  8. LKAinLA says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Someone with power needs to check his wife’s bank account and see what they are paid to betray their country. I’d like to know the price he thought was worthy. He just can’t leave the stage can he? What is his price?

  9. Tiffthis says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    I thought at the end of an investigation, the investigators re-question the key players again. But it seems Gowdy doesn’t really want answers. 🤷🏼‍♀️

  10. zooamerica says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    I’d say send him to Gitmo with the rest of the sellouts, but that would be too nice.

    Firing squad is more appropriate.

    Treasonous Trey.

  11. sobriquet3 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Traitor

  12. NOTevenAtadPC4U says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Let me know when something really happens, all this talk, double talk, the dems did this, the DOJ/FBI did this and broke all these laws, in the mean time, I lying skank whore made a million dollars right in front of our faces on live tv lying about something that happened 30+ years ago while trying to destroy a Good man, his wife, children, family and career. What happened?????? Like I said let me know when all this is supposed to 180, because you know what, its been 2 years and not a damn thing has happened, (not counting the stepping down or firing of a few FBI/DOJ officials, Hell every change of administration for as long as can be remembered, replaced those people with their own), so let me know when all of this is supposed to go down……. I am sad to say, too Deep and to Corrupt.

    • NOTevenAtadPC4U says:
      November 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      lying skank was Ford, have no idea where the letter I came from.

    • JX says:
      November 25, 2018 at 4:56 pm

      Nothing is going to happen to Blasey-Ford, or the rest of them. Nothing is going to happen to ChiFi. Nothing is going to happen to Waters’ inciting mobs. Nothing is going to happen to any of the traitors in the FBI & DOJ. Nothing is going to happen to Clinton. Nothing is going to happen to any of them. The DOJ serves no purpose whatsoever expect to protect The Club. They can commit crimes against nations, but you… you will be turned to sausage for petty things.

  13. Tom W says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Just a theory, but PURPLE TIES I believe have a “dog whistle” element to them. Purple is SEIU’s color, and back during the Obama administration it seemed that people on that side (Democrats -Progressives – Collectivists) were adopting it as a sort of logo or slogan. If memory serves, Obama started this when, e.g., speaking at SEIU and/or AFL-CIO functions.

    It wouldn’t be surprising to find the Trey has been a Vichy collaborating with the Progressives.

  14. NJ Transplant says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Good riddance to RINO Gowdy. I guess that will put talk of him being the next AG to rest. Gowdy would make Jeff Sessions look loyal. Remember, he was a Rubio supporter.

    • KimmyK says:
      November 25, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      I remember a local radio guy was talking up Trey as AG before Trump nominated Sessions.

      I had to call in and say, “NO WAY TREY!” Just more Kabul theatre, just like Bengazi…

      After that he never mentioned him again for AG!

      Thanks to Sundance and the Treehouse! The only place for the real “scoop!”

      • KimmyK says:
        November 25, 2018 at 4:20 pm

        This should read President Trump…in a rush to get outside and do some leaves, ugh

        Should have wrote:
        I remember a local radio guy was talking up Trey as AG before PRESIDENT Trump nominated Sessions.

        Liked by 2 people

  15. bkrg2 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    I can’t watch – it will likely make me want to strangle someone

  16. southernmom19 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    I’m always surprised at how many fellow Trump supporters call for Gowdy to be the AG. I see the same willful blindness in regards to Lindsay Graham.

  17. littleflower481 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    I figured he would be all over the talk shows today and since Comey won’t testify, he will have more time to harass Ivanka…I hope she just ignores him…just like all of the Obama people. Stick it in your eye, jerk.

  18. Lulu says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    I hope every day of his life is miserable.

  19. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Purple is the color of royalty, nobility, and power.

  20. notunderwhelmed says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Trey Gowdy synonymous with swamp excrement. 💩💩💩

    • Sentient says:
      November 25, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      Sen Tim Scott wants Gowdy for A.G. Might as well pick Bob Mueller. Hate to say it, but Tim Scott must be a low I.Q. individual.

      • James Alan Groome says:
        November 25, 2018 at 6:58 pm

        I think that Trey will become AG… maybe not, however I believe his erring on the side
        against Trump was to ensure his being able to be confirmed and take over the Mueller investigation or APPOINT someone to investigate the corruption in the FBI & DOJ.

  21. rmramerica says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    This is all “show” for those on these kind of sites. Political theatre for Fox and zealous conservatives. Nothing will ever come of this and all the players know it. Part of the final stall tactics. It’s time for people to understand nothing will come of the entire investigation. Nothing. Nothing from Huber, the IG, or any earth shattering new evidence. Except just more circumstantial conversations that will allow Dems to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. Republicans will stand back and let the song and dance go forward.

    The DC culture and institutions really hate and despise Trump and are going to destroy him. Personally, professionally and politically. This Kabuki only ends if Trump, suddenly (without giving anyone any time or notice) releases the entire unredacted documents. Until then, Mueller will go his merry, very high priced way until midsummer of 2020. That’s reality.

    • Ray Runge says:
      November 25, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      Each entry when I have attempted to make the case for release of documents requested by Devin Nunes, non redacted, the comment goes to the document bin outside of planet Mars.

      1000 + agreements. Let the sunshine in and the chips may fall where they ,may.

      • prognosticatasaurusrex says:
        November 25, 2018 at 6:38 pm

        Soon, they think they have backed Trump into a corner. Well, If they have, then he will have no choice but to release…right. A cornered animal FIGHTS. This is all a dangerous game of chicken for the Cabal, my bet is Trump holds the high ground. Appear weakest when you are strongest comes to mind.

    • Edward says:
      November 25, 2018 at 6:35 pm

      I wonder if Whittaker could appoint a SC to look into the FISA abuse and irregularities into the email investigation?

  22. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Gowdy must be interviewing for a job on CNN/MSNBC as he will be gone for good from the House in 30 days. He accomplished nothing with his investigations and will get no where with Ivanka. Good riddance!

  23. ZurichMike says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    I simply cannot watch Rooster Head — aka HIllary’s Benghazi Investigation Bitch

  24. Beau Geste says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Gowdy was likely posturing for an “important” appointment, which he did NOT receive. Now he thinks he is exacting revenge. Also, perhaps he is cozying up to the dems who are taking over the House, as an “acceptable compromise” appointee.

    He protected hillary’s and obama’s Bengazi lies and malfeasance by preventing actual investigation, so the dems like him. Gowdy also has fooled many people here. Hopefully, PJDT will not succumb to pressure to appoint gowdy (the theatrical do-nothing, swamp-protector) to anything.

    • Ray Runge says:
      November 25, 2018 at 5:16 pm

      Gowdy’s current Kabuki on steroids is to assure good entrance from the Gatekeepers to the Swamp.

      Serving up Ivanka on a tray to Elijah Cumings will permit both Rinos and D-Rats in the House to exchange info freely. Gowdy will then have inside information and the ability to negotiate for the paymasters to obtain desired / favorable legislative content. To facilitate desired legislative content is the source of the big dollars for both the purple tied K-Street Slickster and the House Congressional Swamp Denizens.

      • Beau Geste says:
        November 25, 2018 at 5:30 pm

        Gowdy dropped out and his House seat was won by William Timmons, a repub. Gowdy is out of the next congress, “looking for work”. Hopefully he won’t be appoint4d to any government position, and will have to be a lobbyist or political law firm rainmaker (here, you can talk to our partner trey gowdy about your schemes to get government contracts or “donating” to get legislation you want, but our hourly rates are very, very high).

  25. tunis says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    The bottom line, IMO, rests in the hands of POTUS Trump. Either he’ll order the release of all the documents and communications unredacted or he’ll allow the “chaff & countermeasures” to continue while tweeting “witch hunt”. The buck stops at the desk of POTUS as he has full & final authority over classification of all federal government documents.

    • Beau Geste says:
      November 25, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      Remarkably, the british are officially fighting release of the FISA and other US Government records. That is effectively an admission that the british officially interfered in our election, not the russians. Why would the british be concerned enough to fight hard to avoid release of US FISA Court documents and other records relating to hillary-DNC work to damage Trump? Unless, of course, britain was criminally participating in an FBI/DOJ conspiracy to help hillary, their buddy, to interfere with our election and create an “insurance policy” to impede a US President? That is an act of war!!!

      Mueller’s apparent refusal to investigate british interference in our election to aid hillary is astounding. British interference and fake propaganda to help hillary is OK, and actual DNC email evidence of actual wrongful dem behavior is OK.

  26. Dogstar_K9 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    1. No more “Roosterhead”. Try “Il Caponne”. The Capon. All strut and comb, no balls.
    2. Could have seen Ivanka as the next target. She could be considered POTUS “Achille’s Heel”. They think she is leverage over him.
    This is going to go nuclear shortly.

  27. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    May the fleas of a thousand camels attack Gowdy’s scrotum……………………

  28. Brant says:
    November 25, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    I wonder if subpoenas of POTUS 44 folks (almost assuredly to be ignored) is to set fresh recent history precedent for Trump folks to ignore 110% assured subpeonas from Democrat house in January 2019.

  29. Judiciary says:
    November 25, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Smoke and mirrors, as usual. Too bad House Republicans aren’t trying to give Americans a reason to regret giving the House to the Democrats. You know, like squeezing in a middle class tax cut, healthcare reform, or border wall funding before the end of the term.

  30. rustybritches says:
    November 25, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    They really have nothing, but they just want to make sure they just cause more problems for the President and his family, just like this bad law suit in NYC What a bunch of POS those people are.. I just hope that he will not give in This is just another political stunt for the left…bury them with paper work from his lawyers

  31. JonB3 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Gowdy is GROSS ~ Calls himself a “Conservative Republican” … He’s the worst kind of human being … Along side Lyin Ryan !

  32. digleigh says:
    November 25, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Its Soros group…”The Color of change” tie.. He may be on the wrong side of patriotism, freedom, liberty, etc… He might better change the color and the side….

  33. jeans2nd says:
    November 25, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Brennan introduces Gowdy by saying Gowdy leads the main investigative cmte of the House of Representatives. Since when is Gowdy’s cmte the main investigative cmte? If Gowdy’s cmte really is the main investgative cmte, then why is nothing ever overseen and reformed? smh
    Brennan – DUMMY

    Gowdy did NOT uncover Clinton’s “use of private email,” nor did Gowdy’s Benghazi investigation cmte. Judicial Watch found Clinton’s illegal private email AND SERVER and notified Congress. Yet Gowdy said nothing.
    Gowdy – PUTZ, LIAR
    Brennan – LIAR

    Ivanka did not use a private server nor have access to anything classified. Gowdy withholding judgment until responses are received may be best, yet it is obvious Gowdy is under the direction of Elijah Cummings. Mixed on this one.
    Brennan – LIAR

    Must slightly disagree re: defense of Roberts – not hearing a defense of Roberts as much as criticism of the way everyone, particularly media, refers to judges politically. Iow, the ol’ Potomac Two-Step to avoid answering a question. Gowdy is excellent at the ol’ Potomac Two-Step. Gowdy’s “criticism” – totally ineffective and thus dishonest.
    Gowdy – PUTZ, LIAR
    Brennan – LIAR, DUMMY

    Only a PUTZ and a LIAR would wear a purple tie, especially with a pink shirt. Makes Gowdy’s complexion look sallow, petty and dishonest. Everyone knows that. DUMMY

  34. bigralphie says:
    November 25, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    What a SNAKE. With ‘friends’ like Gowdy-Doody, Eddie Munster Lyin’ Ryan, Jeff Flake, et al, who needs enemas or enemies? How does he sleep at night (and, judging by his head, perhaps he should switch positions on occasion)? Why am I always reminded of Harry Nilsson’s ear-worm whenever I see this clown? (most famous ditty from the flick – Me and My Arrow). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5y6L6He8Bo

  35. Btire series of eventsurnt Toast says:
    November 25, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Response to request for Ivanka’s e-mail should be that precedent has clearly been set by Comey, Hillary, Lynch, et al.
    If Congress would to reconsider it may still be possible to the entire series of events as one continuum. Otherwise precedents have been set.

    • Beau Geste says:
      November 25, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      Ivanka’s emails are fully available, still, and retained for statutory record purposes. But Hillary’s were intentionally destroyed while under subpoena. Astounding. Gowdy is dishonest in not actually dealing the hillary email criminality and bengazi lying/coverup/ambassador-deaths. What is Gowdy’s “payoff” for this kind of behavior?

  36. bluecat57 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    The evil spirit that possessed John McCain now possesses Gowdy.

  37. GGHD says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Maybe, Trey Gowdy is just an old Tinky Winky fan from the Teletubbies days. … Tinky Winky was the purple boy-Teletubby that carried a purse, and had a triangle gizmo on his head. … In more innocent times the late Reverend Jerry Falwell warned, that Tinky Winky was a moral menace to America

  38. Phil aka Felipe says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Howdy Doody Gowdy says he’s looking forward to getting back into the private sector.

    I’ll certainly be glad when he’s GONE!

  39. Concerned says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Another problem is that the former FBI Director James Comey receives a legal defends from the DOJ and FBI while at the meeting. I understand Comey is not entitled, to this benefit.

  40. rustybritches says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Up date about Ivanka’s Emails Gowdy said today that the Republicans had looked into her emails and found that she did nothing wrong and her emails was turned over to the records dept before she went to work at the White House so now we shall see if It stays that way..

