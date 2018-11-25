BREAKING: Migrant Horde Rushes San Ysidro Port of Entry In San Diego – Repelled With Pepper Spray, Smoke and Tear Gas…

In a highly coordinated effort between caravan organizers and media allies, hundreds of economic migrants from central America rushed the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego today attempting to gain entry. Video on social media (shared below) shows hundreds of the migrants attempting to bypass U.S. border protections.

BREAKING: U.S. agents fire tear gas at migrants after some try to breach fence separating U.S. and Mexico — The Associated Press (@AP) November 25, 2018

DEVELOPING – At least part of the border wall was initially compromised; however the lawless mob was repelled with pepper spray and smoke deployment. The events are ongoing. In rapid response, the U.S. Border Patrol has closed the San Ysidro port of entry (pictured above)

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of migrants rush California port of entry, port has been shut down pic.twitter.com/qNxi8nucW7 — Breaking911 (@breaking9111) November 25, 2018

#BREAKING Migrants (Illegal Immigrants now) broke through border fence but were repelled with pepper spray and smoke pellets. pic.twitter.com/Z5tLOtfE6E — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 25, 2018

Migrants (illegal immigrants) seeking another place to illegally enter. Honduran flags wave in the wind. pic.twitter.com/qNMdo5znaw — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 25, 2018

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents secure the closed vehicle lane adjacent to the east pedestrian entrance into the United States. Seen from the Mexico side at San Ysidro. #MigrantCaravan pic.twitter.com/IMbm7xzSrf — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) November 25, 2018

BREAKING: Heavy border security deployed near Tijuana border town to make sure nobody illegally crosses U.S. – Mexican border into the U.S. illegally. pic.twitter.com/AgVU1RGwxU — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) November 25, 2018

