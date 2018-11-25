BREAKING: Migrant Horde Rushes San Ysidro Port of Entry In San Diego – Repelled With Pepper Spray, Smoke and Tear Gas…

In a highly coordinated effort between caravan organizers and media allies, hundreds of economic migrants from central America rushed the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego today attempting to gain entry.  Video on social media (shared below) shows hundreds of the migrants attempting to bypass U.S. border protections.

DEVELOPING – At least part of the border wall was initially compromised; however the lawless mob was repelled with pepper spray and smoke deployment.  The events are ongoing.  In rapid response, the U.S. Border Patrol has closed the San Ysidro port of entry (pictured above)

  1. Sherri Young says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Something I found today on agitation in Latin America. It is not just Soros either — the UN is taking part in this. Of course, the Obama administration was happy to boost along some of the operatives.

    A Judicial Watch Special Report:
    George Soros’ Open Society Foundation in Guatemala
    Advancing a Radical Globalist Agenda through “Lawfare” and Political Subversion
    April 17, 2018

    http://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/JudicialWatchSpecialReportSorosGT17April2018.pdf

  2. DT2020 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Mexico is the wall

  3. lawrencepaul1 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Throw em out,,,,,,and keep their coats.

    Mexico To Deport Hundreds Of Migrants Who “Violently” Rushed US Border
    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-25/san-ysidro-port-locked-down-hundreds-migrants-rush-us-border-tear-gas-deployed

    • Dutchman says:
      November 25, 2018 at 7:14 pm

      THAT actually could be pretty effective!
      Who knew its against Mexican law, to try to break out of Mexico, and into the U.S.?
      Seriously, if these democrat reinforcements know they are going to be arrestrd, and sent home by MEXICO, the $ Soros is paying them, may not be enough!
      Certainly a good first step, and probably cause Mexico doesn’t like the border shut down, even for a couple of hours.
      Take what we can get, from our neighbors to the south.

