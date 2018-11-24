November 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #674

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🍗 🍁 **** 31 **** more days til CHRISTmas
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 ” No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord.” 🌟
Is 54:17
-————————————————
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and his family–protection from The vile Opposition
— for President Trump regarding the border, esp in Tijuana
— for Acting AG Matt Whitaker that he’ll deflect from latest Opposition attacks
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military and Border Patrol –- protection and readiness
— for protection for brave MAGA commentators like Dan Bongino going boldly forward to speak out truth
— for victims of CA fires and hurricanes
— for safe traveling for Treepers
— for Treepers and Trump’s supporters to stand strong and firm against evil
— for Sundance, AdRem and his team, for the work they do in TCTH
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 “No nation can allow itself to be overwhelmed by uncontrolled masses of people rushing their border.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
time to go on offensive big time against Gestapo Chief Muller before he destroys your allies.
hopefully he will hang in Nuremberg like all good nazis.
Mueller should be charged with trying to genocide what little is now left of America’s “Equal Justice” legal system.
Lol
This is upsetting.. Young, married, three kids, President Trumps pick HHS and he kills himself ?
Found outside his garage door early morning with multiple blunt force trauma to the head and ruled a suicide ???????
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-19/death-hhs-official-tasked-lowering-drug-prices-ruled-suicide-found-multiple-blunt
That was the guy working to lower drug prices? Well, you can’t have that!
These people all need round-the-clock protection.
This is just awful.
Also of note — after the 1982 Congressional elections, the GOP held just 166 seats in the House. They lost the popular vote in the House that year 55-43%
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_House_of_Representatives_elections%2C_1982
Things can always be worse. And nothing is done until it’s done.
1982 is not the same as 2018, of course. But still, perspective can be important.
For comparison’s sake, GOP House in 2018:
– 201 seats or so after the election
– GOP lost popular vote by 8% (with a number of uncontested Dem seats, I think)
Senate after 1982 elections
54-46 GOP
(GOP 2018 currently looks to be 53-47 after MS senate runoff next week)
The Problem:
I think most of us understand that it’s the money that controls American politics but most don’t realize the mechanisms that cause those who call themselves republican to completely give in to what on the surface appear to be democrat issues.
Welfare, food stamps, subsidized housing and health insurance have always been considered “democrat” causes but when you look at who gets the big financial windfall it starts making sense.
Retail stores know that people with a gov’t issued card in their hand spend a lot more money than the same people would if they had to live within the income of their employment skills.
Cell phone providers, cable TV, internet and all the other “essential” service providers reap billions from taxpayer money. It used to be that you couldn’t buy “prepared” foods with food stamps but the fast food industry changed that with political cash.
Developers buy apartment buildings who before had a regular turnover of employed tenants, lobby (bribe) politicians to fund low income housing “to help those people”, now have almost zero turnover because the welfare recipients aren’t going to move on to a house or a better job.
Not only do they have low vacancy rates and a guaranteed payment from the gov’t each month, but they don’t have to paint or replace carpets in between tenants as often. These housing units tend to be drug and crime havens and the developers know it and don’t care as long as they get their money.
Illegals intend to live indoors once they get here, that can’t be disputed.
Guess who makes the money off of housing them? The more housing that is occupied by illegals, the higher the prices are for everyone else. Supply and demand.
Illegals buy groceries, cell phones, cars and TV’s.
If you look at the stockholders and boards of the businesses that make the big money off “poverty” and immigration, you will find an awful lot of republicans who don’t have any problem with sending lobbyists with fist fulls of cash to lobby both sides of the aisle.
The politicians are trading taxpayer money to big business in exchange for cash.
This is bribery, kickbacks and money laundering.
They are not going to stop until the taxpayers pull their head out of the sand and demand it.
The Solution:
Demanding from politicians is what the American people have never been skilled at.
Every time it looks like the taxpayers are getting fed up, the politicians make a preemptive strike.
How many times in the past have there been rumblings about campaign money and the politicians come up with a bill to “reform” campaign contributions but later, after all the people calm down and go about their business, we find that they just enabled themselves to take even more corrupt money than before? They won’t fix it themselves.
It’s going to take 100,000 people surrounding the capitol building (and the branches of their underground subway) and keeping the place surrounded. (Yep, there’s going to be logistics.)
They’re going to say it takes time to write a bill to outlaw the acceptance of bribes by politicians but we can’t fall for that again as in the past.
Keep them in the building until they write and pass a bill that immediately bans the acceptance of any money (or any other form of bribery) by any candidate or politician from any lobbyist or other entity with a mandatory prison sentence and ban from holding public office for violation. No exceptions, no waivers and no catchy legalese.
One paragraph could undo decades of corruption but they’re not going to do it correctly unless they are physically forced to in person by the people.
I know, the argument against will be “but then only those rich enough to finance they’re own election will get elected”.
That’s going to be another issue. No more buying of massive airtime and election “Armys”.
As a condition of having a broadcasters license, TV and radio networks can at their own expense provide equal airtime to all candidates. No more million dollar image consultants or commercials that are nothing more than propaganda.
Perhaps a limited quantity of taxpayer funded “position/rebuttal” papers could be mailed to registered voters.
It will take smarter people than me to fine tune this but one thing is very clear, if we don’t get the profit out of politics, we are going to be history.
The quickest way to lower drug prices overnight would be to remove the prohibition against reimportation from other countries. Congress won’t do it. Might there be a way by executive order?
We all knew in the TreeHouse that Fake Congress is the problem.
You ain’t going to get that without a government shutdown.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1065952431455068160
Trump Retweet
Winning!
It looks like a Silver CHRISTmas Tree WALL.
Whitaker should just release everything because, as we have seen, top people at the State department, DOJ, and FBI can do anything and nothing is ever done.
SD is right, Mueller will never end this because it is cover. He and RR despise PT and want to teach him a lesson.
Whitaker is top dog now. He decides who to prosecute so there is no one to prosecute him. Just give PT a wink and a nod for deniability and release it all!
Dims heads will explode but so what. Just do it.
Yes, strike first. I feel like Whitaker should have declassified already, ask Mueller for a verbal report, freeze SC operations and ask for a written report. Then thank Mueller for his service and relieve him of his SC.
Mueller’s SC death squad will eventually either pin some bogus charge on Trump. Or they will so envelop Trump in accusations and lawsuits so they neuter his presidency.
On the #WalkAway testimonies page, someone asked him if he’s speak to students in N.J.
He seems interested and hopefully they’ll work it out, cuz he’s a very good speaker, IMO.
