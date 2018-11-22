November 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #672

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🍗 🌽 🍁 🥓 🥔 🎃 🥧 🌽 🦃
    Happy Thanksgiving Blessings to Everyone

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 “All this is for your benefit, so that the grace that is reaching more and more people may cause thanksgiving to overflow to the glory of God.” 🌟
    — 2 Cor 4:15
    -————————————————
    🙏 We Gather Together

    We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing;
    He chastens and hastens his will to make known;
    The wicked oppressing now cease from distressing,
    Sing praises to his name: He forgets not his own.

    Beside us to guide us, our God with us joining,
    Ordaining, maintaining his kingdom divine;
    So from the beginning the fight we were winning;
    Thou, Lord, wast at our side, All glory be thine!

    We all do extol thee, thou leader triumphant,
    And pray that thou still our defender wilt be.
    Let thy congregation escape tribulation;
    Thy name be ever praised! O Lord, make us free!
    Amen

    —Traditional Thanksgiving Hymn
    (A translation by Theodore Baker: 1851–1934)
    ——————————————————–
    “Let us give thanks for all that we have, and let us boldly face the exciting new frontiers that lie ahead. Thank you. God Bless You and God Bless America.”
    🇺🇸 — Candidate Donald J. Trump, Thanksgiving 2016 — 🇺🇸

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 22, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Winning!

    • Bullseye says:
      November 22, 2018 at 1:17 am

      I really don’t understand why PTrump is talking down oil so much after talking how important oil business is for America. He knows how many jobs in this country oil creates and sustains. We need an oil price that is equitable for oil companies to be profitable yet not kill other businesses with high fuel cost. $55/barrel is too low we need $75/barrel to sustain growth in the oil patch

      • Bullseye says:
        November 22, 2018 at 1:19 am

        Oil businesses are already pulling back and our job growth and GDP will start a nose dive at $55/barrel oil.

        • nobaddog says:
          November 22, 2018 at 1:51 am

          Other parts of our economy will pick up the slack of the oil business. We dont depend on oil as much as the oil producing countries do. The president and his economic advisers know what to do. Its complicated business.

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        November 22, 2018 at 1:30 am

        Because it prevents attempts to turn everyday Americans against our Iran Sanctions over gas prices.

        We’ve only BEGUN to exercise those Sanctions by reducing Iranian energy exports by one third. Just as soon as “waivers” are progressively removed for their remaining 2 million barrels per day, the market will soak up the excess supply and inventory, restoring prices to what they were before the Sanctions began.

        • Bullseye says:
          November 22, 2018 at 1:43 am

          I’m in Texas and it already feels like going down the high at 80 and jamming on the brakes. If it doesn’t change soon really soon GDP and job growth will be heading south

      • Mia C says:
        November 22, 2018 at 1:41 am

        Because 99% of Americans aren’t in the oil business and love and need low gas prices.

      • Robert Smith says:
        November 22, 2018 at 2:41 am

        In one sense America is freed from the oil weapon now. Low oil, everyone in the oil biz loses, but American businesses and citizens benefit. High oil prices and American oil booms. I think the pain point for us, overall, is beyond the pain point for other countries.

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:23 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. Marygrace Powers says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Trump’s Response to Khashoggi Killing: ‘Being Saudi Arabia’s B*tch Is Not America First’/

    By Josh Caplan 21 Nov 2018

    “Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), among Congress’s most anti-war and progressive lawmakers, criticized President Donald Trump’s refusal to bring punitive actions against Saudi Arabia for the killing of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, tweeting to the president that being the kingdom’s “bitch” is not “America First.”

    “Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First,” Gabbard tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/21/gabbard-blasts-trump-being-saudi-arabia-bitch-not-america-first/

    SO GLAD POTUS NEVER CONSIDERED GABBARD FOR A POST/
    WHAT A HORRIFIC TWEET TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES/SHAME ON HER.

    POTUS is ALL about AMERICA FIRST/NOT GOING TO BUY INTO DEEP STATE SETUP.

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:26 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:26 am

  11. Citizen 817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:28 am

    • bisonlj (@bisonlj) says:
      November 22, 2018 at 12:35 am

      You are absolutely right! the 9th Circuit must be divided into smaller Circuits, California can stay with Washington, Oregon and Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Arizona can form a new Circuit.

      • Ken Lawson says:
        November 22, 2018 at 12:38 am

        I’m just curious, why wouldn’t you have far left Hawaii stay with their far left cousins California, Oregon, and Washington in the 9th Circuit?

        • Sayit2016 says:
          November 22, 2018 at 12:44 am

          I am in CALI noooooooooooooooo !!!

          • Grandma Covfefe says:
            November 22, 2018 at 12:52 am

            Ditto, here too.

            • wendy forward says:
              November 22, 2018 at 12:58 am

              The real solution is attacking those nationwide injunctions-as Justice Thomas suggested.

            • Sayit2016 says:
              November 22, 2018 at 1:12 am

              The 9th overturned Prop 197…..1994 ballot initiative to establish a state-run citizenship screening system and prohibit illegal immigrants from using non-emergency health care, public education, and other services in the State of California. Voters passed the proposed law at a referendum on November 8, 1994. The law was challenged in a legal suit and found unconstitutional by a federal district court. In 1999, Governor Gray Davis halted state appeals of this ruling..

              California voters approved the proposition by a wide margin: 59% to 41%. Among those who voted on the initiative, 78% of Republicans and 62% of Independents voted for it, while 64% of Democrats opposed it.

              As per their usual–Critics argued that the bill was xenophobic and discriminated against ethnic minorities, especially those of Latino origin.

              On November 11, 1994, three days after the bill’s passage, Federal Judge W. Matthew Byrne issued a temporary restraining order against institution of the measure, which was filed by State Attorney General Dan Lungren.[20] After Judge Mariana Pfaelzer issued a permanent injunction of Proposition 187 in December 1994, blocking all provisions except those dealing with higher education and false documents, multiple cases were consolidated and brought before the federal court. In November 1997, Pfaelzer found the law to be unconstitutional on the basis that it infringed on the federal government’s exclusive jurisdiction over matters relating to immigration.

              So see what they did the said the STATE has not right to make LAW on Immigration on the FEDERAL GOV DOES.

              NOW they sing another song…that the Fed Gov has no right to make immigration law.

              Governor Wilson appealed the ruling, which brought the case to the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

              Mariana Pfaelzer, was the federal judge who overturned a 1994 California initiative that would have denied health and welfare benefits and public schooling to undocumented immigrants.

              She died in 2015 and we are left with the mess…

      • piper567 says:
        November 22, 2018 at 1:17 am

        bison…that sounds ab right.
        and I am in WA.
        We deserve to be included in the left coast insanity…

  12. Citizen 817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:29 am

  13. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Test. Want to see if I’m still in the bin. Think WordPress is having some issues with posting comments tonight.

  14. White Apple says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:31 am

    The American people has much to be thankful. Hired the most competent person to fix a broken America and got him for free. Now that’s what I call an “art of the deal”.

  15. Citizen 817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:31 am

    • Sayit2016 says:
      November 22, 2018 at 12:44 am

      “Whatever happened to Global Warming?”

      LOL… President does not give the crybabies a minute to breath before his next tweet takes a hard jab at their solar plexus … The media is still reeling over the post to Justice Roberts .. this is too funny and one reason I am so bloody fond of POTUS.

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 22, 2018 at 3:04 am

      There was a significant pieces of research that are out this week refuting global warming. I don’t have access to it right now but I think this is why Trump is pushing back on this issue right now,

  17. Citizen 817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:32 am

  18. JX says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:40 am

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Office of Statewide Prosecution has opened up an investigation into the state’s Democratic Party over allegations of election fraud.

    https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/11/florida-investigating-states-democratic-party-for-fraud/#comments

  19. WeThePeople2016 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:48 am

  20. Sprawlie says:
    November 22, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Remain in Mexico!

    “Central Americans who arrive at U.S. border crossings seeking asylum in the United States will have to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed under sweeping new measures the Trump administration is preparing to implement, according to internal planning documents and three Department of Homeland Security officials familiar with the initiative.

    According to DHS memos obtained by The Washington Post on Wednesday, Central American asylum seekers who cannot establish a “reasonable fear” of persecution in Mexico will not be allowed to enter the United States and would be turned around at the border.

    The plan, called “Remain in Mexico,” amounts to a major break with current screening procedures, which generally allow those who establish a fear of return to their home countries to avoid immediate deportation and remain in the United States until they can get a hearing with an immigration judge.”

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/trump-plan-would-force-asylum-seekers-to-wait-in-mexico-as-cases-are-processed-a-major-break-with-current-policy/2018/11/21/5ad47e82-ede8-11e8-9236-bb94154151d2_story.html

    You are Home – Mexican half of the Central American immigration deal.
    Remain in Mexico – U.S. half of the deal agreed with the current and incoming Mexican administrations.

    Thank you, Mr. President!

  21. Smurfette says:
    November 22, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Wall Street is not capitalism. Nor is the manipulated global market. These give capitalism a bad name. For example, lower fuel prices lowers production costs and therefore significantly improves company profit. Yet, the stock market continues to drop, as if manipulated..to offset
    gains made by the Trump presidency. When Obama was shedding jobs, the stock market was up.

    For those who mock that the world’s elites are not thieving and manipulating foreign exchange and US markets like the Rothschilds who are today worth $trillions not billions, don’t be a puppet.

    Main Street is true capitalism not Wall Street. I have no respect for thieves.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 22, 2018 at 1:45 am

      The Fed is hacking away on TWO fronts against MAGAnomics.
      • Raising Rates to squelch investments in growth.
      • Reversing Quantitative Easing to reduce the money supply and inflate the dollar.
      … Teaming with China’s Devaluations to produce the 1-2 punch to neuter the Tariffs.
      … Inflating our TRADE DEFICITS with China instead of rebalancing them!
      … Squelching our Manufacturing Renaissance for the Main-Street Worker.

      • Smurfette says:
        November 22, 2018 at 2:35 am

        I pray for the demise and final vanquishment of deep state, soon, and its Skin and Boney players vaporize into hell and leave paradise alone!

        I pray for the rise of abundance and success on Main Street for the people! An abundance of good things, food and friends/family!

  22. TMonroe says:
    November 22, 2018 at 1:16 am

    An apparently activist judge reportedly rushes to a hung jury in the trial regarding a murdered jogger in Queens:

    https://nypost.com/2018/11/21/veteran-lawyers-cant-believe-karina-vetrano-case-ended-in-mistrial/amp/

    There was reportedly DNA evidence as well as a taped confession by the defendant, but people like this guy from Al Sharpton’s National Action Network look like they’re all about making the defendant the victim:

    https://www.minds.com/media/912018999500460032

  23. Citizen 817 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Happy Thanksgiving!

    The Democrats serve up Nancy Pelosi as the Speaker of the House in 2019.

    Some of the newly elected representatives don’t like that idea. After all, Pelosi is pushing 80 and has had many embarrassing senior moments while speaking. When she does speak, her words amount to empty platitudes. This does not inspire the new generation of socialists in the Democrat Party, but they will go along. Otherwise, Pelosi will make sure a fork could be stuck in their political careers, because they’ll be done. Ocasio has already realized this and is reluctantly supporting Pelosi, even though she finds her very hard to swallow.

    Pelosi has become astoundingly wealthy through her political practice and that disgusts me. Alas, we’re stuck with her. She should be tarred and turkey-feathered for all the dirty money she has gobbled up.

    A very warm and wonderful Thanksgiving to all of our friends!

    Ben and Tina Garrison

  24. andyocoregon says:
    November 22, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Great idea! Keep ’em in Mexico while they await their “asylum” hearings. Most of the asylum claims are bogus anyway.

    https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/417963-new-administration-policy-would-force-migrants-to-wait-in-mexico-as

  25. joeknuckles says:
    November 22, 2018 at 2:20 am

    Didn’t Obama order the Russia investigation after Trump won the election and then also order it be completed before he left office so he could control the propagandists spin on it? Why does nobody (even our side) ever mention that?

  26. agentcommonsense says:
    November 22, 2018 at 2:28 am

    JAMAL K
    Where is his body ? They ( Whoever they is ) said they think his body was dissolved in acid so there is no body … OK I think everyone here knows how retarded that is. So where is the video of the hitmen rolling in a couple of huge containers full of acid ?

    so dropping a body into a vat of acid doesn’t matter if it is red fuming nitric acid the body will not dissolve, it would smoke up the place and ravage the lungs anyone not wearing a gas mask..
    Where is the video of the men wheeling out something big..

    I think he is alive and this is another hoax like the Russian poisoning, Why do we have to listen to this crap. Who is the bored rich psychotic KOOK that comes up with these stupid plots

    View post on imgur.com

    • winky says:
      November 22, 2018 at 2:51 am

      I think you are right…I feel the same. He might be detained but I do not believe he is dead. I believe this is some hoax to try and get PTrump to give back all that business to SA and cause problems for US…..who would that benefit?

  28. Summer says:
    November 22, 2018 at 2:58 am

    Mittens is determined to be a thorn in his President’s side.

  29. MAGAbear says:
    November 22, 2018 at 2:58 am

    I just saw a promo on Fox for a special episode of Hannity that will feature his best opening monologues from the past year. Who decided that would be a good thing? :0

    On a better note, looking thru the lost seats by the GOP in this past election, 18 were by 4pts or less with 6 more of just 5pts. They’ll need to net at least 17 seats two years from now, so with hopefully a more favorable electoral enviroment, they have a very decent chance of regaining the House.

    And here’s an interesting tidbit. In New York, there was a 96 percent increase in the total number of absentee ballots sent out for the midterm elections. This is how the Dimms picked off so many GOP seats. Republicans better figure out how to increase their absentee ballot totals (without taking away from in person voting) soon.

