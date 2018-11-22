November 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #672

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🍗 🌽 🍁 🥓 🥔 🎃 🥧 🌽 🦃
Happy Thanksgiving Blessings to Everyone
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “All this is for your benefit, so that the grace that is reaching more and more people may cause thanksgiving to overflow to the glory of God.” 🌟
— 2 Cor 4:15
-————————————————
🙏 We Gather Together
We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing;
He chastens and hastens his will to make known;
The wicked oppressing now cease from distressing,
Sing praises to his name: He forgets not his own.
Beside us to guide us, our God with us joining,
Ordaining, maintaining his kingdom divine;
So from the beginning the fight we were winning;
Thou, Lord, wast at our side, All glory be thine!
We all do extol thee, thou leader triumphant,
And pray that thou still our defender wilt be.
Let thy congregation escape tribulation;
Thy name be ever praised! O Lord, make us free!
Amen
—Traditional Thanksgiving Hymn
(A translation by Theodore Baker: 1851–1934)
——————————————————–
“Let us give thanks for all that we have, and let us boldly face the exciting new frontiers that lie ahead. Thank you. God Bless You and God Bless America.”
🇺🇸 — Candidate Donald J. Trump, Thanksgiving 2016 — 🇺🇸
🙏 Pray:
— for those whose loved ones passed away in 2018
— for safe traveling for Treepers all this week
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military and Border Patrol –- protection and readiness
— for victims of CA fires and hurricanes
Praying !
— for those whose loved ones passed away in 2018
Yes!!!!! First year without them has been really hard.
Bless you and thanks, GC.
Please, everyone pray for President Trump as he is under attack from all angles right now. They are ramping up the pressure on him. And pray for his family as well.
Beautiful Thanksgiving prayer, thank ye, GC!
🥧🥧🥧🥧🥧 🥧🥧🥧🥧🥧!
Happy Thanksgiving Grandma !
Happy Thanksgiving to Sundance and all Treepers !
Happy Thanksgiving to our President , the best ever , and his beautiful family !
God Bless you all !
Who’s still got that opener in a drawer?
Not in the drawer, but in safe keeping. My WWII/Korea/Vn dad agrees with its disposition from Heaven. .
It’s on my key chain. We call it a “John Wane”. Habe had it for over 40 years.
Believe me. That opener will do almost anything.
Best can opener you could ever have. Screw Dtiver, knife, bottle opener, etc.
There was another name for it also…….must think…
Sorry John Wayne and have…..
Spaghetti and meatballs was my favorite……Ham and eggs was the worst
When in the Far East you could trade MRE’s for “Anything”……..Anyting”
P38?
Winning!
I really don’t understand why PTrump is talking down oil so much after talking how important oil business is for America. He knows how many jobs in this country oil creates and sustains. We need an oil price that is equitable for oil companies to be profitable yet not kill other businesses with high fuel cost. $55/barrel is too low we need $75/barrel to sustain growth in the oil patch
Oil businesses are already pulling back and our job growth and GDP will start a nose dive at $55/barrel oil.
Other parts of our economy will pick up the slack of the oil business. We dont depend on oil as much as the oil producing countries do. The president and his economic advisers know what to do. Its complicated business.
Because it prevents attempts to turn everyday Americans against our Iran Sanctions over gas prices.
We’ve only BEGUN to exercise those Sanctions by reducing Iranian energy exports by one third. Just as soon as “waivers” are progressively removed for their remaining 2 million barrels per day, the market will soak up the excess supply and inventory, restoring prices to what they were before the Sanctions began.
I’m in Texas and it already feels like going down the high at 80 and jamming on the brakes. If it doesn’t change soon really soon GDP and job growth will be heading south
Because 99% of Americans aren’t in the oil business and love and need low gas prices.
In one sense America is freed from the oil weapon now. Low oil, everyone in the oil biz loses, but American businesses and citizens benefit. High oil prices and American oil booms. I think the pain point for us, overall, is beyond the pain point for other countries.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thank you, President Trump!
We love you.
May the Lord Bless you and your family today.
Definitely!
Rally the people. Take bold action.
The Dems are dying….They have too many diseases.
There is only one cure for them…repent and ask God for forgiveness for what they did to President Trump and WeThePeople.
I liked this piece when I read it this AM too.
Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Trump’s Response to Khashoggi Killing: ‘Being Saudi Arabia’s B*tch Is Not America First’/
By Josh Caplan 21 Nov 2018
“Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), among Congress’s most anti-war and progressive lawmakers, criticized President Donald Trump’s refusal to bring punitive actions against Saudi Arabia for the killing of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, tweeting to the president that being the kingdom’s “bitch” is not “America First.”
“Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First,” Gabbard tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/21/gabbard-blasts-trump-being-saudi-arabia-bitch-not-america-first/
SO GLAD POTUS NEVER CONSIDERED GABBARD FOR A POST/
WHAT A HORRIFIC TWEET TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES/SHAME ON HER.
POTUS is ALL about AMERICA FIRST/NOT GOING TO BUY INTO DEEP STATE SETUP.
Vulgar Gabby Gabbard.
Russia killed people on UK soil recently yet, UK still trades with Russia. So does that make Teresa May Russia’s “bitch” ? Tulsi ?
Khashoggi may have been a “contributer to the Washington Post”, but he was not an American citizen. And he was quite stupid for criticizing the Saudi government, then travelling to Turkey and going to the Saudi embassy.
Check out Tulsi Gabbard’s family background….BAD
Two key takeaways from this:
1. Gabbard plans to run in 2020. This is her shot across the bow.
2. Gabbard has confirmed what I have suspected for a few years now – she is C I A linked deep state and she has just showed her membership card.
Jamal Khashoggi was a gun runner like his uncle Adnan and was a compatriot of Osama Bin Laden. Anyone who is concerned by this murder is questionable at best.
Complete and utter MORON. What is wrong with these people? No brain cell found.
Don’t forget…..Chief Justice John Roberts oversaw the FICA Court..
I think his wittle wagon he sits in is getting rattled and he is panicking.
It would be nice to see him resign soon.
“FICA”
Oops! “FICA” is what they withhold from your paycheck. You’re looking for “FECAL”. As in: the FECAL Court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More info on Roberts attacks on Trump.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6415183/Roberts-criticizes-Trump-Obama-judge-asylum-comment.html#comments
Regarding FICA from Wikipedia:
:
The court’s judges are appointed solely by the Chief Justice of the United States without confirmation or oversight by the U.S. Congress. This gives the chief justice the ability to appoint like-minded judges and create a court without diversity. “The judges are hand-picked by someone who, through his votes on the Supreme Court, we have come to learn has a particular view on civil liberties and law enforcement”, Theodore Ruger, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, said with respect to Chief Justice John Roberts. “The way the FISA is set up, it gives him unchecked authority to put judges on the court who feel the same way he does.”
And Stephen Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas School of Law, added, “Since FISA was enacted in 1978, we’ve had three chief justices, and they have all been conservative Republicans, so I think one can worry that there is insufficient diversity.”Since May 2014, however, four of the five judges appointed by Chief Justice Roberts to the FISA Court were appointed to their prior federal court positions by Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Foreign_Intelligence_Surveillance_Court
Roberts’ EVIL CO-CONSPIRACY to CORRUPT the FISA COURT:
“Since May 2014, however, four of the five judges appointed by Chief Justice Roberts to the FISA Court were appointed to their prior federal court positions by Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.”
Nice highlighting!
Roberts has just proven once and for all what we all here already believed – he is compromised and one day the unity globalist deep state. That is why he is attacking Trump. This is an unprecedented attack.
TY for that fact. It really shows exactly who Roberts is.
FISA Court, right? You keep going back and forth. Is there a FICA and a FISA court? I see on this link FISA.
LikeLike
Please dear President Trump, expose John Roberts and any other corrupt justices ad judges.
Over 64 million Patriots also say Thank You, President Trump.
The best President ever !
Amen!
You are absolutely right! the 9th Circuit must be divided into smaller Circuits, California can stay with Washington, Oregon and Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Arizona can form a new Circuit.
I’m just curious, why wouldn’t you have far left Hawaii stay with their far left cousins California, Oregon, and Washington in the 9th Circuit?
I am in CALI noooooooooooooooo !!!
Ditto, here too.
The real solution is attacking those nationwide injunctions-as Justice Thomas suggested.
The 9th overturned Prop 197…..1994 ballot initiative to establish a state-run citizenship screening system and prohibit illegal immigrants from using non-emergency health care, public education, and other services in the State of California. Voters passed the proposed law at a referendum on November 8, 1994. The law was challenged in a legal suit and found unconstitutional by a federal district court. In 1999, Governor Gray Davis halted state appeals of this ruling..
California voters approved the proposition by a wide margin: 59% to 41%. Among those who voted on the initiative, 78% of Republicans and 62% of Independents voted for it, while 64% of Democrats opposed it.
As per their usual–Critics argued that the bill was xenophobic and discriminated against ethnic minorities, especially those of Latino origin.
On November 11, 1994, three days after the bill’s passage, Federal Judge W. Matthew Byrne issued a temporary restraining order against institution of the measure, which was filed by State Attorney General Dan Lungren.[20] After Judge Mariana Pfaelzer issued a permanent injunction of Proposition 187 in December 1994, blocking all provisions except those dealing with higher education and false documents, multiple cases were consolidated and brought before the federal court. In November 1997, Pfaelzer found the law to be unconstitutional on the basis that it infringed on the federal government’s exclusive jurisdiction over matters relating to immigration.
So see what they did the said the STATE has not right to make LAW on Immigration on the FEDERAL GOV DOES.
NOW they sing another song…that the Fed Gov has no right to make immigration law.
Governor Wilson appealed the ruling, which brought the case to the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Mariana Pfaelzer, was the federal judge who overturned a 1994 California initiative that would have denied health and welfare benefits and public schooling to undocumented immigrants.
She died in 2015 and we are left with the mess…
Great refresher, Sayit—thank you.
I seem to remember that one of the Judges on the 9th wife was a huge supporter of La Raza
bison…that sounds ab right.
and I am in WA.
We deserve to be included in the left coast insanity…
And there’s a huge difference between Nationalism (good) and Imperialism (bad).
Test. Want to see if I’m still in the bin. Think WordPress is having some issues with posting comments tonight.
WordPress may have TDS.
😉
Grandma…nah…Uncle WP is just a cranky bugger.
I’ve had posts disappear apropos of Nothing, no bad words, nothing controversial…just Poof!
Wishing Sundance and all my friendly treepers a Blessed Thanksgiving. Enjoy the day with your family and friends but please give thanks to our Lord Jesus Christ for PDJT. Pray for his safety and wisdom. All the best wishes from your neighbor that is freezing cold.
Same to you and yours, Donna! And to all other Treepers, also. Happy Thanksgiving! 🙂
The American people has much to be thankful. Hired the most competent person to fix a broken America and got him for free. Now that’s what I call an “art of the deal”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Whatever happened to Global Warming?”
LOL… President does not give the crybabies a minute to breath before his next tweet takes a hard jab at their solar plexus … The media is still reeling over the post to Justice Roberts .. this is too funny and one reason I am so bloody fond of POTUS.
There was a significant pieces of research that are out this week refuting global warming. I don’t have access to it right now but I think this is why Trump is pushing back on this issue right now,
test 2…
“and I have caused traffic jams throughout our Great Nation. Sorry everyone!”
hahahahahahahahaha!
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Office of Statewide Prosecution has opened up an investigation into the state’s Democratic Party over allegations of election fraud.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2018/11/florida-investigating-states-democratic-party-for-fraud/#comments
That’s a good start, question is, will it go anywhere, or just some more CYA noise?
Just like that Arizona ‘audit’ of Maricopa County. Flak and countermeasures, as SD likes to say. They announce it, and then hope we will forget they announced it.
You need to RESIGN, Mr. Roberts. You are unfit to continue as Chief Justice SCOTUS
Resign, Resign, Resign.
He just proved how biased and naive he is.
John Roberts is a corporatist at heart. He’s neither right or left. He just thinks society should be organized with corporations has the highest authority. He is always willing to defer to them. Of course he would be uncomfortable with President Trump. Most lackeys are
When some were wondering why Justice Roberts, as the person responsible, did not react to the abuses of the FISA Court, now they have the answer!
Remain in Mexico!
“Central Americans who arrive at U.S. border crossings seeking asylum in the United States will have to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed under sweeping new measures the Trump administration is preparing to implement, according to internal planning documents and three Department of Homeland Security officials familiar with the initiative.
According to DHS memos obtained by The Washington Post on Wednesday, Central American asylum seekers who cannot establish a “reasonable fear” of persecution in Mexico will not be allowed to enter the United States and would be turned around at the border.
The plan, called “Remain in Mexico,” amounts to a major break with current screening procedures, which generally allow those who establish a fear of return to their home countries to avoid immediate deportation and remain in the United States until they can get a hearing with an immigration judge.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/trump-plan-would-force-asylum-seekers-to-wait-in-mexico-as-cases-are-processed-a-major-break-with-current-policy/2018/11/21/5ad47e82-ede8-11e8-9236-bb94154151d2_story.html
You are Home – Mexican half of the Central American immigration deal.
Remain in Mexico – U.S. half of the deal agreed with the current and incoming Mexican administrations.
Thank you, Mr. President!
Sprawlie, this approach is also according to the law, iirc, since Mexico offered them asylum…Plus, they are to seek asylum in the first Country they enter.
Wall Street is not capitalism. Nor is the manipulated global market. These give capitalism a bad name. For example, lower fuel prices lowers production costs and therefore significantly improves company profit. Yet, the stock market continues to drop, as if manipulated..to offset
gains made by the Trump presidency. When Obama was shedding jobs, the stock market was up.
For those who mock that the world’s elites are not thieving and manipulating foreign exchange and US markets like the Rothschilds who are today worth $trillions not billions, don’t be a puppet.
Main Street is true capitalism not Wall Street. I have no respect for thieves.
The Fed is hacking away on TWO fronts against MAGAnomics.
• Raising Rates to squelch investments in growth.
• Reversing Quantitative Easing to reduce the money supply and inflate the dollar.
… Teaming with China’s Devaluations to produce the 1-2 punch to neuter the Tariffs.
… Inflating our TRADE DEFICITS with China instead of rebalancing them!
… Squelching our Manufacturing Renaissance for the Main-Street Worker.
I pray for the demise and final vanquishment of deep state, soon, and its Skin and Boney players vaporize into hell and leave paradise alone!
I pray for the rise of abundance and success on Main Street for the people! An abundance of good things, food and friends/family!
An apparently activist judge reportedly rushes to a hung jury in the trial regarding a murdered jogger in Queens:
https://nypost.com/2018/11/21/veteran-lawyers-cant-believe-karina-vetrano-case-ended-in-mistrial/amp/
There was reportedly DNA evidence as well as a taped confession by the defendant, but people like this guy from Al Sharpton’s National Action Network look like they’re all about making the defendant the victim:
https://www.minds.com/media/912018999500460032
Happy Thanksgiving!
The Democrats serve up Nancy Pelosi as the Speaker of the House in 2019.
Some of the newly elected representatives don’t like that idea. After all, Pelosi is pushing 80 and has had many embarrassing senior moments while speaking. When she does speak, her words amount to empty platitudes. This does not inspire the new generation of socialists in the Democrat Party, but they will go along. Otherwise, Pelosi will make sure a fork could be stuck in their political careers, because they’ll be done. Ocasio has already realized this and is reluctantly supporting Pelosi, even though she finds her very hard to swallow.
Pelosi has become astoundingly wealthy through her political practice and that disgusts me. Alas, we’re stuck with her. She should be tarred and turkey-feathered for all the dirty money she has gobbled up.
A very warm and wonderful Thanksgiving to all of our friends!
Ben and Tina Garrison
Great idea! Keep ’em in Mexico while they await their “asylum” hearings. Most of the asylum claims are bogus anyway.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/417963-new-administration-policy-would-force-migrants-to-wait-in-mexico-as
Didn’t Obama order the Russia investigation after Trump won the election and then also order it be completed before he left office so he could control the propagandists spin on it? Why does nobody (even our side) ever mention that?
JAMAL K
Where is his body ? They ( Whoever they is ) said they think his body was dissolved in acid so there is no body … OK I think everyone here knows how retarded that is. So where is the video of the hitmen rolling in a couple of huge containers full of acid ?
so dropping a body into a vat of acid doesn’t matter if it is red fuming nitric acid the body will not dissolve, it would smoke up the place and ravage the lungs anyone not wearing a gas mask..
Where is the video of the men wheeling out something big..
I think he is alive and this is another hoax like the Russian poisoning, Why do we have to listen to this crap. Who is the bored rich psychotic KOOK that comes up with these stupid plots
LikeLike
I think you are right…I feel the same. He might be detained but I do not believe he is dead. I believe this is some hoax to try and get PTrump to give back all that business to SA and cause problems for US…..who would that benefit?
Mittens is determined to be a thorn in his President’s side.
Why did you do this to us, Utah? Why?
I just saw a promo on Fox for a special episode of Hannity that will feature his best opening monologues from the past year. Who decided that would be a good thing? :0
On a better note, looking thru the lost seats by the GOP in this past election, 18 were by 4pts or less with 6 more of just 5pts. They’ll need to net at least 17 seats two years from now, so with hopefully a more favorable electoral enviroment, they have a very decent chance of regaining the House.
And here’s an interesting tidbit. In New York, there was a 96 percent increase in the total number of absentee ballots sent out for the midterm elections. This is how the Dimms picked off so many GOP seats. Republicans better figure out how to increase their absentee ballot totals (without taking away from in person voting) soon.
