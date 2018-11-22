Happy Thanksgiving Treepers!

Plymouth colonists and Wamoanoag Indians celebrated a harvest feast in 1621, but it was not until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held in November each year.
Thanksgiving trivia questions. No prizes awarded because I know you guys are going to google it. Also, we cannot be taking money out of the bacon, coffee, and bar kitty for prizes. We have a budget. This is just for funsies!
Who was the governor who organized the first Thanksgiving feast with the colonists and Indians?
A. Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger
B. Sarah Palin
C. William Bradford
How long did the feast last?
A. Until the Pilgrim Democrat Party found out they did not have proper permits. There was also a problem with serving size, minority quotas, and excessive use of maple syrup.
B. Until the Indians took their turkeys and went home.
C. Three Days
What was the menu?
A. Bacon and Jack Daniels
B. Jack Daniels and bacon
C. Lobster, rabbit, fish, chicken, squashes, beans, chestnuts, hickory nuts, onions, leeks, dried fruits, maple syrup, honey, radishes, carrots, cabbages, eggs, and goat cheese are items thought to have been on the first Thanksgiving menu.
Fun fact about Thanksgiving
- Sarah Josepha Hale, an American magazine editor, persuaded Abraham Lincoln to declare Thanksgiving a national holiday. She is also the author of the popular nursery rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb”
- Abraham Lincoln issued a ‘Thanksgiving Proclamation’ on third October 1863 and officially set aside the last Thursday of November as the national day for Thanksgiving.
- The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tradition began in the 1920’s.
- In 1939, President Roosevelt proclaimed that Thanksgiving would take place on November 23rd, not November 30th, as a way to spur economic growth and extend the Christmas shopping season.
- Congress to passed a law on December 26, 1941, ensuring that all Americans would celebrate a unified Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November every year.
TY and Happy Thanksgiving to you Sundance……
Enjoy your family tomorrow………..
Happy Thanksgiving sundance!
Happy Thanksgiving !
Have a great day !
Happy Thanksgiving to Sundance and my Treeper community–Everyone have a great one. I am thankful for finding the TH, my friends here, and of course our wonderful POTUS.
Happy Thanksgiving, Sundance and crew and all Treepers everywhere!
Happy Turkey Day Sundance and friends…. God bless y’all
Happy Turkey Day Joe Dan! Thanks for all you do.
I’m always proud to see my name on your roll.
I “c” every answer, and raise you some Jack and bacon.
And the alternative reality? Berkeley Plantation in Virginia says theirs was the first Thanksgiving and I never would have known this if I hadn’t happened on the place a few years back.
https://www.washingtonian.com/2015/11/18/the-first-thanksgiving-took-place-in-virginia-not-massachusetts/
In any event, I wish each and every one who reads this the best Thanksgiving ever.
As a Virginian, thanks for posting this.
Jamestown colony also preceded Plymouth Rock. There are some interesting historical studies about how the different bases for the Virginia Company settlements (commerce) vs. the settlements in New England (largely religious freedom), affected the character of both these parts of America and ultimately, our country. Thanks be to God that we’ve managed a unique blend of the two (at least so far).
Happy Thanksgiving to all at CTH! Looking forward to watching the dogs while cooking, and eating our great national bird–turkey. And despite some frustrations and setbacks, I am still thankful for living in the best country in the world, sharing the USA with some dedicated fellow patriots, the light of truth being shed by some intrepid and smart folks (like SD and others), and for the persistence and smarts of President Trump.
Happy Thanksgiving Sundance, Treepers and your families.
Menagerie, SD, Sharon, Ad Rem, etc all… many thanks for all you do. The information and analysis on this site is incredible.
Love to my TreeFam
As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them. ~John F. Kennedy
Happy Thanksgiving Day everyone. 🙂
Happy Thanksgiving to you & yours. Thank you for everything you do!
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone on CTH…have a good one
God bless you, Menagerie, Sundance, and all Treepers everywhere! Have a happy Thanksgiving.
I will leave you with this wonderful piece of history: https://christiananswers.net/q-wall/wal-alincoln-tgiving.html
I am going to read this Thanksgiving proclamation by President Lincoln to my children and grandchildren this year as we gather to give thanks to the Lord before we eat.
Happy Thanksgiving Ms Menagerie! Your posts are always warm and fuzzy and a welcome break, i wish you bushels of 🥓 and good 🥃 today 😊
A blessed Thanksgiving to you all..
Happy Thanksgiving Treehouse Gang!
Lucky people, that’s all I can say.
Deep down, the Nation is nor divided, most will wake up – give it time.
Menagerie, you have brought me a smile when its all dark. TY.
What a great post. Crackin’ me up!
Thank you for the fun, Menagerie, and all, have a blessed Thanksgiving with Family.
from History of Plymouth Plantation, c. 1650
by William Bradford
http://web.archive.org/web/19991004034806/http://www.fordham.edu/halsall/mod/1650bradford.html
Happy Thanksgiving Treepers!
1Thessalonians 5:18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
The other verses where Paul our apostle “gives thanks”:
Romans 16:4 Who have for my life laid down their own necks: unto whom not only I give thanks, but also all the churches of the Gentiles.
1Corinthians 10:30 For if I by grace be a partaker, why am I evil spoken of for that for which I give thanks?
Ephesians 1:16 Cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers;
Colossians1:3 We give thanks to God and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, praying always for you,
1Thessalonians1:2 We give thanks to God always for you all, making mention of you in our prayers;
2Thessalonians 2:13 But we are bound to give thanks alway to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth:
“Fun fact about Thanksgiving
Abraham Lincoln issued a ‘Thanksgiving Proclamation’ on third October 1863 and officially set aside the last Thursday of November as the national day for Thanksgiving.”
For some other ‘fun facts’ about Abraham Lincoln, see “The Religious Beliefs of Our Presidents” by Franklin Steiner, pp 112, 121, 124,137 and 138, especially p 138.
God Bless All of You, because of Donald J. Trump – The Samson VS Goliath.
I’m in Canada and the situation is horrific. Nobody knows what is happening because almost all media are now gifted to the tune of .5 Billion $ to not disclose truths, except trivial which people hang on to because the worst of the worst is not published.
It is now word of mouth. Situation is now very bad.
BTW: Some people tell me to live for the moment. Really dense and selfish people.
Many friends and family members of mine live in various Canadian provinces and all are feeling pretty much as you do. When you see your freedoms start to dissolve, you need a “fight back” leader like Donald Trump. He’s one of a kind, of course, but here’s hoping and praying that a real patriot stands up for the people of Canada. Together you can all throw out PM Trudeau and his worthless cabinet next October.
If you’re not already familiar with The Rebel Media, check them out…they will keep you informed…
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
Happy T Day everyone and thank you all for the education I have received over the last 2 years . I cannot believe or express the education I have received .
“Sarah Josepha Hale, an American magazine editor, persuaded Abraham Lincoln to declare Thanksgiving a national holiday. She is also the author of the popular nursery rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb””
Fun Fact, indeed. Seems we owe Ms. Hale quite a debt of gratitude on multiple fronts.
Thanks, Sundance and CTH Crew, for everything you do… and Happy Thanksgiving to one and all!
I love my Treeper buddies. 💖💖
Thank you, Sundance, Menagerie, AdRem, and all the behind-the-scenes researchers & administrators. You are The Best 😊🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Thank you, Dear Lord, from whom ALL our blessings flow. May we all remember that our earthly joys & tribulations are but a way stop on our journey to Eternal Life. May God continue to bless & protect our beloved First Family.
Ditto. Super Like Alison!
Happy Thanksgiving to all.
May God bless everyone here, and may God bless America.
May He guide, protect and bless PDJT and his family.
One of the amazing things about Thanksgiving Day is that all over America, whether in the cities or the countryside regardless of the time zone, millions of Americans sit down to eat at exactly the same time: halftime. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
This is the day where once a year, the democrats commit cannibalism.
Share the good times on Thanksgiving…
Happy Thanksgiving
Super cool quiz, Sundance. #1 is schwarzenegger, right?
Among the reasons Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday 1) no presents 2) gives me the chance to ask my agnostic buddy “hey, I know you’re thankful, but who are you thankful to?”.
I’m reposting a bit of history. It is not in the quiz.
Treepers may enjoy this historical article, when ‘Ragamuffin day” ( more like Halloween) was celebrated on Thanksgivings day. It reminds me of that wonderful Hollywood musical, ‘Meet me in St Louis’. I have to tell you, Chinese students still think that is America. Perhaps not the new generation raised under history erased.
https://www.thevintagenews.com/2018/08/23/ragamuffin-day/
(I also must say my Nan verified that dressing like hoboes and throwing sacks of flour, plus gathering wood and odds and ends that they had bonfires).
Celebrate all Thanksgivings, that is the joy for the present and a nod to the past. In this we are united. Pass it on.
