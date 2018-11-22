Happy Thanksgiving Treepers!

Plymouth colonists and Wamoanoag Indians celebrated a harvest feast in 1621, but it was not until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held in November each year.

Thanksgiving trivia questions. No prizes awarded because I know you guys are going to google it. Also, we cannot be taking money out of the bacon, coffee, and bar kitty for prizes. We have a budget. This is just for funsies!

Who was the governor who organized the first Thanksgiving feast with the colonists and Indians?

A. Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger

B. Sarah Palin

C. William Bradford

How long did the feast last?

A. Until the Pilgrim Democrat Party found out they did not have proper permits. There was also a problem with serving size, minority quotas, and excessive use of maple syrup.

B. Until the Indians took their turkeys and went home.

C. Three Days

What was the menu?

A. Bacon and Jack Daniels

B. Jack Daniels and bacon

C. Lobster, rabbit, fish, chicken, squashes, beans, chestnuts, hickory nuts, onions, leeks, dried fruits, maple syrup, honey, radishes, carrots, cabbages, eggs, and goat cheese are items thought to have been on the first Thanksgiving menu.

Fun fact about Thanksgiving

Sarah Josepha Hale, an American magazine editor, persuaded Abraham Lincoln to declare Thanksgiving a national holiday. She is also the author of the popular nursery rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb” Abraham Lincoln issued a ‘Thanksgiving Proclamation’ on third October 1863 and officially set aside the last Thursday of November as the national day for Thanksgiving. The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tradition began in the 1920’s. In 1939, President Roosevelt proclaimed that Thanksgiving would take place on November 23rd, not November 30th, as a way to spur economic growth and extend the Christmas shopping season. Congress to passed a law on December 26, 1941, ensuring that all Americans would celebrate a unified Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November every year.

