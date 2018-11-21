November 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #671

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🦃 . . . 1 . . . 🥓 more days til Day of Thanksgiving 🍁 🥔 🎃 🥧 🌽 🦃

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 “Praise the LORD. Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever.” 🌟 — Ps 106:1
    -————————————————
    🙏 Thanksgiving Prayer 🙏

    Heavenly Father, on Thanksgiving Day
    We bow our hearts to You and pray.
    We give You thanks for all You’ve done
    Especially for the gift of Jesus, Your Son.
    For beauty in nature, Your glory we see
    For joy and health, friends and family,
    For daily provision, Your mercy, and care
    These are the blessings You graciously share.

    So today we offer this response of praise
    With a promise to follow You all of our days.
    —Anon—
    ——————————————————–
    🇺🇸 “This Thursday, as we give thanks for our cherished loved ones, let us also renew our bonds of trust, loyalty, and affection between our fellow citizens as members of a proud national family of Americans.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸

    (Note: Yes, Bacon-loving Treepers, that is Bacon between “1′ and “more” at the top of the post…yum yum)

  2. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:29 am

    POTUS tweets from the last few hours.

    What’s great about POTUS, among other things, is he never sits back and lets the narrative be dictated to him. He sets the narrative, instead. Media wants to talk Ivanka emails, Saudi Arabia and “Trump politicizes DOJ” nonsense, but POTUS just types out a few keystrokes and alters the conversation completely.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 21, 2018 at 12:52 am

      So true….he controls the real news…narrative…conversation.
      ….and President Trump remains engaged to us supporters at all times, even when he takes a mini vacation…Amazing!

      There were days I felt like I needed a vacation from all this, and yet, the next day, I come back, craving for more real news….something we all have been deprived of for decades. All good.

  3. feralcatsblog says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Dream Team for America’s Security.
    DOD: LTC Allen West
    DHS: Sheriff David Clarke

    • Dutchman says:
      November 21, 2018 at 12:56 am

      Dreaming. I think Sheriff Clark REALLY scared demonrats, media, really alk who are ‘anti-Trump’.

      I suspect they used deep state tactics to target him, as they realise how vulnerable they are, to ‘losing’ significant amount of ‘black vote’, over time.
      Remember how he was slated for position, and then not?

  4. feralcatsblog says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:32 am

    This is what happens when Ben Shapiro isn’t debating children…

    Populist/Nationalist annihilates neocon nevertrumper.

    • millwright says:
      November 21, 2018 at 1:31 am

      Mr. Shapiro’s basic fault is he can’t recognize that you can’t railroad until the time is ripe to do so ; i.e. sometimes its better to wait – or restrict per Carlson’s premise – until economic and social pressure forces a technological change upon a more adaptive society .

  5. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:33 am

    I have not followed this case at all, but it seems very interesting that a jury would not convict here given they had both DNA evidence and a confession from the alleged killer. Anyone have more details?

  6. sunnydaze says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Interesting. Wonder if Vatican City will do the same? (no need to answer).

  7. sunnydaze says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:52 am

    He’s not saying anything that people on the Right don’t already know….BUT! He is saying it all very articulately for people who DON’T already know it.

    My favorite part tho, is he was an Evergreen College student who witnessed the cluster f*ck out there last year- and that’s what woke him up.

  8. nwtex says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:53 am

  9. nwtex says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:58 am

  10. nwtex says:
    November 21, 2018 at 12:59 am

  11. nwtex says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:02 am

  12. Dutchman says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Just found out today; IF a college grad,with a boatload of student debt works for 10 years in ‘public service’, at federal, state or presumably municipal level, their student loan debt is 100%
    “Forgiven”.

    No wonder the buerocracy keeps growing.

  13. kea says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:13 am

    In case you haven’t seen the video: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Palm Beach FL. Nov 20, 2018.

    LOVE her dress.

  14. motreehouse says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Lou Dobbs Tonight

    • motreehouse says:
      November 21, 2018 at 1:50 am

      Okay the above video shut off short of news from the Cali wildfires and the best guest of the night General Jack Keane discussing the militery deployment to the border. Skip to 38:19

  15. kea says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Pentagon Says Border Deployment Will Cost About $72 Million

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/20/pentagon-says-border-deployment-will-cost-about-72-million/

    (worth every penny!!!!)

  16. kea says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Koch Brothers: Congress Must ‘Seize’ Lame-Duck Session, Pass DACA Amnesty

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/20/koch-brothers-congress-must-seize-lame-duck-session-pass-daca-amnesty/

    I am so sick of these people. No to DACA!!!

  17. kea says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:37 am

    nwtex posted this in the open thread. Hope you don’t mind it here:

    ———
    Election fraud scheme on L.A.’s skid row got homeless to sign fake names for cigarettes and cash, D.A. says
    Now 20, 2018
    Using cash and cigarettes as lures, the defendants approached homeless people on skid row and asked them to forge signatures on state ballot measure petitions and voter registration forms, the district attorney’s office said.
    “They paid individuals to sign the names,” Officer Deon Joseph, the senior lead officer on skid row, told The Times in September. “That’s an assault on our democracy.”

    https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/california/la-me-ln-skid-row-voter-fraud-20181120-story.html

    Side note: noticed this new tag pop up on twitter: #StopTheSteal2020

    And yes Trump must win 2020!!!!!!!

  18. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:38 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:39 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:39 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:40 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:41 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:41 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:44 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:45 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:46 am

  27. citizen817 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:50 am

    “Larry Kudlow: Ivanka Trump Emails & Fear Of Recession Press Conference 11/20/18”

  28. joeknuckles says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:54 am

    What’s happening with the “Caravans” on the southern border is classic political jujitsu. The enemy’s energy (the caravans) has been turned against them. The enemy wanted to overwhelm our system but they ended up overwhelming their Mexican allies’ system instead. Now the Mexicans (some of them, anyway) have turned against them.

  29. joeknuckles says:
    November 21, 2018 at 1:58 am

    Can we send Jim Acosta to Saudi Arabia so he can educate the Royal Family on how they should treat journalists?

