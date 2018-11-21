November 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #671

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦃 . . . 1 . . . 🥓 more days til Day of Thanksgiving 🍁 🥔 🎃 🥧 🌽 🦃
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “Praise the LORD. Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever.” 🌟 — Ps 106:1
-————————————————
🙏 Thanksgiving Prayer 🙏
Heavenly Father, on Thanksgiving Day
We bow our hearts to You and pray.
We give You thanks for all You’ve done
Especially for the gift of Jesus, Your Son.
For beauty in nature, Your glory we see
For joy and health, friends and family,
For daily provision, Your mercy, and care
These are the blessings You graciously share.
So today we offer this response of praise
With a promise to follow You all of our days.
—Anon—
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 “This Thursday, as we give thanks for our cherished loved ones, let us also renew our bonds of trust, loyalty, and affection between our fellow citizens as members of a proud national family of Americans.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
(Note: Yes, Bacon-loving Treepers, that is Bacon between “1′ and “more” at the top of the post…yum yum)
LikeLiked by 9 people
🙏 Pray:
— for those whose loved ones passed away in 2018
— for safe traveling for Treepers all this week
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military and Border Patrol –- protection and readiness
— for victims of CA fires and hurricanes
LikeLiked by 7 people
Praying Grandma !
Mom and Dad died within eleven months of each other , appreciate the prayer for
those whose loved ones passed away in 2018 !
LikeLiked by 2 people
So sorry about your Mom and Dad. My mom passed away this year, too.
It’ll be tricky this holiday seasons for many of us. Thank goodness we have the Treepers.
LikeLike
BACON!
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS tweets from the last few hours.
What’s great about POTUS, among other things, is he never sits back and lets the narrative be dictated to him. He sets the narrative, instead. Media wants to talk Ivanka emails, Saudi Arabia and “Trump politicizes DOJ” nonsense, but POTUS just types out a few keystrokes and alters the conversation completely.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So true….he controls the real news…narrative…conversation.
….and President Trump remains engaged to us supporters at all times, even when he takes a mini vacation…Amazing!
There were days I felt like I needed a vacation from all this, and yet, the next day, I come back, craving for more real news….something we all have been deprived of for decades. All good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s great to have such an amazing and resilient POTUS, Grandma 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, MAG, it is…he just keep moving along to MAGA.
We Treepers have such a grateful hearts for President Trump..
Dare I say this one more time……? We. Dodged. That. Poison. Bullet.
Thank You, Lord.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dream Team for America’s Security.
DOD: LTC Allen West
DHS: Sheriff David Clarke
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dreaming. I think Sheriff Clark REALLY scared demonrats, media, really alk who are ‘anti-Trump’.
I suspect they used deep state tactics to target him, as they realise how vulnerable they are, to ‘losing’ significant amount of ‘black vote’, over time.
Remember how he was slated for position, and then not?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what happens when Ben Shapiro isn’t debating children…
Populist/Nationalist annihilates neocon nevertrumper.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr. Shapiro’s basic fault is he can’t recognize that you can’t railroad until the time is ripe to do so ; i.e. sometimes its better to wait – or restrict per Carlson’s premise – until economic and social pressure forces a technological change upon a more adaptive society .
LikeLike
I have not followed this case at all, but it seems very interesting that a jury would not convict here given they had both DNA evidence and a confession from the alleged killer. Anyone have more details?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apologies. This should have been put in the Open Thread. Posted it to the wrong thread. Sorry mods.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jury must be Bill deBlasio’s (aka Warren Wilhelm III) wife’s friends.
Could this be yet another episode of Project Promise?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know all the details, but this seems a bit odd on it’s face, the mistrial. Given the supposed evidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Political Correct jury….or did they get bought.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I bet serious cash on it being a racial verdict !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Third World jurors! It’s happening all across the country.
LikeLike
Four boxes keep us free….and the jury box is GONE. This right here proves it.
LikeLike
Interesting. Wonder if Vatican City will do the same? (no need to answer).
LikeLiked by 3 people
No Vatican City will either use rainbow or lavender lights.
LikeLiked by 3 people
..or black lights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Red color??….then, I’d like to secretly think Venice is saying, “We Are with American President Trump and his Supporters.” We are seeing a different kind of Red Wave from countries who are with us—fighting for their sovereignty rights.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s not saying anything that people on the Right don’t already know….BUT! He is saying it all very articulately for people who DON’T already know it.
My favorite part tho, is he was an Evergreen College student who witnessed the cluster f*ck out there last year- and that’s what woke him up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love seeing these. I had no idea Evergreen College did that.
LikeLike
Really good, Sunny – thanks for the post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Still say in order to be in government you need to pass a civics test
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and memorize the U.S.Constitution, the Preamble, and the Bills of Rights and recite it on Cspan while holding a current front-page newspaper every two years. No face masks either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup. And make them take a citizenship test
LikeLiked by 2 people
Definitely that, too. Have Sheriffs Joe and Clarke walk around and monitor them to make sure there no cheatin’.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A ” test ” CA Rep. Swalwell obviously can’t pass !
LikeLike
Why? Three bunches o’ Gubmint.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean like chambers? I know like states and such. Like New Zealand is by Florida…oh my song.
(FYI I once had a Chemistry Major ask if New Zealand was by Florida.)
LikeLike
Oh, good, the Goofy Comedy Hour is baaaack.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just found out today; IF a college grad,with a boatload of student debt works for 10 years in ‘public service’, at federal, state or presumably municipal level, their student loan debt is 100%
“Forgiven”.
No wonder the buerocracy keeps growing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In case you haven’t seen the video: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Palm Beach FL. Nov 20, 2018.
LOVE her dress.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wow! What a (well deserved) reception…..the crowd could hardly wait until the First Family came into view!! Must have been heartwarming for them ❤
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonderful!
LikeLike
The SS agent to his immediate left seems to be really “on-guard”
Wonderful to see the First Lady smiling and waving even as she stands a few feet behind. Blessings.
psssst Mrs Trump….we do not believe one iota of the rubbish….we love and admire you to the moon! Those spewing it are, quite simply, a bunch of envious commies period end of story.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I saw him, too and smiled. Notice he has both hands out and in a fist, ready to do the karate punchy smackdown..
LikeLike
Thank you for finding this and posting it.
They both look so happy and relaxed.
All is well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No problem. I just loved seeing them like this. And getting the love.
Loved when he put his arms around her. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless them ! They are a strong and beautiful family !
LikeLike
Now THAT’S a pretty dress.. And Barron gets taller each time I see him. Great looking young man:)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I need more photo’s of that dress. Its so pretty.
And Barron is so tall!!!! 🙂
Wonderful family. Enjoy your Thanksgiving Mr. President. Give them hell when you come back on Monday! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lou Dobbs Tonight
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay the above video shut off short of news from the Cali wildfires and the best guest of the night General Jack Keane discussing the militery deployment to the border. Skip to 38:19
LikeLike
Pentagon Says Border Deployment Will Cost About $72 Million
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/20/pentagon-says-border-deployment-will-cost-about-72-million/
(worth every penny!!!!)
LikeLiked by 3 people
WORTH EVERY PENNY!
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is less than 1 hours worth of the DOD’s yearly funding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Feral You might appreciate what the General had to say to Lou Dobbs in the second video above.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Koch Brothers: Congress Must ‘Seize’ Lame-Duck Session, Pass DACA Amnesty
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/20/koch-brothers-congress-must-seize-lame-duck-session-pass-daca-amnesty/
I am so sick of these people. No to DACA!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Koch Bros want lots of serf labor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Koch Bros need to shut up…we didn’t vote for them. Congress do NOT work for them. Congress is supposed to work for WeThePeople.
Of course we all know here on this site they are Fake Congress.
No and Never DACA!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
nwtex posted this in the open thread. Hope you don’t mind it here:
———
Election fraud scheme on L.A.’s skid row got homeless to sign fake names for cigarettes and cash, D.A. says
Now 20, 2018
Using cash and cigarettes as lures, the defendants approached homeless people on skid row and asked them to forge signatures on state ballot measure petitions and voter registration forms, the district attorney’s office said.
“They paid individuals to sign the names,” Officer Deon Joseph, the senior lead officer on skid row, told The Times in September. “That’s an assault on our democracy.”
https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/news/california/la-me-ln-skid-row-voter-fraud-20181120-story.html
Side note: noticed this new tag pop up on twitter: #StopTheSteal2020
And yes Trump must win 2020!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this photo!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Larry Kudlow: Ivanka Trump Emails & Fear Of Recession Press Conference 11/20/18”
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s happening with the “Caravans” on the southern border is classic political jujitsu. The enemy’s energy (the caravans) has been turned against them. The enemy wanted to overwhelm our system but they ended up overwhelming their Mexican allies’ system instead. Now the Mexicans (some of them, anyway) have turned against them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we send Jim Acosta to Saudi Arabia so he can educate the Royal Family on how they should treat journalists?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike