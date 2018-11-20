Tuesday November 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Careless Philosopher” (1787), a poem by Henry Livingston, Jr., the author of “Night Before Christmas.” Music from Henry Livingston’s Music Manuscript – “Hither Dear Husband” from “The Beggar’s Opera.” People always ask why Henry didn’t announce himself as the author when the poem was anonymously published. I always thought of this poem as Henry’s answer. This is the first of a set of Henry’s poetry.
Mom’s Powerful Love While Escaping California Fires: “If You Have to Run, Take the Baby and Leave Me Behind
By Micaiah Bilger – November 19, 2018
https://www.lifenews.com/2018/11/19/moms-powerful-love-while-escaping-california-fires-if-you-have-to-run-take-the-baby-and-leave-me-behind/
This brought tears to my eyes, Lucille. I am happy both mom and her son, Lincoln, survived.
The Teaching Of Self-esteem
Scripture Reading:
“Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince [refute] the gainsayers.” — Titus 1:9
Satan never rests in his insatiable desire to corrupt the Word of God. A case in point is the present-day teaching of self-love, self-esteem and self-worth. The influence of this unsound doctrine has nearly permeated every strata of Christendom, including the Grace Movement. Like the beat of a drum, this theme is heard almost constantly from the pulpits of America and frequently appears on the pages of Christian literature. Beware when you hear or read: “It is important to feel good about yourself,” “Learn to love yourself,” “Probe your innermost self to understand why you think and feel as you do,” “God sent His son to die for you because you are of great value.”
On the surface these phrases may seem commendable, but in reality they are diametrically opposed to the Scriptures. The above has been weighed in the balance and found to be wanting. For example: “The heart [innermost self]is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” (Jer. 17:9). Paul concurred when he said, “For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh, [old nature or self]) dwelleth no good thing” (Rom. 7:18).
The old man (self) is at enmity against God. He hates God and the things of God and left to himself he will not seek God. The Scriptures, from beginning to end, speak with a unified voice that the old nature is rotten to the core (See Rom. 3:9-18).
Consequently, our old man (self) has been crucified with Christ. Paul made reference to this when he wrote to the Galatians, “I am crucified with Christ [i.e. his old man]: nevertheless I live [Paul’s new nature]; yet NOT I [self], but Christ liveth in me.” We are to put off the old nature and put on the new, which is created in holiness and righteousness (Eph. 4:22-24). It is futile to improve one’s self- image, especially since God abhors any attempt to do so. Rather, we are to conform ourselves to the image of His dear Son. Thus, those of the household of faith are to live accordingly:
“Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let us esteem other better than themselves. Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others. Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus” (Phil. 2:3-5).
Self takes great pleasure in acclaim, indulgence, approval and praise. It glories in all these things. But are we not robbing God when self is esteemed more highly than His glory?
“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit which is in you, which ye have of God, AND YE ARE NOT YOUR OWN? For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s” (I Cor. 6:19,20).
Shall we permit the “love of one’s self” doctrine to overshadow the love of God in Christ Jesus? God forbid! May God help us to stand against this insidious teaching that essentially robs God of the glory that is rightfully due Him.
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-teaching-of-self-esteem/
D_I, biblical illiteracy is responsible for all such nonsense.
The Bible says in the end times men will have itchy ears…that is they will listen to what they wish to be true.
Such notions are never measured or evaluated over against Scripture.
They are made up of whole cloth.
After all, if what you believe is Your Version of God, what is the importance of God’s actual Word?
MILKY WAY RISING ABOVE ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR VALLEYS IN THE SIERRA NEVADA MOUNTAINS
‘Il Silencio’ (The Silence) played by 13 year old Melissa Venema with André Rieu and his orchestra at the ‘Vrijthof’ in Maastricht. Il Silenzio’ is an Italian instrumental piece written in 1965 by trumpet player Nini Rosso for the 20th anniversary of the liberation of Holland from the Nazis.
https://www.flixxy.com/trumpet-solo-melissa-venema.htm
ADIRONDACK SUNRISE, NY
Traditionally, flamenco guitars were made with Spanish cypress backs and sides, a lighter colored wood that gave the guitars distinctive, sharper sound than classical guitars which were made with rosewood backs and sides. An innovation in flamenco guitar building was the development of a “flamenco negro” guitar which used rosewood backs and sides but had a sharper sound than traditional classical guitars. The nomenclature gets a bit fuzzy when we’re talking about the guitars of Southern Spain, however, because even classicals from that part of the country tend to have a brighter sound. This guitar, although described as a “negro” is most likely one of the very famous Rodriguez classical instruments, the same guitar played for many years by the Romero family. They are brighter sounding classicals —which as the Romeros have famously demonstrated—also sound good playing flamenco music.
For some reason, over the last week, I keep hearing the three words, “blinded by the light,“ from the music by Mannheim steamroller. Over and over again, just those three words in the frontman singer‘s voice with the music in the background.
I’ve been pondering what it means and this is my guess:
One topic of multiple discussions and prayer here on the treehouse is how to get people to open their eyes and see what is really going on in America and how perilously close we are of being destroyed from within.
I really, truly believe the three words above are an indication that our prayers have been answered. That those who have been at war with us will have a “road to Damascus” conversion experience just like Saul of Tarsus…the scales will fall from their eyes and they will be open to the truth of how they have been The victims of a powerful deception. They will finally be able to see who the real enemy is.
Those who have been against us will come over to our side and help us to fight the war to save our civilization.
Sorry, four words
“Bloody, Bloody Tarawa”
Nov. 20 marks 75 years since the American assault against Japanese forces on Tarawa in World War II
https://www.vfw.org/media-and-events/latest-releases/archives/2018/11/bloody-bloody-tarawa
Never Forget Our Veterans Foundation
https://www.nfovf.org/
See the shameful present-day condition of the battlefield: https://www.nfovf.org/tarawa-living-memorial.html. American men were buried on the island and their bodies never brought home nor is there a proper cemetery like those all over Europe.
BigMamaTea,
For some reason you’re on my mind tonight. I pray that all is well with you. I don’t really know you other than the fact that we both love cats. But I did want to express to you that knowing you were on the treehouse has made me feel safe. Don’t know why, but there it is. Thank you for being you. Happy Thanksgiving and God bless!
Getting the chopped down is hair raising. Poor mastiff so skeered and SO brave. These pilots are amazing! ❤ God Bless Them!! If not for them those people and the doggies would have perished.
Melissa Lopez
2 hours ago
Hello! I work for KTTV Ch11. We are hoping to be able to use this video with credit to you…..is there any chance you can please send me this information? This is great footage of what you all do!
Christina Heller
4 hours ago
Hi Dave, I work at ABC7. This is incredible video and a great example of the dedication to safety by our local fire departments. Would we be able to air this video on all our ABC7 News platforms and partners with a courtesy to LAFD? Are you able to provide any additional details as to when and where this rescue flight took place during the Woolsey Fire?
Not a minute too soon. And what gave you your first clue……Looney Lib.
I say the commie environmentalists need to IMMEDIATELY throw all their earthly possessions including clothing and tooth brushes into the ocean and live in pup tents (no restroom facilities) on cold asphalt in a parking lot forever….. eating dry cereal out of the box with their fingers and drinking run off water from the fire hoses.
From August but still an informative article. I could only read a few sentences…was getting too annoyed about something I have no control over.
Gov. Jerry Brown proposes easing logging rules to thin forests
August 31, 2018
—
The proposal — which has the support of the timber industry but is being opposed by more than a dozen environmental groups — would represent one of the largest changes to the state’s timber harvesting rules in the past 45 years.
https://www.santacruzsentinel.com/2018/08/23/gov-jerry-brown-proposes-easing-logging-rules-to-thin-forests/
plus a $300. gift card for each player…supplies…and clothing for their families…
…and a banquet of food.
wow. ❤
tender-hearted X a zillion prayers
team spirit x a zillion cheers
look at their smiling faces 😀
Love in action.
