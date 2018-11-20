The Annual Best Of The Best Treeper Thanksgiving Recipe Thread

Great Preference Given To Dishes Featuring Bacon and Jack, Super Foods!
It’s that time of year again! Pull up a log and sit a spell. We have snacks and drinks, a warm, toasty fire and fine friends gathered round. In two weeks we will celebrate our wonderful American holiday, Thanksgiving. I know that it is a great favorite for almost all of us, and perhaps your family, like mine, has the best feast of the year on that day. Our family has four generations come together, sometimes forty or fifty people. We have been doing this for years, and we never even discuss the menu any more, haven’t for probably twenty years or more. We each bring two or three dishes that we do best, and it is the best meal of the year. We even have the specialties of loved ones long gone, recipes saved and lovingly prepared by granddaughters and even great granddaughters, and a few of the guys too! Although they sure do shirk cleanup!
However, it makes a holiday special, that wonderful combination of old and new. In honor of that, here’s my new find for you guys. I cant wait to try it myself.
From Oasis in a Gastronomic Wasteland Blogspot I bring you Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey.
Brought to you (again) this year by popular demand. Mine.
Here’s my annual recommendation to try spatchcocking your bird this year. This is a technique that allows all the meat to cook uniformly so that the white meat and dark meat are done at the same time. No more dried breast meat, and possibly the most moist bird you will ever taste. It works well with both brined and unbrined poultry. (I brine mine.)
The biggest bonus: COOKING TIME IS CUT NEARLY IN HALF THIS WAY. You can sleep in.
I’m showing the raw bird below to make the point that a sptachcocked bird can be cooked in a variety of ways: on the grill, roasted in the oven, or even deep fried. If you are interested, directions and tips are all over the web.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But can you put it back together again to bring to the table?
My son-in-law, at five, wearing his kindergarten Indian costume to dinner, had a little
meltdown, because the Butterball breast his mom cooked wasn’t a “real turkey”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good question and I left it out because some won’t like the answer. No, you can’t refold the bird and bring it to the table. The reason is that one needs to press down and break the breastbone for the bird to lay flat.
So this method is not for those who want a Norman Rockwell looking bird presented at the table. From my experience, many people are now carving the birds in the kitchen, and assembling the meat on a platter before bringing it to the table.
I left out another GOOD point: this method allows for nearly 100% of the skin to be exposed to the heat, so there’s no soggy skin on the bottom of the bird, and there’s more skin for those who love the brown crispy stuff.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great idea…gives me the ability to toss the bird into the smoker for a while before
I roast it. I’ve been on the traditional roasting for so long I totally forgot about spatchcocking, thanks for the reminder.
As for a Norman Rockwell looking bird if my guests want that they can bloody well eat over at his house.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Smoking and then roasting? That’s an idea I might consider. Be careful though because these spatchcocked birds cook in half the time, so it’s easy to overcook them. One can even bump up the cooking temp to 400 for even faster cooking and still not burn the bird.
Here’s a good link for those who want to learn more. If you don’t like this one, there are thousands of others.
https://www.seriouseats.com/2012/11/how-to-spatchcock-cook-turkey-thanksgiving-fast-easy-way-spatchcocked.html
LikeLike
I’ll be cold smoking, weather should be such that if I put a cold bird in the smoker I’ll get the flavor but not the cooking. If not there’s always Popeyes, a NOLA perennial fav…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cold smoking…of course. I didn’t think of that. I was wondering why one would fully smoke a turkey and then go on to roast it. Thanks for clarifying.
LikeLike
I did a whole turkey once by hot smoking it to finished – tasted more like it had been caught in a forest fire. I think a light smoke works better with a turkey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“tasted more like it had been caught in a forest fire.”
What kind of wood did you use? A mild wood such as apple or cherry (which I primarily use because I smoke a lot of fish) would be better than hickory – which is great for heavier proteins with larger cross-sections such as pork.
LikeLike
A wild-grown hickory, which put me in the position of guessing what the tree had eaten up to that point.
Now that I’ve scaled back on the amount I smoke at one sitting and like a more predictable outcome especially on fish and cheese I just use a Bradley with wood pucks they’ve prepared. More predictable and more versatile. I can’t do half a hog at a time but then I seldom need to. Getting soft in my old age.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW, I use largely maple or apple. I will use mesquite on beef for BBQ and Mex food.
LikeLike
I like smoked turkey. It reminds me of ham, though, so I prefer roasted unsmoked turkey for dinner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Understood, I just wanna try something different this year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do this often with game hens…Really fast!
and just enough leftover for a sandwich the next day.
many years ago, a friend of mine and I cut work one day to see Julia Childs do a demo…and this is what she did w/a chicken.
been doing it every since. great trick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i tried it many years ago but didn’t watch the temp, has to stay below about 75-degrees in the smoker, and got an interesting reaction…the real turkey trots. Discovered that putting a block of ice in the smoker and channeling the dripoff into a pan helped keep the temp down. So far, so good.
LikeLike
Niagara Frontier,
LOVE splatch cocking. I stuff fresh sage, parsley, thyme and dried rosemary (fresh would be awesome) plus salt and pepper and lots of butter under the skin, and rub more butter on the top (butter freak here). All the herbs, skin and leftover meat make a SOUPER turkey soup base to eat and enjoy for a few days and is then so freezer friendly.
LikeLike
I had turkey cooked this way once. Loved it–it was delicious.
LikeLike
Niagara, your spatchcocking post is much better than mine. I swear by this method,I’m a turkey skin freak, and thus gets every inch of the skin perfect. I also like no lifting or turning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. I didn’t see your post, I’ll look for it now.
I tried this method many years ago and haven’t cooked a turkey another way since. I have two Thanksgivings every year (Canadian Thanksgiving in October and American Thanksgiving in November) and I have fans on both sides of the border.
You can let your imagination run wild with flavorings and seasonings. It’s very flexible and is very easy on the cook. The most difficult part is removing the backbone. That’s best accomplished by investing in a very sturdy pair of heavy-duty kitchen shears capable of cutting through bone.
LikeLike
Looks like the bird is doing the “Can Can” 😂
LikeLike
Our son in law uses this method and it works great! Turkey cooks in two hours (14-16 lbs.), is golden brown and delicious. You’ll need a good pair of shears tho to do the splicing, but well worth the expense.
LikeLike
Brine the bird. You’ll never have dry meat again.
LikeLike
That’s how my family does it. It definitely is the best tip. We do it for chicken’s too. On the pan cavered in foil, use a raised grill. Chop up carrot’s, celery and onions. Don’t use for Thanksgiving, but left overs. It’s awesome for soups and casseroles. All that juice from the turkey gets infused. yummy
LikeLike
combination of light salt, ginger,green onion, light on white pepper, little mix green red chili pepper, msg, light amount vegetable oil for frying
pan fry the ginger first to almost done, then onion follow by other seasoning mix well
it’s a sauce on the side originally for some whole Asian yellow chicken recipe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oyster Dressing:
2 bags of Pepperidge Farm stuffing bread cubes prepared per directions on bag in a very large mixing bowl – except add the following before the chicken broth and melted butter:
1 large onion diced
4 or 5 sticks celery diced
Saute onions and celery in butter and pour into the DRY mix
Wash 2 pints of oysters (I usually pour them into a sieve, drain and rinse), then using scissors, cut them into pieces into the dry mix.
Add the liquids and mix well. I also sometimes add some chopped fresh thyme, rosemary, sage if the stuffing mix is not pre-seasoned.
Butter a large baking pan (this makes enough for an additional small pan of dressing to send home with guests) and pour in the mixture. Dot a few cubes of butter in the corners (so you get a nice crunchy portion).
Bake at 375F for about 45 mins to an hour.
You could also sprinkle some bacon on this to make it perfect 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
Spaetzle, must have spaetzle. Great with the bird and gravy, leftovers can be casseroled with other leftovers and bound with cheese…or you can mix the leftover spaetzle (if there is any) with cheese and fry them sorta like left over grits.
Thanksgiving and Christmas, two days to test the limits of your digestive tract.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am going to jump in here and agree to this, bigly as SD says. czar gave me a recipe for cooking spaetzle in broth, which he needs to repeat here. It’s the biggest hit here in some time.
So far I have served it with a beef topping with carrots, onions, and celery, just the noodles as a side (always cooked like czar recommends) and the leftovers made into a mac n cheese type dish, also most excellent and way better than actual mac n cheese, also his tip.
I don’t make the homemade noodles, I found some at Aldi for 1.99 a bag and I have every spare square inch of cabinet space stuffed with them because I figure they were seasonal during October.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup, ain’t they wunnerful? This winter I’m going to try small batches using different grain flours.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If anyone lives in the Lehigh Valley area (Allentown / Bethlehem / Easton) and wants to treat themselves to absolutely incredible fresh smoked whole turkey and/or ham, give Trio’s Country Butcher (no affiliation,yada, yada, yada) a call ASAP to reserve yours.
They are located close to the Lower Macungie Middle School.
You will not regret it!!
CHEERS Everyone!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember having sweet potato cobbler at some gathering when I was a kid and thought it was the best sweet potato dish I ever had. I came across this lady’s recipe last year and tried it and it was excellent! I’m making it again this year.
LikeLiked by 5 people
…and for the last 7 years I’ve used Alton Brown’s brining method from his Good Eats episode, Romancing the Bird, for cooking our turkey and everybody loves it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the one I have been using for some time, although I cooked a turkey a month ago using an apple cider brine and we liked it so much I might use it again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is it the one above with the Tennessee Whiskey? I thought that sounded delicious!
LikeLike
No, I use Alton Brown’s recipe too. I actually have never made the Jack turkey, but someday I will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a reason Alton’s Turkey Brining recipe has well over 4,000 five star reviews! It’s delicious, and the bird stays nice and moist. (BTW, I’m brining a 14 lb. brisket using Alton’s recipe right now….pastrami & corned beef on the menu next weekend, also am dying to try the new slicer).
Bon Appetit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is my favorite Holiday because we are the only country in the world that has it. It is uniquely American- being thankful for our country. It’s amazing how many metamorphoses of Turkey prep that have come from this holiday over the years. I find that fascinating as people share their inventions. Grilled, Roasted, Smoked (my fav) Fried, injections, stuffings and best of all, leftover recipes. I will stick with the basic slice of turkey, mayo, salt, pepper on a hearty white bread. The day after is often just as much fun. (Who ate all the dressing in the middle of the night!)
(I don’t smoke my own Turkey. I call Franks who have been butchers for decades and do the best smoked turkey, ever!)
LikeLiked by 3 people
For those of y’all down this way, these guys make a killer smoked bird.
https://gobblegobble.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canada has Thanksgiving.
LikeLike
Yes, but not on the same day. Our version is uniquely American. From the Turkey to the Pumpkin pie to the history of how it became a holiday. It isn’t simply a harvest festival, because we aren’t just thanking God for the bountiful harvest, but for our country and our freedoms. That is why the story of the Pilgrims is so commonly referenced, and why leftists hate it. The Pilgrims, as imperfect as they were, really did come here in search of religious freedom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Easy as pie? You be the judge. Just before serving this over a slice of pumpkin pie, to a slightly softened pint of vanilla ice cream stir in two tablespoons of Jack Daniels. You can make this ahead and return to freezer. You can also add more Jack but too much and the ice cream will not harden again. Cheers!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why am I just now hearing about this? Better late than never. Having never been a big ice cream fan, I am now motivated! I wonder if I can just get the local Brewsters Ice Cream to stock this for me?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are super van of vanilla ice cream…..try my recipe. I tinkered with it for quite a while, no eggs….I call it the COLD, COLD CLOUD.
http://blondephotos.org/BlondeGator/?page_id=2970
LikeLike
“slightly softened pint of vanilla ice cream”
I soften my ice cream by placing the carton inside a bag, then in the refrigerator. It helps to keep the outside from melting before the core softens up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only liquor I have in this house, Guinan, is a really old bottle of Amaretto. Would it be a good sub. for the Jack?
LikeLike
No.
LikeLike
Ok. TY.
LikeLike
I’ve done similar things and thought the results were wonderful. De gustibus non est disputandum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Salve mi amice. 😉
LikeLike
I had a slight variation on this bacon broccoli salad with sunflower seeds at a reunion this summer and loved it:
https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/228022/bacon-broccoli-salad-with-raisins-and-sunflower-seeds/
LikeLike
One of my DILs makes this and I could eat it until there is no more left, although I do scat out the raisons because of the carbs and sugars. If I were to make it for myself, I would leave out all the sugar and raisons. Good stuff either way.
LikeLike
Bojangles seasoned fried turkeys are back while supplies last. Why fry when you can buy? A B C Delicious.
LikeLike
This is Thanksgiving Eve Dish In Our House
Aunt Nell’s Beans By The Fire
1/2 pound hamburger
1/2 cup chopped onions
cook together
Mix
3/4 cup brown sugar
1T prepared mustard
1/2 cup catsup
4 cans of any kind of beans you like
1t salt
2t vinegar
Let the kids mix it all up and put in glass pan
cook in oven on 350 for about 1.5 hrs or longer..
make sweat corn bread muffins and set by the fire, looking at photo’s of what everyone wants for Christmas
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am in Summersville, WV tonight, on my way to Concord, NC; so I will not be able to post the recipe I mentioned about 7-10 days ago on the Open Thread for the mile-high cappuccino mousse pie that uses 2 quarts of heavy cream in a 10 inch pie plate.
I will try and get it up over here next week Tuesday or Wednesday. I will post a comment with a link over on the Open Thread after I get that done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Recipe below and on Open Thread today (17 NOV 2018)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/08/the-annual-best-of-the-best-treeper-thanksgiving-recipe-thread-4/comment-page-2/#comment-6344283
LikeLike
Candied Walnuts
(the men love these, at least 4 generations, or more, Mom’s side)
You’ll need a candy thermometer (unless you know how to do that the old fashioned way- make sure thermometer is NOT touching the bottom of the pan)
[ NOTE* Candy making is DANGEROUS! ABSOLUTELY NO CHILDREN OR PETS IN THE KITCHEN! Back burners only. Pot handles turned to the back of the stove. Sorry, it’s the mother hen in me.]
Ingredients: 2 C walnut halves and pieces (heat in the oven until crisp & snappy (not chewy or soft)
1 C water, 1 C sugar, ½ t salt, 1-3 t cinnamon, 1t vanilla extract (or whole bean)
In a 4 qt sauce pan:
1C water
1 C sugar
½ t salt (use high quality salt ALWAYS! It makes ALL the difference. Hawaiian sea salt is my favorite)
1-3 t cinnamon depending on how spicy you like it. Start with 2
Stir just ‘til dissolved on medium high heat
Don’t stir and stay near the stove as it comes to 237 degrees F (soft ball)
Remove from heat
Add vanilla
Pour warm walnuts into syrup and stir with a wooden spoon
As it gets stiff, turn out onto waxed paper. Separate with 2 forks as they cool
It is not recommended to double the batch, but you can make successive batches without washing the sauce pan in between.
Enjoy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Compared to everyone else’s, this is so unexciting I’m kind of embarrassed to post it. But the older I get, all I really want to eat is the plain old Texas-Southern cooking I grew up on in the Depression/WW2 years: grits, collard & turnip greens, blackeyed peas, cornbread dressing
The dressing (we used to call it stuffing because we stuffed the bird, but mainly because that was never enough for my big family I’ve for years baked it separately) is hands-down my favorite part of the meal. And it has to be my mother & grandmother’s basic cornbread/onion/celery/sage, moistened with turkey drippings if possible, else with butter and broth.
……………………………………….
• 6 cups crumbled cornbread
• 3 cups soft bread crumbs
• 4 oz (1/2 stick) butter (I use only unsalted for cooking)
• 2 cups onion, chopped
• 2 cups finely chopped celery
• 3 to 4 cups chicken broth
• 2 cups chicken, diced, optional [See Note 2]
• Good fragrant rubbed sage to taste. I use 1 ½- 2 Tbsps. [See Note 3]
• S&P to taste (won’t need much salt, but plenty of fresh-ground black pepper)
• (Opt.: 2 eggs, lightly beaten. Much debate here, but I think it gives better texture & cohesion.)
*Heat oven to 350-375 F. Butter a 9×13″ baking pan/dish.
*In a large mixing bowl, combine the crumbled breads.
*In a deep skillet over medium heat, saute the onion and celery in the butter until tender. Don’t brown.
*Combine the sautéed vegetables and butter with the bread mixture. Stir in chicken broth. (My rule of thumb is to add enough so that when you loosely clasp a fistful, it doesn’t crumble or fall apart when you unclasp your hand.) Stir in the chicken or turkey meat and the seasonings. Before adding the eggs, taste and adjust seasonings. Add eggs and combine well.
* Spread evenly in the prepared baker. Cover tightly with foil and bake for 25 minutes. Uncover and cook for about 20 minutes longer till lightly browned.
NOTES:
1) Any simple NON-SWEET cornbread recipe. Just use the best, freshest corn meal possible. Make a day ahead and break it up coarsely so it will dry out a bit and absorb the seasonings better. I break it up on a big baking sheet and dry in my convection oven on 150 degrees for 30-45 minutes. (The day before the meal I mix the breads, sage, and sauteed aromatics together and store in a big bag in the fridge so the flavors will meld.)
2) You can always, this time of year, find (at Walmart, at least) meaty fresh turkey necks. Neck meat is moist & delicious. A day or two before T’giving I simmer them (you’ll need a big braising pan – they’re BIG) in lightly-salted water with chopped onion, carrot, celery leaves, peppercorns – however you make your chicken stock, till the meat is falling off the bones. Cool and pull meat off, refrigerate till needed to shred or chop and add to the dressing. Strain and refrigerate the broth for the dressing & gravy.
[Speaking of gravy: did you see that (People Mag., think it was) poll a few years ago, asking what everyone’s favorite item on the T’giving menu is? It was no contest: GRAVY got 72% first-place votes; more than all the other choices combined!]
If you’re lucky you’ll have wonderful rich turkey drippings, but so many people are smoking & deep-frying their turkeys, so many turkeys just don’t yield much drippings, that most of us have to do with packaged or homemade broth.
And the pitiful little bag of giblets stuffed in the turkey isn’t enough to do squat. If you want giblet gravy, get a pkg. of chicken hearts &/or gizzards (Walmart has them), simmer till tender (which takes FOREVER) as you did the turkey necks, chop or process coarsely, reserve along with the broth. Hard-cook 2-3 eggs to slice as garnish for the finished gravy.
3) If you like (I don’t; I love the flavor of unadulterated sage), you can use poultry seasoning or a mix of sage/thyme/marjoram/rosemary…)
…………
Makes dressing and gravy so good & protein-y you don’t really have to cook a turkey; all you need is a big bowl of homemade whole-berry cranberry sauce made w/a big spoonful of OJ concentrate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
HMHardcastle! This is exactly the same cornbread dressing my mother made. Only, used the drippings from the turkey, no eggs, and today we add hot, roasted, chopped green chilies to taste! Yum, yum. yum! Best cornbread dressing ever! Simple and delicious!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I order Big Jim frozen roasted green chile from NM Connection every year and have been so tempted for years to add some to the dressing – but pulled back at the last minute. Maybe this is the year I do it. Green chile never hurt anything.
Have you ever tried it w/the eggs? I finally tried it one year and it was awfully good. I go back & forth
LikeLiked by 2 people
HMHardcastle, New Mexico chili is the best ever. You will not be disappointed. Our family just doesn’t think its ‘dressing’ unless it has green chili! Alas, I have never tried it with eggs. On occasion, years ago, Mother would add diced hard-boiled eggs to the dressing, if she had too many eggs on hand, after making ‘deviled’-eggs. (NOTE: She didn’t make ‘deviled’ eggs with deviled ham. She had her own recipe(s) for the yolks!) They were yummy, also! Simple and tasty.
You know the most delicious dishes are those with the fewest, but purest, ingredients
LikeLike
That does it. I am adding green chile to the dressing this year. How much would you add to a recipe the size of mine?
LikeLike
HMHardcastle, if you are still not sure if you want to add green chili to ALL of your dressing, just set aside enough dressing to fill a small casserole dish and add the green chili, (to your taste) and bake separately. As to how much chili to add, for me it depends on how hot the chili is, and exactly how much ‘chili flavor’ you want, or like. And, my family likes a lot of chili. I use frozen chili, thawed, so there is always some ‘juice’/liquid that gets added in. For me, it is just add and taste, add and taste until I am satisfied with the flavor.
Hope this helps! You will love it, guaranteed!
LikeLike
Love love love this recipe for dressing. It’s very similar to my grandma’s, so I make it every year with lots of poultry seasoning (which I use year-round) and eggs. My twist is a peeled Granny Smith apple that I cook with the onions/celery. I also toss a chunk of apple into my broth.
LikeLike
You chop the apple to cook w/the aromatics and grate the apple into the broth?
LikeLike
Yes chop apple and cook with onion/celery. I make my broth with turkey giblets and chicken bones, I toss in large chunks of carrot/celery/onion/apple. I leave the skin on the onions for color. I strain the broth and use in the dressing and for the gravy.
LikeLike
Ah. Thanks. I will try that. Amazing how useful a granny (or other relatively flavorless) apple can be. I grate one or more into most of my low-pectin fruit jams to help them jell w/o affecting the flavor, save the peel to put in a bag and simmer with the jam; small-dice an apple in tuna salad, grate one into winter squash soup…..
LikeLike
I just love a tart crisp apple!. Never thought of using apples for making jams. I forgot that they are high pectin fruit.
LikeLike
(The grits/greens/blackeyes I mentioned is what we eat for good luck on New Year’s Day, not T’giving. Thought I should clear that up.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blackeyes and greens an absolute must for New Year’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Grandma’s, too!! 😀
LikeLike
A random aside — oregano is Origanum vulgare; marjoram is Origanum majorana — they are very, very close to being the same plant and you can do substitutions between them when cooking. By contrast, they are both members of the mint family and it is unlikely you’d want to swap either for Mentha spicata (spearmint) — that’s an example of “not so very close to the same plant.”
LikeLike
PEAR, SAGE AND SAUSAGE STUFFING
A hearty, chewy, moist but also a little crispy, sweet and flavorful Pear, Sage and Sausage
Stuffing/dressing, PERFECT for Thanksgiving, Christmas or any roast dinner!
BREAD CUBES
14 oz bread loaf cubed, which yields 10 oz of toasted bread cubes
Drizzle of oil
1 tsp salt
STUFFING
1 lb good quality fennel pork sausages casings removed
A handful of roughly chopped parsley
20 sage leaves chopped
1 medium sweet onion sliced
5 bartlett pears cut into cubes (about 1.5 cm)
2 leeks (not the dark green leaves) sliced, washed and drained
5 garlic cloves minced
3/4 cup good quality chicken stock you may need more depending on how much your bread would require in order to soften
Ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
TOASTING BREAD
Cut the 14 oz bread loaf (French or Italian bread) into big cubes (about 1.5 inch each). Place these cubes on a baking tray and drizzle them with some oil and salt and bake in the oven until they are dry and turn light golden – time depends on the loaf of bread, mine took about 15 minutes. Set aside to cool.
STUFFING
Preheat oven to 300°F.
Saute the onions and garlic with 2 tablespoons of butter or oil in a large pan. When the onion turns translucent, add the pork sausage meat and break it into chunky pieces. Saute and mix for a few seconds and then add the sage and leeks. Cook until the leeks soften.
Add the pears, salt and black pepper to taste and mix well. Remove from the heat, as you don’t want the pears to soften too much.
Add the bread cubes and parsley, and toss to combine with the rest of the stuffing. Pour the chicken stock over the bread until most of the bread cubes have softened (but not soggy).
Butter a baking dish, and transfer the stuffing mix to the dish. Bake for about 40 minutes. First 20 minutes covered with foil, last 20 minutes uncovered.
Serve with Roast Turkey or Chicken and with some extra parsley and sage sprinkled on top.
Recipe from The Flavor Bender
LikeLiked by 1 person
Long time lurker adding my two cents. Roast my turkey breast side down and stuffed with onion, celery, apple chunks and orange quarters, slather it well with unsalted butter inside and out and cover with foil. Turns out moist and yummy.
My sweet potato casserole secret is to substitute the vanilla extract with spiced rum (Cap’n Meyers). I discovered this trick by happy accident.
Favorite meal after Thanksgiving… Turkey sammich on white bread with mayo, black pepper and canned whole berry cranberry sauce. A scoop of leftover dressing makes it even better.
Best recipe for leftover turkey (make it with chicken all the time as it is a family favorite and just too easy):
Chicken and Dumpling Casserole
3-4 cups of leftover turkey / chicken
4T Butter
1 cup of milk
1 cup flour
1 1/4 tsp baking powder and salt
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can chicken/turkey broth
Preheat oven to 400. Put butter in 9×13 baking dish and stick in the oven while it preheats. Chop chicken / turkey into bite sized chunks. Make batter by mixing milk, flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Take hot pan with melted butter out of the oven swirl the butter. Add chopped chicken/turkey. Pour batter over chicken. Don’t stir. Mix soup and broth in same bowl used for batter, pour over top of batter. Don’t stir. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes until golden brown and bubbly.
Here’s the link http://www.cveronicascornucopia.com/2014/03/27/chicken-and-dumpling-casserole/
I serve this with peas and cranberry sauce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cranberry Sauce With Ruby Port and Figs
1 2/3 Cups Ruby Port
1/4 Cup Balsamic Vinegar
1/4 Cup Brown Sugar
8 Dried Black Mission Figs, stemmed and chopped
1 6″ long Sprig of Fresh Rosemary
1/4 tsp. Ground Black Pepper
1 12 ounce Bag of Fresh Cranberries
3/4 Cup Sugar
Combine the first 6 ingredients in a saucepan and heat to a simmer. After the sugar dissolves, continue simmering for 10 minutes, discard the Rosemary. Add Cranberries and sugar and continue cooking until the berries burst, and the liquid is slightly reduced., about 6 minutes. Cool and transfer to a covered bowl and refrigerate. This can be made a week ahead if needed.
LikeLike
Easy biscuits
2 cups of self rising flour
1 cup of heavy whipping cream
I throw these items into a stand mixer with a dough blade. I add a little water or more whipping cream until the dry stuff pulls off the bottom. Bake at 450 for 10 to 12 minutes.
Here’s the video that started me making biscuits this way.
God Bless and Happy Thanksgiving Treeps
LikeLiked by 3 people
I watched that guy on Food Wishes make Pig in a Pumpkin. Just search using that name. He said to use a basketball sized pie/sugar pumpkin, but I could only find one much smaller so I just bought a tenderloin and cut it into about 2 inch chunks. But when it came time to put the meat and the seasonings he recommends into the pumpkin all I could think was maple syrup and pecans along with the hard apple cider – and that is what I did. It was so good, even the pumpkin itself, no one could believe it – I have made up some pretty challenging (for the eaters) recipes so they were relieved, God bless their loyal little hearts. When I tasted it I thought it just called out for ginger.
I have decided that a pie pumpkin is really a organic slow cooker and I want to make something wonderful in it for Thanksgiving. I could put teriyaki pork, but I would rather have a dessert or vegetable dish. But what? Does anyone have an idea?
LikeLike
a mix of taters, turnips, carrots, lots of onions, celery, apples and a rutabaga comes to mind. I’d season with plenty of S&P, poultry seasoning, ginger, butter and maybe a teeny pinch of cinnamon or some curry powder. Let me know if you try it and how it comes out. I once made a grain free “dressing” where I roasted all the cubed winter root veggies I could think of and tossed them in butter and poultry seasoning with a little stock tasted pretty darned good for bread free dressing.
LikeLike
.Grapefruit Baked Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients:
2 (1-pound, 2-ounce) cans sweet potatoes, drained
1 small, thin-skinned, unpeeled seedless grapefruit
1/4 cup butter
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/4 tsp salt
Dash cinnamon
Dash ginger
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
2. Slice sweet potatoes into a 9″ X 9″ X 2″ baking dish.
3. Cut grapefruit into chunks.
4. Working in two batches, place half of grapefruit and half of remaining ingredients into a food processor. Process until smooth.
5. Combine the two batches and spoon over baked potatoes.
6. Bake for 30 minutes.
Servings: 6 to 8
Recipe from FAMOUS florida! Delicious Grapefruit Recipes by Patricia Mack
LikeLike
Awesome sounding recipe for brussel sprouts. This is from a very new AIP friendly website. The turkey, corn muffins and pumpkin desert recipes also sound awesome. Enjoy.
https://myhealthyharvest.com/2018/11/13/brussel-sprouts-with-bacon-and-pomegranate/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish I could show you all the pics of this dish. It’s mouthwateringly enticing.
BTW, is mouthwateringly a word? LOL
LikeLike
Thanks, P. Jane. I love brussels sprouts.
LikeLike
MILE HlGH CAPPUCCINO MOUSSE PIE
(Recipe by Ballistari Bakery, located on Niagara Street in Buffalo, NY)
from class at Kitchen Stuff Unlimited in West Seneca NY on 9/28/1998
Serves 14-16
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Crust
One 10 inch pie plate
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
6 tbsps. unsalted butter
1 tsp. vegetable oil
3/4 cup sugar
In a small bowl combine ingredients
Press into pie plate (not too hard, otherwise it may stick)
Bake for 15 minutes and set aside to cool.
Filling
16 oz. good semi-sweet chocolate. (Block or choc, chips)
(Set aside one oz. for shaving onto top as garnish)
6 eggs (Separated)
2 quarts heavy cream
5 tbsps. powdered cappuccino mix (any flavor – amount to taste)
1. Beat one quart of heavy cream and refrigerate.
2. Separate eggs into two bowls
3. Melt chocolate.
4. While chocolate is melting, beat egg whites until very stiff
(prefer copper bowl – chill bowl and beaters)
5. Temper egg yolks by adding a bit of melted chocolate
to the yolks so they don’t scramble and add yolk mixture to
remaining chocolate
6. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold egg whites into mixture.
7. Gradually fold beaten cream into mixture.
8. Place into cooled pie shell and chill for one hour
9. Beat remaining cream, slowly adding the Cappuccino powder a little at a time.
10. Top pie with shaved chocolate and chill till ready to serve.
(Best when made the night before serving)
Yes, this really uses 2 full quarts of heavy cream. that is why it serves 14-16!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haven’t made this yet, will do so after the T-Day pumpkin pies are gone. Besides, how could you go wrong with cheesecake? Anyway, you can buy those speculoos at Aldi (Spekulatius spice cookies- holiday season only) right now and probably Trader Joes (created by one of the Aldi founders). These cookies are great – just bought an extra bag to make this recipe! Hope my formatting of the recipe holds – this is how I save them in a Word doc.
Mini Pumpkin Spice Latte Cheesecakes (Kraft)
Prep: 30 min | Bake: 26-30 mins | Total time: 4 Hrs | Makes 24
• 24 European-style cookies for coffee (speculoos cookies), finely crushed (about 1-3/4 cups)
• 1 cup sugar, divided
• 3 pkg. (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened
• 3/4 cup canned pumpkin
• 2-1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, divided
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 3 eggs
• 1 Tbsp. Instant Coffee
• 1 cup whipping cream
1. Heat oven to 325°F.
2. Combine cookie crumbs and 2 Tbsp. sugar; press onto bottoms of 24 paper-lined muffin cups, adding about 1 Tbsp. crumb mixture to each cup.
3. Beat cream cheese and 3/4 cup of the remaining sugar in large bowl with mixer until blended. Add pumpkin, 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice and vanilla; mix well. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing on low speed after each just until blended. Stir in coffee granules until completely dissolved. Spoon over crusts.
4. Bake 26 to 30 min. or until centers are almost set. Cool completely. Refrigerate 2 hours.
5. Beat whipping cream with remaining 2 Tbsp. sugar in clean bowl with mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form. Spoon into pastry bag; use to pipe whipped cream over cheesecakes. Sprinkle with remaining pumpkin pie spice.
LikeLike
I drink instant coffee here and think the coffee granules will dissolve better if you crush them into powder form after measuring it out.
LikeLike
RENE’s COLE SLAW
from a Paula Deen cookbook
DRESSING: Combine these ingredients in a small glass bowl, adding salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate while preparing the vegetables. Just before serving, pour the dressing over the salad ingredients and toss well.
… 1/2 cup mayonnaise (I recommend Hellman’s)
… 1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
… 1 tablespoon yellow hotdog mustard
… 1-1/2 to 2 tablespoons honey
SALAD: Place these ingredients in bowl large enough for mixing/tossing:
… 5 cups shredded cabbage
… 1-1/2 cups dried cranberries
… 1/2 cup slivered almonds (toasted if desired)
… 1/2 diced celery (I prefer sliced wafer thin)
… 1/2 cup chopped scallions, white and green parts
… 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
=============================
Note 1: This is a must-have for our Thanksgiving turkey dinners, and also my MOST-asked-for summer BBQ side dish. Nutritional information can be found at: http://recipeofhealth.com/recipe/paula-deens-renes-coleslaw-107332rb
Note 2: I don’t mind shredding 5 cups of cabbage by hand. When doubling or tripling this recipe, however, I often use store-bought pre-shredded cabbage — just not the angel hair cut because it goes limp very quickly after the dressing is added.
LikeLike
The best way to keep a turkey moist is lots of white Zinfandel. If not for basting then for drinking and keeping a good attitude when things go wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ive got a recipe using a whole bottle of champagne! Like beer can chicken on steroids.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heres a recipe for pumpkin pie dip. For kids or for those who want a smidge of pumpkin without a whole piece of pie. Then again, if you love pumpkin its another way to enjoy it.
Try with apples, pears, graham crackers, pound cake, cinnamon tricuits, carrots, or ginger snaps as listed.
Total Time
Prep/Total Time: 10 min.
Makes
4 cups
Ingredients
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 cup canned pumpkin
1/2 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
Gingersnap cookies
Directions
Beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Beat in pumpkin, sour cream and spices until blended. Transfer to a bowl; serve with gingersnaps. Refrigerate leftovers.
Nutrition Facts2 tablespoons: 65 calories, 3g fat (2g saturated fat), 8mg cholesterol, 24mg sodium, 9g carbohydrate (8g sugars, 0 fiber), 1g protein.
LikeLike
Sour Cream Raisin Pie with Brown Sugar Meringue
9″ baked pie shell
1&1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1& 1/2 cups sour cream
3 egg yolks, slightly beaten
1 & 1/2 cups raisins
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Brown Sugar Meringue
3 egg whites
1/4 tsp cream of tartar
6 tablespoons brown sugar (packed)
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
Bake pie shell. Heat oven to 400 deg. Blend cornstarch, sugar, salt and nutmeg in saucepan. Blend in sour cream. Stir in egg yolks, raisins and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir one minute. Immediately pour into baked pie shell
Meringue
Beat egg whites and cream of tartar until foamy. Beat in sugar one tablespoon at a time; continue beating until stiff and glossy, do not underbeat. Beat in vanilla.
Heap meringue onto hot pie filling; spread evenly over filling, carefully sealing meringue to edge of crust to prevent shrinking or weeping. Bake about 10 minutes or until light brown. Cool away from draft. Refrigerate any uneaten pie
LikeLike
Betty Crocker….sorry, I forgot to site my source
LikeLike
For this vegetarian, it will be Tofurkey Roast. Delicious.
LikeLike
Going back to an ancient volume of The Joy of Cooking, we cook the bird 90% upside-down at medium heat in a roasting pan, which allows the thighs and wings to get heated-up as they need to while collecting the juices in the breasts. Then we use orka silicon gauntlets to flip the bird over, brush with rosemary/sage/garlic/black-pepper/mustard butter, and jam the heat up for a sprint to the finish.
We typically browse our garden to see what might go well in the cavity or in the roaster — typically rosemary and sage, but maybe chives or whatever — it’s the time of year when the garden is shutting down, so it’s whatever doesn’t look too trashed.
LikeLike
Ah, yes, The Joy of Cooking. My first cookbook–and I still have it, held together by a thick rubber band–given to me by my mother, who received it as a wedding present in 1950. I have a newer edition, 1994 I think, but I love the old one. Great drawings, no photos.
LikeLike
I should also note that generic Stove-top stuffing isn’t bad……provided you use chicken stock and wine for most of the liquid, go long on the butter and short on the liquid, and season it as if there was nothing but dried industrial rubbish already there (I like using savory, dill, whatever I put on the turkey, and parsley).
When I’m feeling impish, I like to sneak a little pasilla chili into things. Like mustard, it provides a subtle deep, earthy element that comes across as exotic more than spicy.
LikeLike
Fresh or dried chile? How much? Its easier to get away with curry in my jouse fir the flavor minus the heat, but that sounds tasty with grilled chicken., and easy.
LikeLike
Dried powdered. If you want people to know you used pasilla in a portion, you might use a teaspoon’s worth — if you want people to know you used chipotle, you might use 1/8 teaspoon. Pasilla is quite subtle. And it’s delicious with grilled chicken.
Get a 1 oz packet from the hispanic section of your supermarket, then try it in things like quesadillas or scrambled eggs until you learn how it works.
LikeLike
Easy. Ill put it on my list. I got my husband to appreciate chipotle but he still would never eat a rell eno. His loss!
LikeLike
Good luck, and happy experimenting!!!
Seriously, I love pasilla — and it’s useful in weird places. A little bit can make a shepherd’s pie seem more authentic, despite it being nowhere in the original conception of the dish. It comes across as earthy and rich instead of spicy. It’s great in gravies, sauces, and stews. I hope you have a lot of fun with it.
LikeLike
For homemade mashed, it’s all about having a potato ricer. We got one from Williams-Sonoma and have made our own potatoes since. You peel the potatoes, boil them in lightly salted water until they’re soft, stick ’em in the ricer, and that’s level 1. Level 2 is when you add butter, garlic, and herbs and whip them. Level three is when you form that into patties and fry ’em for breakfast.
If you’re making things with dried spices/herbs/mushrooms/whatever, it is frequently beneficial to add stock or wine to their mise-en-place to revive the dried stuff before you mix it in.
LikeLike
We always brine our turkey and deep fry it .. Perfect every time
LikeLike
I’m in Silicon Valley, and ALL the freakin’ turkeys were pre-brined. I’m not thrilled with this.
For another thing, Butterball turkeys were available at 98 cents/lb, $1.48/lb, and $1.98/lb. The smaller the turkey, the higher the price per pound — many 14-16 lb. turkeys cost more than 19 lb. turkeys.
LikeLike
I have a question, I’ve always stuffed my turkey and baked the remaining stuffing in a separate pan. It is always dry, and not nearly as good as the stuffing from inside the turkey. This year I am charged with cooking for 10 and my son is going to fry a turkey. What do I do? Cover the dressing to bake it, or add a little more broth than I normally would?
LikeLike
I’ve always been too chicken (ahem) to cook stuffing inside the bird. I forgo the advantage of drippings, but can use stock, butter, wine, and various seasonings to more control my output.
If I were in your shoes, I’d do 100% outside the bird — you’ve got 10 people and the bird is only going to hold enough for 3. I’d get, and cube, stale exotic breads native to your location — from challa to ciabatta, multigrain to sourdough [I’m a big fan of no two bites being exactly the same]. If they weren’t dry enough, I’d toast them lightly on cookie sheets in the oven (perhaps when preheating for the bird). I’d use no water — but rather packaged stock, melted butter, and white wine — to rehydrate the dried breads, along with a plethora of garlic and herbs.
I don’t see how frying a bird and internal stuffing would work well AT ALL.
LikeLike
You’re Welcome for this recipe!…Long time follower, first time poster. You will be hearing from me more in the future, consider yourself warned! Stay Safe & Happy Thanksgiving!
Cranberry Crisp (as a dessert or replacement for you cranberry recipe)
(Fruit Mix)
3 cups of peeled & chopped apples
2 cups fresh cranberries
2 tbsp flour
1cup sugar
Mix all above ingredients & spread evenly in a 2 qrt casserole dish.
(Topping)
3 packages of Cinnamon & Spice instant oatmeal
3/4 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 cup melted margarine
Mix topping ingredients together & evenly spoon over the fruit mix.
[Optional: Prior to baking, decorate the top of the dish with any leftover pecan halves & cranberries in a daisy or Christmas holly pattern for presentation]
Bake uncovered @ 350 for 45 mins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Firmly packed brown sugar” used to make me completely lose my s….tuff. You scrape and strain to loosen it up from how it’s packed into its container, then put it in a measuring widget and pack it down, then put it into the recipe and loosen it up again. If you have a kitchen scale (and if you don’t, why don’t you?), one cup of firmly packed brown sugar is 7.5 ounces. No more packing, no more lumps in the recipe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best Pecan Pie (adapted from a cookbook so long ago that I can’t remember which one!)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Ingredients:
2 Pie shells (I use Pillsbury refrigerated ones that you roll out yourself, but you can make your own if you prefer)
1/2 unsalted butter, softened (microwave is great for this, use lower power and up to 30 sec.)
1 c brown sugar (firmly packed)
3 eggs
1 1/2 pecans (use pecan halves, break them in half and then measure quantity)–I sometimes add a few more pecans, the secret of these pies is that they are dense.
1 c. light corn syrup (Karo’s is the brand I use)
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 salt
Roll out pie shells in two pie pans and pre-bake according to package directions.
Cream butter and sugar together.
Beat eggs in one at a time.
Stir in remaining ingredients.
Pour pie mixture into baked shells and bake in moderate oven (375 degrees) for 25-30 min.
LikeLiked by 1 person
wisdom, my pecan pie recipe is very similar, I just add a good stiff shot of bourbon to the egg mixture.
LikeLike
I get the butcher to debone the breasts and thighs. Each breast is then split in half length wise and splayed out flat. Use a butcher’s mallet to get it flat. Fill with your choice of stuffing then roll and tie up with butchers twine. Roast on top of onions, carrots, celery roughly chopped. I add pan juice to my pre-made “intense turkey stock” and you’ve got what you need for gravy. You can do the same for the boned thighs, legs on the side. Cooks much faster and the thighs cook faster than the breast. Allow to rest and cut into roulades. Folks love it.
LikeLike
This recipe highlights something I am very much convinced about — you should never buy salted butter. You can always salt it later, and it costs virtually nothing to do so. But if you buy salted butter, you have no idea what you are going to get.
LikeLike
Sorry, this was supposed to attach to wisdomtravel upthread.
LikeLike
Treepers may enjoy this historical article, when ‘Ragamuffin day” ( more like Halloween) was celebrated on Thanksgivings day. It reminds me of that wonderful Hollywood musical, ‘Meet me in St Louis’. I have to tell you, Chinese students still think that is America.
https://www.thevintagenews.com/2018/08/23/ragamuffin-day/
(I also must say my Nan verified that dressing like hoboes and throwing sacks of flour, plus gathering wood and odds and ends they had bonfires.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
OYSTERS! SHRIMP & BLUE CRAB meat In the dressing! https://i.imgur.com/vezCBhR.jpg
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sweet potatoes with fruit and berries.
Bake sweet potatoes to 3/4 done then peel and cube and place in a baking dish. Add fruit, orange pieces, lemon segments, apple slices, pineapple, what have you, along with dried fruits, cranberries, raisins golden and regular, whatever you like, plus butter, cinnamon, scant clove, nutmeg, brown sugar and salt with finely minced fresh ginger.
Then bake until sweet potatoes are done.
OMG, all those amazing flavors competing for attention having a raucous party in your mouth and taking the 1-dimensional sweetness of sweet potatoes and expanding it, elevating it, glamming it up with diamonds and pearls and rubies and sapphires and jade and turquoise and lapis lazuli like a beautiful whore. I meant to say pharaonic princess just now but that other word came out.
Photos here.
https://thingsimadethenate.blogspot.com/2010/12/sweet-potatoes-with-fruit-and-berries.html
http://s242.photobucket.com/user/bour3/media/Thing%20I%20made%20then%20ate%20III/DSC_6866.jpg.html
LikeLike
Mmmmmmmm….that reminds me of another sloppy recipe that is ridiculously easy. Take a baking dish, put in enough olive oil to wet the bottom, then smear up onto the sides. Throw in minced garlic to taste, then dried herbs — oregano, basil, savory, dill, and parsley are good, but just rock out. Then layer-in about 1-1/2 inch of coarsely chopped tomatoes — Roma if you must, but heirloom if you can. When they’ve reduced in height and gotten browned tips, they’re ready to eat.
LikeLike