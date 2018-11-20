November 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #670

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🦃 . . . 2 . . . 🥔 more days til Day of Thanksgiving 🎃 🥧 🌽 🦃
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “I will give thanks to the LORD because of his righteousness; I will sing the praises of the name of the LORD Most High.” 🌟 — Ps 7:17
-————————————————
🙏 **Pray**
— may the Turkeys feel blessed when President Trump pardon them today
— for President Trump/family’s safe trip to… and a relaxing time at… Mar-A-Lago
— for all Trump/MAGA supporters’ safe traveling or staying at home, during Thanksgiving week
— for those whose loved ones passed away in 2018. Many Treepers shared on TCTH they have lost their spouses, parents😢 and children.
— for those investigating voter frauds
— for Tijuana’s Mexican Nationalists’ safety dealing with these invaders
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for our Military and ICEs –- protection and readiness
— victims and responders of CA fires and hurricanes– that they be taken care of
— for us Treepers— to remain sane, focused, watchful and blessed in the midst of chaos
—————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 “As we gather together with our families on Thanksgiving and give thanks for our many blessings, we are reminded of the national family to which we all belong as citizens of this incredible country.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
(Quote from one year ago, the day of pardoning the turkeys,
“Drumstick” & “Wishbone” 😊)
———————————————————————–
❤️ Note: I also wish all you wonderful Treepers a safe and Blessed Thanksgiving.
Thank you for your encouragements and contributions to this presidential/political Treeper’s Prayer Thread. President Trump and Sundance are in good hands among us Treeper Prayer Warriors. Praise God!
Love you all.
LikeLiked by 22 people
You too!
Precious turkeys!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Grandma and wishes for a wonderful holiday to you and yours !
Praying !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grandma and Treepers may enjoy this historical article, when ‘Ragamuffin day” ( more like Halloween) was celebrated on Thanksgivings day. It reminds me of that wonderful Hollywood musical, ‘Meet me in St Louis’. I have to tell you, Chinese students still think that is America.
https://www.thevintagenews.com/2018/08/23/ragamuffin-day/
(I also must say my Nan verified that dressing like hoboes and throwing sacks of flour, plus gathering wood and odds and ends they had bonfires.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Enjoyable article !
LikeLike
Thank you for remembering those of us who have lost loved ones.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yay! another rally…and before CHRISTmas–what a treat.
Thank you, President Trump for doing all these rallies for us.
You are the best newscaster ever….an honest one, for sure.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Paradise is Trump Country
https://www.latimes.com/projects/la-pol-ca-california-neighborhood-election-results/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Of course, that’s why Brown hated them and their little green lawns.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What’s the saying?
Once is chance.
Twice is coincidence.
Three times is planned.
There’s probably a fourth.
Republican county in a highly liberal state.
County is called Paradise, reference to christianity.
Fire sparks seen before the fire by witnesses occurred with power lines owned by Rockerfellers.
Mostly elderly missing.
Rockerfeller wealth hidden in 300 or more trusts and companies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have never been one to think much about this DEW business but the patterns of these fires is now undeniable.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
FTR, OBL himself said he was surprised there was no response to the treatment of US troops in Mogadishu at the black hawk down incident and said that was a green light to him.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Trump is our woke president. He is telling us secrets held too long in these tweets. Every time he does this there is disclosure not to long afterwards,
What a time to be alive.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 15 people
Excellent!!!!! Of course VSG would do it right. He’s a visionary when it comes to construction and all other things as well. ❤
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why stop.. He obviously has had all the personnel onsite.. It’s the perfect opportunity.. Continue acquiring and putting up razor wire until you get to the Gulf of Mexico..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know it can be done.. I was constructing and salvaging big stuff on the back end of when America was still Great.. (the Reagan years..) Just keep laying pipe (razor wire) until you get there and put in the riser,. Then get on the dredge barge and put one foot in front of the other again, dredging the pipe trench and doing ditch checks all along the way of the pipe we had just laid.. Miles and miles and miles of it.. Pig the line then everybody can go home.. Till the next one..
..And then there was.. “Bullwinkle”..
Saying stuff can’t be done is BS..
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL. I’m in the Marine/Barge industry. Towing this mass under the I-5 Interstate bridge would have reeked havoc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this picture real? The tiny hotel in the bottom left make me think this is probably photoshopped…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can assure you it’s real.. Made in Texas.. Planted in Green Canyon Block 65 offshore Louisiana.. In case you want to go see it..
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a lot of work welding the concertina wire to the steel fence. I’m sure there have been many injuries, hopefully not severe. But it’s worth it just to see the crestfallen faces of the invaders when they walk up to the fence they had just climbed the day before.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like the Caravan will be heading
to the Port of Entry/Sorry – “Do not pass
go. Do not collect $200.00.”/ Trump Monopoly RULES.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So pretty!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweets
LikeLiked by 9 people
I can’t wait to see what the WH looks like this year. My dream is to be able to see it decorated for the holidays before they leave the WH.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Discovery is of the wreck is great and provides some meaqsure of closure for the families of those submariners . As for recovery- who pays ? This would be extremely deep water salvage in treacherous conditions and Glomar Explorer was broken up salvage some time back .
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was the same submarine that USA got involved in the search for it in Nov. 2017.
Here is an article for anyone who wants to refresh their memory.
The article was written on November 18, 2017, three days after it went missing.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/nov/19/missing-argentina-submarine-sent-seven-failed-satellite-calls-search
LikeLiked by 2 people
I find this very odd. What was this thing up to?
LikeLike
I heard it’s too deep to salvage and besides it’s in pieces from the implosion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They found it..
“It was refitted.. Experts say that such upgrades are risky… A small mistake in the process could lead to fatal consequences to the vessel and the crew aboard.”
Precisely..
The Forces of Nature will always exploit any minor discrepancy every time; Creating a cascade of rapidly increasing events that will ultimately culminate into a catastrophic event unless immediate action is taken to halt the chain of events before it overtakes the response curve..
Training is paramount.. Strict protocol has to be followed.. No exceptions..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
LOL! I had not seen this before. D & S are pretty dang clever.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
Love Candace. She’s going to be a major political player for years/decades to come.
Not surprised that she completely disappeared from Scott Adams’ Twitter feed when she disagreed with his “persuasion suggestions” that she stop saying some of the things which have worked very well for her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Frankly I’m waiting for the cage match between Candace and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). My money is on Canace
LikeLiked by 3 people
Candace would of course win.
“It would be like having a battle of wits with an unarmed person”
😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
cage match between Candace and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez heck AOC can’t even name the 3 branches of gov.
Maybe we need to give a civics test to incoming congress people.
But Candace wins hands down!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’d be a great addition to Congress, a super-worthy replacement for most any Rep or Sen. And then a few hundred more like her, then we’d be getting somewhere!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t even consider that a match…one is just plain stupid!
LikeLike
Where is the DOJ in naming Antifa a terrorist organization?
Is this TDS or bad parenting?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love the Patriot Prayer guy and his message.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That “female” needs to be disciplined with a baseball bat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Typical Portland Loony Lefty Losers. Jail is a good place for them.
LikeLike
Notice how democrat-led Portland allows face masks to be worn in public by these antifa scum? Not a heck of lot of difference from old-time southern democrats who allowed hoods to be worn day or night by the KKK. Not to mention violence against black Americans. Cowardice and intimidation are part of the democrat’s DNA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
My all time fave.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wanted to make an automatic donation to TCTH monthly. But I have an aversion to PayPal; They cut off those who don’t want to fund Planned Parenthood.Is there some reason Pay Pal has taken over automatic donations to The Conservative Tree House? Does Pa Pal get a “cut”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, PayPal takes a small cut from every financial transaction they manage, anywhere. That includes when they manage credit card transactions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hate PayPal,but what other choice do you have when a site does not take checks or CC.This PP thing I have never run into that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They manage all transactions on eBay, and a number of other online sites.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Bitcoin is an option?
LikeLike
While I wish Breitbart would stop with the countless articles that basically start with “leftist hollywood or media personality says blah, blah, blah”, John Nolte is a great writer. His latest sums up Fox News of late very well……
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/11/19/did-fox-news-cost-gop-orange-county/
I’m sure it means alot to Fox to show their left wing counterparts how “fair and balanced” they can be. “See, we screwed CA republicans by telling them the House was lost before they were able to vote, do you like us now?!!” Sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nolte is a national treasure.
LikeLike
Best time of day to visit the treehouse. Most of the static on the lines is gone.
The atmosphere over Georgia has been very peaceful since last Friday when Stacy Abrams made her non-conceding concession speech.
Georgia dodged a bullet and I am very grateful that God, in His infinite mercy, has spared my state. May the Lord continue to guide us and guard us. May we fulfill our destiny and be the Godly refuge He intends us to be.
I am also very thankful for Donald John Trump and his beautiful wife, Melania, our POTUS and first lady, and for their courage in bringing God back to the White House and to the nation. God bless and keep our Lions. May they both shine like beacons of truth and justice, and love to the nations in all the earth.
May God richly bless the conservative treehouse, root, leaf and branch. Amen
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful…Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen 👏✝️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Communists Using Racial Agitation And Socialism
G. Edward Griffin explains the communists plan to use racial agitation and socialism for communist revolution to divide America and transform it into a communist country. G Edward Griffin carefully studied Soviet publications about communist strategy for peaceful and violent revolution, as explained in his film “More Deadly Than War: Communist Revolution In America”.
LikeLike
What year was that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This clip was taken from the film “More Deadly Than War: Communist Revolution In America”. The description on the full video below says the year was 1968.
More Deadly Than War: Communist Revolution In America –
“In spite of the widespread belief that Communism is dead, this lecture given in 1968 is far from outdated. Communism has changed its name to Social Democracy but continues to be a dynamic revolutionary force around the world. Drawing upon Marxist revolutionary textbooks, Mr. Griffin shows that there are two kinds of revolution: violent and non-violent. The non-violent stage is accomplished in the name of democracy, and that is where most of the action is happening in America today.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well this what Wikipedia has to say about him and notice nothing about your vid. and his views on the subject.Wikipedia is not to be trusted as the last word,I just found it interesting, they want to paint him a nut case,but do not use his views on communism.
“G. Edward Griffin (born November 7, 1931) is an American author and filmmaker. Griffin’s writings promote a number of false views and conspiracy theories regarding various of his political, defense and health care interests. In his book World Without Cancer, he argues that cancer is a nutritional deficiency that can be cured by consuming amygdalin, a view regarded as quackery by the medical community.[2][3][4] He is the author of The Creature from Jekyll Island (1994), which promotes false theories about the motives behind the creation of the Federal Reserve System.[2][5] He is an HIV/AIDS denialist, supports the 9/11 Truth movement, and supports a specific John F. Kennedy assassination conspiracy theory.[2] He also believes that the biblical Noah’s Ark is located at the Durupınar site in Turkey.[6] “
LikeLike
Yea, sometimes what Wikipedia doesn’t say about an individual can be quite telling.
I first heard about G. Edward Griffin around 2007/2008on the “DailyPaul” website during Ron Paul’s first run as a Republican. Back then there was a lot of good discussions on sound money, the Federal Reserve, communism/socialism, etc.
Griffin is pretty well known in that community. Posts with quotes of and videos about Griffin were pretty common back then.
LikeLike
Interesting that his birthday is the 14th anniversary of Red October.
LikeLike
Frankfort school, Alinsky tactics. Everything old is new again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even in this week of what should be rememberance and gratitude for what we have we’re seeing the ‘ usual players ‘ airing their graces and issuing threats to a much put-upon, vilified and persecuted minority . I’m speaking of American gun owners . We’re the targets of discriminatory actions by banking institutions, social media websites, the AMA, the SPLC, CAIR, multiple anti-gun orgs, PETA, and even outdoor equipment stores ! Even a seated member of the U.S. House of Representatives is now calling for us to have our property forcibly seized by armed agents of the state ! Threatening ” Lawfare ” against the PDJT Administration is ( or was ) an over-the-top tactic promising ill for the nation . But CA Rep Swalwell’s threats of armed force to inflict his pogrom upon a multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multi-gender minority goes beyond the pale of civilized behavior and far exceeds not only our constitution and its proscriptions, but the entire canon of western law .
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m happy Swalwell said what he did – maybe it will wake up some normies. This is really how the left thinks. They want to be rid of every last one of us.
You know what I’m surprised no one has said in response to this? If nukes would stop an armed conflict as Swalwell claims would work domestically, why haven’t we dropped our nukes on Afghanistan or Iraq? Why does our government prefer to have our young people dying for over fifteen years now in a never ending war in the Middle East if they could stop it with weapons they are threatening US citizens with?
LikeLike
G. Edward Griffin interview with Yuri Bezmenov.
“Deception Was My Job” or “Soviet Subversion of the Free World Press” – (1:14:36)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is a transcript of the interview if anyone wants to do a word search on specific terms/topics.
https://www.eurochicago.com/2011/07/interview-with-yuri-bezmenov/
LikeLike
Gestapo Bob Mueller interrogates the Russians he thinks helped Donald Trump steal the Presidency from Hillary Clinton.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And, how do you know that? Were you there? Oh, no. NOT. What is your purpose here except to spread Kremlin lies and disnfo. Whatever Mueller is doing he has charged Russians who are identified who tried to ‘interfere’ in their hack farms. The Russians don’t care either way. The want to seed discord, pro The Lunatic, pro Trump. They don’t care as long as it divides the US.
If Mueller’s Marauders have any dirt on the President, it has not surfaced, In fact even that POS Comey said to Congress there is no investigation into the President, as did DAG Rosenstein, who fired Comey for other ethical lapses. So far NO ONE has said, outside of the MSM speculation mind bubble click bait money making crap, that the President is in collusion with Russia.
So give it a rest. NO ONE is buying what you are selling.
LikeLike
Another damn liberal judge files an injunction against President Trump’s proclamation the deny asylum for illegals who cross the border between ports of entry.
I’ll bet this action will now cause President Trump to close the Mexican border for a good long time.
It has to make him angry. I know I am.
https://q13fox.com/2018/11/19/judge-bars-us-from-enforcing-trump-asylum-ban/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well you what Andrew Jackson said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yay-us!
Release the kraken!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would like him to close the border too, but I don’t know how he will get the DOD to cough up enough troops to close it, and keep them there long enough to keep it closed (until The Wall is built, if and when it ever is). The current so-called Operation Faithful Patriot
clearly should be called Operation Diddly Squat.
LikeLike
You said,”I don’t know how he (Meaning the President) will get the DOD to cough up enough troops to close it, and keep them there long enough to keep it closed’ Cough up enough troops?
Hey Snowflake, there is enough Border control agents and military to form an invasion if they want to. Of course not.
Go cry in your fake safe space. You are a political operative, trying to suck in folks who believe your scaremongering. Rubles? Hope they pay in US dollars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can the Administration just ignore the court order? What happens? They hold the President in contempt? Tell ’em to take a freaking number. And eff off with your San Francisco nonsense. Clean up the poop first. Then maybe we’ll talk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve often wondered the same thing. Does any liberal judge think he can order his police to go into The White House and serve a warrant against President Trump? LOL! They wouldn’t make it past the guards at the gates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’ll bet this action will now cause President Trump to close the Mexican border for a good long time.”
How can that be done?? We can’t obstruct commerce and also there are many ppl here who work in Mexico and cross on a daily basis.
LikeLike
Then maybe the judge should not of filed a nation wide injunction.
The biggest issue is we went through this nonsense with the immigration ban it is the same laws and authority. We have judges blatantly ignoring the separation of powers.
It is eroding the faith in government. Every time the President does anything it is a lawsuit. The Judaical branch is not meant to be 2nd guessing everything the Executive or Legislature does but that is what we have been reduced to. Their needs to be serious Judaical reform.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As the Nov 9 Proclamation states: Just this June, the Supreme Court upheld the President’s broad statutory authority to implement entry restrictions.
LikeLike
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/17pdf/17-965_h315.pdf
LikeLike
Liberalism is a mental condition. Liberal Obama implants on the benches exhibit that mental reaction similar to a knee-jerk. They confuse their black robes with halos.
LikeLike
The President cited the authorizing statutes
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-upholding-rule-law-ensuring-consequences-illegally-cross-border/
Immigration and Nationality Act §§ 212(f) , 215(a)
https://www.uscis.gov/ilink/docView/SLB/HTML/SLB/0-0-0-1/0-0-0-29/0-0-0-2006/0-0-0-2364.html#0-0-0-2809
https://www.uscis.gov/ilink/docView/SLB/HTML/SLB/0-0-0-1/0-0-0-29/0-0-0-4204.html
LikeLike
They aren’t liberal judges. They are Obama appointed judges. And they are rats, the same as the Holder imbeds at the DOJ. Every time I see a bad decision, I google the judges name, and they’re Obama appointees virtually every time. They almost always get overturned, so there are more nuisance than anything else. For all the bad things we think about Mitch McConnell, is slow-walking of Judges during the Obama years is going to be his legacy, and that’s a damn good one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Run it on up the chain. They refused asylum in Mexico, no?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hate to say this, On the Opioid crisis, I had this evening, A truck crash through My neighbors yard into mine. taking out a oak tree in the process.. A Latin American Man & 3 white girls, thankfully they were not hurt.. Just a wake-up call in my front yard.. (During school bus hours) OD’ed & passed out, crashing their truck.. they were all arrested..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Omg, thank God you weren’t hurt. I have been thinking much more about the opioid situation lately and wonder what on earth can be done to stop it
This has now become a fear of mine after seeing these people who nod off while driving in the news daily. If they took out an oak tree it is a miracle you didn’t end up with four dead bodies in your yard. And one has to wonder if those girls were being trafficked. It’s so common with these addicts.
LikeLike
Here’s a video well worth a watch when treepers have time, exposing deep state corruption, naming names (Bushes, Clintons, bombing fbi building in Oklahoma etc) times and places by ex clowns in America agent Robert Cody Snodgres.
A Rabbit hole for those unaware how deeply entrenched the evil is in our own government. It’s long (2 plus hous) and has audio difficulties for just the first couple minutes but eye opening:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mia Love, the GOP representative from Utah whom POTUS famously said gave him no love in the post-election press conference two weeks ago, appears to be headed for defeat:
https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900042859/love-adds-to-lead-over-mcadams-in-latest-utah-county-vote-counts-more-salt-lake-numbers-expected-monday.html
Love took a 1500 vote lead earlier on Monday, as the words in the link indicate. But that lead is gone, and she apparently may concede as early as tomorrow.
Another Won’t Embrace Trump-er is leaving Congress, it looks like.
Happy to see that.
POTUS: “Mia Love gave me no love and she lost. Too bad. Sorry about that Mia.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
This evening as I was checking out at the grocery store, I noticed People Magazine with the Wookie’s snarling face on the cover. Then later this evening, I was shopping at Walmart and noticed a display stand with the Wookie’s snarling face once again; a wookie product line? Seriously?
It’s like a bad dream that I can’t seem to wake up from. I hope every one of the media-rat publications and organizations that continue to promote these two evil clowns goes out of business. For a bit over 8 years, I was assaulted constantly from the magazine racks at the grocery store checkout line with cover after cover of the clown in chief and the wookie. If Publix wants to cover something up, like they do with President Trump, they should, for everyone’s well being, cover up the clown and the wookie. It’s giving me intestinal distress!
LikeLiked by 2 people
YES!!!!!! You said it. I would love to see a nice photo of Melania on the cover or something with President Trump. But Nope.
Its all Zero and the wookie and sometimes they throw in meghan markle. I’m sick of it as well.
This is why I shop at Aldi no magazine racks. Or Trader Joes. So sick of it!!!!
I hope they go under as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful style icon Melania has not been given ONE fashion cover since she’s been FLOTUS. It’s disgraceful. For a woman who spent her career in fashion this slight must be particularly painful. It’s such a cut throat world, to be acknowledged by them for her fashion and beauty would have been a career highlight for her.
It pisses me right off.
LikeLike
I am afraid they plan on running her for office. Maybe with Beto. Idk.
LikeLike
MSM is now going after Ivanka. Some BS about her using her private email. They are trying to compare it to what HRC did.
Trying to turn the tide on Lock her up. These people are insane, sick, twisted…TDS on full display. Get them out of the USA asap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ivanka is merely a personal adviser and not Sec. of State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re trying to knee cap Ivanka at every turn bc they don’t want her to run or office. She’s violated no rules but it does seem to be a mistake on her behalf to give them anything to go after her with. I will accept this is strategy for something else I am not seeing.
LikeLike
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/11/the_cult_city_triumphant.html
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go Tommy Robinson. What an unlikely hero. An ant with a contact lens.
LikeLike