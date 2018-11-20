November 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #670

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

106 Responses to November 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #670

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:20 am

    🦃 . . . 2 . . . 🥔 more days til Day of Thanksgiving 🎃 🥧 🌽 🦃

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 “I will give thanks to the LORD because of his righteousness; I will sing the praises of the name of the LORD Most High.” 🌟 — Ps 7:17
    -————————————————
    🙏 **Pray**
    — may the Turkeys feel blessed when President Trump pardon them today
    — for President Trump/family’s safe trip to… and a relaxing time at… Mar-A-Lago
    — for all Trump/MAGA supporters’ safe traveling or staying at home, during Thanksgiving week
    — for those whose loved ones passed away in 2018. Many Treepers shared on TCTH they have lost their spouses, parents😢 and children.
    — for those investigating voter frauds
    — for Tijuana’s Mexican Nationalists’ safety dealing with these invaders
    — for Guardian Angels along our borders
    — for our Military and ICEs –- protection and readiness
    — victims and responders of CA fires and hurricanes– that they be taken care of
    — for us Treepers— to remain sane, focused, watchful and blessed in the midst of chaos
    —————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 “As we gather together with our families on Thanksgiving and give thanks for our many blessings, we are reminded of the national family to which we all belong as citizens of this incredible country.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
    (Quote from one year ago, the day of pardoning the turkeys,
    “Drumstick” & “Wishbone” 😊)
    ———————————————————————–
    ❤️ Note: I also wish all you wonderful Treepers a safe and Blessed Thanksgiving.
    Thank you for your encouragements and contributions to this presidential/political Treeper’s Prayer Thread. President Trump and Sundance are in good hands among us Treeper Prayer Warriors. Praise God!
    Love you all.

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:20 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 20, 2018 at 12:58 am

      Yay! another rally…and before CHRISTmas–what a treat.

      Thank you, President Trump for doing all these rallies for us.
      You are the best newscaster ever….an honest one, for sure.

    • joeknuckles says:
      November 20, 2018 at 12:25 am

      Of course, that’s why Brown hated them and their little green lawns.

    • Smurfette says:
      November 20, 2018 at 12:40 am

      What’s the saying?

      Once is chance.
      Twice is coincidence.
      Three times is planned.
      There’s probably a fourth.

      Republican county in a highly liberal state.
      County is called Paradise, reference to christianity.
      Fire sparks seen before the fire by witnesses occurred with power lines owned by Rockerfellers.
      Mostly elderly missing.

      Rockerfeller wealth hidden in 300 or more trusts and companies.

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 20, 2018 at 4:17 am

      FTR, OBL himself said he was surprised there was no response to the treatment of US troops in Mogadishu at the black hawk down incident and said that was a green light to him.

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 20, 2018 at 4:18 am

      Trump is our woke president. He is telling us secrets held too long in these tweets. Every time he does this there is disclosure not to long afterwards,

      What a time to be alive.

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • nwtex says:
      November 20, 2018 at 12:38 am

      Excellent!!!!! Of course VSG would do it right. He’s a visionary when it comes to construction and all other things as well. ❤

    • Texian says:
      November 20, 2018 at 1:04 am

      Why stop.. He obviously has had all the personnel onsite.. It’s the perfect opportunity.. Continue acquiring and putting up razor wire until you get to the Gulf of Mexico..

      • Texian says:
        November 20, 2018 at 1:24 am

        I know it can be done.. I was constructing and salvaging big stuff on the back end of when America was still Great.. (the Reagan years..) Just keep laying pipe (razor wire) until you get there and put in the riser,. Then get on the dredge barge and put one foot in front of the other again, dredging the pipe trench and doing ditch checks all along the way of the pipe we had just laid.. Miles and miles and miles of it.. Pig the line then everybody can go home.. Till the next one..

        ..And then there was.. “Bullwinkle”..

        Saying stuff can’t be done is BS..

    • andyocoregon says:
      November 20, 2018 at 1:14 am

      That is a lot of work welding the concertina wire to the steel fence. I’m sure there have been many injuries, hopefully not severe. But it’s worth it just to see the crestfallen faces of the invaders when they walk up to the fence they had just climbed the day before.

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      November 20, 2018 at 2:02 am

      Looks like the Caravan will be heading
      to the Port of Entry/Sorry – “Do not pass
      go. Do not collect $200.00.”/ Trump Monopoly RULES.

    • kea says:
      November 20, 2018 at 2:34 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweets

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 20, 2018 at 4:19 am

      I can’t wait to see what the WH looks like this year. My dream is to be able to see it decorated for the holidays before they leave the WH.

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:27 am

  10. sunnydaze says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

    • Sedanka says:
      November 20, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Love Candace. She’s going to be a major political player for years/decades to come.

      Not surprised that she completely disappeared from Scott Adams’ Twitter feed when she disagreed with his “persuasion suggestions” that she stop saying some of the things which have worked very well for her.

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Where is the DOJ in naming Antifa a terrorist organization?
    Is this TDS or bad parenting?

  12. citizen817 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:32 am

  14. MelH says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:45 am

    I wanted to make an automatic donation to TCTH monthly. But I have an aversion to PayPal; They cut off those who don’t want to fund Planned Parenthood.Is there some reason Pay Pal has taken over automatic donations to The Conservative Tree House? Does Pa Pal get a “cut”?

  15. MAGAbear says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:47 am

    While I wish Breitbart would stop with the countless articles that basically start with “leftist hollywood or media personality says blah, blah, blah”, John Nolte is a great writer. His latest sums up Fox News of late very well……

    https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/11/19/did-fox-news-cost-gop-orange-county/

    I’m sure it means alot to Fox to show their left wing counterparts how “fair and balanced” they can be. “See, we screwed CA republicans by telling them the House was lost before they were able to vote, do you like us now?!!” Sad.

  16. Prettyplease says:
    November 20, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Best time of day to visit the treehouse. Most of the static on the lines is gone.

    The atmosphere over Georgia has been very peaceful since last Friday when Stacy Abrams made her non-conceding concession speech.

    Georgia dodged a bullet and I am very grateful that God, in His infinite mercy, has spared my state. May the Lord continue to guide us and guard us. May we fulfill our destiny and be the Godly refuge He intends us to be.

    I am also very thankful for Donald John Trump and his beautiful wife, Melania, our POTUS and first lady, and for their courage in bringing God back to the White House and to the nation. God bless and keep our Lions. May they both shine like beacons of truth and justice, and love to the nations in all the earth.

    May God richly bless the conservative treehouse, root, leaf and branch. Amen

  17. Stillwater says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Communists Using Racial Agitation And Socialism
    G. Edward Griffin explains the communists plan to use racial agitation and socialism for communist revolution to divide America and transform it into a communist country. G Edward Griffin carefully studied Soviet publications about communist strategy for peaceful and violent revolution, as explained in his film “More Deadly Than War: Communist Revolution In America”.

    • Doppler says:
      November 20, 2018 at 1:27 am

      What year was that?

      • Stillwater says:
        November 20, 2018 at 1:35 am

        This clip was taken from the film “More Deadly Than War: Communist Revolution In America”. The description on the full video below says the year was 1968.

        More Deadly Than War: Communist Revolution In America
        “In spite of the widespread belief that Communism is dead, this lecture given in 1968 is far from outdated. Communism has changed its name to Social Democracy but continues to be a dynamic revolutionary force around the world. Drawing upon Marxist revolutionary textbooks, Mr. Griffin shows that there are two kinds of revolution: violent and non-violent. The non-violent stage is accomplished in the name of democracy, and that is where most of the action is happening in America today.”

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      November 20, 2018 at 2:12 am

      Well this what Wikipedia has to say about him and notice nothing about your vid. and his views on the subject.Wikipedia is not to be trusted as the last word,I just found it interesting, they want to paint him a nut case,but do not use his views on communism.

      “G. Edward Griffin (born November 7, 1931) is an American author and filmmaker. Griffin’s writings promote a number of false views and conspiracy theories regarding various of his political, defense and health care interests. In his book World Without Cancer, he argues that cancer is a nutritional deficiency that can be cured by consuming amygdalin, a view regarded as quackery by the medical community.[2][3][4] He is the author of The Creature from Jekyll Island (1994), which promotes false theories about the motives behind the creation of the Federal Reserve System.[2][5] He is an HIV/AIDS denialist, supports the 9/11 Truth movement, and supports a specific John F. Kennedy assassination conspiracy theory.[2] He also believes that the biblical Noah’s Ark is located at the Durupınar site in Turkey.[6] “

      • Stillwater says:
        November 20, 2018 at 2:24 am

        Yea, sometimes what Wikipedia doesn’t say about an individual can be quite telling.

        I first heard about G. Edward Griffin around 2007/2008on the “DailyPaul” website during Ron Paul’s first run as a Republican. Back then there was a lot of good discussions on sound money, the Federal Reserve, communism/socialism, etc.

        Griffin is pretty well known in that community. Posts with quotes of and videos about Griffin were pretty common back then.

      • cthulhu says:
        November 20, 2018 at 2:41 am

        Interesting that his birthday is the 14th anniversary of Red October.

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 20, 2018 at 4:23 am

      Frankfort school, Alinsky tactics. Everything old is new again.

  18. millwright says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:36 am

    Even in this week of what should be rememberance and gratitude for what we have we’re seeing the ‘ usual players ‘ airing their graces and issuing threats to a much put-upon, vilified and persecuted minority . I’m speaking of American gun owners . We’re the targets of discriminatory actions by banking institutions, social media websites, the AMA, the SPLC, CAIR, multiple anti-gun orgs, PETA, and even outdoor equipment stores ! Even a seated member of the U.S. House of Representatives is now calling for us to have our property forcibly seized by armed agents of the state ! Threatening ” Lawfare ” against the PDJT Administration is ( or was ) an over-the-top tactic promising ill for the nation . But CA Rep Swalwell’s threats of armed force to inflict his pogrom upon a multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multi-gender minority goes beyond the pale of civilized behavior and far exceeds not only our constitution and its proscriptions, but the entire canon of western law .

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 20, 2018 at 4:26 am

      I’m happy Swalwell said what he did – maybe it will wake up some normies. This is really how the left thinks. They want to be rid of every last one of us.

      You know what I’m surprised no one has said in response to this? If nukes would stop an armed conflict as Swalwell claims would work domestically, why haven’t we dropped our nukes on Afghanistan or Iraq? Why does our government prefer to have our young people dying for over fifteen years now in a never ending war in the Middle East if they could stop it with weapons they are threatening US citizens with?

  19. Stillwater says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:48 am

    G. Edward Griffin interview with Yuri Bezmenov.

    “Yuri Bezmenov (a.k.a. “Tomas Schuman”), a Russian born, KGB trained subverter, gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin in 1984, in which he provided a detailed description of the process by which Moscow would take over an enemy nation. The interview (originally aired in 1985) was provided approximately 14 years after Yuri defected to the west, and its value lies in the fact that the interviewee was someone who did ideological subversion for a living, as opposed to being someone who merely studied the subject. In this interview, Bezmenov discusses the Soviet influence on Western media, the KGB’s subversive tactics against western society as a whole, and the four stages of communist takeover of a free nation.

    Bezmenov specifically explains: (1) how active ideological subversion has already de-moralized American society, (2) how Socialism is deliberately destabilizing the American economy and purposefully pushing the U. S. into numerous crises (so that a “Big Brother” government can be put into place in Washington), (3) how most Americans don’t even realize that the nation is under attack, (4) why normal legislative measures won’t by themselves alter the nation’s direction, and (5) what the consequences are for the “useful idiots” once the Marxist takeover is complete.

    Bezmenov also mentions that revolutions throughout history are never the result of a majority movement, but of small, dedicated, and highly-organized groups who seize power, whether for good or bad.”

    “Deception Was My Job” or “Soviet Subversion of the Free World Press” – (1:14:36)

  20. feralcatsblog says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:02 am

    Gestapo Bob Mueller interrogates the Russians he thinks helped Donald Trump steal the Presidency from Hillary Clinton.

    • cripto says:
      November 20, 2018 at 3:00 am

      And, how do you know that? Were you there? Oh, no. NOT. What is your purpose here except to spread Kremlin lies and disnfo. Whatever Mueller is doing he has charged Russians who are identified who tried to ‘interfere’ in their hack farms. The Russians don’t care either way. The want to seed discord, pro The Lunatic, pro Trump. They don’t care as long as it divides the US.

      If Mueller’s Marauders have any dirt on the President, it has not surfaced, In fact even that POS Comey said to Congress there is no investigation into the President, as did DAG Rosenstein, who fired Comey for other ethical lapses. So far NO ONE has said, outside of the MSM speculation mind bubble click bait money making crap, that the President is in collusion with Russia.

      So give it a rest. NO ONE is buying what you are selling.

  21. andyocoregon says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:09 am

    Another damn liberal judge files an injunction against President Trump’s proclamation the deny asylum for illegals who cross the border between ports of entry.

    I’ll bet this action will now cause President Trump to close the Mexican border for a good long time.
    It has to make him angry. I know I am.

    https://q13fox.com/2018/11/19/judge-bars-us-from-enforcing-trump-asylum-ban/

  22. nwtex says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:40 am

  23. crossthread42 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:49 am

    I hate to say this, On the Opioid crisis, I had this evening, A truck crash through My neighbors yard into mine. taking out a oak tree in the process.. A Latin American Man & 3 white girls, thankfully they were not hurt.. Just a wake-up call in my front yard.. (During school bus hours) OD’ed & passed out, crashing their truck.. they were all arrested..

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 20, 2018 at 4:30 am

      Omg, thank God you weren’t hurt. I have been thinking much more about the opioid situation lately and wonder what on earth can be done to stop it

      This has now become a fear of mine after seeing these people who nod off while driving in the news daily. If they took out an oak tree it is a miracle you didn’t end up with four dead bodies in your yard. And one has to wonder if those girls were being trafficked. It’s so common with these addicts.

  24. Rhi says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:57 am

    Here’s a video well worth a watch when treepers have time, exposing deep state corruption, naming names (Bushes, Clintons, bombing fbi building in Oklahoma etc) times and places by ex clowns in America agent Robert Cody Snodgres.

    A Rabbit hole for those unaware how deeply entrenched the evil is in our own government. It’s long (2 plus hous) and has audio difficulties for just the first couple minutes but eye opening:

  25. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 20, 2018 at 3:20 am

    Mia Love, the GOP representative from Utah whom POTUS famously said gave him no love in the post-election press conference two weeks ago, appears to be headed for defeat:

    https://www.deseretnews.com/article/900042859/love-adds-to-lead-over-mcadams-in-latest-utah-county-vote-counts-more-salt-lake-numbers-expected-monday.html

    Love took a 1500 vote lead earlier on Monday, as the words in the link indicate. But that lead is gone, and she apparently may concede as early as tomorrow.

    Another Won’t Embrace Trump-er is leaving Congress, it looks like.

    Happy to see that.

    POTUS: “Mia Love gave me no love and she lost. Too bad. Sorry about that Mia.”

  26. FL_GUY says:
    November 20, 2018 at 3:27 am

    This evening as I was checking out at the grocery store, I noticed People Magazine with the Wookie’s snarling face on the cover. Then later this evening, I was shopping at Walmart and noticed a display stand with the Wookie’s snarling face once again; a wookie product line? Seriously?

    It’s like a bad dream that I can’t seem to wake up from. I hope every one of the media-rat publications and organizations that continue to promote these two evil clowns goes out of business. For a bit over 8 years, I was assaulted constantly from the magazine racks at the grocery store checkout line with cover after cover of the clown in chief and the wookie. If Publix wants to cover something up, like they do with President Trump, they should, for everyone’s well being, cover up the clown and the wookie. It’s giving me intestinal distress!

    • kea says:
      November 20, 2018 at 3:41 am

      YES!!!!!! You said it. I would love to see a nice photo of Melania on the cover or something with President Trump. But Nope.

      Its all Zero and the wookie and sometimes they throw in meghan markle. I’m sick of it as well.

      This is why I shop at Aldi no magazine racks. Or Trader Joes. So sick of it!!!!

      I hope they go under as well.

      • JimmyJack says:
        November 20, 2018 at 4:32 am

        Beautiful style icon Melania has not been given ONE fashion cover since she’s been FLOTUS. It’s disgraceful. For a woman who spent her career in fashion this slight must be particularly painful. It’s such a cut throat world, to be acknowledged by them for her fashion and beauty would have been a career highlight for her.

        It pisses me right off.

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 20, 2018 at 4:34 am

      I am afraid they plan on running her for office. Maybe with Beto. Idk.

  27. kea says:
    November 20, 2018 at 3:45 am

    MSM is now going after Ivanka. Some BS about her using her private email. They are trying to compare it to what HRC did.

    Trying to turn the tide on Lock her up. These people are insane, sick, twisted…TDS on full display. Get them out of the USA asap.

    • Timmy- the-Ute says:
      November 20, 2018 at 4:24 am

      Ivanka is merely a personal adviser and not Sec. of State.

    • JimmyJack says:
      November 20, 2018 at 4:34 am

      They’re trying to knee cap Ivanka at every turn bc they don’t want her to run or office. She’s violated no rules but it does seem to be a mistake on her behalf to give them anything to go after her with. I will accept this is strategy for something else I am not seeing.

  29. Citizen 817 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:16 am

  30. Citizen 817 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 4:24 am

