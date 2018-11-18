This is a repost of an old one I did. I ran across it and still like the message. Like I said, sometimes I just need to hear things a few times to get it. Maybe that’s true for you also.
Sorting through some old papers I had stashed away, today I came upon this story I had printed out from an email I received on October 11, 2004. The original source for the story is the book Keep A Quiet Heart by Elisabeth Elliot, published in 1995. It became attributed to Josh and Karen Zarandona when they passed it on in an email. Supposedly, the original story came to Ms. Elliot from a Brenda Foltz, of Minnesota.
I found the story just as thought provoking as I did in October of 2004. I really wish that I were writing this story as an illustration of a moment and a revelation that changed my life. Unfortunately, having a penchant for truth, I’ll confess that did not happen. I wish it had. Sometimes I need to be reminded – over and over – of the lessons I need to learn in life. I share this with you in that spirit. I suppose most of you may have seen this in the past, but perhaps a few of you, like me, could enjoy it again.
The Ant and the Contact Lens
Brenda was a young woman who was invited to go rock climbing.
Although she was scared to death, she went with her group to a tremendous granite cliff. In spite of her fear, she put on the gear, took hold of the rope, and started up the face of that rock. Well, she got to a ledge where she could take a breather. As she was hanging on there, the safety rope snapped against Brenda’s eye and knocked out her contact lens. Well, here she is on a rock ledge, with hundreds of feet below her and hundreds of feet above her. Of course, she looked and looked and looked, hoping it had landed on the ledge, but it just wasn’t there.
Here she was, far from home, her sight now blurry. She was desperate and began to get upset, so she prayed to the Lord to help her to find it. When she got to the top, a friend examined her eye and her clothing for the lens, but there was no contact lens to be found. She sat down, despondent, with the rest of the party, waiting for the rest of them to make it up the face of the cliff. She looked out across range after range of mountains, thinking of that Bible verse that says, “The eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth.” She thought, “Lord, You can see all these mountains. You know every stone and leaf, and You know exactly where my contact lens is. Please help me.”
Finally, they walked down the trail to the bottom. At the bottom there was a new party of climbers just starting up the face of the cliff. One of them shouted out, “Hey, you guys! Anybody lose a contact lens?” Well, that would be startling enough, but you know why the climber saw it? An ant was moving slowly across the face of the rock, carrying it. Brenda told me that her father is a cartoonist. When she told him the incredible story of the ant, the prayer, and the contact lens, he drew a picture of an ant lugging that contact lens with the words, “Lord, I don’t know why You want me to carry this thing. I can’t eat it, and it’s awfully heavy. But if this is what You want me to do, I’ll carry it for You.”
At the risk of being accused of being fatalistic, I think it would probably do some of us good to occasionally say, “God, I don’t know why you me to carry this load. I can see no good in it and it’s awfully heavy. But, if you want me to carry it, I will.” God doesn’t call the qualified, He qualifies the called.
True. I have had a project like that this fall.
I am eager to see what the purpose has been!
Humbling 🐜
To say the least…
TY Menagerie
I’d like to see our talented host or one of the contributors do an article on morality, the founders and why it is so critical to our country’s survival. Thanks M.
Wallbuilders has some good programs and solid information! https://wallbuilderslive.com/podcast.asp
Oh Ann, I love Wallbuilders. I purchased their Founder’s Bible, and it is wonderful.
It is a good story reflect in all the chaos and evil. Our preacher just reminded us of this, It is up to me, I know, to trust God – not question him. I pray I am doing what I should, even though I may not see why.
Some bear a load of seeking the truth and telling it, even when it is so ugly others do not want to hear. I thank him for those among us willing to carry that load.
No, they do not want to hear, and many do not want to pray about the problem and for the country either. That stunned me. I have prayer partners that will pray with me about most anything, but when I say about the dire need of prayer for the country, they are not interested. God is winnowing and working with those who will present themselves to Him for the job.
Not to be argumentative, (and all imho, of course), but for the the ant (or any of us) to make the comments (and/or “think”) along the lines of “I don’t know why, God, you are having me………” blah, blah, blah……..IS a form of ‘questioning’ the LORD. And I do not think this is a bad thing.
Godly people can obey while still thinking, (“questioning”), the motivation(s) of God. In fact, there are passages in the Bible whereby people questioned a command/action of the LORD and the LORD had a change of heart in what He made happen.
Do not mistake this for my suggesting, in the least, that we that we are on par with God, because we are not. But this does not me that we cannot HUMBLY question things He calls on us to do.
Just an observation.
TY Menagerie. Very interesting food for thought, but sometimes God does call the qualified..
My friend just sent this in an email, just two or three days ago.
When God Sends You Help, Don’t Ask Questions ….
She hurried to the pharmacy to get medication, got back to her car and found that she had locked her keys inside. The woman found an old rusty coat hanger left on the ground. She looked at it and said, “I don’t know how to use this.” She bowed her head and asked God to send her some help.
Within 5 minutes a beat-up old motorcycle pulled up, driven by a bearded man who was wearing an old biker skull rag. He got off of his cycle and asked if he could help.
She said: “Yes, my daughter is sick. I’ve locked my keys in my car. I must get home. Please, can you use this hanger to unlock my car?”
He said, “Sure.” He walked over to the car, and in less than a minute, the car door was open. She hugged the man and through tears, softly said : “Thank you, God, for sending me such a very nice man.”
The man heard her little prayer and replied, “lady, I am not a nice man. I just got out of prison yesterday; I was in prison for car theft.”
The woman hugged the man again, sobbing, “Oh, thank you, God! You even sent me a professional.”
That’s cute – and a great addition to Menagerie’s story. I actually was lucky enough to have an ex-con around to pick my lock one time when I locked my keys in, LOL!
I don’t know if it is a true story or not.. but.. ya never know..
It was late at night and we had just returned home from a long, cold rainy day at high school band competition. After unloading the bus, stashing the equipment in the school band room and gathering up belongings, we walked to my car in the drizzling rain only to find my keys locked inside. God sent me the police officer who was on patrol to oversee the kids all had someone pick them up when he saw us just standing there with no rusty clothes hanger to find. I did not hug the police officer but I wanted to. Instead I followed him to the DD just down the street and bought him a cup of hot coffee. Wet clothes be danged, they could wait.
Amwick,
That is so nice…….gave me a nice laugh from my spirit
And remember:
“Be pleasant and kind to rverykne you meet”
“You never know if you are in the presence of angel”
Have a blessed Sunday……
Sorry for the typos…..my phone is fighting with me today
“Be pleasant and kind to everyone you meet”
“You will never know when you are in the presence of angels”
It is those pesky electronic devices. Folk have either sent typos or they will in the future. The quick late night Email response to a recent professional acquaintance from a different culture “Hello blank” and after hitting send, I realize I just dropped the “o” off. Still Gunny, your intent comes through. In all, it seems many a inspiring thought was delivered today.
“That is so nice…….gave me a nice laugh from my spirit”
Gunny, I’ve no idea what may be troubling you, but have noticed you getting some guff on the boards lately. Been there. Don’t let the bastids getcha down! 🙂
Peoria,
Yeah, thank you……yea the trouble is…..the Trolls…..
This site is populated by so many wonderful, intelligent and faithful people.
It is so enjoyable to have some nice “repartee” between posters.
But at times you have individuals who insult posters, use snark, and use personal attacks to belittle people……unnecessary…..
We have both been here long enough to know where I am coming from….
Ha….Trolls…..sometimes I feel like John Travolta in the film: “Michael”
I see a troll…..and …….
“Battle”…..
Thanks and take care..
Couldn’t agree more. My next 2 weeks are gonna be H-E-double-toothpicks at work, so probably won’t sign in much to see something/say something. Hopefully Treeps will have your six.
Sometimes God gives us exactly what need to learn a lesson or grow. We often fight it or fail to recognize it, but I try to get a handle and smile and ask “Ok Lord, what is it you are trying to teach me?” That’s my perspective anyway.
Gunny, you are one of the most insightful and spiritual minds on this blog. I won’t offer you advice, you don’t need any. You do have my support and prayers. “This too shall pass” 😘💕
BINGO, Gunny: “Let’s ROLL.”
I see a troll…..and …….
“Battle”…..
this is such a sweet and pleasant site to visit
besides the unique analysis, which seems very good
but this is almost an oasis from the cawing crows outside in lousy modern America
thank you to all the nice people involved
Amen!
9 Eye- I like your post, but please don’t ever say anything bad about Crows (some of God’s most wonderful creatures), or compare them to the hyenas or jackals that are lurking about.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Very true Seneca. I have family of crows (not a murder) who visit my front pasture daily and nest high up in the pines next to our home. They have uncanny memories of human faces and know who is a threat and who isn’t.
Good morning Seneca,
You have reminded me, how events as a child, influenced my life forever.
As a 10 year old, I was thrown into a life of the unknown. I was a military brat, following my Dad from Arizona to Colorado, to Florida, and then Georgia as Dad was training on guidance systems maintenance of the mace missile, one of our first nuclear tipped cruise missiles based in Germany, our final destination. We did this all in one school year. I was being trained as well, the new kid in school, 5 times, then moved into a small town in Western Germany above a casket builder’s shop, over looking a cemetery, where nobody spoke English. I couldn’t be more of a new kid than that.I was quickly becoming a fairly serious kid. I had insisted on being baptized before I flew on my first plane, for fear of crashing in the ocean.
To my good fortune, a school bus pulled up to the corner of my village, one morning, it had English written on it. There was a boy at the bus stop, his name was Johnny. He didn’t say ‘Guten Morgen’, but “Hey”. I found my tribe.
Johnny and I got acquainted on our hour long ride to the AFB school. We both loved baseball and the desire to be a soldier. We didn’t have much in common in our demeanor, but right then Johnny was the best friend a boy could have.
As a team, empowered us to be more bold in our adventures. We were in a very rural area with the thickest forests I had ever experienced. They were as dark as night and a foggy mist was always present in the woods. It was time for us to find our fort, our safe house from this foreign land.
It didn’t take long to find a small but dense cluster of trees that ran along a dirt road. We could sit just a few feet away from people walking by, but they couldn’t see us. A few days went by and the third member of our crew showed up. She was a scraggly and very pregnant black dog. She was hungry and thirsty and cold. Johnny and I jumped into action. By the next day she would be warm, fed and dry. Every day after school we would run from the bus stop to see if she was still there. She would greet us every day, her tail wagging.
A week went by and it happened. We named our dog Tilly, after Johnny’s Mom. Well Tilly had delivered 8 baby members of our tribe. There was more work to be done. Tilly’s shelter needed to bigger and more secure. She would need more food. The anticipation to return to our fort, everyday was ripe with wonder and hope.
After the third day, we were feeling pretty good about ourselves. Even to the point of sharing our secret hideaway, but we didn’t. We jumped off the bus, walking toward the fort with confidence in our step. Tilly would usually meet us at the end of the entry to our little paradise. She wasn’t there, no big deal, probably feed the pups. As we approached the shelter, there was an unfamiliar noise. A Blackbird came flying directly toward us from the ground, it was big and scary. We ran to the shelter, no Tilly in sight. There seemed to be these blackbirds everywhere. We had our homemade spears to run them off. When we arrived at the shelter, all of the puppies laid hideously mutilated and dead. It was my first time I would experience looking at the stark, unforgiving feeling between life and death.
First there was the pain and grief. The birds kept coming to interrupt our mourning.
We had a task to do. We dug a hole with my fold over army shovel and buried our little friends. The anger started with every inch we dug. We were going to kill every crow that ever existed. For the next 3 days we did things with a good bit of success, I’m not very proud of since. It started out as justice but ended up revenge.
I lived my own parable. I still have a problem with birds but I’m willing to co-exist with them.
The human condition is less complicated about some things more than others. When I witness the the sanctity of life treated without dead serious respect, It takes me back to that place, that moment I first saw life taken away from me.
It took decades for me to realize, I needed to build a better shelter.
We have the finest example of civilization the human condition has ever known. So many believe it is impervious to destruction, and they ignore it.
It can’t be ignored.
It isn’t self containing.
Without truth, it won’t survive.
I love this site, especially the comments. We are a unique community, in this entire internet. God has provided us this place, where we can praise Him without trolls. God bless Sundance for his tireless work, and for giving us such a loving place!
LikeLiked by 5 people
More like…a refuge!
. . . an oasis from the cawing crows outside . . .
And surely it is!
Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. For you died, and your life is now hidden with Christ in God. When Christ, who is your life, appears, then you also will appear with him in glory.
You know what I see with the ant and the contact lens.I see our President carrying the the ability to see this country as G-D intended to be.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And our President is doing so willingly.
And he also has an understanding of the “why”.
Only when I reach the top of the mountain can I understand the need for the climb.
Through all my years there have been burdens I have not understood. But when I reached the top of each mountain God’s grace showed me the reason for the heartache and struggles. He had bigger challenges ahead for me and I needed to be ‘in shape’. And although I have not always been a compliant, non-complaining participant of His plan, He has blessed me beyond measure.
Sometimes we are called to carry the load for others, and we might never, in our selfishness, perceive the work we have done and the benefits that came from it. That’s why we must practice faith.
Also, I believe, by just meeting someone, or someone just meeting you, however briefly, changes the course of your life.
Ask yourself a question or questions.
Are you happy with your life?
If the answer is yes……..
Then stop and think a moment……
Have you ever thought back over your life and wished you would not have walked away from that person, or wished you would or would not have done something?
Well then understand, that if one thing would have changed in your life, just one thing, you would not be where you are now….
God’s plan for you…..and understand that God’s plan does include teaching you.
So, if you are not happy now, keep your faith in God.
Pray
And even ask him what he is teaching you at this moment.
Ha……I am laughing at the ways he has taught me….at first I thought they were strange, but then come to realize, that for me, it was the best for my understanding. God’s Plan
Thanks. And have a great Sunday
This reminds me of the time I hiked up a mountain with friends in upstate New York. The climb was a bit difficult for me, but I kept on going, looking forward to the destination, a beautiful view.
When we finally reached the summit, I enjoyed the sweeping vistas before me. Then I spied a road with a scenic overlook parking area, right next to us! I was disappointed. Hmm, is this a joke? Why did I make this climb when we could have driven right up here in the first place? It sort of took the enjoyment out of the trip for me. Impatience. I didn’t know there was a shortcut.
That was my younger self. Looking back on the trip now, I see things differently. Sometimes you need to really dig into a thing to make it worthwhile. There is always an easy route, but where’s the challenge in that? Where’s the fun? Climbing back down the mountain, we had scared up a large herd of deer bedded down beside the trail. We looked on in amazement as they all popped up, camouflaged in the woods around us!
The point is that nomatter what obstacles we face the climb is surely worth the effort. And also that there are many paths to the same destination. Sometimes we make our lives more difficult than they need to be.
I came to the conclusion years ago that “Papa” has picked up the road and moved it, many many times, just before I topped the hill. It’s not our job to question the path, but to stay out of the ditches on either side.
LikeLiked by 7 people
@Martin: I can really relate to that and also to the ‘Papa’! Thanks for the reminder!
Thanks Menagerie. It’s good to be reminded of that wider perspective when the burden feels especially heavy and pointless. I’ll trade you with another perspective I learned a few months ago.
Jewish scholars try to make sense of the Torah just like any scholars try to make sense of their holy books. In Genesis, there are some Rabbinical footnotes which are worth considering in regards to answering why we suffer as we do in life. Why did those elderly people die in the California “camp” fire? Why do some little children wither away, hurting the entire time, and die from cancer? What kind of god would do that to his own creation? Well, the footnote put it simply: imagine that you are all-knowing, all-powerful, and you occupy all possible points in time simultaneously. You are infinite in all ways. What, then, do you lack?
The answer is: limitations. You cannot truly be omniscient without knowing what it is like NOT to be omniscient – or omnipotent, or omnipresent. Concepts are only defined through contrast. So the infinite God made a temporal universe, running on linear time – things must happen sequentially instead of all at once – and filled it (over time, of course) with an endless stream of little miniature versions of Himself. Some are no more than ants, others are complex and brilliant humans. All exist briefly, like shooting stars through linear time, to experience endless variations of limitations and burdens. Some will live a hundred years or more. Some will pass from their mothers and die as soon as their eyes open. It is not for us to decide these limitations. We are only here, as avatars of the infinite God, to gather these experiences. After death, we return to that infinite being and are made whole again in all ways.
Contemplating this idea has brought me more peace in recent months than I would have guessed at first. Maybe it will help someone else, too. I thought it tied-in well with the story of the ant and the contact lens.
Frank- what a beautiful post. Something I really needed to read. Thank you!
Sometimes I’m the ant. Sometimes I’m the contact lens. Most of the time I’m the lady looking for the contact lens. Every time I try to remember to sing the praises of Our Lord, Jesus Christ.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks, I needed this reminder. Have a lot I am trying to get through now. I know he is guiding me through decisions I have to make.
Miracles continue to happen to let us know that God is there to help you. All we need to do is ask and have a little faith.
I have basically given up reading the news- even Drudge or BB; but I do come here; and if the leading/alarming/attention getting headlines of Drudge etc. are not materially present here in some way, then I conclude I didn’t need to get alarmed by them. It’s a quieter way for me to go through the day. So I am appreciative of your efforts, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I can relate to that, Frank. We create our own reality, and mine can do without the incessant noise. It is a spiritual cleanse to cut that out of your life. All you are really “missing” is the howling of jackals.
And, just one more interruption if I may.
Understand that the Open Thread has many, God loving posters.
Also artists, musicians, and wonderful photographs.
Stopping by the Open Thread just takes away the cafes of your day.
A perfect post for this Sunday morning, the start of Thanksgiving Week. You brought tears to my eyes with this story, Menagerie. I have read it before here…. but I really NEEDED it today.
We have a very sick neighbor who is in the hospital and struggling to recover…
This story and the prayers within it helped me. I shared some of it with our friends.
You never know who you touch with words of kindness, courage and perseverance.
There is so much before us which we cannot appreciate or understand, yet we will have the all answers in the end. Everything will be made clear, all will have had purpose – both good and bad. It is this faith which gives patience and strength in adversity.
Amen!
Sent it out to the President, Vice President, and the People:
Whoops. I deleted that one, and sent out a corrected “doesn’t call the qualified” 🙂
That is the lens I read this through lady. Glad you forewarded this.
Similarly, I’ve always said that if you look through the Bible as well as history, God always seems to call on the least likely to do his work. As an example I offer St. Paul (Saul of Tarsus) an absolutely horrible person who murdered Christians, yet it was He that God called.
Found this amazing site in 2016 prior to the election. Thanks for this reposting. An early morning reminder of our all knowing God on a beautiful 5 degree Sunday in Wisconsin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent post. Here’s to all the people who keep the faith when they don’t “get there contact back”. But realize that God’s purposes were still served. It didn’t go like they hoped it would. But they have seen God work so often in so many ways through their eyes of faith, they just know they can trust His purposes in this circumstance too.
Great post!
If I could like your comment a thousand times, I would. Often we are the ant, working in faith.
I know a lot of people who constantly, justly, give vocal and enthusiastic thanks to God for healings of friends or family members. Often I see prayer chains on Facebook.
All these are good things, yet you can see by the comments that some people just do not get that God loves those who are not healed just as much, His mercy and love is just as present to them as to those who believe their prayers answered through a healing.
Perhaps, in the tremendous mystery that we can never comprehend, God has answered much more miraculously to those who never see it. Perhaps His answer brought about the conversion of heart of many people, or works of charity we never know.
Perhaps those who suffer silently were able to unite that suffering with Christ’s passion and offer it to the Lord in a passionate and loving prayer.
God wastes nothing – especially our suffering. He suffers with us, and is ‘made perfect in our weakness.’ This is a hard thing to experience, but true.
I’ve lived (or tried to) my life with the belief that one never knows when a smile to a stranger make a difference in another person’s life. One never knows the pain or the grief another may be masking, but a smile from a stranger could save a life.
This is so true “Dantes. I have seen God work miracles in my life everyday, sometimes not the way I wanted it, but it was the best outcome. I will forever sing “My God how great thou art”. God is so faithful. Yes, There are trials , but I know in due season He will come through for me. Everyday I see his favor, and I will forever praise him at all times. In the the storm I will praise him and out of the storm. God bless us all .
Where did all the concern shills go? How come they are not populating this thread with gloom and doom? Could it be that they are afraid of God? I think so!
As one who struggles with faith and is often reluctant and fearful to embrace positivity, I can tell you that we are here, reading these stories. Thank you all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
DT, perhaps you do not realize just how judgemental and negative this post of yours is. Judge not
LikeLike
How ironic for you to call attention to that comment. Judge not.
LikeLike
Thank you Menagerie ! This is exactly what I needed today.🙏🙏
Thanks much, a great reminder of just how much our Father really loves those who love him back.
Our Father really loves every one of us.
Oh Menagerie, you seem to always pop up at just the right time. Thank you, you are a blessing to all of us.
obediANT
Thank you for the smile this gives me. There is a deeper message as well. I believe I can use this as a reminder going forward to remember to take heed of being obediANT and what that truly means.
Thank you so much for posting, Menagerie. A wonderful gift to receive this morning.
This is so true. I sometimes wonder what God’s purpose is with things in my life. Sometimes I figure it out, sometimes I don’t, but I know He has a reason for it all
This is essential element at the heart of the message Jordan Peterson is speaking about right now – that one of the greatest virtues in life is willfully accepting and bearing up under the tremendous burden of the catastrophe and chaos of existence by doing what you can to make yourself and the world around you less catastrophic and chaotic in some way. It is the ascendancy of personal responsibility over and against personal rights, a truly profound and imperative message for this moment in time.
From a christian perspective, this does not seem to initially comport with evangelical doctrine of salvation by grace and not works. However I think there is at least something to this particular articulation of responsibility that is in some way lacking within modern christian belief, at least to the extent that beliefs can be defined as those things we act out, as Peterson posits. Because right now it is not obvious that what we Christians claim to believe is causing us to act in a way that is positively effecting the catastrophe and chaos manifesting around us right now. Certainly something to at least consider here, or perhaps reconsider as SD said.
I just think it’s unfortunate that Jordan misses the full truth because he has bought into evolution and treats everything else as myth. 12 Rules has some great analysis and even has some logical explanations of some biblical constructs, such as the “knowledge of good and evil”, etc… but I wouldn’t recommend the book to anyone other than the most grounded Christian.
But yes, I think there are universal truths that apply regardless of you spiritual position. It explains a lot of what I see everyday.
I can identify with the ant. Thanks Menagerie.
Dylan Thomas: “I only hear thunder sometimes, never bells.”
Sundance, thank you for the story.
Our home and everything we owned was taken in the October NorCal Wildfire last year and this past year I’ve learned that the most important thing I didn’t lose was my Faith.
Yes, it waivered from time to time and I told my husband I knew God had a better plan for us, but I wish he’d drop a couple of hints our way.
We trekked to Florida and started over. The Miracle for us was we had our Lord, each other and loving family and friends and CTH.
My husband developed some medical problems and we found amazing doctors in Florida that we would never have access to in CA. They saved the love of my life.
So the old adage of don’t give up on the Lord our God – the Miracle will come.
“Faith never knows where it is being led, but it loves and knows the One Who is leading.” Oswald Chambers
Menagerie: thank you. It puts some things in a different perspective. I will carry on with the wisdom I, and maybe others, will learn.
Have a great Thanksgiving Menagerie, Sundance and Treepers. Bless you all.
My very first response to the story is .. there is no reason to expect that we will EVER know why we carry the load – or for whom. Good question – am I the ant or the lens? A memory lesson I have from years ago – whether it is God’s plan for us, or our plan for ourselves….(a reference to reincarnation, if there is such a thing). I used to have a cartoon pic – a cringing man – clouds above with fist sticking out – finger poised to flick at man. Man says ‘Don’t thump! Don’t thump!
Sometimes it does feel like opportunities (messages from God) are repeated and can come with a thump . Cryptic, in other words There have been humorous stories (not) of someone on a rooftop due to flooding – praying to God for rescue. Many saving opportunities appear – man in a boat or helicopter appears, for instance. Person keeps praying and waiting for Gods rescue. Ends up drowning due to opportunities ignored.
My personal motto is ‘do the best I can with what I’ve got.’ I also believe when there are decisions in life, a proverbial ‘fork in the road’, there is no way to choose wrongly. Ain’t none of us got that magic crystal ball on the future.
I believe Sundance hit the nail on the head. Sometimes we need to try to step out of a particular situation – go back to start, do not pass go, do not collect $200 (& stay out of jail). Try to look at the situation with new eyes – look for the bigger picture and our position in that bigger picture. I firmly believe there is someone (God) steering the ship. And speaking for myself, I have felt all along that VSG PDJT is acting as God’s soldier on our behalf. Carrying the lens is an apt description of his role IMHO. What we all want to know (no crystal ball) is how will this journey turn out? Will we be able to keep our republic?
My heart aches when posters at the ‘refuge’ hope & pray for certain results. We can pray, we can hope, we can take actions, we can be supportive and donate $$, but it is NOT given to us to know the outcome. Hugs to you all – and have a great Sunday.
“My very first response to the story is .. there is no reason to expect that we will EVER know why we carry the load – or for whom.”
Au contraire, my friend.
One day he WILL reveal everything to us, for our wonder and awe, and his glory and honor.
You might think of it this way….
We sit at his feet watching him as he weaves a great tapestry. But we are looking at the back of the tapestry, and much if not most of it doesn’t make any sense. But one day he will be finished with it, and when he finally turns it around to show it to us, it will all make sense to us and we will be truly astonished at it’s depth, breadth, and beauty, while seeing how each of us and every living thing fits into it and has its right and proper place within it.
good analogy
Going though something now-I needed to hear this.
Forgot to say thank you for sharing, Sundance. Thank you.
Friday I drove five hours into the hills and snows of Central Pennsylvania to attend a funeral on Saturday. My son-in-law’s mother died after 10 years of declining health in various levels of nursing care. For several years it seemed that she was too stubborn to die and nor “gracious” enough to release her soul.
As I stood by the grave, I realized that we had grown resentful of carrying the burden of her diminished life. We became testy over her decline ant the constant reminder of fragility and for disrupting our comfort. There is the “now” of life and there is the after life. We are too ready to lose our perspective when events cloud our judgement. Things become a burden because we don’t understand their meaning. Worst of all, we parcel out our forgiveness.
The ant and the contact lens is less about the lens and all about the “contact.” We lose our connection with fate and fortune by allowing ourselves to let the world be too much with us.
Another thank you here. Learning not to “parcel out our forgiveness” is, in my experience, a very hard task indeed. The more something hurts, the harder its charge upon us.
Interesting. I appreciate the story, but now I feel bad about the ant colony I “nuked” this past year (it was making a big mess on the deck of our screened in pool).
Thank you Meagerie. Your posts alsways seem to come when they are most needed.
Love everyone’s personal stories, this place truly is a refuge.
Another contact lens story: I was strolling along the beach with a friend, and started walking backwards to better communicate. I tripped over a driftwood log, my open sunglasses tethered on a string around my neck bounced up and knocked out a contact lens. I froze and did the “inch by inch search” of my clothes, shoes and then the sand, seaweed and driftwood. Thank the good Lord I found it in the sand because I was not legally allowed to drive home without wearing it. It felt miraculous.
Love this story! I wear contact lenses and I have lost and found my lenses in so pretty amazing places and ways…never on the side of a mountain, though.
Once it went down my bathroom sink and the only person I could think of, nearby, who could possibly take the trap off and see if it was there, was this guy who kind of saw me as his enemy. Not to worry, I went over to his place and asked him if he could help. Sure enough, he came over, removed the trap,and found my contact lens! I can’t say we became friends, but when in need, even your worst enemy could be the one to help you.
This story made me laugh and also brought some tears to my eyes. I’m going to remember this next time lose a lens.
Thank you Menagerie.
Fantastic post, Menagerie, and reflective of one of the things I love most about the Lord.
Just when I think he could not possibly be any more incredibly awesome than I know he is, he goes and does something that says, “You haven’t seen anything yet.” Like this story.
And it makes me wonder…with bone-deep excitement, of what life will be like when he finally claims his bride, bans evil, mends the broken (like me), and we finally get to experience his creation and life as he intended it to be.
Blessings, all, on this our 7th day of rest and worship.
Filled with wonder
Awestruck wonder
At the mention of your name
Jesus your name is power
Breath and loving water
Such a marvelous mystery
My father who has passed, told me this story when he was a young soldier in WW2. He had just gotten a ring from his fiancé, my mother and was wearing it while he was stationed in France. He and the troops were walking through a field of hay stacks, neatly piled up on some farmer’s land.
They stopped to take a rest and he said he fell into a short sleep. When he woke, he looked down and his ring was gone! He was so upset because it meant so much to him and didn’t want to let my mother know. He went to sleep that night, deeply troubled but asked God to help him find the ring.
He dreamed. In his dream, he saw himself walking to the haystack, and moving some of the hay away, and saw the ring laying there. When he woke, he went back to the haystack, and there it was….the ring, in the exact same spot he dreamed about!
All of us has had a little miracle of sorts sometimes, but even if we don’t, Sundance’s story gives us another glimpse into the knowledge that we are never alone, never abandoned, even when it feels that way to us.
It’s called Faith.
I pray daily but often forget to do my ‘stretching exercises’:
Dear Lord, Please give me the desire to __________________.
In Jesus’ name, Amen.
you love yourself so much it’s hard to read.. If you could keep the arrogance down a notch you’d be great maybe even the best..
What???
I have another, if it is not too tiresome to read. This is about me and an experience I had not too long ago. My mother died about three years ago, at the ripe old age of 93. I felt she had a long life, so I was grateful that she lived to be that old.
But I worried. She was very upset during her last years on earth, struggling with dementia. I wanted to know if she was happy in heaven. I prayed and asked God to bless her and make sure she was at peace and in love and with my father and all her family who had also passed. I whispered a prayer to her one night, asking God to bless her and give her the peace she had missed on earth.
I wanted to know. I wanted to know if she was OK.
I went to sleep. In my sleep I dreamed I saw my mother in a familiar place where I often took her for a lunch. As I walked into the store, I was looking for her, and suddenly I saw her get up and wave to me. ‘
In that exact precise moment in my dream, I felt an electrical charge that woke me up, which started at the top of my head and went through my body and out through my feet. Yes, it was weird, but that’s the only way to describe it. It did not hurt, it was very pleasant.
This zinging electrical charge happened twice in a row, and by now I was fully awake while it was going on.
There is not a doubt in my mind that it was my mother telling me she was at peace and surrounded by love.
A lesson I learned about patience
I was an extremely curious child growing up on a rice farm in the 1970s. At about the age of 7-8, I came across a huge green water turtle sitting still in a field. I picked her up and saw she had dug a narrow but perfect hole beneath her. I could barely see the dozens of strange looking eggs at the bottom of this deep hole. I put the mother turtle down and ran across the field toward Grandma’s house. I knew she would be interested in my discovery!
My 75 year old Grandma put on her boots and we tracked back through the muddy field. The mother turtle was easy to spot. We sat down beside the turtle and watched her lay over 60 eggs, counting them one by one. Even Grandma was puzzled by the turtle’s ability to produce so many. After a couple of hours, the turtle used her hind legs to push dirt and mud into the hole and seal it.
Grandma warned me not to go back and bother the nest, that doing so might kill those baby turtles. Even so, I went back everyday to check on it. I wanted to be there to watch all those baby turtles emerge from the nest.
Weeks passed and I convinced myself that maybe those turtles needed help getting out of that hole. Using my hands, I removed the mud covering until I saw the eggs.
Maybe the eggs were no good, I thought. So I took one egg. Only one. It was soft and rubbery. I tore it open just enough to reveal the tiny turtle inside. He was about the size of a nickel and alive.
I took him to Grandma’s house where I received a verbal lashing. She knew I had dug into the nest. The premature baby turtle died within an hour. Not only had I killed it, I had probably killed all of them by exposing them and touching them. “Those eggs belonged to the mother turtle. Now she will come back and see that you ruined her nest all because you couldn’t wait a little longer…”
I was ashamed of myself. I returned to nest each day, hoping to find that at least some of the eggs had hatched. Hoping that for once, Grandma was wrong. Yet I never saw any sign of life around that hole. Eventually the tractors came and plowed right through it.
Even though there was never a shortage of green turtles on the farm, I never forgot the lesson of the turtle eggs. Grandma took such an interest in me and in my silly adventures. She had a special way with animals and she instilled in me a respect for natural processes.
When we become impatient and lose faith, it’s easy to interfere with God’s will. We end up hurting ourselves and others. Most problems are simply not ours to solve.
“Be Still and Know That I Am God.”
