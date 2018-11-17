President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House….

Posted on November 17, 2018 by

While departing the White House for a trip to California, President Trump stops to talk to the media about current issues and answer questions:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

55 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House….

  2. Sentient says:
    November 17, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    “I will help Nancy Pelosi if she needs some votes.” Lol

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Greg1 says:
    November 17, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    The guy is brilliant. It’s that simple. The arguments he presented in this video are irrefutable. He crushed it with the comments on the NYT story. Fake news indeed. On that, in particular, his arguments are irrefutable. They never even asked him for a quote. As he put it, it would have killed their story…………..there would have been no story………and that’s all it was, a fairytale story. His explanation of “fake news” regarding this was again, irrefutable.

    His defense of Pelosi was fascinating. Democrat cynics can claim he wants Pelosi as Speaker to whip up his base. I think so, too. But his reasoning on this was irrefutable.

    His ability to think on his feet is grossly underappreciated by his foes in politics in general and media in particular. Fascinating to watch.

    And here is a fun take away from this video. Is it not obvious that he answers questions from the media, particularly when the reporter is not grandstanding (Hi, Acosta!)? This was a civil question and answer session with the media. When Acosta gets back he will try the same stupid stunts as he always has done……………

    You just can’t fix stupid. Or corrupt. Or dishonest. Or grandstanders. Or reporters who try to become the news instead of reporting the news. Or……….did I mention Acosta…………..?

    Liked by 26 people

    Reply
  4. coveyouthband says:
    November 17, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    I think nancy would be a big plus for our side. Equal parts stupidity and entitlement ……….

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      November 17, 2018 at 1:36 pm

      She definitely favors socialist ideas, but she’s not a full blown communist like Octavio-Cortez. And although she’s old and suffering from some age-related ailments, Pelosi is not an organically home-grown idiot like Octavio-Cortez.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • emet says:
        November 17, 2018 at 2:29 pm

        Pelosi brings in a lot of money to the DNC. Pelosi’s nephew Gavin Newsom, is now Governor of California, which means that Pelosi will control the important political decisions in that State. Pelosi talks about SF values, but I think she’s a native of Baltimore, not sure about it, but makes dense. Wealthy San Franciscans worship her. A few years ago I attended the San Francisco Free Clinic lunch, which is held every year for their big donors. A wealthy friend (a big donor) gives me her tickets to things like this. Held at a wonderful hotel, top notch chefs each preparing one course. I’m at a table with 11 people I don’t know, since I’m your basic deplorable. Suddenly in walks Pelosi with her entourage, and hundreds of people spring to their feet and deliver thunderous applause. Except me, I continue to munch appetizers. The lady next to me bends down and looks at me “Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi” she exclaims. A man accross from me looks at me, and daid something I couldn’t hear. I start on another appetizer.

        Liked by 13 people

        Reply
      • swissik says:
        November 17, 2018 at 2:30 pm

        Oh yes she is. Corrupt to the core from day one. Typical top of the heap socialist, the kind that needs to have the poor so she can “do good” for her own self aggrandizement. Don’t be fooled.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. motreehouse says:
    November 17, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Observations. Seems like He is satisfied with 5 billion in the Mccarthy border plan. Of course NYT is bs regards Pence. Of course BS CIA story about muslim brother kashoggi . Will speak to CIA and Pompeo on da plane. More nancy trolling with the offered votes.The border situation is being closely monitered. The presstitutes can’t stop a well rested President Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. rjcylon says:
    November 17, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    This is the first time I have heard President Trump compare fake news to writing a novel. It’s a visual that everyone instantly gets. An author wants to tell an interesting story, so they formulate a plot and invent fictional characters (anonymous sources) to make the story come out the way they want.

    I hope he explains it like that more often, as people might be confused at what “fake news” really means.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. lorenetn says:
    November 17, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Maybe it was just the noise of the helicopter, but it seemed to me that the media was more respectful than normal here.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. GSR says:
    November 17, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    So we’re likely to get some “fencing” along the border in exchange for……increased “temporary” worker visas and amnesty for illegal aliens (called “DACA kids”)? Once legalized, they will be able to bring an unlimited number of their relatives here and frankly, the net result will still be the Latino-ization of the United States. Whether legal or illegal, we are still being invaded.

    Trump has failed to deliver his campaign promises. What about ending birthright citizenship? That was just a before the mid-terms line thrown out to his supporters.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Convert says:
    November 17, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    He is extraordinary. I can’t remember a president in my lifetime who speaks so frankly with the press. I am also gobsmacked by the genius of his offer of alliance with Nancy. It’s perfectly brilliant. The far left will hate her/fight her harder. 😂🤣

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. steph_gray says:
    November 17, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Wow, 17 responses and no President Trump bashing yet.

    A refreshing change from that Comey/Lynch thistle thread. 😆

    He sounds great! Nice line at the end “…and these are Senators I really like.” Zing!

    Plus genius level Pelosi trolling.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      November 17, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      ” Senators I really like.”
      Yeah. Let some reporter ask Romney about that quip. ” ummm.. uh… well…” Mitt is so quick on his feet.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Robert Smith says:
    November 17, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    The real press conferences. Look…better behaved reporters than the “real” WH correspondents.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      November 17, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      NOT always so polite. Did you catch the recent “helicopter” press session where PT told the reporter “…that’s a stupid question, but you always ask stupid questions…”? Yet it’s been more civil last few days. I think it’s the “Acosta effect”. The Pres saying they’ll be codifying rules for “decorum”, I think the press people are already responding to the idea.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    November 17, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    He keeps offering political assistance to Nancy Pelosi tho I’m pretty sure she hasn’t ask for any help from him. Of course everyone knows that it would be political suicide for Pelosi if she took advantage of his offer. Regardless, I can’t help but think that President Trumps offer is possibly increasing the fervor within the Socialist wing to defeat Pelosi.
    She will probably win as new Speaker despite the communist newbie rebellion but from what little I have heard it might be an uncomfortably close vote. Snakes that they are, I would bet that if Pelosi gets ANY Republican votes then the Socialists will likely use them as another excuse to attack her leadership status. Even If Pelosi denies that PDJT assisted her in any way that makes her look weak and unsure of how loyal her own base of House members are.
    Either way VSGPDJT wins, I think.

    What I would really like to see him do is bypass Pelosi & use Alexandria Ocasio Cortez as a cats paw to attack Bezos & that awful crony capitalism deal he has worked out with New York City & Virginia. He could invite AOC & some of her Socialist buddies to one of those meetings where he invites the press in to record the proceedings. I can’t believe AOC would refuse considering how self-important those clowns like her are in real life. He could even invite crazy Bernie, tho I doubt the # 1 clown would attend as he is 100% phony. He could ask AOC & her pals how much they might like to tax Amazon & other huge companies like Google, Facebook, etc.. to pay for all their freebies they want to give away.
    After that PDJT just has to keep mum except for an occasional nod – kinda like when he let Kanye drift off to Neverland – Then AOC & her crew babble Socialist 101 talking points which as everyone knows is where folks like Bezos are encouraged by a pistol to their head to distribute their despicable wealth to the needy. Then it’s lunch with Donald & Melania & back to their rent-controlled apartments.

    Pelosi looks weak. AOC looks dangerous to anyone who is worth more than a few measly bucks but becomes a new hero to the Truly Stupids. Bill de Blasio & Bezos are exposed as 2 guys who take showers together. PDT has educational video of how to talk business with crazy people.

    Also just saw PDJT get off the plane a little bit ago & he did the hearty handshake complete with the power shoulder squeeze to Moonbeam & Newsom. Be prepared to hear great things about them tomorrow probably.
    I am so grateful for President Trump for doing this charm offensive because I could NEVER do the stuff he has to do to keep America winning.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      November 17, 2018 at 2:42 pm

      I’ll bet she would want if she were honest. They don’t see eye to eye on things obviously. But both Nancy and Chuck know Trump will cut mutually beneficial deals. He told them as much right before they attacked him on DACA and sh@thole countries last time around.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • James W Crawford says:
      November 17, 2018 at 3:02 pm

      I remember when Nancy Pelosi was MISS LUBE RACK 1958. I still have my copy of the calendar. The one and only nice thing that I can say about Miss Pelosi is that even at 78 years old, she still has a suspiciously nice rack. Perhaps all of that silicone is taking a toll on her brain?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  13. getfitnow says:
    November 17, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    What a dilemma for Democrats! Supporting Pelosi is agreeing with Trump. What will they do now? Forget multi-dimensional chess. This is a little double-secret reverse psychology with a half-twist – Style-point bonuses included.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      November 17, 2018 at 3:00 pm

      I know there are some grumblebunnies here that don’t like PDJT talking fake hugs & kisses to the enemy but they’re probably gonna hear a lot of it in the next year or so.

      What a Tough job PDT has.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. Publius2016 says:
    November 17, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Terrible exposure setting!

    Like

    Reply
  15. Disgusted says:
    November 17, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    The President must benefit in some way from these things or he would never take so much out of us days to do them! But the biggest sue has to be he was he likes Pelosi? And will get her votes? Oh my. I don’t want o ever see or hear HER ever again! She has no interest in helping her country. I know he sees that.

    Like

    Reply
  16. DT2020 says:
    November 17, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Video of Trump on the ground. 5:00 mark he brings up forest maintenance.

    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1LyGBypBPWOKN?t=3

    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1LyGBypBPWOKN?t=3

    Like

    Reply
  17. Timmy- the-Ute says:
    November 17, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Every week I read news articles that General Mattis is on his was out. Been hearing this from last summer. Yet the Pres. has always said nice things about him.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s