President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House….

While departing the White House for a trip to California, President Trump stops to talk to the media about current issues and answer questions:
No tie!
cov-at least he didn’t have his shoes and feet on the oval office desk!!!!
“I will help Nancy Pelosi if she needs some votes.” Lol
(to gain the speakership, he means)
In other words, “Your team is about to revolt, Nance… you want that gavel, I want that wall… I got votes, whatever you need… let’s talk.”
The guy is brilliant. It’s that simple. The arguments he presented in this video are irrefutable. He crushed it with the comments on the NYT story. Fake news indeed. On that, in particular, his arguments are irrefutable. They never even asked him for a quote. As he put it, it would have killed their story…………..there would have been no story………and that’s all it was, a fairytale story. His explanation of “fake news” regarding this was again, irrefutable.
His defense of Pelosi was fascinating. Democrat cynics can claim he wants Pelosi as Speaker to whip up his base. I think so, too. But his reasoning on this was irrefutable.
His ability to think on his feet is grossly underappreciated by his foes in politics in general and media in particular. Fascinating to watch.
And here is a fun take away from this video. Is it not obvious that he answers questions from the media, particularly when the reporter is not grandstanding (Hi, Acosta!)? This was a civil question and answer session with the media. When Acosta gets back he will try the same stupid stunts as he always has done……………
You just can’t fix stupid. Or corrupt. Or dishonest. Or grandstanders. Or reporters who try to become the news instead of reporting the news. Or……….did I mention Acosta…………..?
” Live from the White House – it’s the Jim Acosta Show! Starring Jim Acosta! …also with President Donald Trump.”
Lol! Darn-the SNL writers from 20 years ago would have been all over this! The Left offers so much fodder to play with…….wish someone would produce a comedy show from a right wing perspective.
Excellent observations and comments Greg.
I inferred the same as you have written here and concur 100%.
Hope what he does when Acosta is back and starts in, is just leave. Leave Acosta to face the other reporters. Because 3 yr olds always try you out. You have to hold the line with them right in the beginning.
“when Acosta is back and starts in, is just leave.”
He has already stated that as one of his options, when he was interviewed by Mr. Wallace.
Yes, but I hope he actually does it.
Me too .. 🤨👍❤️‼️🇺🇸
The lost guy knows Prez won’t back down. He is baiting a BEAR. It should never get to that.
Greg1:
Trump Team SIX. 👍🏼
I think nancy would be a big plus for our side. Equal parts stupidity and entitlement ……….
She definitely favors socialist ideas, but she’s not a full blown communist like Octavio-Cortez. And although she’s old and suffering from some age-related ailments, Pelosi is not an organically home-grown idiot like Octavio-Cortez.
Pelosi brings in a lot of money to the DNC. Pelosi’s nephew Gavin Newsom, is now Governor of California, which means that Pelosi will control the important political decisions in that State. Pelosi talks about SF values, but I think she’s a native of Baltimore, not sure about it, but makes dense. Wealthy San Franciscans worship her. A few years ago I attended the San Francisco Free Clinic lunch, which is held every year for their big donors. A wealthy friend (a big donor) gives me her tickets to things like this. Held at a wonderful hotel, top notch chefs each preparing one course. I’m at a table with 11 people I don’t know, since I’m your basic deplorable. Suddenly in walks Pelosi with her entourage, and hundreds of people spring to their feet and deliver thunderous applause. Except me, I continue to munch appetizers. The lady next to me bends down and looks at me “Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi” she exclaims. A man accross from me looks at me, and daid something I couldn’t hear. I start on another appetizer.
Boss
That’s an interesting story…thank’s for sharing. 🙂
😮 … 🤨 … 😉👍❤️🇺🇸❤️‼️ .. 😎🤚
Oh yes she is. Corrupt to the core from day one. Typical top of the heap socialist, the kind that needs to have the poor so she can “do good” for her own self aggrandizement. Don’t be fooled.
Corrupt to the core. Her father was Mayor D’Allessandro of Baltimore years ago, the MOB’s man all the way.
Some of the D’Alllessandros found their way to Florida politics as well, corrupt to the core, Mafia ties.
Never said she wasn’t corrupt. But being corrupt means she knows better. Octaviao-Cortez doesn’t know better: she’s a complete moron who is entirely self confident that she’s really smart and knows all the answers.
Yes, a good and important distinction.
Observations. Seems like He is satisfied with 5 billion in the Mccarthy border plan. Of course NYT is bs regards Pence. Of course BS CIA story about muslim brother kashoggi . Will speak to CIA and Pompeo on da plane. More nancy trolling with the offered votes.The border situation is being closely monitered. The presstitutes can’t stop a well rested President Trump.
The presstitutes can’t stump a well rested President Trump
Don’t pin your hopes on MbS being a good guy, though.
MBS will do what the president tells Him to do regarding oil production. When the president tells Him the price of gas is getting too high increse Your production he does it. As far as whether They killed a Muslim Brotherhood spy or not i have no interest.
Indeed, and showing your allies you won’t let them down because of a press (which supports the muslim brotherhood 100%) smear against one of them is the best way to keep them in line.
For sure.
This is the first time I have heard President Trump compare fake news to writing a novel. It’s a visual that everyone instantly gets. An author wants to tell an interesting story, so they formulate a plot and invent fictional characters (anonymous sources) to make the story come out the way they want.
I hope he explains it like that more often, as people might be confused at what “fake news” really means.
Maybe it was just the noise of the helicopter, but it seemed to me that the media was more respectful than normal here.
I gotta believe that the MSM Fake News lives for the 90 second sound bites that make it sound contentious. That’s what makes news and they love stirring up the BS that means nothing. Acosta is a nothing drama queen.
I have noticed that the helicopter press crew has routinely been polite and professional. That’s why he talks to them every day.
So we’re likely to get some “fencing” along the border in exchange for……increased “temporary” worker visas and amnesty for illegal aliens (called “DACA kids”)? Once legalized, they will be able to bring an unlimited number of their relatives here and frankly, the net result will still be the Latino-ization of the United States. Whether legal or illegal, we are still being invaded.
Trump has failed to deliver his campaign promises. What about ending birthright citizenship? That was just a before the mid-terms line thrown out to his supporters.
He is extraordinary. I can’t remember a president in my lifetime who speaks so frankly with the press. I am also gobsmacked by the genius of his offer of alliance with Nancy. It’s perfectly brilliant. The far left will hate her/fight her harder. 😂🤣
Wow, 17 responses and no President Trump bashing yet.
A refreshing change from that Comey/Lynch thistle thread. 😆
He sounds great! Nice line at the end “…and these are Senators I really like.” Zing!
Plus genius level Pelosi trolling.
” Senators I really like.”
Yeah. Let some reporter ask Romney about that quip. ” ummm.. uh… well…” Mitt is so quick on his feet.
The real press conferences. Look…better behaved reporters than the “real” WH correspondents.
NOT always so polite. Did you catch the recent “helicopter” press session where PT told the reporter “…that’s a stupid question, but you always ask stupid questions…”? Yet it’s been more civil last few days. I think it’s the “Acosta effect”. The Pres saying they’ll be codifying rules for “decorum”, I think the press people are already responding to the idea.
He keeps offering political assistance to Nancy Pelosi tho I’m pretty sure she hasn’t ask for any help from him. Of course everyone knows that it would be political suicide for Pelosi if she took advantage of his offer. Regardless, I can’t help but think that President Trumps offer is possibly increasing the fervor within the Socialist wing to defeat Pelosi.
She will probably win as new Speaker despite the communist newbie rebellion but from what little I have heard it might be an uncomfortably close vote. Snakes that they are, I would bet that if Pelosi gets ANY Republican votes then the Socialists will likely use them as another excuse to attack her leadership status. Even If Pelosi denies that PDJT assisted her in any way that makes her look weak and unsure of how loyal her own base of House members are.
Either way VSGPDJT wins, I think.
What I would really like to see him do is bypass Pelosi & use Alexandria Ocasio Cortez as a cats paw to attack Bezos & that awful crony capitalism deal he has worked out with New York City & Virginia. He could invite AOC & some of her Socialist buddies to one of those meetings where he invites the press in to record the proceedings. I can’t believe AOC would refuse considering how self-important those clowns like her are in real life. He could even invite crazy Bernie, tho I doubt the # 1 clown would attend as he is 100% phony. He could ask AOC & her pals how much they might like to tax Amazon & other huge companies like Google, Facebook, etc.. to pay for all their freebies they want to give away.
After that PDJT just has to keep mum except for an occasional nod – kinda like when he let Kanye drift off to Neverland – Then AOC & her crew babble Socialist 101 talking points which as everyone knows is where folks like Bezos are encouraged by a pistol to their head to distribute their despicable wealth to the needy. Then it’s lunch with Donald & Melania & back to their rent-controlled apartments.
Pelosi looks weak. AOC looks dangerous to anyone who is worth more than a few measly bucks but becomes a new hero to the Truly Stupids. Bill de Blasio & Bezos are exposed as 2 guys who take showers together. PDT has educational video of how to talk business with crazy people.
Also just saw PDJT get off the plane a little bit ago & he did the hearty handshake complete with the power shoulder squeeze to Moonbeam & Newsom. Be prepared to hear great things about them tomorrow probably.
I am so grateful for President Trump for doing this charm offensive because I could NEVER do the stuff he has to do to keep America winning.
I’ll bet she would want if she were honest. They don’t see eye to eye on things obviously. But both Nancy and Chuck know Trump will cut mutually beneficial deals. He told them as much right before they attacked him on DACA and sh@thole countries last time around.
I remember when Nancy Pelosi was MISS LUBE RACK 1958. I still have my copy of the calendar. The one and only nice thing that I can say about Miss Pelosi is that even at 78 years old, she still has a suspiciously nice rack. Perhaps all of that silicone is taking a toll on her brain?
When she is cremated the implants will burst. The gel will then be unavailable to cool her in the fires of Hell.
What a dilemma for Democrats! Supporting Pelosi is agreeing with Trump. What will they do now? Forget multi-dimensional chess. This is a little double-secret reverse psychology with a half-twist – Style-point bonuses included.
I know there are some grumblebunnies here that don’t like PDJT talking fake hugs & kisses to the enemy but they’re probably gonna hear a lot of it in the next year or so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They can’t figure out where he’s going with things.
Neither can the D-rats.
They’re NOT SUPPOSED to! 😎
It’s like the saying “Trump supporters take him seriously, but not literally and the media takes him literally but not seriously.” I know that if he was in charge of everything, we’d have more MAGA accomplished, but as it is we have a system of checks and balances that are there for a reason. Potus is still the best defender of we, the deplorables, and I thank God everyday for it!
It drives them crazy that President Trump follows the system that Zero did not.
“grumblebunnies” LOL!
Terrible exposure setting!
The President must benefit in some way from these things or he would never take so much out of us days to do them! But the biggest sue has to be he was he likes Pelosi? And will get her votes? Oh my. I don’t want o ever see or hear HER ever again! She has no interest in helping her country. I know he sees that.
Video of Trump on the ground. 5:00 mark he brings up forest maintenance.
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1LyGBypBPWOKN?t=3
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1LyGBypBPWOKN?t=3
Every week I read news articles that General Mattis is on his was out. Been hearing this from last summer. Yet the Pres. has always said nice things about him.
