Democrat Andrew Gillum Re-Concedes Florida Election…

Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded defeat to Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida Governors race on election night; then the national democrats got hold of him, and Gillum withdrew his concession. Today, following a recount, he re-conceded the race.
TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) – Democrat Andrew Gillum … conceded on Saturday, after a recount showed he had no way of catching his Republican rival Ron DeSantis, an ally of President Donald Trump.
Gillum, the 39-year-old liberal mayor of Tallahassee, had initially conceded the race on the night of the Nov. 6 election to DeSantis, a conservative former congressman. But Gillum later withdrew that concession when the results showed the two were close enough to trigger an automatic recount.
“This has been the journey of our lives. We’ve been so honored by the support that we’ve received,” Gillum said in a video statement. “Stay tuned, there will be more to come. This fight for Florida continues.”
DeSantis, 40, said on Saturday on Twitter, “This was a hard-fought campaign. Now it’s time to bring Florida together.” (read more)
Did he have a choice? Oh yeah, Stacey says she won’t concede, she’ll sue. She is a real class act. I just can’t say what class—my mommy would catch me with Ralphie’s bar of Lifebuoy!!
Little Billy Nelson. It’s your turn!!
40% business tax – 38% sales tax what a lucky escape!
Democrats wear shame and disgrace with fetching hypocrisy! Samantha Bee ought to be calling them the FECKLESS RUNTS (cleaned that up a bit).
Maybe stealing elections isn’t quite as easy as it used to be?
No it’s much more easily done now–~~50% (I’m being overly generous) of the population is deficient in moral and ethical values. What happened is the Consent Decree expired.
So, in some sense, but not by a lot, the GOP has started growing some gonads.
e..g. http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/end-of-1982-consent-decree-gop-finally-can-contest-vote-fraud-after-36-years/
Sure it is. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/update-since-election-day-democrats-snatch-14-us-house-seats-and-jump-into-lead-in-5-more/
Thank you Gracious God!!
Gillum will be in National politics with a vengeance in the next couple years, but at least he’s not my governor. We’ve put up with disappointments and all the ups and downs with the Big Ugly (is it happening? Will it ever happen?), but I honestly would have lost it if this thug had won.
I would have hung upside down for a week!!!
Your theme song is of course “Hung Upside Down” by Buffalo Springfield-my favorite Buffalo by the way.
We ALL would have lost, Lisa, because Voter Fraud, Turning Florida Blue, Sanctuary State, etc. would have been legitimized.
You dodged a bad one SD! And now where is gollum going to end up?
Prison, we hope. He is under investigation by the FBI for corruption.
Be nice if he does take some people with him.
” He is under investigation by the FBI for corruption.”
What could possibly go wrong there?/s
Hopefully prison.
He should run with Beto. Lol. Then they can concede together. Pathetic.
TY Lord for small favors…
That man does not belong in any political office,especially as a governor of any state…
Talk about a feeling of relief. I can only imagine what this Marxist idiot would have done to our economy here in Florida. Getting rid of Nelson has also been in our prayers here. That man is a total slimeball.
Now Floridians have got to pressure their legislature to change the voter laws, close the fraud loopholes, pass voter id and make violations felonies/punishable by imprisonment.
Yep.
Dang-it, I can’t even catch a break here! St. Auggie (Anastasia) has been my second home for 43 years. I’m a Georgia boy, but fell in love with Anastasia when I was 15 and always knew where I wanted to retire. This makes me so sad and angry for BOTH of my home States. Won’t change my mind, but will make me fight harder to hang on to my dreams!
Florida needs to really start tightening up their laws…
Voter fraud seems to be growing & escalating in Florida…
All states need to have Voter ID even if its paid for by us citizens.
Most countries have some sort of voter ID, yet America has the fewest.
I want to put in a word for the purple finger. Can’t counterfeit a purple finger, ID not so much. Retina scan is too intrusive.
I have a suggestion about how to stop the fraud. All voter registration cards must have your thumb print; when you go to vote, all ballots must have your matching thumb print prior to voting. Also no early voting: all polling places open at 7am and remain open until 7pm the next day (open for 36hrs). Absentee ballots must be received no less than 48 hours before the polls open.
Just a thought.
The challenging of the Senate and Gubernatorial races was not about THOSE races! It was about the Agriculture Department Head race … as the Dem who ran is an Avid, and some say rabid, anti-gun hardliner! The AG’s dept is in charge of permits and gun ownership in the entire state. THAT is the real race the Dems are trying desperately to win – even though they lost it on election day! Had the Dems won the Governor’s and Senator’s races, one or both, they would have been elated, and gladly taken those seats – but it would only have been frosting on the cake of the real race they are desperate to win. Have you noticed you don’t hear a solitary thing about THAT race on the MSM? (“Don’t draw any attention to that race – keep your talking head mouths shut about it” – MSM Rulers)
LikeLiked by 4 people
This ⬆️
Agree!!!! My vote was stolen!
Inside a ocluded looking glass!
Articulate.
Has the race card back up his sleeve.
And, a greasy palm.
The dims. run twice in one election. So, you have to concede twice when you lose twice.
I wonder if we can get Hillary to concede again. For 2016, I mean. Obviously if she runs in 2020, she’ll have to concede then, assuming she hasn’t dropped dead.
“Stay tuned, there will be more to come. This fight for Florida continues.”
“I want to congratulated @RonDeSantisFL on becoming the next Governor of the great state of Florida.”
Both of these statements are by Andrew Gillum. Which one do you believe? I know which one I believe—the first one.
This was extremely close and in 2 – 4 years, when 1.5 million convicted felons get to vote in Florida, Florida will be blue. Without Florida and Texas (which is already blue in its major cities – search for Texas sanctuary cities if you don’t believe it) republicans can say goodbye to the presidency after Trump’s potential second term. Better gear up for “free” healthcare, gun control, higher taxes and open borders.
Demographics are Destiny.
Thank you.
Republicans need to focus on that.
This is a example of what can happen
https://www.sott.net/article/400834-One-dead-dozens-injured-as-hundreds-of-thousands-begin-spontaneous-protests-across-France-against-rising-taxes
What they say about ex prisoners voting liberal was before Trump came along, and did prison reform. Those that are working went they get out just might vote Trump! He, not the demonrats, gave them a second chance.
One of the things we keep hearing allot, is lets take these issues to the American people. We have FoxNews. They have CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, etc. Backed and controlled by our own CIA, FBI and DOJ and drug money.
It’s time to find some rich Republicans and create 30 new stations, broadcasting the conservative point of view 24 X 7. To the point, that the American citizen can not go to the john with hearing and seeing the conservative point of view.
Then we should go after the money feeding the, socialist broadcasting stations.
…sorry Concerned, FOX News is not a good go-to source for conservatives (if in fact it ever was). Stick with POTUS ‘ tweets and this site; you might also want to check out One America News.
caught a few minutes of Fox news with Leland Vitter and some female. That woman was all over Trump and giving 100% sympathy and support to the would be illegals trying to get into our country. It was so blatant, made me want to vomit. I agree with OAN as being a MUCH better choice than Fox News. The only one left that I watch is Tucker, and that is taped and fast forwarding through any of the Liberal scream sessions that seem to happen often.
“We have FoxNews”
I beg to differ. Since the departure of Roger Ailes, we have OAN and a few people at Fox News/FBN. Most of the time during the day, FNC drones on in an incessant blabbering about what the Main Sewer Media is spewing.
With the remaining good people (mostly evenings and weekends), about half the time they are either repetitious or have on some leftist loonie tune interrupting the republican /conservative guest by repeating the talking points from Media Matters and wasting precious air time.
The only exception that comes immediately to mind is Mark Levin’s show on Sunday evening.
Here’s the deal. The consent decree by the DOJ Civil Rights Div. barred the GOPe from contesting voter fraud for decades. During this time, the dims perfected voter fraud because they knew the pubs could not challenge. They are so accustomed to voter fraud, they have not given it up. I doubt that they will ever give up something they have perfected. Just think about how many elections they have stolen.
If we are to survive as a Republic w/o a civil war, the election process MUST be changed so that election fraud is eliminated. If the ballot box is ineffective due to fraud, that leaves the ammo box as the only alternative.
The election process MUST be changed so that election fraud is eliminated. California is allowing all illegals to vote. I see no-one stopping these 4 plus million voters. Does any believe that the sanctuary cities are any different?
They already ‘vote’ due to the electoral college being population based….illegals are counted in the census….
And number of house representatives is based on population – illegals included.
Voter fraud = Voter nullification.
This concession counts about as much as the first one did.
“We’re not going to be shushed” – Gillum
….but we got no problem shushing you…
Maybe it will stick this time
Must have been another White Lash.
– Van Jones
A bullet dodged for now, Floridians. But if you and your neighbors to the north think you’ve seen the last of the Gillum/Adams s**t show, think again. They are both attached at the hip to all things progressive — and that movement has unlimited coffers.
Stay vigilant!
We now know how they have had us fooled into thinking there are more of “them” than us for years. We can’t relax and must start working now to implement voter Id laws. We also need to work harder to educate those still asleep. There need to be more of “us” running for offices around the US.
🎶Thank God and Greyhound he’s gone!!!!!🎶
….I never saw a picture of Gillam or even heard of him before just a few short weeks ago…but my instantaneous reaction to his photo…
….”dudes a crook”….
And when I researched his background that one single thought was verified soundly…..
George Soros University in living color…Don Lemon in a different suit…Kamala of a different gender…Eric…Valerie….
Straight out of commy Chicago of decades not so long past………
This isn’t a win.
It is a test by the Democrats about how much they can get away with cheating for 2020.
Why Not?
Democrats should now be prevented from voting because they are Socialist, and our government is a republic.
Does any believe they are not Socialist?
The Bernie Bros had a ton of success this election. Expect more of the same. Republicans or whatever replaces them had better start thinking quick or extinction looms.
If De Santis doesn’t make voting integrity his #1 thing to get done in his first 2 years after this close call, then he’s an absolute “go along to get along” idiot.
He doesn’t appear to be….but then the GOP overflows with this kind of tool…
People are already claiming its too expensive to fix.
I must say that the democrats have made the integrity of our nation’s elections about as safe as a stack of double cheese burgers with Michael Moore anyway nearby.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I ❤️ Dennis!
I gotta be honest Gillum conceding never gets old.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hilarious
I especially like the earrings and the one in her hair!!! 😂🤣😂🤣
Bout damn time!
Beto- Gilliam with Stacey as their crew to call racism!
Congratulations to our friends from Florida and Georgia. Even way out here in Oregon, these two races mortified me — the potential for those two commie/socialist/criminals to not only run your states, but be vaulted to national prominence. Whew. Thank you, God.
Wonderful news, Florida!
New York Times 11/17/2018
3000 Votes ‘Disappear’ From Florida Recount Tally
None of the discrepancies would be enough to affect the outcome of the three statewide and three local elections that are still waiting for a winner to be called. But they come as at least three Florida counties — two of them Democratic strongholds whose results could be decisive — have reported problems counting their shares of the more than 8.1 million ballots cast across the state.
In one of the most serious cases, Palm Beach County found “dozens of precincts missing a significant number” of votes during the machine recount, according to the supervisor of elections, Susan Bucher, causing the county to conclude that entire boxes of ballots may not have been counted.
Ms. Bucher blamed an overheated and outdated ballot-scanning machine. But the manufacturer of the high-speed scanner used in Palm Beach said its technicians had witnessed Palm Beach County elections workers, apparently worried that one of the machines was running too fast, jam a paper clip into the scanner’s “enter” button in an effort to slow it down. That, in turn, caused a short circuit that cut off the power, a company spokeswoman said.
The difference in Broward County was 0.29 percent — higher than the margin between the candidates in both the Senate and agriculture commissioner’s races.
“This is a big deal,” said E. John Sebes, founder of Open Source Election Technology, a nonprofit group in San Francisco that promotes accuracy and security in the vote-counting process. “If you have an election margin of 0.21 percent and a variance of 0.12 percent, the variance of your machine count is half the margin you are trying to correct. That’s kooky.”
It wasn’t only missing votes that raised questions about Florida’s election results. The vote count in heavily Democratic Broward County increased by about 80,000 in the four days after the election, possibly because of mail-in, provisional, overseas and military ballots that come in late and were legally counted after Election Day.
But no other counties showed were identified publicly with such a high number of additional ballots registered after the election, and Broward County’s election supervisor, Brenda C. Snipes, offered few explanations.
I live in Florida ,am disgusted ! What am I working for , saving for , sacrificing for ? These politicians are a worthless bunch ! Why couldn’t the Rupubs do something about the fraud when they’ve known about it for years!!! Makes you want to eat your brain .
And to the ignorant, the criminal, the radical, the freedom hating, the brainwashed, the dumb as a box of rocks and the rest of my base, I’d like to say I’m sorry. I’m sorry we didn’t have a better plan in place to steal the election, so I could go on to destroy the State
My plan of absolute corruption, extremely high taxation, business killing regulations, illegal alien and criminal empowerment, along with a radical communist agenda, will have to wait
It is now clear there aren’t enough stupid people in Florida, so we’ll need to put together a better plan going forward to ensure our victory the next time
We’ll need competent and experienced cheaters and frauds to oversee our election tallies the next time. Put them in place and we’ll get our desired outcomes
Until next time, stay ignorant and stay stupid
Thank you
I’m still reeling that they voted to ban dog racing. 4000 people lost their jobs, and 9000 dogs need to find new homes, but it goes deeper than that. The ultimate will be banning pitbulls, and taking the way the rights of the homesteaders with a few chickens, and goats etc
