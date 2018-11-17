Democrat Andrew Gillum Re-Concedes Florida Election…

Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded defeat to Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida Governors race on election night; then the national democrats got hold of him, and Gillum withdrew his concession. Today, following a recount, he re-conceded the race.

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) – Democrat Andrew Gillum … conceded on Saturday, after a recount showed he had no way of catching his Republican rival Ron DeSantis, an ally of President Donald Trump. Gillum, the 39-year-old liberal mayor of Tallahassee, had initially conceded the race on the night of the Nov. 6 election to DeSantis, a conservative former congressman. But Gillum later withdrew that concession when the results showed the two were close enough to trigger an automatic recount.

“This has been the journey of our lives. We’ve been so honored by the support that we’ve received,” Gillum said in a video statement. “Stay tuned, there will be more to come. This fight for Florida continues.” DeSantis, 40, said on Saturday on Twitter, “This was a hard-fought campaign. Now it’s time to bring Florida together.” (read more)

I want to congratulate @RonDeSantisFL on becoming the next Governor of the great state of Florida. My wife R. Jai and I could not be prouder of the way we ran this race. We could not be more thankful to my running mate, @ChrisKingFL and his wife Kristen. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 17, 2018

Advertisements