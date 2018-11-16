November 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #666

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦃 . . . 6 . . . 🦃 more days til Day of Thanksgiving 🌽
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.” 🌟 – Prov 3:5-6
-————————————————
🙏 **Pray**
— all eyes on all voter frauds
— Never Trumpers’ missions fail
— USA win the war on invasion of America
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for our Military and USSS –- protection and readiness
— victims of Calif fires and hurricanes (Camp fire update: 63 deaths, 631 missing)
— for Sundance, AdRem and others who faithfully worked and protected TCTH site.
— for us Treepers— to remain sane, focused, and watchful in the midst of chaos
—————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 “We believe that every American has the right to live with dignity.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
Thank you for such wonderful reminders and prayers.
Amen!
Thank you Grandma.
Praying !
Amen, grandma.
Love it! ❤️ Prayer saved!
⭐️Amen!⭐️
All is well in the White House.
President Trump got this.
Exactly Grandma.
Most administrations have some change in personnel after midterms. It is exhausting and demanding work, not to mention that many want to rotate back into private sector to make more $$.
Yet the media makes this into a fake crisis. SAD!
Hey ! Sundance! New WH Press Sec Explains Trump’s World View To Jim Acosta…
(1 min 44 sec)
“A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!”
True.
Unless the AAG shuts it down, it will not end until POTUS Trump is out of office, and Lindsay said Whitaker was not going to shut it down. I don’t think Lindsay had much choice but to say what he did, since he is on record supporting Mueller.
I believe Whitaker will shut it down. And soon. Since it is not really an investigation, but a witch hunt, Whitaker can then direct the FBI to look into the real collusion by Hill and Obama. Of course after he recommends to Trump that Wray be fired.
I know what!
What is hilarious is to watch the libtards twist themselves into a pretzel about Whitaker.
Them, along with their msm toadies.
They pretty much shot the entire load on Kavanaugh with the parade of whores, can’t use that one again for a minute.
Then calling everyone racist for the past 10 years, can’t use that very effectively either. Most people just roll their eyes if that buzz word is even aluded to anymore.
The dailymail rag is trying in vain to say Whitaker is just too darn green to hold the position.
It’s hilarious once you’ve seen behind the curtain!
I am a bit troubled that Whitaker is on record as thinking defunding this fraud is acceptable.
Too many people’s lives have been ruined for this to simply be defunded. If Whitaker has a pair on him, he will put together the case and all of the evidence to shut this scam down on its lack of merit to begin with.
Manufactured slander, sedition, and treason do not make an investigation.
WSB;
Just my opinion, of coarse.
I don’t have a priblem with de-funding.
Its a legitimate ‘tool’ to use, to put an end to an illegitimate investigation.
And, there is nothing about defunding, that prohibits other tools from being used.
For instance, Rudy talked about investigating the investigators. By defunding Mueller, he is less able to try to counter investigations against him, or present defences.
Think of mueller as a “troll”; first thing you do with a troll; quit feeding them.
WSB:
All things being equal, the number one Administration priority now is the judges, and the balance of power in the Senate needed for confirmation, including the Flake wildcard. Rightly or wrongly, this creep has to be placated, at least temporarily, to get these judges through while Republicans still have control.
As we see now in Florida, and in critical legal proceedings everywhere, it’s all about judges and more judges. So there are 19–I believe– just waiting to be confirmed. With Senate control still in doubt, it’s not the time to be rattling cages of Flakey type Senate persons. In fact, our two Supreme Court appointments and confirmations were extremely big wins for Republicans, and yet, to get them, the Flake factor had to be dealt with successfully.
Of course,, we’re all fed up with Mueller and Deep State, and
there’s little doubt that Trump would like personally to wring all of their necks and watch them twisting in the wind.
But he’s the president, not a bystander, or a rabid partisan per se. It’s always about the big picture, and the next critical flexion point on a 100 issues.
No president in history–with the exception of Lincoln I believe–has dealt with so much adversity on his own soil, and in a time of peace and prosperity. It’s simply insane!
Everything in due time!
Excellent post Donald !
Lord, sustain and grant grace to Asia Bibi.
Sorry, above post was not supposed to end up where it did.
They might as well. There’s going to be wailing and gnashing of teeth either way. PDT knows he’s innocent, but there will be no vindication from Mueller. It will hang over his term like a black cloud.
Bets on sizes and types of protests…
Trump To Visit California To Console Fire Victims
https://patch.com/california/northridge/trump-visit-california-console-fire-victims
I keep remembering our PresidentTrump having to hike from the freeway to the hotel in Sacramento to avoid the loco protesters. That day was the day millions of Americans fell in love with Donald J.Trump. He did it for us.
LikeLiked by 12 people
That WAS such a boss move!
Far out!
or
That’s so rad.
That would not be a good idea anyone to protest and disrespect the victims of these sensless MURDERS….That is the way I see it….….I am so pissed.
(Rodney Dangerfield)
Trump went to California.
Consoled the fire victims.
The anti-whatayagot protesters showed up.
They were well organized.
One group was handing out signs.
Rahm Emanuel was there.
He was handing out bags of marshmallows.
(RIP Rodney Dangerfield)
He might as well be going to visit China.
I guess it was ok for Brown to come out and blame the fires on global warming but our president cannot blame it on lack of forest mgt……..LET US ALL BLAST THIS AUTHOR OF THIS ARTICLE……THE NERVE……THE HYPOCRICY
Actually if you read the comments that are posted so far after the article they are all-in favor of PTrump and supportive him coming.
The more I think about it the more outraged I become. People in California should be outraged over the handling of this and put the blame directly on the negligence of Brown and Newsom and all of them. Where did all of the money go?? I have been saying over and over again…..WE NEED AN AUDIT……TAKE THESE CRIMIALS OUT OF HERE.
Hope they can keep him safe and….
I hope he doesn’t catch the dreaded Noro Virus!
These texts are becoming more and more targeted 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
GO HARD Mr. PRESIDENT!
Do not let up!
“Tweets”
I’d say Trump agrees with Sundance that Mueller is not going to end for a while.
So Trump is on the attack. Good !
I’m still hoping we hear the real reason that four Mueller prosecutors left “unexpectedly” in August / September.
It was “officially denied” that there was any impropriety. So I am even more suspicious !
Go Trump !
Why Is General Mattis Nominating the ‘Muslim Brotherhood’s Stooge’?
By Raymond Ibrahim March 9, 2017
A few excerpts –
Back during the months leading to the June 30, 2013 revolution, Patterson — the “Brotherhood’s Stooge” as she was called by all, from news analysts to the Egyptian street — was arguably one of the most hated individuals by the millions of Egyptians who took to the streets against Morsi and the Brotherhood.
Not only did her face regularly appear next to Obama’s in placards; it sometimes appeared alone, indicating just how closely she was seen as supporting the Brotherhood. It should be noted that these were not isolated sightings, as shown by the number of different placards and signs:\
Later, Patterson demanded that Egypt’s recently appointed supreme commander of the Egyptian Armed Forces, General Abdul Fatah al-Sisi, release all Muslim Brotherhood members currently being held for questioning:
And when Sisi rejected this order, the American ambassador began threatening him that Egypt will turn into another Syria and live through a civil war.
Egyptian journalist Abdullah al-Sanawi said this on live TV:
Anne Patterson’s presence in Egypt has become a great burden for America, and Patterson should be admitted into a mental hospital for her deeds are full of bloodshed and the Obama administration is in a very awkward position in front of the whole world, the [U.S.] Congress and the Pentagon.
In 2013, even Foreign Policy, a publication notorious for always siding with establishment D.C., noted that Patterson was widely seen among Republicans “as the key implementer for a policy that at least offers tacit support to the Muslim Brotherhood.”
Such is the person that General Mattis wants [wanted to in 2017] to place in a top Pentagon [policy] position.
Fortunately for America and for Egypt … and Israel too, President Trump told Mattis no way. He should have canned him on the spot saying “Morsi didn’t win. Obama didn’t win. McCain didn’t win. Hillary didn’t win. I and America won!”. Now, on the border too, Mattis acts like he thinks Hillary is President. ,
I’m pretty sure Trump would like to fire him, but maybe not enough to take all the political heat… at least right now. He did recently say he thought Mattis was probably a democrat and he never said anything nearly that bad about even the despicable Jeff Sessions.
Right the EF on, excellent recap of history!
Old news…….
It is old news, some of us raised hell about it then.
Thankfully the WH shut it down, at least two different times if I recall correctly.
Did you get that from Hillary? That’s exactly what she says about things like deleting 33,000 emails under congressional subpoena, and about Benghazi, and about Bill and about Play-for-Pay — Old news … …
You have gazed into Hillary and she is now gazing back into you.
Hmm…Well Tom from your myriad of comments today to me…..
It reminds me of some situational problems we used to discuss when I was a Field Artillery Operations Chief Instructor at Ft.Sill Field Artillery Training School from 1992 to 1995.
Taught Field Artillery Operations Chiefs from all over the world.
My MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) in the Marines was 0848. Myself and another Marine actually re-wrote the so called Artillery Bible…FM-6-40…Our names are inside the new version.
Or the times serving combat tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, or Lebanon and would encounter voices such as yours.
In that, some individuals state their views Subjectively and some Objectively.
Yours of course are stated: Subjectively.
Subjective Statement:
Is a statement that has been colored by the character of the speaker or writer.
It often has a basis in reality, but reflects the perspective through which the speaker views reality.
It cannot be verified using concrete facts and figures.
I prefer to work objectively: Your article is from March 2017. Old News
Objective Statement:
Is a statement that is completely unbiased.
It is not touched by the speaker’s previous experiences or tastes.
It is verifiable by looking up facts or performing mathematical calculations.
However, your snark and personal attacks do show a small level of cognoscente….
In other words, you are trying to use your “Internet Muscles”
So it is best you just pass my postings by, as I will do yours…
So finally, I will just say this:
I really do not give a rat’s behind what you think about me.
So again, Bless Your Heart and have a nice day
And BS. But the destructors are always hopeful.
I hope Trump directs Whitaker to go after Google, facebook and twitter as monopolies and Amazon. If he does, their stock value is going to plummet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They deliberately influenced the elections in favor of Democrats by shutting out most if not all respected Conservative Republican voices. They should be fined $million$ for unreported in-kind contributions to the Democrats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Make that billions🙏🏻
Add in eBay.
LikeLike
I hope the coup members get their just punishment, but there are a lot of other important issues that Whitaker can move forward on.
Let’s end to big to fail for corporations
15 U.S. Code § 2 – Monopolizing trade a felony; penalty US Code
Every person who shall monopolize, or attempt to monopolize, or combine or conspire with any other person or persons, to monopolize any part of the trade or commerce among the several States, or with foreign nations, shall be deemed guilty of a felony, and, on conviction thereof, shall be punished by fine not exceeding $100,000,000 if a corporation, or, if any other person, $1,000,000, or by imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or by both said punishments, in the discretion of the court.
..and Fox News for breaking the news before the polls on west coast closed!
Faux News—
Ahhh, the only time of day I can keep up with all the posts.
Have a blessed Friday.
Prettyplease,
Here is the perfect music to read by this time of night…
(15 min 49 sec)
LikeLiked by 4 people
How kind! Thank you!
Rodney Dangerfield
Went to the Reade in Jersey.
Betty Page was back.
She had a new routine.
Called it ‘Bolero Burlesque’.
I fell asleep.
(RIP Rodney Dangerfield)
Can’t read the posts, cuz I can’t take my eyes off the conductor, and musicians hands.
What a great vid.
That’s the tiniest baton I’ve ever seen used by a conductor! But it didn’t affect the performance, which was spectacular!
IKR?! Looks like a sewing needle!
My memory of this piece is fused with Torville & Dean.
Yes, the ice skaters….their routines were beautiful.
So the Royalist State entourage went in procession, and everyone in the streets said, “How incomparable wonderful they are! How filled with virtue they are! How they love the American people! How selfless they are! How well they look out after us!!! How they so keep their word!” Few would let it be perceived that they could not really detect the slightest evidence for any of this, for that would have shown that they were not fit for their positions or were very stupid or were a Royalist State wonderfulness denier or even worse, a vulgarian void of all virtue.
“But all the Royalist State ever does is just lie, cheat, line their own pockets, steal and crap all over the country!!! Someday I will have to fix all this! ” a young child named Donald cried out at last. “Just hear what my young Donald says!” said the father Fred: and one whispered to another what the young Donald had said. “Hey, the kid’s right!!! said the whole of all the sane people left at length. That touched the members of the Royalist State for inside they knew the young Donald was right; but the thought within themselves was, “We must go through with telling all the lies or the days of our feeding on the American people will be over. We dare not do otherwise” And so even as more and more of the people were scornfully laughing out loud at them, the members of the Royalist State further increased their lies and venom even further and very heatedly proclaimed their patriotism and virtue, which did not exist at all.
Enjoyed reading, I’m a fan!
This is how to win the argument! Present the facts and confront people like Cortez.
This is our blueprint folks for defeating the Democrats. The Democratic controlled house already stated that their main focus is going to be healthcare. Watch for it!
Jake was “nagging”…
O. M. G.
lol
Dawg……could you imagine a bite down?
Yeah…. you ever see a horse chomp a raw carrot?
Brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it!!
Lol
y’all are funny tonight.
Zoooom…..went right by……😎
That’s it!….I thought she looks familiar. She reminded me of that horse.
Ok–now I am going to have to laugh and laugh hard.
That was back in September…
If you asked her NOW how she would fund 40 Trillion..
…. she would say “Start a GoFundMe”
Tracy Beanz BOMBSHELL
7 months old. Yawn. Swamp winning.
Thanks, ACS, I had not seen that before.
Tracybeanz Thread unrolled:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/985526771557814273.html
James Mattis Press Briefing on MILITARY to Stop MIGRANT CARAVAN at US – Mexico Border
(20:18)
He speaks assertively, obviously knows what he is talking about. But this border duty is all politics – he even said as much. No military “strength” being brought to bear. Mattis said he’s responding to DHS Secy Nielsen’s request.
Color me “curious” as to where this is going…
If the military is used for political purposes, you may kiss the Republic good-bye. He is deploying troops to support the border forces. He will not cross the line in having the military supersede civil authority. For the short answer.
He also said at the beginning……when asked if DHS Secy Nielsen would visit the border:
“If she finds time to leave Wash DC”
You are right. He does know what he is talking about, but as you stated this is all politics.
He is a warrior…..and he was given a ” restricted mission”…..
And finally, to everyone heer……listen to what he says about protecting our Military Personal.
There are a whole lot of “Armed” Military Police protecting our Active Duty personal sent in the assist the Border Patrol.
Military Police have the same authority as regular police officers when it comes to protecting the public, or in this case,our military personal.
Good interview.
James Mattis & DHS Secretary Nielson Visit Troops At Southern Border 11/14/18 (42:35)
Today I heard a radio ad by Kevin McCarthy bragging about how he was a Trump supporter and how he was going to support legislation to “build the wall”. I was completely disgusted. My first thought was, “who the hell does this guy think he’s talking to?” We saw the exact same shuck-and-jive from Ryan and McConnell the last time around only then they were promising to get rid of ObamaCare “Just as soon as we_____ filll in the blanks. Don’t expect anything at all from this lame duck congress. They’re all in the pockets of the GOPe. It’s Trump . . . and us. There’s no one else out there in our camp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The ad was to get him elected Minority Leader. Worked. Swamp winning.
This farce does get old. We see it every time the GOPe is in the minority. EVERY SINGLE TIME!!!
When we start hearing about killing Obamacare again we’ll really know.
Let’s see the bill then.
Exactly!
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/106310162182621184
I knew when Justice Roberts went along with O-bum-care that they were doing this.
The CIA should be shuttered, it is the most corrupt and anti-American organization in history.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
It really would be the greatest gift the entire world has ever received, followed by NSA, the Dept of State which is mainly another branch of CIA and last but not least, the Dept of never ending War.
In “President Donald J Trump -vs- The Big Club…” Sundance asks why NO billionaire has donated. NOT ONE.
The reason is THEY DO NOT DARE!
Paul Manafort was a multi-millionaire, yet he was targeted because of his association with President Trump.
”
It is not enough to simply beat Trump. He must be destroyed thoroughly. HIS KIND must not rise again.” — David Plouffe June 13, 2016
I worked for a company who DARED to cross Shell Oil, owned by Queen Betrix, the British Royals, the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers.
Remember the anti-polystrene campaign decades ago? His company along with McDonald’s and Sweetheart Plastics, was about to breakground on a post consumer polystrene manufacturing site that would take the polystrene cups, plates, and cutlery from places like McDonald and recycle it in a plant built to use handicapped people.
A few weeks before the TV ads for this wonderful concept were to air on TV a ‘Teenager’ (Original story was a NH teacher BTW) starts an anti-polystrene campaign that sweeps the country with lies after lies. McDonald’s quickly switches to waxcoated paper products. Sweetheart Plastics ends up having to close FIVE PLANTS in MA alone and my company ends up closing almost all of it’s US Plants and came very close to bankruptcy.
The Billionaires have no doubt been warned: Break ranks and WE WILL BREAK YOU!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for posting. Lots of good info at that site http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/New_World_Order/New_World_Order.html
Yes, Third World Traveler has wonderful info.
Others of interest I have bookmarked:
A Must read: http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/IMF_WB/Budhoo_IMF.html
http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/New_World_Order/Anglo_American_Estab.html
Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler: http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/Fascism/Wall_Street_Rise_Hitler.html
And this one also goes to what Sundance was saying:
http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/One_World_Government/Council_For_Relations_TBG.html
Read about Joseph Nacchio.
As CEO of Qwest he refused to cooperate with the unconstitutional bulk wiretapping program. Soon after, the NSA decided to cancel a massive contract with Qwest. The company’s stock tanked.
Then Nacchio was prosecuted for insider trading and sent to prison.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nacchio
LikeLike
Thank you, G.Combs.
Can’t take issue with the rest of your post but IMHO Manafort was/is his own worst enemy.
According to most reports on him – none to which I have seen a robust rebuttal disputing the basic facts – he was previously involved in some pretty shady financial dealings with Oleg Deripasky and was already a target of the FBI albeit they had not gone forward with any prosecution.
Yes he was obviously targeted again b/c of his relationship with the Trump campaign, but he was already on the wrong side of the law so he was kind of a ready-made target. It’s easy for us to “Monday morning quarterback” Manafort now, but I’m giving PDJT the benefit of the doubt and guessing that in the spring of 2016 candidate DJT was unaware of the details of Manafort’s dealings with Deripasky or that the corrupt heads of the DOJ / FBI were plotting to frame DJT with “Russian collusion.”
I am sure Manafort was shady, but remember his original indictment was YEARS ago and put into cold storage. I doubt anything would have happened to him if he had not aligned with President Trump.
There are tons of crooked and shady businessmen and they are PROTECTED! I have seen it here in my state in my court case. Donate to the Democrat party and the prosecutors WILL NOT INDICT no matter how much evidence there is.
Can I get a show of hands from everybody else that believes Democrat politicians will be getting a portion of that 3 billion dollars of taxpayer money they gave to Amazon?
Some will go directly in their pockets and some will be used to destroy our republic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep..it’s back to business as usual for Dems/Uni party.
LikeLiked by 6 people
But, but, but … Jim “Baggy Eyes” Mattis has declared that climate change is a threat to national security and one military planners must consider in drawing up strategies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shrillary (“anything Obozo did I can do more”) would have kept the US signed onto that POS agreement and cost us untold billions.
Mattis, “the gift” that keeps on giving.
In a clash with President Trump’s environmental team, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has declared that climate change is a threat to national security and one military planners must consider in drawing up strategies.
8 months old news.
That’s what the democrats, like Hillary, say to deflect things – That’s old news.
They could massively reduce pollution by closing all those bases like Trump wants.
General Mattis does not declare climate change a threat to national security in the article that you quote. His response is more along the lines of being prepared for any impact of a changing climate, that our military should not be compromised due to lack of planning for any possible situation. Changing climate, and in a general sense just about any weather event, could impact military readiness and effectiveness. Prior to his role as SoD, under the Obama administration, he did sign off on the Joint Operating Environment document. Considering his carefully constructed responses in that article, and skimming over that JOE document — it contains only 4 paragraphs regarding climate change, it seems like the media is overstating what the document is really saying about climate change.
https://www.propublica.org/article/trumps-defense-secretary-cites-climate-change-national-security-challenge
Seems that he’s stating the same basic carefully crafted responses in his confirmation hearing.
Here’s the JOE document: https://fas.org/man/eprint/joe2010.pdf
Just seems to me like the media is spinning this narrative to support their agenda. When you see “climate change is real and is a threat” you can pretty much be assured that it’s just fake media or politicians pushing their talking points.
“climate change is real and is a threat”
Actually is true but not in the way they are talking.
We are either going to have another “extended interglacial”, like MIS-11 did, or we won’t, like MIS-19 didn’t, given that like them we are once again at a 400kyr eccentricity minimum. The Holocene should be just about over and the ending coincided with the ‘Little Ice Age’
Translated either we are headed into the big slide into glaciation or into the bumpy ride seen between interglacial maximums.
Either way as Neuman and Hearty (1996) said:
This is further supported by the fact the sun has gone quiet from the Grand Solar Maxima that seems to have pulled us out of the cooling, …temporarily…
A review of “A History of Solar Activity over Millennia” by Ilya G. Usoskin
Grand maxima of solar activity:
http://solarphysics.livingreviews.org/open?pubNo=lrsp-2008-3&page=articlesu16.html
If you like to read science as I do this is a good paper though long.
A History of Solar Activity over Millennia
http://arxiv.org/pdf/0810.3972.pdf
What I loved about it is he used MULTIPLE types of data to VALIDATE his findings.
👏 👏 👏
“General Mattis does not declare climate change a threat to national security in the article that you quote. His response is more along the lines of being prepared for any impact of a changing climate”
\What the hell is the difference? Depends on what the meaning of sex is and what the meaning of is, is”. So Bill Clinton. “Climate Change” is a fraud and he should be intelligent and honest enough to say so. Not try to straddle some fence and do a balancing act of plausible denial.
In other words, it’s the military’s job to be ready for anything, not to predict or judge which scientists are correct. Got it?
That is a canard. Tempest in a teapot.
Mattis did not say “man-made” climate change nor did I see where he linked climate change to human activity. The technical facts are that the climate patterns are changing somewhat due to astrological changes, the solar system’s position in the galaxy, sunspot cycles, and the Earth’s complex axis wobble and shifting magnetic field.
Gen’l. Mattis is smart to understand that climate/weather will change because of these effects but he did not repeat nor recite any of the global warming hoax alarmists’ mantras about man having to alter his lifestyle to counter those changes. He appears to be far smarter than any of the reporters who covered him, ir any of the pundits who didn’t consider what he didn’t say.
Why, may I ask are the Gen Mattis snipers full on here at the Treehouse? I’ve noted the digs and false reports here. I hope others are noting it also.
Broward County Florida Loses Track of 2,040 Votes During Recount
On Tuesday Broward County Elections supervisor Brenda Snipes reported 634,000 votes were cast in the midterm election in her county.
On Friday morning Broward County Elections officials said 717,000 votes were cast in the midterm election.
Broward County Democrats mysteriously found 83,000 votes in two days!
They still have not explained how this happened.
After the recount on Thursday Broward County announced their results.
the number was significantly lower than the 717,000 total reported on Friday.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/stunning-broward-county-florida-lost/
“Broward County Florida Loses Track of 2,040 Votes During Recount”
Anybody cheeked Sandy Berger’s socks and underoos ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about Davy Jones Locker?
You know the place we should stuff all the DemonRat lawyers…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check the airport. Avis can’t be the only one. Hertz. National. Enterprise. Budget. Lots of lots to check.
LikeLiked by 1 person
B.O. magic wand did it. Poof!
Don’t anyone be surprised if for 2020 the democrats nominate Jim Mattis as their Presidential or VP candidate. He loves those who love Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood. He is a climate change pushing con man. And notice that he hasn’t exactly taken a lot of heat from [his fellow] democrats on his “actions” at what is suppose to be our southern border. What’s not for the democrats to like?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Trump said he will make more changes in his cabinet and I hope this fraud big talker gets replaced. He knows about the shadow military abusing technology intended for good.
Explanation for the hissing and clicking noises Trump’s US Cuba Diplomats reported during the neuro attacks. US China ambassador and his family too started experiencing neural symptoms only a couple of months ago which they have NEVER known before.
From a insider’s researcher report he made public which was never reported because CNN’s Acosta is busy harassing the President and everyone watching what thong Kardashians are selling.
“A new class of weapons, based on electromagnetic fields, has been added to the muscles of the military organism. The C3I [Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence] doctrine is still growing and expanding. It would appear that the military may yet be able to completely control the minds of the civilian population.”7
The targeting of civilian populations by the military is a significant departure from its history. In the past, the military has used persuasion through real information rather than using deliberate deception and mind manipulation to win populations over.
“A decoy and deception concept presently being considered is to remotely create the perception of noise in the heads of personnel by exposing them to low power, pulsed microwaves. When peop le are illuminated with properly modulated low power microwaves the sensation is reported as a buzzing, clicking, or hissing which seems to originate (regardless of the person’s position in the field)..”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Source:
Written by Dr. Nicholas Begich
Nick Begich began his research on electromagnetic weapons in the early 1990s. Since then he has given numerous speeches on the topic, and has written several books on the science that allows these devices to control the biological systems of humans. He has appeared on many radio and television programs and has served as an expert witness in front the European Parliament. 🏹His message is simple: these technologies have been in use for decades, and they should be used to benefit mankind, instead of subjugating it to advance the agendas of the deep state and the deep-pocketed.
http://www.earthpulse.com/epulseuploads/articles/MindControl.pdf
I wonder if they make Faraday caps…
——————————————–
I was just kidding around but they do really make them…look!
———————————————
Amazon.com: RF Shielded Cap | Brain Protection against Radio …
https://www.amazon.com/Shielded-Protection-against-Radio…/dp/B005I4D5GO
Rating: 3.2 – 16 reviews
Buy RF Shielded Cap | Brain Protection against Radio-Frequency (RF) Radiation on Amazon.com ✓ FREE SHIPPING on qualified orders.
“… buzzing, clicking, or hissing which seems to originate (regardless of the person’s position in the field)…just behind the head. The phenomena occurs [sic] at average power densities as low as microwatts per square centimeter with carrier frequencies from 0.4 to 3.0 GHz. By proper choice of pulse characteristics, intelligible speech may be created.”
This is exactly what was reported by the officials.
Has Kelly or Mattis reported this military knowledge to Pres. Trump or are they keeping him in the dark because the US airforce keeps track of everything happening with satelites. It’s not China nor Russia this time, it’s the pot bellied deep state.
Wow, Mr Tom Feral (accurate moniker) you have gone full bore bahookie.
Acosta is a media troll. As PDJT said in an interview, he is a grandstander not journalist and he was being rude and abusive not only to the woman but to the rest of the media in the room waiting for their chance to ask the President a question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
(Rodney Dangerfield)
The White House Press Association.
Just revised its membership qualifications.
In addition to your press credentials…
You have to be at least a red belt in Aikosdo.
(RIP Rodney Dangerfield)
The Florida Democratic Party allegedly violated election laws by asking voters to fix their vote-by-mail ballots after voting already concluded.
The state’s party instructed workers and volunteers to reach out to the voters who submitted mail ballots with signature issues and requested that they resolve the discrepancies, reported The Naples Daily News. The instructions came after Election Day already passed, making the effort a violation of Florida’s election rules.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/15/florida-democrats-cure-affidavit-mail-ballots/
Julian Assange has been charged, prosecutors reveal inadvertently in court filing
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/julian-assange-has-been-charged-prosecutors-reveal-in-inadvertent-court-filing/2018/11/15/9902e6ba-98bd-48df-b447-3e2a4638f05a_story.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
People need to follow this story closely. Julian has been a TruthTeller and serves all us powerless citizens in the Tyranny government-run nations.
Without him, we would know very little of the lies, deceptions, false flags and crimes of the Deep State and Shadow Government in DC.
The Vault 7 download is proof that Russia, China, Iran and North Korea can be blamed for any hack, can be set up as the cause for cyber attacks and the start of war.
Wikileaks is a service to all democracies and republics. It exposes through its publications. It should be protected by law because it is doing the job of a Free Press which no longer exists.
He should not be prosecuted. He should be allowed to live free and do his career work.
I pray for him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A SC is a change to clean up all the odds and ends that worry the Deep State.
chance
Even though everyone has suspected this for a long time, it’s still nauseating to hear it verified. It’s dangerous to be right when the government is wrong.
He should have brought down the corrupt banksters several years back.
It just shows yet again that you never play their game.
This stupid know nothing biatch is a pain in my ….already. Someone needs to tell her how much this is going to cost.or better yet send her a bill…….She is incredibly ignorant. Just shut up already
https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2018/11/15/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-demands-100-percent-renewable-energy-in-10-years-in-green-new-deal/
Mattis goes even more Al Gore than Donkey Woman as he says that climate change is a threat to national security and one military planners must consider in drawing up strategies. So why is she a zero and Mattis a hero ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The same mind controller working in the caves pumping him with Mao-like refrains as Obama? Lol, although I joke not when I say some plebe is being forced to pulse him with deep state verbiage or else the plebe will be offed with the same tech. This is the beast that we’re fighting.
And I want a magic unicorn but it ain’t gonna happen
I have one and I am waiting for her to kid. 🤣
She lost a horn in a fight this summer so I literally have a one horned goat or Unicorn.
BTW a vet actually made a unicorn with the twisting horn.
https://observationdeck.kinja.com/the-un-natural-history-of-man-made-unicorns-1658601966
G.Combs, I just never know what I am going to learn from you. Amazing.
Thanks.
I Like to read and I read very fast. Also I tossed the Boob tube in 1976. That gave me a lot more time.
Much of the stuff I post was dug up originally by someone else and I just archived it. So a H/T goes to all the other researchers out there that I have read.
Dems are doing a LOT of delicious infighting over her.
So, as long as Repubs. “stay out of it”, she’ll be great for us.
If Repubs get too involved (on twitter, especially) in criticizing her, that’ll probably ruin it. It’ll drive all the Dems who can’t stand her straight into her arms.
This ditz could also light a fire under middle of the road NYC Dems who – up til now- haven’t really been paying attention.
She *could* be the gift that turns NY Red.
And by “getting involved” I mean: criticizing her on posts at her own twitter account, or other Lefty sites.
On Conservative accounts, feel free to have at ‘er.
I agree she could well be the gift that keeps on giving, for ‘our side’. And in addition to being an embarrasment to the dems, could be a real thorn in the side, for democrat leadership.
I gotta cure for her “zero fossil fuel ” pogrom ! Shame her sorry a** into plowing some truck patch with a mule and doing the hand hoeing and weeding and all she gets to eat is what she produces . A season of that will convince her a tractor is essential ! Maybe we ought to harness her with Jeraldo Rivera and they can pick fruit together !
Make that DiFi, Maxine Waters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Because we DO want immigrants, the right way! Good on you Billy!
Its a nice day for a ceremonyyyy! Its a nice day to be a citizen, yeah…
White Wedding: racist White Power Rock Anthem.
I still like it, though.
White power? Come off it. It’s about a “shotgun wedding” due to unwed pregnancy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really? SMH,
“Little sister” is slang for girlfriend. He is singing about a woman/girl he loves marrying someone else while he still loves her. Idol did have a sister who was getting married, but on an episode of VH1 Storytellers, he explained that his sister’s wedding simply gave him the idea for the song.
White Wedding by Billy Idol – Songfacts
https://www.songfacts.com/facts/billy-idol/white-wedding
Theresa May has a Brexit plan…..
Mattis and Kelly have a AfghanExit plan … … we never do exit … … we stay there until they have a Great Islamic Society Wilsonian Democracy which will be 3 days after time itself comes to an end.
Theresa May has a Brexit plan…..
How about AfghanExit in our time? The clock has run up a lot more time waiting for that one.
There is trouble in Tijuana, Mexico but our media is not covering it. The residents of Tijuana do not want the migrants in their town.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also the drug cartels are not happy about the US troops at the border.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The US is busy tonight trying to help the migrants stay in Tijuana. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
House Guests from Hell. And so much so even the Mexican people don’t want them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But gee, I thought they only wanted to work hard and make their lives better. And most of them are mothers pushing strollers. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a real quick blurb about that on the CBS Evening News tonight. The Mexican locals were telling the invaders to go home.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A Day To Remember….
But, but, but … … I remember seeing that on NBC and it looked like only a few dozen people showed up …
And they soundtrack NBC was playing sounded like boos.
A prime example of being careful what GoFundMe account you contribute to:
https://katu.com/news/nation-world/viral-story-about-couple-that-raised-400k-for-homeless-man-was-made-up-say-investigators
A short video on how the Japanese will approach the need for foreign workers,
This will be a two part study. The first is linked below.
“The Chinese Century? An Early Appraisal.”
Hint: it’s not all going as Beijing wants. This is part one of a two-part series”.
It is an analytical, but very fair look at the President’s admin on China policy and Asia. As you may know, VP Pence went to Singapore and New Guinea to represent the President at Asean and Apec. Many are saying the President is walking away from Asia by not going himself. Myself and others say not so. This article will give you a rundown on the issues, and why President Trump has lots of options to deal with China and its concerted effort to be the prime mover and (bribe) shaker in Asia and the Pacific island nations.
https://nationalinterest.org/feature/chinese-century-early-appraisal-36082
Hopefully all the trolls and useful idiots that for18 months were pushing nonsense like the Big Ugly, Trust Sessions and Gestapo Chief Müller was a white hat will find another venue to parade their idiocy.
Thought I’d post this for the edification of my fellow treepers, Jason Goodman interviewing/ panel discussion with Sydney Powell, Kevin Shipp, Robyn Gritz and Scott Bennett re weaponized agencies destroying patriots and current events.
The panel was suggesting Sydney for AG, I wholeheartedly agree. Recommend turning off Faux and watching this instead;
How about rigging up a series of “Home Alone” style booby traps along the border to stop the caravan? For extra fun, we could film them with hidden cameras and give out awards to the most creative, most effective and just plain funniest.
I bet the army corp of engineers could come up with some really good stuff.
