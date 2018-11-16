Friday November 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
THANKFUL- Josh Groban
MILKY WAY SHINING OVER HALF DOME AND EL CAP, YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Missed you yesterday. I have a friend that lives outside Yosemite. I met her at a bible camp in Pine Valley, CA back in 1998. Her husband works for CALFIRE.
Psalm 19:1 <> The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.
Absolutely an amazing picture!
The Holy Spirit At Pentecost
The one hundred twenty disciples in the Upper Room had, of course, been much like any other group of believers in history. They had not all been equally spiritual or devoted, or faithful. Some had been more so than others, and where some had excelled in one virtue, others had excelled in another. Yet now they were all FILLED with the Spirit, from the least to the greatest of them.
The thoughtful student of Scripture will, of course, ask why all these believers were now filled with the Holy Spirit. Was it, perhaps, because they, as a group, had been more godly than those before them? The gospel records prove that this is not so. Peter boasted, Thomas doubted, James and John sought personal gain, and when our Lord was taken prisoner, “they all forsook Him and fled.”
Was it then because they had prayed long enough or earnestly enough for the Spirit to come upon them and take control? No; they had been instructed to go to Jerusalem, not to pray for the Holy Spirit to come, as some suppose, but to “wait for the [fulfillment of the] promise” regarding the Spirit (Acts 1: 4,5) — and right here is the answer to our question.
The believers at Pentecost were filled with the Holy Spirit, not because they had prayed long or earnestly enough for the Spirit to come, but because the time had arrived for the fulfillment of the divine promise. The Old Testament prophets and the Lord Jesus had promised that the Holy Spirit should some day come to take control of God’s people (Ezek. 36:26,27), and that day had come. They were filled with the Spirit because God, according to His promise, had baptized them with the Spirit (Acts 1:5).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-holy-spirit-at-pentecost/
Acts 1:4 And, being assembled together with them, commanded them that they should not depart from Jerusalem, but wait for the promise of the Father, which, saith he, ye have heard of me.
5 For John truly baptized with water; but ye shall be baptized with the Holy Ghost not many days hence.
Ezekiel 36:26 A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh.
27 And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them.
“according to His promise, had baptized them with the Spirit”
There are two Spirit baptisms. This one is according to Prophecy, it is Christ baptizing WITH the Spirit. This is what occurred at Pentecost in Acts Chapter 2.
Acts 2:16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;
Luke 1:70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
The other Spirit baptism is the Spirit baptizing INTO Christ:
1Corinthians 12:13 For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.
This was revealed to Paul after his salvation in Acts 9.
Eph 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words, 4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
Eph 3:9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ: 10 To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God,
Col 1:26 Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his saints: :27 To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory:
Let’s conclude this Walton project with the Final Bagatelle!
Five Bagatelles playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…
The Five Bagatelles by British composer William Walton are considered to be some of the most outstanding compositions for the guitar. The pieces make exceptional use of all of the instrument’s musical and technical capabilities.
The Five Bagatelles were written in 1971 and first performed by the great Julian Bream in 1972.
OLDER THAN TUTANKHAMUN and CAESAR, THIS ANCIENT BRISTLECONE IS ONE OF THE OLDEST LIVING ORGANISMS ON EARTH.
Interesting information about the Ancient Bristlecone over at wikipedia (link below), Citizen. They are located in California. The 2 oldest trees, discussed below, are not marked to protect them. In 2008, some idjit arsonist set fire to the Grove’s visitor center and several bristlecone pines.
(snip)
The Methuselah Grove in the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest is the location of the “Methuselah”, a Great Basin bristlecone pine that is 4,850 years old.[4] For many years, it was considered the world’s oldest known living non-clonal organism, until superseded by the discovery in 2013 of another bristlecone pine in the same area with an age of 5,068 years (germination in 3051 BC).[5] “Methuselah” is not marked in the forest, to ensure added protection from vandals.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Bristlecone_Pine_Forest
Citizen, do you know how it’s known that this tree is alive?
have they cored it, or??
Perhaps these germinated shortly after Noah’s flood?
This album by Manuel Barrueco gets my vote for being one of the best classical guitar CDs ever recorded. Every piece on it is magic. Blew me away when I first heard it. I thought “dayyaam, how’d he do that???”. The obvious answer, of course, is that this is music made by one of the world’s great guitar players. Dayyaam, indeed.
There are many tragic stories and stories of immense bravery and determination that are being told about the California fires. This one, about a loyal and determined herding dog’s devotion to his charges is one that deserves to be told again and again.
Much love to Odin.❤️❤️❤️
The Priestly Blessing
The Lord said to Moses,
“Tell Aaron and his sons,
‘This is how
you are to bless the Israelites.
Say to them:
“‘“The Lord bless you
and keep you;
the Lord make his face shine on you
and be gracious to you;
the Lord turn his face toward you
and give you peace.”’
“So they will put my name on the Israelites, and
I will bless them.”
Lev. 22-27
This is a longer story about Odin and his people. They tried to protect themselves from the fire. Then the fire came. This is a harrowing story.
I’d be content to have been a fly on the wall when Chet and Jerry Reed got to pickin’ !! Two of the best pickers that ever were in the genre ! And hopefully there’ll be a few more I just might get to hear start up !
Sad to see the, ( IMNSHO ) inevitable consequences of the Camp Creek fire ! I know PG&E is going to be the “scapegoat” on this, but perhaps we ought to think before pileing on that particular rabbit . Who created the fuel-rich fire-prone environment ? Who permitted development and construction of neighborhoods of tinderbox housing with no fire resistance ? Who thwarted or restricted logging, thinning or controlled burn forest management ? Who used spurious “science” to further their agendas ? And finally, how many with regulatory oversight and political infuence were victims ? Seems Camp Creek is like Dresden Germany circa WW2 – a victim of other’s political ambitions .
