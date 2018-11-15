Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses His Meeting With AAG Matt Whitaker…

Senator Lindsey Graham (U-DC) met with Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker earlier today and pauses to discuss with interested media. Graham confirms Whitaker is intent on allowing the Mueller investigation to come to its natural conclusion.

Additionally, Graham discusses a potential for he and Whitaker to work together next year on issues vitally important to the institution. [ie. do not expect any ‘spygate’ stuff being discussed at any time over the next several weeks.]

.

Additionally today, the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz outlined departmental priorities for the DOJ in 2019. [READ HERE] Which leans heavily toward the possibility the next DOJ-IG report will be a white-wash over the FISA abuse. Notably absent from the challenge priorities is any direct interest in eliminating corruption.

I’ll ask again: How can the DOJ-IG write a report outlining political FISA abuse when the same DOJ-IG just completed a report claiming there was/is no political bias within the institution?

Think about it.

It’s been 8 weeks since @nytimes reported that Rod Rosenstein talked to subordinates about recording the President and invoking the 25th Amendment. Why has Mr. Rosenstein still not testified in front of Congress? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 15, 2018

