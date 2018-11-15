Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses His Meeting With AAG Matt Whitaker…

Senator Lindsey Graham (U-DC) met with Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker earlier today and pauses to discuss with interested media.  Graham confirms Whitaker is intent on allowing the Mueller investigation to come to its natural conclusion.

Additionally, Graham discusses a potential for he and Whitaker to work together next year on issues vitally important to the institution.  [ie. do not expect any ‘spygate’ stuff being discussed at any time over the next several weeks.]

Additionally today, the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz outlined departmental priorities for the DOJ in 2019. [READ HERE] Which leans heavily toward the possibility the next DOJ-IG report will be a white-wash over the FISA abuse. Notably absent from the challenge priorities is any direct interest in eliminating corruption.

(Source Link)

I’ll ask again: How can the DOJ-IG write a report outlining political FISA abuse when the same DOJ-IG just completed a report claiming there was/is no political bias within the institution?

Think about it.

87 Responses to Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses His Meeting With AAG Matt Whitaker…

  1. Ziiggii says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    “Senator Lindsey Graham (U-DC)

    😂, love it!

  2. jackphatz says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Well, that’s what makes for a good time!

    s/

  3. conservalicious says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    My worst fears are coming true. I had a feeling after the release of the last IG report that the next one would be a disappointment too. Let’s hope I’m wrong.

    • billrla says:
      November 15, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      conservalicious: Take not counsel of your fears. Someone famous said that.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      November 15, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      It’s boilerplate language in the conclusion of every government IG report and white paper regardless of the agency involved. I’ve personally seen it hundreds of times. I’ve even participated in the writing of some. Here’s the condensed version:

      1. Government employees did bad things.
      2. Their intentions were good.
      3. Policies and procedures have been put in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

      Expect the same from Horowitz.

    • California Joe says:
      November 15, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      No, you won’t be wrong! Horowitz is a lackey and belongs to the same club as Rosenstein. Horowitz set the ground rules for the last investigation which, first and foremost, included not second guessing any prosecutoral decisions including granting immunity to every person around Hillary Clinton as well as NOT indicating her computer guy for lying to the FBI. So, once those boundaries were established any hope of exposing the corruption ended!

  4. Kels says:
    November 15, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    Swamp gonna swamp…what else is new..

  5. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    ” Graham confirms Whitaker is intent on allowing the Mueller investigation to come to its natural conclusion.”

    Its “natural conclusion” ??

    A foregone conclusion is the kind of conclusion Mueller, and his pack of rabid democrats, is intent on.

  6. Austin Holdout says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    My guess is that Whitaker doesn’t want to strike first. He wants the Dems to be the first to start investigating for the political point that “they started it”. He won’t have to wait long. No facts to back that up. Just a guess. I’m glad Jordan is reminding the world he hasn’t forgotten that RR is still evading congress. Darned shame he isn’t our minority leader.

  7. Monticello says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Graham…..what a joke. No mention or acknowledgement that the proposed legislation is in direct conflict with the separation of powers!

    • Monticello says:
      November 15, 2018 at 9:25 pm

      To clarify, the legislation as proposed would effectively mean that a special Counsel once appointed is above all of our government. What an idiotic farce.

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      November 15, 2018 at 9:37 pm

      Those who advocate for this legislation must have studied constitutional law under Professor Obama. Imagine the damage he did to young minds at the University of Chicago between 1992 and 2004, and beyond. Please God, help us recover from his damage.

    • Litlbit2 says:
      November 15, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      IMHO, Graham like Gowdy could have been a great leader with his named recorded in history books for helping to save the USA while President Trump would have had his back.

      Instead their past actions show them to have lost their credibility for greed, swamp pool side tables with name recognition of the “me too” corrupt. They gave away their most precious gift! Their family name?

  8. Rawkstar says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Come out, it will. Timing is everything. The Big Ugly. Trust the plan. Q. I mean Sundance 😂

    • freedom says:
      November 15, 2018 at 10:13 pm

      The Big Ugly will never happen, and I am truly, heartbreakingly disappointed in Trump for this failure.

      • GB Bari says:
        November 15, 2018 at 10:23 pm

        Concern noted.

        • Tl Howard says:
          November 15, 2018 at 10:31 pm

          Good, GB Bari. You can not my concern too, my disgust. There is only one way DJT is re-elected and only one way he can get his economic program, the one Sundance calls the program for Main Street, on firmer ground, and that’s to unveil the conspiracy. That’s it.

      • wondering999 says:
        November 15, 2018 at 10:35 pm

        ? Disappointed in Trump? Trump has been working harder than anyone else, over enormous obstacles, and he doesn’t give up.

        It’s up to all of us to MAGA ourselves despite hostile lying press, deluded friends and family, and troll armies working to degrade the spirit. Fear not that which kills the body, but that which kills the soul… and do your part to make this country and this world a better place. With “freedom” comes responsibility and a heck of a lot of people have been shirking their part

      • Avi says:
        November 15, 2018 at 11:22 pm

        Trump never promoted the Big Ugly or that the congenital nazi muller was a white hat, or that Sessions and Huber ( where is he) we’re playing 64-di chess, or that there was 60,000 sealed indictments.
        It was all crap created by Judas Goats wind pushed by useful idiots.

  9. beachbum31 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Too failed too Big

  10. For Eyes says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    To state what is now obvious, we put way too much faith in the IG to make everything come out OK

  11. Sneaky Pete says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    We’ll move into a new phase soon in any case. MAGA will either explode into action, or people will give up on it.

    • mr.piddles says:
      November 15, 2018 at 9:56 pm

      “MAGA will either explode into action, or people will give up on it.”

      MAGA is orthogonal. In the big picture, it’s somewhat related to FBI/DOJ institutional corruption. But, really, it’s a higher calling of The People and the few brave elected officials and business types willing to embrace it.

    • Normally Quiet Observer says:
      November 15, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      +Sneaky Pete … I think you are absolutely correct! The average conservative constitutionalist American has been waiting, waiting, and more waiting to see the so called promised ‘perp walks’, handcuffs, and then prison doors, or execution chambers slamming shut. If these things don’t happen, and happen soon (We are seriously tired of waiting!!!!) then I do believe we ARE going to see the explosion. As Sean Connery said, in the movie ‘The Hunt for Red October’ …”A little revolution now and again is a good thing, don’t you agree?” I fear for my country that it might have to come to that, but I can see it coming more, and more every single day, and I hear it more often when ‘out and about in the streets’. If you or I had committed 1/100th of the crimes that are openly talked about every single day, that are common knowledge of the masses, and easily provable … we would already be sitting UNDER the jails! IMHO … Americans won’t be giving up on it (Justice) any time soon, but it may have to take a slightly different form than we are accustomed to seeing.

      • A ModerateMan says:
        November 15, 2018 at 11:02 pm

        Normally Quiet… what I would like to see is honesty and forthrightness from all concerned…Mueller, DOJ, FBI, those nasty democrat senators and the entire cast of characters including yes, PDJT. Mueller shouldn’t need this much time to conclude his work.

    • Linda K. says:
      November 15, 2018 at 10:10 pm

      Whatever happened to the sentencing of Michael Flynn….?

  12. Tazio Nuvolari says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Lindsey is angling for something. I do not trust him.

  13. Committee of Safety says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    “Additionally today, the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz outlined departmental priorities for the DOJ in 2019. [READ HERE] Which leans heavily toward the possibility the next DOJ-IG report will be a white-wash over the FISA abuse. Notably absent from the challenge priorities is any direct interest in eliminating corruption.”

    This is so depressing it makes me want to cry myself to sleep. When are we going to get justice because it is coming from no one in power and whoever we elect to do the job doesn’t seem able to get it done either. We cannot allow the permanent destruction and overthrow of our country by special interests, foreign and domestic.

  14. Joe says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    There’s two America’s now.

    The oligarchs who run the country and the rest of us.

    The balance of power is evaporating before our very eyes so even electing an aggressive President is no longer an alternative because oligarchs rule.

    There are examples of this in the past, it’s nothing new.

    The trick was to dilute the honor and privilege of being an American citizen.

    Once there are enough non-citizen citizens, the predators could run wild.

    Human nature.

  15. Seneca the Elder says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Did anyone REALLY expect something wonderful or definitive to come of any of the IG’s reports? Once a bureaucrat, always a bureaucrat. All of these reports elevate form over substance and they never tell us anything new (thanks to Sundance) nor can there be any consequences for wrongdoing by the government employees who keep getting their outrageous salaries and benefits regardless of what they do.

    When it comes to people who work for the Government, whether it’s your lowest town employee to the high and mighty in DC- there’s no reward for success nor penalty for failure.

  16. Palmetto Place says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Why does the AG owe Graham any reassurances? Graham should not be privy to the inside scoop in ongoing investigations. The last I saw, Grassley was still trying to determine whether he wanted to give up the Chair of the Judiciary. He seemed to be leaning toward staying in this position. I don’t trust Lindsey Graham with the Chairmanship of the Judiciary. That is obviously what is angling for so he can control the narrative and protect his “friends”.

  17. Nikita's_UN_Shoe says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    INVESTIGATION is the code word for all U.S. Government coverups conducted by the UniParty.

  18. Kia1 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    So Sundance, are you saying there is no chance of any prosecutions?

    • GB Bari says:
      November 15, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      No. Sundance is presenting the facts, the evidence, and essentially saying that, so far, there are no prosecutions of individuals who obviously (due to evidence) committed crimes, and there are no prosecutions being indicated in any current quoted statements or reports.

      That does not preclude any from happening, just that none are indicated by the info that has been made public so far.

  19. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    “Notably absent from the challenge priorities is any direct interest in eliminating corruption.”

    I see a lot of “Political Correctness”. though. Notice “and Safeguarding Civil Liberties” right at the top. After this past election, I notice there is no mention of combating “voter fraud”, either.

  20. Truthfilter says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    I read Sundance’s post and commented before I watched the video. (I don’t like videos as much as reading.) LG said that Mueller would be allowed to wrap up the investigation, that Whitaker would follow a legal and professional chain of command when dealing with Mueller. To me, LG looked pale faced and his tone was sober and gloomy. I don’t necessarily see it as negative.

    • Brian Baker says:
      November 15, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      Graham also confirms that Whitaker will not be recusing himself from the Special Counsel investigation. Meaning Rosenfrankenstein is done overseeing the monster, er Mueller, he created. Meaning Trump can accept Rosenstein’s resignation without any suggestion of “obstruction” of the Special Counsel investigation. Wondering how soon until we see that happen.

  21. Amber says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    So I guess the leverage argument didn’t pan out?
    Didn’t POTUS say he was going to release the FISA documents himself if Harrowitz was taking too long?

  22. andy says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    I thought the first report said they could not prove bias in Clinton investigation but could not rule out bias in the Trump investigation. Fairly sure fisa/trump investigation bias was left on the table.

  23. guerillapatriot says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Whitaker hasn’t been in the driver’s seat long enough to make any sort of lasting impression on this process. Horowitz is also an Obama appointee, and probably has written the FISA report “for Rosenstein”. It’ll probably be whitewashed, but what will matter is what Whitaker does against the findings. He can look at the report and say “this is whitewashed, there’s evidence that it’s way worse than H is saying, so we’re going to fire ABC and do XYZ”. That’ll be the litmus test.

  24. andy says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    “Private Sector Partnerships in Cybersecurity”

    OIG is telling us Fusion GPS will become part of the Counter intel apparatus.

  25. Caius Lowell says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    I love the way we Americans all have to pretend that Mueller is legitimate — just wonderful…

  26. meow4me2 says:
    November 15, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Would we expect the IG to post anything for 2019 relevant to uncovering corruption and the prosecution thereof? The IG investigates and reports. He refers out for prosecution, right? He has already done his part on the investigations. In essence, he’s finishing off the old topics. What did the “challenges” say for 2017-2018?

    Also, when it comes to IGs, they can be directed to cover other topics, right? This isn’t necessarily the final list.

    Sorry, I know people are feeling that same old Uniparty feeling, but maybe it’s enough to investigate adherence to policies and practices to nail people for taking bribes from journalists to leak info, etc. It’s more innocuous sounding to dupe the bad guys than saying “illegal, fraudulent actions subverting the freedoms of American citizens”.

  27. Sprawlie says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Lindsey let slip the real aim of Flake’s grandstanding when he mentioned he would not hold Justices hostage. Before the election I was confident Republicans were on track for 56 Senate seats. How unfortunate that it is 52 with MS pending because it means that SCOTUS nominations must navigate through snakes like Flake, Murkowski, Collins, Romney. Flake’s thoroughly disgusting attempt to extend the “firewall” provided by the Mueller fraud to meddle in the President’s constitutional right to nominate Justices, and deny his colleagues their constitutional right to confirm people to the Third Branch is so barefaced that it might actually work to convince the fence-sitting critters that the fraud has to end.

    Graham, like all other snakes in the swamp, is there to use the power of the government to reap the greatest benefit to him and those that pay him. However, he (or his masters) appear to have decided that their aims are achievable by working with the President. My guess is Graham’s goal is an immigration bill like the Goodlatte bill but with an expanded amnesty group.

  28. chojun says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    My fear is that the OIG will indeed white-wash the FISA report if Rosenstein is in charge. Hopefully Matt Whitaker will allow the report to come forward with minimal intervention. The idea that an auditor should be muffled or muted by the auditee is patently absurd.

  29. jeans2nd says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Did everyone hear the part where AAG Whitaker intends to maintain AG Jeff’s priorities and agenda?
    Had any of these people been paying attention, they would have seen/heard AAG Whitaker doing exactly that yesterday, following in the footsteps of AG Jeff and continuing the AG Jeff “Boost LEO Morale” tour. Attaboys all around.

    Graham intends to guide AAG Whitaker in following the DOJ rules, procedures, and protocols (shades of McTraitor here, may he RIP). By the book.
    But only for the little people, mind you. The special people intend to do what is best for you.
    Follow the rules and procedures. Protocols. Protect the institution, no matter what the cost. Period.

    As for the IG, well…did we really expect anything else?

  30. dufrst says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    Sundance, you will soon have to add the face of David Horowitz to your three in that last graphic. The IG is a tool too. Sessions was and has been an unmitigated disaster for President Trump!

  31. Suzanne says:
    November 15, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Pretty soon we will be faced with 2 choices… submit or water the Tree of Liberty. I pray all the time that a clear path will materialize for us…. kind of like that scene from The Legend of Bagger Vance where Matt Damon saw the line for his putt on the last hole but I can’t see any other choices. Voting doesn’t work (see Florida). I believe that the Good Lord sent PDJT to us so I have to believe his vision is a whole lot better than mine.

