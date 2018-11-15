Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses His Meeting With AAG Matt Whitaker…

Senator Lindsey Graham (U-DC) met with Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker earlier today and pauses to discuss with interested media. Graham confirms Whitaker is intent on allowing the Mueller investigation to come to its natural conclusion.
Additionally, Graham discusses a potential for he and Whitaker to work together next year on issues vitally important to the institution. [ie. do not expect any ‘spygate’ stuff being discussed at any time over the next several weeks.]
.
Additionally today, the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz outlined departmental priorities for the DOJ in 2019. [READ HERE] Which leans heavily toward the possibility the next DOJ-IG report will be a white-wash over the FISA abuse. Notably absent from the challenge priorities is any direct interest in eliminating corruption.
I’ll ask again: How can the DOJ-IG write a report outlining political FISA abuse when the same DOJ-IG just completed a report claiming there was/is no political bias within the institution?
Think about it.
"Senator Lindsey Graham (U-DC)"
😂, love it!
So…whats the U for? I missed the joke.
U = UniParty of the District of Columbia
OIC!!! D'oh…
Ya know…now that McCain is gone, Graham is getting more attention then he’s ever had before.
Proceed with caution!
Graham hasn’t had this much attention since he was over in Egypt, with McCain, supporting Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Egyptians wanted to put the two of them, along with Anne Paterson, Obama’s Ambassador to Egypt, and the woman Mattis tried to appoint an Assistant Secretary of Defense (fortunate Trump vetoed that anti-American idea), on trial for supporting terrorism and trying to destroy Egypt.
MSM Blackout? Egyptians Enraged by U.S. [McCain and Graham and Paterson] Outreach to Muslim Brotherhood
Small excerpt –
Secular political commentator Ahmed Musa asserted:
These two men [McCain and Graham] have made more shameless demands than the Brotherhood themselves would dare. [McCain] is not a man elected by the American people to speak on their behalf; today, he speaks on behalf of an armed terrorist organization — the Muslim Brotherhood. … We had expected [better] from these two men [McCain and Graham] who came to speak with the tongue of the Brotherhood’s leadership, as if they had been recruited as two new leaders of the Brotherhood, which killed, destroyed, and burned in al-Muqattam, and now in Rab‘a al-Adawiya [the main Brotherhood militant camp].
The only thing missing is to see them in Rab‘a, surrounded by armed groups, and in their midst Muhammad Badie [supreme leader of the Brotherhood] and [U.S. Ambassador] Anne Patterson [whom Mattis tried to make Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy] . That’s all that’s missing! Here comes Brother McCain [and Graham and Patterson] today saying that we must “release the [Brotherhood] prisoners”.
“Breaking: Court rules late today Hillary Clinton must answer more email questions — including key q’s about the setting up of her email system,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted after a hearing in federal court.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/court-rules-hillary-clinton-must-answer-more-questions-about-her-emails
Sure. It will go something like this.
“I don’t recall”, “I don’t recall”, “I don’t recall”, “I don’t recall”, “I don’t recall”, “I don’t recall”, “I don’t recall”, “I don’t recall”, “I don’t recall”, “I don’t recall”.
I don’t trust Senator Graham. He still needs to keep proving himself after all he did with McCain…IMHO.
Trump needs to make Lindsay his new AG!!
At least I’ve heard some folks saying that.
Can’t for the life of me figure out why.
That would also probably mean Senator Nikki Haley. Does anyone really think that’s a good thing?
LoL, most around here love them some NeoCon Nikki and the all new Based Lindsey and yes, Mad Dog “sort of a democrat” Mattis was pissed when the WH shot down more than one of his democrat jihadi sympathizers to be asst sec def.
We’re right back to Bush era NeoCon madness most of us (awake) despised.
They successfully flooded this administration.
Make the Muslim Brotherhood Great Again!
Ziig- ty!
I would’ve missed it.
Well, that's what makes for a good time!
s/
s/
My worst fears are coming true. I had a feeling after the release of the last IG report that the next one would be a disappointment too. Let’s hope I’m wrong.
conservalicious: Take not counsel of your fears. Someone famous said that.
It’s boilerplate language in the conclusion of every government IG report and white paper regardless of the agency involved. I’ve personally seen it hundreds of times. I’ve even participated in the writing of some. Here’s the condensed version:
1. Government employees did bad things.
2. Their intentions were good.
3. Policies and procedures have been put in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
Expect the same from Horowitz.
Horowitz is underwhelming.
Reminds me of one of my favorite shows from long ago, Yes, Minister: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40Br165MhLU
No, you won’t be wrong! Horowitz is a lackey and belongs to the same club as Rosenstein. Horowitz set the ground rules for the last investigation which, first and foremost, included not second guessing any prosecutoral decisions including granting immunity to every person around Hillary Clinton as well as NOT indicating her computer guy for lying to the FBI. So, once those boundaries were established any hope of exposing the corruption ended!
Swamp gonna swamp…what else is new..
” Graham confirms Whitaker is intent on allowing the Mueller investigation to come to its natural conclusion.”
Its “natural conclusion” ??
A foregone conclusion is the kind of conclusion Mueller, and his pack of rabid democrats, is intent on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
At least 2 more years of Mueller and us footing the bill..
My guess is that Whitaker doesn’t want to strike first. He wants the Dems to be the first to start investigating for the political point that “they started it”. He won’t have to wait long. No facts to back that up. Just a guess. I’m glad Jordan is reminding the world he hasn’t forgotten that RR is still evading congress. Darned shame he isn’t our minority leader.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He still has a mouth & his phone.
Smart move.
Smart move.
And an equal shame that Rosenstein isn’t in a cold and dark prison till the end of time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like how you think, Austin.
I just said much the same thing with Whitaker above, I should have read down first. In one sense Trump has so acted in response to events rather than driving it forward in the Russia Mueller SC. I can only assume he doesn’t want to be seen as pushing or favoring certain things because everything he does can or will be ruled as obstruction of some sort.
Graham…..what a joke. No mention or acknowledgement that the proposed legislation is in direct conflict with the separation of powers!
To clarify, the legislation as proposed would effectively mean that a special Counsel once appointed is above all of our government. What an idiotic farce.
Right there w/the FISA court and we know how well that star chamber court has worked at preserving our freedom.
Those who advocate for this legislation must have studied constitutional law under Professor Obama. Imagine the damage he did to young minds at the University of Chicago between 1992 and 2004, and beyond. Please God, help us recover from his damage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMHO, Graham like Gowdy could have been a great leader with his named recorded in history books for helping to save the USA while President Trump would have had his back.
Instead their past actions show them to have lost their credibility for greed, swamp pool side tables with name recognition of the “me too” corrupt. They gave away their most precious gift! Their family name?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Come out, it will. Timing is everything. The Big Ugly. Trust the plan. Q. I mean Sundance 😂
The Big Ugly will never happen, and I am truly, heartbreakingly disappointed in Trump for this failure.
Concern noted.
Good, GB Bari. You can not my concern too, my disgust. There is only one way DJT is re-elected and only one way he can get his economic program, the one Sundance calls the program for Main Street, on firmer ground, and that’s to unveil the conspiracy. That’s it.
Correction, "NOTE"…"You can NOTE my concern too, my disgust" GB Bari.
? Disappointed in Trump? Trump has been working harder than anyone else, over enormous obstacles, and he doesn’t give up.
It’s up to all of us to MAGA ourselves despite hostile lying press, deluded friends and family, and troll armies working to degrade the spirit. Fear not that which kills the body, but that which kills the soul… and do your part to make this country and this world a better place. With “freedom” comes responsibility and a heck of a lot of people have been shirking their part
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent point! If only the Repubs worked as hard as PDJT–a world of good could get done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump never promoted the Big Ugly or that the congenital nazi muller was a white hat, or that Sessions and Huber ( where is he) we’re playing 64-di chess, or that there was 60,000 sealed indictments.
It was all crap created by Judas Goats wind pushed by useful idiots.
Too failed too Big
To state what is now obvious, we put way too much faith in the IG to make everything come out OK
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ll move into a new phase soon in any case. MAGA will either explode into action, or people will give up on it.
“MAGA will either explode into action, or people will give up on it.”
MAGA is orthogonal. In the big picture, it’s somewhat related to FBI/DOJ institutional corruption. But, really, it’s a higher calling of The People and the few brave elected officials and business types willing to embrace it.
+Sneaky Pete … I think you are absolutely correct! The average conservative constitutionalist American has been waiting, waiting, and more waiting to see the so called promised ‘perp walks’, handcuffs, and then prison doors, or execution chambers slamming shut. If these things don’t happen, and happen soon (We are seriously tired of waiting!!!!) then I do believe we ARE going to see the explosion. As Sean Connery said, in the movie ‘The Hunt for Red October’ …”A little revolution now and again is a good thing, don’t you agree?” I fear for my country that it might have to come to that, but I can see it coming more, and more every single day, and I hear it more often when ‘out and about in the streets’. If you or I had committed 1/100th of the crimes that are openly talked about every single day, that are common knowledge of the masses, and easily provable … we would already be sitting UNDER the jails! IMHO … Americans won’t be giving up on it (Justice) any time soon, but it may have to take a slightly different form than we are accustomed to seeing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Normally Quiet… what I would like to see is honesty and forthrightness from all concerned…Mueller, DOJ, FBI, those nasty democrat senators and the entire cast of characters including yes, PDJT. Mueller shouldn’t need this much time to conclude his work.
Whatever happened to the sentencing of Michael Flynn….?
LikeLike
December 18
Why would it be anything other than delayed?
Linda K. delays, delays, delays for Michael Flynn, just another example of the lack of honesty with the zealot Mueller. My father told me when I was growing up to never trust a zealot… now I know what he meant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing how a person can get an ambush non Miranized interview, with the interviewers saying he told the truth but a congenital nazi like Muller divines that Flynn lies and bankrupts him in the process.
The Russians knew how to deal with Mullers and Mullerism.
Lindsey is angling for something. I do not trust him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Additionally today, the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz outlined departmental priorities for the DOJ in 2019. [READ HERE] Which leans heavily toward the possibility the next DOJ-IG report will be a white-wash over the FISA abuse. Notably absent from the challenge priorities is any direct interest in eliminating corruption.”
This is so depressing it makes me want to cry myself to sleep. When are we going to get justice because it is coming from no one in power and whoever we elect to do the job doesn’t seem able to get it done either. We cannot allow the permanent destruction and overthrow of our country by special interests, foreign and domestic.
Trust Trump.
Trump now controls the DOJ & FBI.
he knows what he’s doing but he’s only been in there for under 2 years!
Have a little patience man!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Julian people here don't have any patience they expecting miracles in everything to get done in two years regarding all the corruption that's been going on for decades. Stupid
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he’s controlled the DOJ a certain Gestapo Chief would never had been appointed to a witch hunt.
LikeLike
One cannot make America great again w/out addressing the corruption at the heart of EVERYTHING.
LikeLike
There’s two America’s now.
The oligarchs who run the country and the rest of us.
The balance of power is evaporating before our very eyes so even electing an aggressive President is no longer an alternative because oligarchs rule.
There are examples of this in the past, it’s nothing new.
The trick was to dilute the honor and privilege of being an American citizen.
Once there are enough non-citizen citizens, the predators could run wild.
Human nature.
Three Joe, you forgot the 50% of "us" that are socialists/communists
Did anyone REALLY expect something wonderful or definitive to come of any of the IG’s reports? Once a bureaucrat, always a bureaucrat. All of these reports elevate form over substance and they never tell us anything new (thanks to Sundance) nor can there be any consequences for wrongdoing by the government employees who keep getting their outrageous salaries and benefits regardless of what they do.
When it comes to people who work for the Government, whether it’s your lowest town employee to the high and mighty in DC- there’s no reward for success nor penalty for failure.
Why does the AG owe Graham any reassurances? Graham should not be privy to the inside scoop in ongoing investigations. The last I saw, Grassley was still trying to determine whether he wanted to give up the Chair of the Judiciary. He seemed to be leaning toward staying in this position. I don’t trust Lindsey Graham with the Chairmanship of the Judiciary. That is obviously what is angling for so he can control the narrative and protect his “friends”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
INVESTIGATION is the code word for all U.S. Government coverups conducted by the UniParty.
So Sundance, are you saying there is no chance of any prosecutions?
No. Sundance is presenting the facts, the evidence, and essentially saying that, so far, there are no prosecutions of individuals who obviously (due to evidence) committed crimes, and there are no prosecutions being indicated in any current quoted statements or reports.
That does not preclude any from happening, just that none are indicated by the info that has been made public so far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Notably absent from the challenge priorities is any direct interest in eliminating corruption.”
I see a lot of “Political Correctness”. though. Notice “and Safeguarding Civil Liberties” right at the top. After this past election, I notice there is no mention of combating “voter fraud”, either.
I read Sundance’s post and commented before I watched the video. (I don’t like videos as much as reading.) LG said that Mueller would be allowed to wrap up the investigation, that Whitaker would follow a legal and professional chain of command when dealing with Mueller. To me, LG looked pale faced and his tone was sober and gloomy. I don’t necessarily see it as negative.
Graham also confirms that Whitaker will not be recusing himself from the Special Counsel investigation. Meaning Rosenfrankenstein is done overseeing the monster, er Mueller, he created. Meaning Trump can accept Rosenstein’s resignation without any suggestion of “obstruction” of the Special Counsel investigation. Wondering how soon until we see that happen.
So I guess the leverage argument didn’t pan out?
Didn’t POTUS say he was going to release the FISA documents himself if Harrowitz was taking too long?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not going to happen. I am weary of waiting. What a disappointment that these criminals walk free while our country is being invaded by people from sh*tholes and we are helpless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trust the plan.
Trust the “Q”
Trust Sessions
Trust the Leverage.
(and I know I have left a lot out)
The lessons seems to be never trust, trust.
I thought the first report said they could not prove bias in Clinton investigation but could not rule out bias in the Trump investigation. Fairly sure fisa/trump investigation bias was left on the table.
Whitaker hasn’t been in the driver’s seat long enough to make any sort of lasting impression on this process. Horowitz is also an Obama appointee, and probably has written the FISA report “for Rosenstein”. It’ll probably be whitewashed, but what will matter is what Whitaker does against the findings. He can look at the report and say “this is whitewashed, there’s evidence that it’s way worse than H is saying, so we’re going to fire ABC and do XYZ”. That’ll be the litmus test.
“Private Sector Partnerships in Cybersecurity”
OIG is telling us Fusion GPS will become part of the Counter intel apparatus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that's a lovely bunch of coconuts..
Just when we think the Royalist State crime wave can’t get any worse, it does.
Don’t forget Crowdstrike….
I love the way we Americans all have to pretend that Mueller is legitimate — just wonderful…
Mueller is as real as Cancer.
Would we expect the IG to post anything for 2019 relevant to uncovering corruption and the prosecution thereof? The IG investigates and reports. He refers out for prosecution, right? He has already done his part on the investigations. In essence, he’s finishing off the old topics. What did the “challenges” say for 2017-2018?
Also, when it comes to IGs, they can be directed to cover other topics, right? This isn’t necessarily the final list.
Sorry, I know people are feeling that same old Uniparty feeling, but maybe it’s enough to investigate adherence to policies and practices to nail people for taking bribes from journalists to leak info, etc. It’s more innocuous sounding to dupe the bad guys than saying “illegal, fraudulent actions subverting the freedoms of American citizens”.
Lindsey let slip the real aim of Flake’s grandstanding when he mentioned he would not hold Justices hostage. Before the election I was confident Republicans were on track for 56 Senate seats. How unfortunate that it is 52 with MS pending because it means that SCOTUS nominations must navigate through snakes like Flake, Murkowski, Collins, Romney. Flake’s thoroughly disgusting attempt to extend the “firewall” provided by the Mueller fraud to meddle in the President’s constitutional right to nominate Justices, and deny his colleagues their constitutional right to confirm people to the Third Branch is so barefaced that it might actually work to convince the fence-sitting critters that the fraud has to end.
Graham, like all other snakes in the swamp, is there to use the power of the government to reap the greatest benefit to him and those that pay him. However, he (or his masters) appear to have decided that their aims are achievable by working with the President. My guess is Graham’s goal is an immigration bill like the Goodlatte bill but with an expanded amnesty group.
My fear is that the OIG will indeed white-wash the FISA report if Rosenstein is in charge. Hopefully Matt Whitaker will allow the report to come forward with minimal intervention. The idea that an auditor should be muffled or muted by the auditee is patently absurd.
Did everyone hear the part where AAG Whitaker intends to maintain AG Jeff’s priorities and agenda?
Had any of these people been paying attention, they would have seen/heard AAG Whitaker doing exactly that yesterday, following in the footsteps of AG Jeff and continuing the AG Jeff “Boost LEO Morale” tour. Attaboys all around.
Graham intends to guide AAG Whitaker in following the DOJ rules, procedures, and protocols (shades of McTraitor here, may he RIP). By the book.
But only for the little people, mind you. The special people intend to do what is best for you.
Follow the rules and procedures. Protocols. Protect the institution, no matter what the cost. Period.
As for the IG, well…did we really expect anything else?
Sundance, you will soon have to add the face of David Horowitz to your three in that last graphic. The IG is a tool too. Sessions was and has been an unmitigated disaster for President Trump!
Pretty soon we will be faced with 2 choices… submit or water the Tree of Liberty. I pray all the time that a clear path will materialize for us…. kind of like that scene from The Legend of Bagger Vance where Matt Damon saw the line for his putt on the last hole but I can’t see any other choices. Voting doesn’t work (see Florida). I believe that the Good Lord sent PDJT to us so I have to believe his vision is a whole lot better than mine.
