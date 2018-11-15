Florida Orders First Ever State-Wide Hand Ballot Recount…

Following a five-day machine recount of the more than 8.3 million votes cast in the Nov. 6 elections, Secretary of State Ken Detzner now orders a hand recount for two of the three recount races: U.S. Senate and State AG Commissioner.
The Ron DeSantis v Andrew Gillum ballot count ended outside the margin for a hand recount; and Republican DeSantis is now the Governor-elect.
FLORIDA – An unprecedented statewide hand recount is now under way in the Sunshine State, further extending a high-stakes, partisan battle over every last vote in Florida’s crucial U.S. Senate race.
Following a five-day machine recount of the more than 8.3 million votes cast in the Nov. 6 elections, Secretary of State Ken Detzner ordered hand recounts Thursday afternoon in the race between U.S. Sen Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott, and also the race for agriculture commissioner between Nicole “Nikki” Fried and Matt Caldwell.
The order gives canvassing boards in the state’s 67 counties three days to pore over thousands of ballots that were rejected by machines because of “overvotes” — a voter appears to have chosen more than one candidate in a race — or “undervotes,” in which a voter appears to have skipped a race altogether. With the help of state guidelines, the canvassing boards, which are allowed to enlist the help of volunteers, will try to determine how these voters intended to vote.
It’s not entirely clear how many such overvotes and undervotes exist in the U. S. Senate race. A Times/Herald analysis of state and county data shows the number could be between 35,000 and 118,000 But the determination on how those ballots were cast — and the ability of the state’s elections supervisors to get through all the ballots — could go a long way toward deciding whether Nelson is reelected or Scott ascends from governor to U.S. Senator. (read more)
This is to flip the Commissioner race back to Republican.
The SoS knows what he is doing.
Broward cheat votes can’t be substantiated in a hand county and will be reversed.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I hope you are right.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The Commissioner picked up a lot of votes in the machine recount!
That is the only race that will be decided in this hand recount. Rick Scott will actually extend his league when it is reported on Sunday.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Other posters noted Brenda Snipes turned her vote count into SOS at 3:02 pm, two minutes past the 3:00 pm deadline. Because she missed the deadline, those extra 800 votes for Scott don’t count. Only votes previously counted, count.
Snipes is a master at vote fraud. Gov Scott should’ve fired her on November 7 after she missed the mandatory (e.g. “by law”) 30 minute deadline after polls closed to turn in ballot count.
Never send a boy to do a man’s job.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She probably submitted 2 minutes late on purpose. She got to eliminate the 800 extra votes for Scott and handed the Dems the argument that “thousands of your votes didn’t count over a mere 2 minute delay because the Republicans didn’t want them to count”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Flep. Scot won the machine recount! Why did the SOS decide on hand count? Is it because it’s within the margin for hand count?
LikeLike
Yes! If the margin is less than 0.25, a hand recount is required by Florida law.
LikeLike
That was exactly my thought when I heard about this. I didn’t read anything that led me to this conclusion; however, the SOS appears to be a straight shooter, this is what I suspect.
LikeLike
Could be tricky…
I get the impression that many election workers are illiterate.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Au contraire.
Broward and Palm Beach have been caught with their pants down.
They disposed off the evidence of cheating.
But now, those ballots aren’t available for a hand recount.
This will slowly revert backwards, closer to election night results.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Only in English and not necessarily Spanish or Klingon.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mark Twain on Democrat Style Voting.
Where did all these Democrats come from? They grow thicker and thicker and act more and more outrageously at each successive election. Now yesterday they had the presumption to elect S. H. Dwinelle to the Judgeship of the Fifteenth District Court, and not content with this, they were depraved enough to elect four out of the six Justices of the Peace! Oh, ‘Enery Villiam, where is
thy blush! Oh, Timothy Hooligan, where is thy shame! It’s out. Democrats haven’t got any.
But Union men staid away from the election – they either did that or else they came to the election and voted Democratic tickets – I think it was the latter, though the Flag will doubtless say it was the former. But these Democrats didn’t stay away – you never catch a Democrat staying away from an election. The grand end and aim of his life is to vote or be voted for, and he accommodates to circumstances and does one just as cheerfully as he does the other.
The only man I ever knew who could counteract this passion on the part of Democrats for voting, was Robert Roach, carpenter of the steamer Aleck Scott, “plying to and from St. Louis to New Orleans and back,” as her advertisement sometimes read. The Democrats generally came up as deck passengers from New Orleans, and the yellow fever used to get them right and left – eight or nine a day for the first six or eight hundred miles; consequently Roach would have a lot on hand to “plant” every time the boat landed to wood – “plant” was Roach’s word. One day as Roach was superintending a burial the Captain came up and said:
“God bless my soul, Roach, what do you mean by shoving a corpse into a hole in the hill-side in this barbarous way, face down and its feet sticking out?”
“I always plant them Democrats in that manner, sir, because, damn their souls, if you plant ’em any other way they’ll dig out and vote the first time there’s an election – but look at that fellow, now – you put ’em in head first and face down and the more they dig the deeper they’ll go into the hill.”
In my opinion, if we do not get Roach to superintend our cemeteries, enough Democrats will dig out at the next election[now 2020] to carry their entire ticket.
– Mark Twain; Early Tales & Sketches, Vol. 2 1864-1865, (Univ. of California Press, 1981), pp. 313-14.]
LikeLiked by 14 people
Better yet would be to make sure they are all cremated.
LikeLiked by 7 people
and THEN buried.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, no form of corpse disposal will stop dead democrats from voting.
LikeLike
“People” need to be jailed for lengthy periods of time for this.
LikeLiked by 12 people
“Certain People” need to be jailed…..” – There! Fixed it for ya!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rope is cheaper but guillotines quicker.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Guillotine area clean up afterwards is a chore!
LikeLike
Cleanup is of arguable necessity. All that dried blood has a deterrent message of its own.
LikeLike
Who says we want quicker?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any kind of election tampering should be a no-parole felony at least, and a maybe a capital offense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What? You obviously are not on board w/Jared’s and Ivanka’s prison reform bill. Go stand in the corner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂😂
LikeLike
In Broward and Palm Beach counties if someone voted only for Dog Catcher and no other office they clearly “intended” to vote for Nelson and Gillum.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wait. I thought we had to prove intent. Isn’t that what the DOJ has been using to not charge Hillary w/crimes. Might want to send Comey down there to be the “intent” czar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully at least they’re transparent enough about the process that it results in calls for a more modern elections system.
Blockchain would be a fantastic resource to use in processing and counting votes and would be virtually un-hackable so long as anyone can compute hashes for elections stuff.
Since Democrats are so huge on voter registration drives my best guess as to their strategy is that they use their registration roles to pre-vote in subsequent elections and hold the ballots in reserve in case they need to dump some to win an election. Additionally, elections supervisors are on the lookout for duplicates in case the registered happen to vote in the next election and they toss the duplicates. My theory is that Democrat voters are 1-2-time voters only and that’s why they push registration so much.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“a more modern elections system.”
Don’t know about modern, but a photo ID and an ink well works for me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
True but if the supervisor of elections is corrupt, then none of that matters.
LikeLike
and NO MAIL-IN Ballots
LikeLiked by 1 person
Photo ID and inkwell.
Amen!
LikeLike
I was just thinking about how a blockchain implementation could be a great solution to voting issues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As someone from outside the USA looking in, there is only one answer –the USA voting system is totally broken and corrupted. It needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. Voter ID is needed but that is just one small part of any rebuild.
How can you have an election result determined by running an algorithm as they did in Maine? Who wrote the algorithm –a Dem intern, a Soros employee , maybe a Russian hacker ?
Frankly the USA voting system will become the laughing stock of the world, if it has not already reached that point.
LikeLike
“Our voting system was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the voting of any other.”
Sneaky Pete Adams
LikeLiked by 2 people
Makes sense as everything the socialists do is based on lies, cheating and stealing. They are masters of fake, fake news, fake voters, fake investigations, fake emotions, fake sexes, fake citizens, fake laws,fake politicians, fake outrage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To determine how voters “intended” to vote. Seems like an opportunity for more shenanigans to me. My .02
LikeLiked by 1 person
Intent is tricky to prove.
For instance destroying evidence with a hammer, deleting files under subpoena, and wiping a hard drive with “BleachBit” (and a cloth) does NOT show intent.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Especially if you wink at the prosecutor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, it does, but it doesn’t… see?
But seriously, what difference, at this point, does it make?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh gee, are they going to fight over “chards” again, like back in 2000! Where they take out magnifying classes to see if the hole was completely punched. or the black pen made the “mark” strong enough.
Are there going to be seated at the tables a “rep and dem” looking over the same ballet … with Law enforcement scanning the room to make sure no funny business goes on, and mobs outside the door… chanting and yelling and banging on the doors. 🙂
LikeLike
and mobs outside the door… chanting and yelling and banging on the doors. 🙂
That was the best part.
LikeLike
Lol, I live here where there are many intelligent business owners and executives. This is so humorous. When I moved back here 15 years ago, I was amazed that a large percentage of county, regional and state employees were going to jail. Just to refresh peoples’ memories, in 2012, many, many, many districts in Florida voted at a 146% of the eligible voters. As far as I know only a couple of people resulted in guilty verdicts, and I do not recollect any that went to jail. For Floridians, this is not only embarrassing but a microscopic view of what kind of illegalities that are prevalent in major metropolitan areas of our country. Just remember, Philadelphia had zero votes for the republican in the 2012 Re-election of president obama. Lol, I had several friends that swore they go ted against Obama and their vote was not counted. Wake UP! America! The fraud is only beginning unless we stand up to this crooked manipulation. Sit on your Butts if you choose to, but this is only the beginning if we do not speak up NOW!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I remember the voter fraud in Philly (106% of vote going to Obama), St. Lucie County FL and even a governor’s signature being faked by Obama supporters to get him on a ballot.
–Trump tried to go after election fraud but the Democrat states stopped him by refusing to hand over data.
–Can’t Trump fight this? Can’t the GOP fight back with lawyers and lawsuits. Take it to the Supreme Court if necessary. We finally have a trustworthy court.
LikeLike
The GOP COULD fight this, as the court injuction has been lifted.
But, the GOP doesn’t WANT to ‘fight this’, read S.D.’s other thread, today about Trump vs. the BIG club.
They (the GOPe) are IN on the,’scam’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fits well in this thread.
LikeLiked by 5 people
WHAT IS IN THE WATER OF BROWARD COUNTY FLORIDA :):
It’s a veritable fountain of youth. It gives dead folks enough energy to fill out a ballot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Estimate of 100,000 per election. Worst part is that many corpses were sent back to New York and New Jersey for burial. But, they breathed Florida oxygen once and therefore still eligible to vote in absentia.
LikeLike
Not sure but too much happening that is not moral or American.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ponce de León called. He said: “This isn’t quite what I had in mind.”
LikeLike
Dino Rossi (R) vs Christine Gregoire (D) for Washington State Governorship lays out relatively recent Election Fraud and it’s Blueprint now being repeated everywhere Democrats can get away with it. Same background players too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Apparently I’m not the only observer of this Rossi-Gregoire Blueprint that began Elias career as heavy hitter. Here’s a decent blog post amalgamation of the pattern https://lidblog.com/attorney-elias-florida-vote-count/
LikeLiked by 1 person
BUUUUUUT, the fake news says there is no voter fraud. It’s all a lie by POTUS and his deplorables. And at least half or more of the country believe the lie.
LikeLike
Not only is it a lie: it’s a RACIST lie designed to DISENFRANCHISE minority voters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🎶🎶Put your right hand in, put your right hand out🎶🎶do the hokey pokey, turn the ballots about🎶🎶That’s what it’s all about🎶🎶
LikeLike
I’m starting to believe all this 💩 is to counter the overwhelming call to get rid of electronic balloting…
LikeLike
Lol, look at the voter map for the midterms. The country is red other than these mysterious small blue dots in the manipulated vote from the metropolitan areas. 99% of the land owners were red, the blue dots included 85% of the food stamp recipients.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The very foundation of the forming of our country was Taxation Without Representation…shouldn’t the reverse also be true?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, according to Article 1 it certainly should not be what it is today… heinous.
LikeLike
If it was left blank (Undervote), then it was left blank. You can’t divine voter intent out of thin air. It should be assumed the voter’s intent was not to vote for either candidate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I left blank the choice between Dianne Feinstein the communist democrat running against her.
LikeLike
You’re not alone in that.
LikeLike
And if it was two candidates selected for the same office (Overvote) I’d take a good look at it and see if it was R all the way down the line and someone just colored in the D in the key contests to eliminate that vote.
Just sayn’
LikeLike
Well, DeSantis is now Governor-elect and Scott will probably be named the victor in the senate race.
But wouldn’t you think Florida’s other 65 counties, the ones who did things by the books, would be seriously PO’d at Snipes and Bouchard’s shenanigans?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The 65 other counties should sue Broward and Palm Beach. Now THAT would be funny.
LikeLike
That’d be awesome. Wonder if we could?
Broward and PB must be some of the richest counties in the State. A veritable Gold Mine there, just waiting to be “tapped”.
LikeLike
I’m in one of those other counties and I feel there is a deliberate effort to isteal MY vote. Brenda Snioes has no respect for me or any Floridian not thinking her way. It is evil in my opinion.
LikeLike
The term “shenanigans” vastly undermines the seriousness of trying to defraud the electoral process IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And remember, under the category of getting away with anything, having a “Black Woman Democrat” card to play beats even a royal flush of McCain POW cards.
LikeLike
Stand back!!! I’m going to commit heresy.
Only those who care to vote should vote. Nothing whatsoever is proved by having every bumbling idiot and comatose inmate at a nursing home vote.
It is time to standardize the ballots throughout the states on which votes for president and members of the House of Representatives and Senator are cast. They should be paper ballots and when the voter inserts it into the ballot box, the ballot is sequentially numbered, time stamped and impressed with the unique number of the ballot box. The ballot box may also be a reader and accumulator of the ballots. Other offices or issues being voted on will be by a separate ballot and handled according to the instructions of each individual state.
If ballots are mismarked, so be it. Being able to bubble in a spot on a ballot is pretty simple stuff. Accommodations can be made for the seeing impaired, the illiterate or people who are physically unable to manipulate the ballot.
The rules for absentee ballots must be uniform throughout the states.
There is more I could add, but this is plenty enough to choke the vote early and vote often Progressives.
LikeLike
The problem is not with the ‘system’, per se; its lack of POLITICAL WILL.
Polls for several years have shown a majority of citisens, regardless of party affiliation, support voter I.D.
Roughly the same majority support for stopping illegal immigration.
Leadership in BOTH parties, (POTUS excepted) are simply IGNORING the desires of the people.
And, they CAN do this, as we are a REPUBLIC. But, they are SUPPOSED to pay a price, at the ballot box; WE, THE PEOPLE aren’t supposed to keep voting in people who consistently ignore us.
But, we do,…
LikeLike
Oh so this is why hundreds of recruited democrat volunteers have descended on Florida to assist with the recount. Must have known it was going to happen. Wonder how they knew? Wonder if republicans will be allowed to assist?
LikeLike
Well you need a pretty big sample to pick out the good forgers from the bad. Not everyone is good at forging. ‘Specially the lefties (guilty party).
LikeLike
Thank you Lord God in heaven for Ron Desantis’ victory and, for this election at least, not letting the ignorant, insane, virtue signalling dopes out vote the sane people in our state. Probably won’t matter next time with the felons, illegal aliens, etc., voting and continued cheating but at least we got this one. They got caught before they could fully implement their plan to steal it, thank God.
Shame on anyone (not anyone here) who didn’t get off their lazy butts to vote for DeSantis because you almost let a racist socialist head our state.
LikeLike
Hand recounts? Right! I fully expect an unwelcome and pitiful outcome when we’re expected to trust the integrity of obviously highly biased election officials in Florida.
LikeLike
Anyone keeping track of how many Republicans with an election night lead are now defeated? This ain’t funny!
LikeLike
Tons. And more every day.
Dems were SERIOUS this time about “winning”. And they KNEW they’d never get there any other way.
When you spend 2 years trashing the President – instead of developing a platform and finding common goals to work on – a last minute Cheat Fest is all you’ve got.
I’d love to see a Watergate style wall to wall coverage of convictions and sentences for several months- from across the country.
LikeLike
sheesh.
LikeLike
Right. And “under law” the original counts were supposed to be reported every 45 minutes, and this was supposed to be done, and that was supposed to be done.
So is Scott back up by 55,000? *smirky emoji*
LikeLike
I’m sure there are many reasons why countries collapse. But as we are coming to know personally, selective enforcement of the law is certainly one of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Selective enforcement has to be close to the top.
Injustice described in the Bible, baked-in fail.
LikeLike
I see the GOP in AZ are auditing Maricopa County. I am thinking that FL, GA and AZ (at least) should start up undercover investigations, and in addition to law enforcement, lawyers, and election experts, bring in mathematics/statistic professors who know how to prove chicanery using math.
(Libs used statistics to prove racial bias in hiring practices.)
LikeLike
New Mexico is fighting the fraud.
Montana should be but I haven’t heard if they are.
LikeLike
Tired of conservative pundits calling the election fraud in Florida and elsewhere by names such as “shenanigans” or “dirty tricks”. This is what offensive lineman do when they try to draw a defensive lineman offsides. This is illegality, plain and simple.
LikeLike
Go Caldwell!!!
His Acceptance Speech was fantastic. It was broadcast late down here on local PBS, along with Scott’s and DeSantis’ – and Gillum’s Concession speech.
What a great nite that was. Then to wake up to this Bullsh*t. aaaargh.
Rarely do I want to personally witness Perp Walks. Just knowing criminals are serving time is usually good enough for me.
But in this case, I want to watch Perp Walks as they happen. And I want to see more than just a few.
Us ordinary Americans have one route to Political Power, and that’s our vote.
We need to know it counts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We better pray Caldwell wins Ag because that position also includes our port security etc and Freid was backed primarily by John Morgan (think Charlie Crist) out of Orlando with $10mil because she was a lobbiest for and instrumental in the passage of the medical marijuana legislation. She has already admitted to knowing nothing about ag but claims she is willing to learn. How much of a learning curve are the people willing to give her when products coming into our ports could cause irreparable damage to Florida’s crops. The Ag position is more important than some people realize.
LikeLike
From Breitbart:
“State officials testified that nearly 4,000 mailed-in ballots were set aside because local officials decided the signature on the envelope did not match the signature on file. If those voters can prove their identity, their votes will now be counted and included in final official returns due from each county by noon Sunday.”
Now, may I ask, why would the signatures on the envelope be different from the signatures on file? I’ll take a guess that it’s because the dimms went out into the back streets and got people to sign a mail in ballot, filled it out afterwards for them and mailed it in for them (voting is so easy when you’re a demonrat).
The good news is that the dimms will have a hard time finding those people to come in and try to validate their ballots……….but they get to keep that pack of smokes they were given by the ballot harvestors I suppose. 😀
LikeLike
Oh, and the dimms managed to reverse another healthy election night lead in CA for GOP rep Mimi Walters and the looney toon demonrat is now declared the winner. That was about a 5% lead for Walters last Tuesday night and it went to about a 4% deficit 9 days later. My guess is about 10% of the votes in that election were from outside the district. But with the dimms controlling all levers of power in CA, no one will ever find out.
And it looks like Young Kim’s very healthy lead last Tuesday is also being wiped out as well. Amazing how all those late ballots are for the demonrats.
LikeLike
I knew the nation wide voter fraud was all set up when I saw Pelosi Galore pretty much guarantee that she’d be Speaker again in that incredibly smug voice of hers.
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2018/11/09/nancy-pelosi-speaker-of-the-house-cuomo-intv-cpt-vpx.cnn
In almost the exact same smug way Red diaper baby axelrod bet his mustache in 2012.
I had a horrible feeling, call it gut instinct from my youth in Cook (crook) County Illinois, that the FIX was in and the word had come down everything was in place.
Same feeling in both instances.
https://www.politico.com/video/2012/10/david-axelrod-makes-bet-to-shave-mustache-010374
This is a war and it’s only beginning.
I’m still betting on President Trump!
LikeLike
Why do we need to fight legally? Why don’t Republicans start a campaign for all Republicans to register at least 4 times with slightly differently spelled names? Why can’t the Republicans be just as blatant with the election fraud? Nobody ever gets prosecuted for any election fraud.
LikeLike
might work for one election. Benefit might be to get some popular support for a sane, fraud free election process.
LikeLike