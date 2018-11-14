Democrat Presidential Candidate Michael Avenatti Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence…

According to the progressive-left Michael Avenatti is a strong presidential candidate in their 2020 objectives.

Unfortunately, those hopes and aspirations may have encountered a set-back today as the Creepy Porn Lawyer, Avenatti, is arrested for felony domestic violence.

TMZ is reporting that CPL is in police custody after beating his estranged wife.

CALIFORNIA – […] Our law enforcement sources say Avenatti was arrested Wednesday after his estranged wife filed a felony DV report. We’re told her face was “swollen and bruised.” Our sources say the alleged incident occurred Tuesday, but there was a confrontation Wednesday between the two at an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of L.A.

We’re told during Wednesday’s confrontation the woman ran out of the apartment building and was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, screaming on the phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me.” We’re told security brought her inside the building and Michael showed up 5 minutes later, ran into the building, chasing after her. He screamed repeatedly, “She hit me first.” We’re told he angrily added, “This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***.” (read more)

Advertisements