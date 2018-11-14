Democrat Presidential Candidate Michael Avenatti Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence…

According to the progressive-left Michael Avenatti is a strong presidential candidate in their 2020 objectives.

Unfortunately, those hopes and aspirations may have encountered a set-back today as the Creepy Porn Lawyer, Avenatti, is arrested for felony domestic violence.

TMZ is reporting that CPL is in police custody after beating his estranged wife.

CALIFORNIA – […] Our law enforcement sources say Avenatti was arrested Wednesday after his estranged wife filed a felony DV report. We’re told her face was “swollen and bruised.”

Our sources say the alleged incident occurred Tuesday, but there was a confrontation Wednesday between the two at an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of L.A.

We’re told during Wednesday’s confrontation the woman ran out of the apartment building and was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, screaming on the phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me.”

We’re told security brought her inside the building and Michael showed up 5 minutes later, ran into the building, chasing after her. He screamed repeatedly, “She hit me first.” We’re told he angrily added, “This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***.” (read more)

304 Responses to Democrat Presidential Candidate Michael Avenatti Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence…

  1. GB Bari says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    All I can say is…

    A cool adult beverage and a pinch of Schadenfreude sure do make the evening pleasant….

    Like

    Reply
  2. R.Shanker says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    The CNN computers are probably overheating like those voting machines in Broward County. Where is Ai when you really need it? Cant we finesse this? Cant we project this? I mean WTF !!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. PatriotKate says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    My late husband’s favorite saying was: What goes around, comes around. Sometimes it takes a while and sometimes not.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Larry says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    The two things I would like to see here are:

    He’s convicted and his career is ended.
    He’s actually innocent of the charges but nobody cares.

    Like

    Reply
  5. armie says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    The professional Democrat troll army is particularly obvious on Twitter with regard to this item. The phrase “TMZ is the National Enquirer” and a reference Harvey Levin being Trump’s buddy are appearing in the comments following almost every post of the story. Common use of phrases is the usual sign of the troll army at work.

    Incidentally, the ex-wife is on record saying she has seen him in months. LAPD has announced the arrest, but hasn’t disclosed the reporting party’s name.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Caius Lowell says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    I hope it’s clear to everyone that there was no intent for Avenetti to do — you know — whatever got him into trouble…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Linda Jean Burkett says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Arrested in the land of me too is not a good sign.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. LULU says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Avenatti is a Neanderthal. Didn’t he challenge someone to go at it, MMA style?

    Tough guy… beating up a woman… wowser.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. E.jay Miller says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Innocent, until and if proven guilty.

    Like

    Reply
  10. purpleibby says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Innocent until proven guilty is the standard we must have, even for people like Avenatti.

    Like

    Reply
  11. SR says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    PTrump should provide CPL bail amount and let him free for running as dims president nominee.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Leon Brozyna says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Oh dear … creepy porn lawyer needs a lawyer … what’s a CPL to do with his record of screwing (figuratively speaking) his lawyer partner. I would think that any reputable lawyer would want two things: 1)pay in advance and 2) regular hot showers after each contact with his CPL client.

    Like

    Reply
  13. cheryl says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    i just read today that the California bar released him from any further action on his ethics violation charge and then he pulls a stunt like this. What is wrong with him?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Maquis says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    #HIMTOO

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Not Ideal says:
      November 14, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      Weinstein

      Avenatti

      The leftist men loudest about women’s rights seem to be the ones with the most to hide.

      Who could be next?

      Like

      Reply
      • Felipe says:
        November 14, 2018 at 10:10 pm

        Avenatti’s latest client, the gay Latino guy that insulted Tucker Carlson’s daughter.

        Like

        Reply
      • steph_gray says:
        November 14, 2018 at 10:32 pm

        “Who could be next?” What a great question… Let’s see who leaps to mind as someone who fits for this m.o. Let’s see, lots of aimlessly venting rage, practically no brains, insane sense of entitlement…

        Anyone know a particular “urinalist” who might fit the profile?

        Like

        Reply
  15. The Boss says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I hope the woman is OK.

    Like

    Reply
  16. nwtex says:
    November 14, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    50K = nice number.

    LAPD HQ
    ‏Verified account @LAPDHQ
    Update: We can confirm that Michael Avenatti (DOB: 02-16-71) was booked this afternoon on a felony domestic violence charge (273.5 PC). His bail is set at $50,000.
    5:15 PM – 14 Nov 2018

    Like

    Reply
  17. jeans2nd says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Here, have a good laugh. This is your Democrat Presidential frontrunner 1 min 9 sec

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. patrickhenrycensored says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Vermont Democrats Cancel Michael Avenatti Events over Domestic Violence Allegations
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/14/vermont-democrats-cancel-michael-avenatti-events-over-domestic-violence-allegations/

    Like

    Reply
  20. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    CNN Michael why were you arrested?

    Michael…Beats me…

    CNN thats good enough for us

    Like

    Reply
  21. Sayit2016 says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Michael Ivebeennaughty… and SHUT up about it !!! # him2#CLPloser#

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. rjcylon says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Warren, Booker, CPL…the lead contenders are taking themselves out. Maybe it’ll be Alec Baldwin.

    Like

    Reply
  23. spoogels says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    What about Keith Ellison?

    Like

    Reply
  24. Dan Dan says:
    November 14, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
    The left-splaining on how CPL is innocent til proven guilty and how #metoo doesn’t apply.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. MaineCoon says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Can’t wait til FakeNews asks POTUS what he thinks about CPL being jailed …”I wish him luck!”

    Man. This Trump haters are dropping like flies. Before POTUS has a chance to swing at them in a campaign. I wonder if TDS is a defense?

    Like

    Reply
  26. Motzilla says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Michael Avenatti’s Booking Info. The charges are not shown, but if the TMZ story is close to being correct the bail amount of $50K would be consistent with a single charge of Calif penal code section 273.5PC. He bailed from custody about 2 hours after his booking.

    Like

    Reply
  27. paper doll says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    What I find interesting about this is the deep state feels he’s no longer needed. Troubling actually.

    Like

    Reply
  28. MaineCoon says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Since he doesn’t pay his bills, what lawyer would represent him? Perkins Coie?

    Like

    Reply
  30. MaineCoon says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Avenatti respects his daughter so much that when she was 15 he dragged her to his wife’s house to act as a witness and screamed on the front lawn for an hour until cops came while she was visibly terrified. #CreepyPornLawyer pic.twitter.com/wf1j1ou35o— Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) November 15, 2018

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Like

    Reply
  31. jimboct says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    It wouldn’t surprise me if a Avenatti got the wife to drop charges.
    Doesn’t he know it’s never good to go full avanetti ?

    Like

    Reply
  32. Al Martini says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Avenatti, I believe your wife!

    Like

    Reply
  33. Random Comment says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    I’d love to see the contortions over at ISIS. Perhaps Jim could do a long-form interview CPL whilst he’s on sabatical from WH.

    Like

    Reply
