Democrat Presidential Candidate Michael Avenatti Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence…

According to the progressive-left Michael Avenatti is a strong presidential candidate in their 2020 objectives.
Unfortunately, those hopes and aspirations may have encountered a set-back today as the Creepy Porn Lawyer, Avenatti, is arrested for felony domestic violence.
TMZ is reporting that CPL is in police custody after beating his estranged wife.
CALIFORNIA – […] Our law enforcement sources say Avenatti was arrested Wednesday after his estranged wife filed a felony DV report. We’re told her face was “swollen and bruised.”
Our sources say the alleged incident occurred Tuesday, but there was a confrontation Wednesday between the two at an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of L.A.
We’re told during Wednesday’s confrontation the woman ran out of the apartment building and was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, screaming on the phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me.”
We’re told security brought her inside the building and Michael showed up 5 minutes later, ran into the building, chasing after her. He screamed repeatedly, “She hit me first.” We’re told he angrily added, “This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***.” (read more)
All I can say is…
A cool adult beverage and a pinch of Schadenfreude sure do make the evening pleasant….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
… and it’s not Caturday yet, but:
LikeLiked by 6 people
She hit me first! Wah! I want to be president!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She slapped me, so I beat the sh*t out of her……now, excuse me, time to go to New Hampshire!
LikeLike
Perfect combo!
LikeLike
The CNN computers are probably overheating like those voting machines in Broward County. Where is Ai when you really need it? Cant we finesse this? Cant we project this? I mean WTF !!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My late husband’s favorite saying was: What goes around, comes around. Sometimes it takes a while and sometimes not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes – Karma is bastard ! ( in deference to your female persuasion!!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
The two things I would like to see here are:
He’s convicted and his career is ended.
He’s actually innocent of the charges but nobody cares.
LikeLike
Poetic justice indeed!
LikeLike
The professional Democrat troll army is particularly obvious on Twitter with regard to this item. The phrase “TMZ is the National Enquirer” and a reference Harvey Levin being Trump’s buddy are appearing in the comments following almost every post of the story. Common use of phrases is the usual sign of the troll army at work.
Incidentally, the ex-wife is on record saying she has seen him in months. LAPD has announced the arrest, but hasn’t disclosed the reporting party’s name.
LikeLike
*HASN’T seen him in months
LikeLike
I hope it’s clear to everyone that there was no intent for Avenetti to do — you know — whatever got him into trouble…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Arrested in the land of me too is not a good sign.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Avenatti is a Neanderthal. Didn’t he challenge someone to go at it, MMA style?
Tough guy… beating up a woman… wowser.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes-he challenged Donald Trump, Jr. I don’t think Don even gave him the courtesy of a response. LOL.
I have no idea what the validity of the story is, but anyone who would be so disgusting as to attack Kavanaugh with horrid false allegations deserves this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m no expert, but it looks like some signs of ‘roid rage. Aggressive, Bi-polar type behavior.
LikeLike
Innocent, until and if proven guilty.
LikeLike
Nope. CPL gets to play by his own rules. Hahahahahaha Hahahahaha.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Innocent until proven guilty is the standard we must have, even for people like Avenatti.
LikeLike
Nope. Avanatti gave up that card with his disgusting attacks on Kavanaugh. He had this one coming. And unlike Kavanaugh, CPL was actually arrested and taken into custody. I will giddily await his mugshot. Bet he is smiling.
LikeLiked by 5 people
check video below CPL is sneering
LikeLike
arrested IN THE ACT of chasing after his battered wife….
LikeLike
Just following the CPL’s own rule. We must always trust what the woman says…
LikeLike
Especially when her face is swollen and bruised, and he’s screaming excuses.
LikeLike
PTrump should provide CPL bail amount and let him free for running as dims president nominee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s going to loan his hidden money to someone to bail him out. I hope they screw him over.
LikeLike
That sounds like the plot of a film noir LA detective story from the 60’s.
LikeLike
Oh dear … creepy porn lawyer needs a lawyer … what’s a CPL to do with his record of screwing (figuratively speaking) his lawyer partner. I would think that any reputable lawyer would want two things: 1)pay in advance and 2) regular hot showers after each contact with his CPL client.
LikeLike
i just read today that the California bar released him from any further action on his ethics violation charge and then he pulls a stunt like this. What is wrong with him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
God, has a sense of humor and knew we needed our spirits lifted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
#HIMTOO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Weinstein
Avenatti
The leftist men loudest about women’s rights seem to be the ones with the most to hide.
Who could be next?
LikeLike
Avenatti’s latest client, the gay Latino guy that insulted Tucker Carlson’s daughter.
LikeLike
“Who could be next?” What a great question… Let’s see who leaps to mind as someone who fits for this m.o. Let’s see, lots of aimlessly venting rage, practically no brains, insane sense of entitlement…
Anyone know a particular “urinalist” who might fit the profile?
LikeLike
I hope the woman is OK.
LikeLike
I hope she’s a woman of ill repute and the Dems have to treat her with the respect they treated the porn star with.
LikeLike
I heard she’s ok. I assumed so, as he looks like he probably hits like a girl then curls in a fetal position if she fights back.
LikeLike
Who might be? Stormy?
LikeLike
50K = nice number.
LAPD HQ
Verified account @LAPDHQ
Update: We can confirm that Michael Avenatti (DOB: 02-16-71) was booked this afternoon on a felony domestic violence charge (273.5 PC). His bail is set at $50,000.
5:15 PM – 14 Nov 2018
LikeLike
cpl is the same age as cry baby Jim
LikeLike
Here, have a good laugh. This is your Democrat Presidential frontrunner 1 min 9 sec
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Vermont Democrats Cancel Michael Avenatti Events over Domestic Violence Allegations
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/11/14/vermont-democrats-cancel-michael-avenatti-events-over-domestic-violence-allegations/
LikeLike
‘He wouldn’t hit anybody’: Avenatti’s estranged wife rushes to his defense
LikeLike
Because he can’t pay child support from prison.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Had to spend it on that 50,000.$ bond.
Update #2: TMZ reports the LAPD obtained an “emergency protective order,” which prohibits Avenatti from being in the vicinity of the alleged victim. The television lawyer will be released on $50,000 bail, says the outlet.
LikeLike
Guess Vermont Dems are into mob tactics. Give it time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNN Michael why were you arrested?
Michael…Beats me…
CNN thats good enough for us
LikeLike
Michael Ivebeennaughty… and SHUT up about it !!! # him2#CLPloser#
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warren, Booker, CPL…the lead contenders are taking themselves out. Maybe it’ll be Alec Baldwin.
LikeLike
What about Keith Ellison?
LikeLike
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
The left-splaining on how CPL is innocent til proven guilty and how #metoo doesn’t apply.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t wait til FakeNews asks POTUS what he thinks about CPL being jailed …”I wish him luck!”
Man. This Trump haters are dropping like flies. Before POTUS has a chance to swing at them in a campaign. I wonder if TDS is a defense?
LikeLike
Michael Avenatti’s Booking Info. The charges are not shown, but if the TMZ story is close to being correct the bail amount of $50K would be consistent with a single charge of Calif penal code section 273.5PC. He bailed from custody about 2 hours after his booking.
LikeLike
What I find interesting about this is the deep state feels he’s no longer needed. Troubling actually.
LikeLike
What’s troubling about it? I see only good things here. (Except of course for the woman, whoever she is.)
LikeLike
Since he doesn’t pay his bills, what lawyer would represent him? Perkins Coie?
LikeLike
Forget gloating about Avenatti. Focus on the important. https://www.breitbart.com/border/2018/11/14/22-buses-with-900-caravan-migrants-nears-u-s-border/
LikeLike
We can walk and chew popcorn at the same time, never fear. We’re deplorables.
LikeLike
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
It wouldn’t surprise me if a Avenatti got the wife to drop charges.
Doesn’t he know it’s never good to go full avanetti ?
LikeLike
Avenatti, I believe your wife!
LikeLike
I’d love to see the contortions over at ISIS. Perhaps Jim could do a long-form interview CPL whilst he’s on sabatical from WH.
LikeLike