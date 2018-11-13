Constant Narcissism News – CNN Sues White House in Silly Effort to Restore Jim Acosta Hard Pass…

Constant Narcissism News (CNN) has filed a lawsuit against President Trump, Sarah Sanders, John Kelly, Bill Shine and the Secret Service over the White House decision to revoke the ‘hard pass’ of Narcissist News correspondent Jim Acosta.
If rejected, Acosta will likely ride his bicycle in slow circles at the end of the White House driveway while glaring in the windows….
WASHINGTON DC – CNN has filed a lawsuit against President Trump and several of his aides, seeking the immediate restoration of chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s access to the White House.
The lawsuit is a response to the White House’s suspension of Acosta’s press pass, known as a Secret Service “hard pass,” last week. The suit alleges that Acosta and CNN’s First and Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by the ban.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning. It was docketed and assigned to Judge Timothy J. Kelly, a Trump appointee. CNN is seeking a preliminary hearing as soon as possible.
Both CNN and Acosta are plaintiffs in the lawsuit. There are six defendants: Trump, chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders, deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine, Secret Service director Randolph Alles, and the Secret Service officer who took Acosta’s hard pass away last Wednesday. (read more)
Jim Acosta behaving like: “I will not be ignored, Mr. President”….
The unabashed sense of entitlement of these corrupt nobodies is staggering.
I see an Ivy League university professorship in Acosta’s future…
😆😆😆😆
I heard part of a statement that Acosta made. He said “I didn’t put my hands on her”.
Well it wasn’t his HAND that pushed her, it was his wrist/arm.
“Rude-and-horrible-person” Acosta vs President Trump.
I’ll take Trump and offer significant odds…. Ha ha ha!!!
Lil jimmy is about to find out how special he ain’t.
You know the attorneys who were forced to write this frivolous piece of tripe cringed so hard they fell out of their chairs.
Here’s a clue: Covering the White House beat is a PRIVILEGE, not a right. Acosta had his press pass pulled for misconduct. CNN needs to send a reporter with a sense of decorum, and half a brain, who understands the difference between REPORTING the story and BEING the story.
This is today’s comedy gold! Predicting new memes in 3… 2… 1…
This cracked me up……..
Maybe he should have been more respectful!!! Cry baby!!
So now the secret service and the white house have no control over who comes in. Much like the judges who decide we have no borders.
Democrats are insane.
He can speak as much as he likes elsewhere, and print whatever he likes, so I can’t imagine he’s got Constitutional grounds to sue the WH. If any of us did what he did in the WH they’d probably arrest us.
Stop being a boor, Jim, and keep your hands off the staff. At least half your buddies in that room would agree, I bet. Probably most.
Jim Acosta may get his “hard pass” back, but no power on earth can ever make him a reporter or journalist.
