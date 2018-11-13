Constant Narcissism News (CNN) has filed a lawsuit against President Trump, Sarah Sanders, John Kelly, Bill Shine and the Secret Service over the White House decision to revoke the ‘hard pass’ of Narcissist News correspondent Jim Acosta.

If rejected, Acosta will likely ride his bicycle in slow circles at the end of the White House driveway while glaring in the windows….

WASHINGTON DC – CNN has filed a lawsuit against President Trump and several of his aides, seeking the immediate restoration of chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s access to the White House. The lawsuit is a response to the White House’s suspension of Acosta’s press pass, known as a Secret Service “hard pass,” last week. The suit alleges that Acosta and CNN’s First and Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by the ban.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning. It was docketed and assigned to Judge Timothy J. Kelly, a Trump appointee. CNN is seeking a preliminary hearing as soon as possible. Both CNN and Acosta are plaintiffs in the lawsuit. There are six defendants: Trump, chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders, deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine, Secret Service director Randolph Alles, and the Secret Service officer who took Acosta’s hard pass away last Wednesday. (read more)

Jim Acosta behaving like: “I will not be ignored, Mr. President”….

