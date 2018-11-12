McSally Concedes Arizona Senate Race To Democrat Krysten Sinema…

Republican Senate Candidate Martha McSally has conceded the Arizona Senate Race to Democrat Krysten Sinema. The Associated Press called the race, and McSally was quick with a twitter video conceding the race.
As much as this is a set-back in gaining a better majority in the Senate; and as much as we need every seat to protect the MAGA agenda; the side of me that is completely adverse to the relationships with decepticon republicans means I’m not terribly disappointed.
McSally would have been another McCain, Flake, Romney, Murkowski decepticon voice amid a Senate majority that loves the Corinthian pontificators.
I am torn on this one, not so much that the Dims cheated, and I am sure they did, but the fact that the mailers they sent out were meant to confuse the uneducated voters.
I admit that when I got the first one I was sure that McSally was a Dimacrat. The ad laid out a convincing argument that she was against all conservative issues. And to top it off there was no mention of either party, it just portrayed McSally as the Democratic candidate.
Then I got 3 to 4 a week with the same message until the election, If I wasn’t up to speed, I would not have voted for her.
The fact is that the Dims are upping their game, and using the ignorance of the average voter to their advantage.
Mick… “using the ignorance of the average voter to their advantage”…?
That’s not upping their game… that IS their game!
Grubering
Biggest problem is she will be running again in 2020 because Kyl has already stated he is just a placeholder for McStain’s seat. Let’s hope they can find a good candidate that will banish her in the Primaries and ride PDT’s coat-tails to victory!
Hopefully Kelli Ward is learning from this debacle, how to beat the AZ machine for 2020.
In fact….. hoping POTUS & team are working on fielding MAGA candidates AND how to improve ground game & overcome fraud for 2020!!!
Of course it is clear the Uniparty will do all in its power to stop PDJT getting a second term!
So Flake couldn’t even run for his seat again presumably because he was never Trump with only an 18% approval. The democrat wins the race ?? That makes zero sense.
Arizona is a glutton for punishment. All they ever vote for is Flakes.
No. How about this. Kick Kelli Ward and every other loser to the curb. Start trying to find some better candidates. My God, look at the two senators Arizona just had. Flake and McCain. Were there two worse in any state in the union? Look at the candidates in the election we’re talking about right now. A left-wing nut and a total dud that beat the other two Republicans in a primary. Candidates matter. How you run a race matters. The Arizona Republican party is a disgrace. How about the citizens of Arizona clean out the Arizona Republican Party, so we can get somebody who can identify some better candidates.
Its money!! Millions went to McSally and Kelli Ward could not match it. Both times Kelli ran she couldn’t raise the same money as McStain and McStain 2.0. The negative adds were brutal.
Forget the usual suspects. Is there not one Deplorable in AZ willing to throw their hat in the ring? C’mon man! You’ll
probably get to meet President Trump! Maybe he’ll even throw you a rally! Seriously, we need a ground game in every state!
And I would expect they only sent those to republicans.
And where was McSally when they portrayed her as a Democrat? Who printed up the ballots without asking her input? The RNC is missing in action and the Republican candidates are refusing to fight! I’m appalled at their lack of Patriot warrior spirit.
I think there needs to be a Mar-a-Lago Summit soon.
EVERYONE WHO IS SABOTAGING THE REPUBLICAN PARTY SHOULD BE THROWN OUT.
Including Ronna and her Uncle.
“Including Ronna”
I mentioned this last week in a comment, which I will repeat here. i would like to see an accounting for the funds spent in this last election. How are we suppose to get MAGA candidates, when the corrupt RNC does not fund them, just GOPe RINO’s?
McConnell likewise funds only his RINO pals as well.
Double Like!
So, this senator-elect had no problem with Americans serving with the Taliban; participated in an anti-war protest after 9/11 in her pink tutu; called AZ the ‘meth lab of democracy’, and referred to Arizona residents as ‘crazy’.
Got it…either this is yet one more example of rampant election fraud by the SPL, or she’s right — a large number of Arizona residents are indeed, crazy.
It’s horseshit. We’re supposed to believe Sinema received more votes than President Trump in 2016? Republicans voted overwhelmingly for the R Gov but not the R Senator?
The Democrats stole the Senate race. Doug Ducey beat his Democratic opponent by 325,000 and McSally lost by over 30,000. The numbers don’t jive. I know many conservatives in Arizona saw right through the McCain clone in McSally, but that isn’t enough to explain the huge discrepancy in the totals. I think the McCain machine had a hand in this and McSally knew ahead of time she was gonna take a dive! Notice her “pain” in giving her congratulations to Sinema. Sickening!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, no, they’re saying she lost by 100K+ because there are 219K votes yet to be counted. It just does not compute.
All from Maricopa & Pima counties, all “uncounted mail-in ballots” from the “emergency polling stations”. Mail-in ballots have to stop! You can early vote if you need too, but you must be present and you must show ID
Time to write AZ off and move the wall over to the eastern and southern edges of the state. This one’s over and we all watched it happen.
Bingo!!!!!!!!!!! McSally romneyed her race.
Harmeet Dhillon reported tonigh that there were 1400 alien votes in each AZ county.
If we do not fight for a secure citizen vote we will have lost the country.
I agree there was massive fraud, nothing explains how the R Governor easily gets elected by 15% and McSally loses after multiple days of counting mystery ballots?
It has taken all my will power to vote for a Republican in the last three elections. None of the Republican wins have accomplished anything except Trump.
After the disappointing McCain, those in AZ had only another candidate that wanted to keep a 50 year old plane at the expense of the F-35. Gee, why don’t we vote for her?
I really hope that her concession doesn’t mean the matter is closed. We MUST find out how the fraud is happening and STOP it!
Therein lies an advantage: she’s a complete whack job. Wrong foot her and show her for the idiot reactionary she is — get her into fights with her own party (it will happen — the Dems have let the insane left in, the old guard will have problems with them).
Senators are harder to get rid of because their position is a bit removed from the public — but, if it can be accomplished make her look like an absolute fool and nutter, thus AZ gets portrayed as an utter laughingstock…the people may get rid of her on their own when she is up for re-election. Sorry AZ residents, but this what has to happen to get rid of her — you have to pay for it (don’t feel too bad, I’m from IL…we know all about suffering through insane corrupt Dems…the lesson is: you do not want to end up like us).
Or…the vile cow gets found to be corrupt and she is investigated and tossed out before her term of service is over. If she was in CA or IL or NY, I’d say that would not be likely — but AZ may be able to pull it off.
Make life very hard for the Dems — operation chaos. And then we see how well they handle it (I don’t think they will handle it well at all).
They must be on meth to vote for Sinema. Don’t they care about their state?
Both.
I’m convinced that this is all UniParty trying to “teach you Trump supporters a lesson.” That want us to think that an outsider as President just brings harm to our own cause.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yepper, you nailed it.
Also the move by the Montana judge halting work on the Keystone Pipeline. Must be pals with Tester, a very big fu. Not one thought of all of the families that depend on income from working on the pipeline or jobs associated with it.
Okay what was the judges reason for halting production on the pipeline?
I’m a f**king federal judge, and I don’t give a rat’s ass what anybody else thinks, and what are you going to do about it? How’s that for a reason
U.S oil production is up. We need the pipeline.
I voted for Kelli Ward and I’m mad that Joe Arpaio, who never had a chance, took those votes away from Dr. Ward in the primary. I am even more p*ssed that where in the h*ll is the GOP and fighting for all of these states???
How Sinema ever won this race is literally beyond belief. She is a whack job and I do not buy it for one minute she won this vote fairly. From here on out when an election is called at 7pm or 9pm on a Tuesday night. That’s it ! No more ballot counting and whoever is in the lead is declared the winner. Otherwise you will see states continually holding out one or two counties from their totals to see how far behind their candidate is and manufacture those votes. This is exactly what happened in FL, GA, and here in AZ.
Where are you GOP?
I never thought about sheriff Joe being a spoiler but I think that you are right.
In this election he definitely was a spoiler. I am mad at him and will never send him another dollar.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I kept telling people from Arizona on here to forget Sheriff Joe, he lost his election for sheriff against his Soros Dem opponent, wonder how that’s going. I don’t know why at his age he thought it a good idea, unless someone paid him to run and he had all those legal bills. He was a splitter.
We have to get rid of the splitters and the Libertarian party bullcrap. I think the Dems might have gotten the Green party out of this midterm so no complications from them.
The republican money in the republican primaries went to McSally. I too voted for Kellie Ward. Kelli was defeated in the primaries by not being able to raise money to counter the negative adds. I know the Wards personally and Kelli was not happy about the adds and the lies about her from McSally’s camp. I was not enthused about McSally, she was a poor candidate, she reminded me of low energy Jeb. Az mail-in ballot process is corrupt, My wife received three ballots in the mail. I opted out of the mail-in and early vote.
Navy: you are right. I know McSally was not the right one, but I voted in this election for her as I wanted to keep this seat R. I voted twice for Kelli Ward.
But the R establishment was not to be seen in these elections.
I voted for Kelli Ward as well both times she ran. I voted for McSally hoping she would definitely win because Sinema is crazy and yet somehow more AZ’s decided she was the best choice??? I just don’t believe it…this stinks beyond belief.
Navy- agree with all your point that Joe was a spoiler. My question was why didn’t PDJT asked Joe to step aside. There must have been a reason because I firmly believe Joe would have done whatever his President asked. This point has continued to confuse me.
Az’s mail in ballot system is corrupt and easy for non citizens to register and vote. Its also ripe for ballot stuffing. We need to push for voter ID and not link voter registration with getting a drivers license.
You must remember Romney’s daughter is RNC Chair…
Wait ’til Sarah takes Murkowski’s seat in 2020!
His niece, not his daughter..
To quote Hillary – at this point, what difference does it make?
Romney niece or daughter same thing.
I thought she was his niece.
Next time the RNC calls me for a donation I will ask them where was the money for the midterms. They aren’t getting another dime from me.
Have to send funds directly to the campaign of candidates we support!
I gave this year directly to the candidates I supported. I can’t repeat here the language I used on calls I received from the RNC this year, and some of the language I used on the correspondence I returned to them without a check enclosed I haven’t used since I was in the Navy.
You are correct. Where was the GOP in California in support of Cox ? I think I saw one commercial that he put out . There was one debate with Newsom but that was like at 11 on a radio station that no one has ever heard of . Cox basically is not known and he still garnered a respectable amount of votes
I know the president was working on the Senate but I wish he could have spent some time in California in support of Cox
As I said I’m an optimist probably stupidly so….but I think that may have made a difference.
NOW we are stuck with this LOSER noodle headed Peter Pan that thinks he can just bestow free everything on people that are not paying taxes.
I am beyond annoyed today and that is a massive understatement.
Some days are enough to make the Saints wear.
The October surprise was the sheer quantity of fake ballots that the democrats filled out in October to get ready to steal the November election in races across the country.
Agreed a schumer special. While pelosi out guaranteed a win. Sick
Sinema would have had a hard time winning in a lot of blue states, let alone winning in Arizona. This one stinks like hell. It has vote fraud written all over it!
I blame Paul Ryan for this. He’s been MIA for nearly the entire year, probably filling his war chest for a run at the presidency.
Good luck with that, Ryan. We don’t like you now and we won’t like you any more later.
Ryan should have never been allowed to remain speaker once he decided to retire. It should be a GOP rule.
You don’t seriously think the GOP isn’t happy with these results, do you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it’s the uniparty
Here are the numbers from the primary.
McSally 51.4% 196,542 votes
Arpaio 20% 76,517 votes
Ward 28.6 109,105 Votes
If you add the votes of Arpaio and Ward 185,622
Which means that McSally with 196,542 got over 10,000 more votes than both of them combined!
I saw the ads, read what the papers were saving….outright lies and smears.
Did the Dems cheat….oh yeah…I would put money on it! My only hope is that they catch the illegal voters and throw the book at them. We have the retirement communities-Del Webb…Green Valley and other snowbirds, combine that with ASU, and then add in the people from California and then the border…..Ta-da! Texas was prepared. We weren’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Guarantee the dems cheated here in Texas also, they just didn;t fill out enough fake ballots to make the difference. Beta is a doofus and will be exposed one of these days.
As others have said, this was nothing more than a vote block to prevent Dr. Kelli Ward from running for that Senate seat. Joe Arpaio and McSally both played a role in blocking Dr. Ward. Remember, Arpaio only attacked Dr. Ward, he never attacked McSally.
Dr. Ward could have beaten Sinema but of course the establishment pushed for McSally saying she was the one who stood a better chance against Sinema.
McSally didn’t fight at all for this seat which leads credence to her blocking out Ward and maybe being appointed to McStain’s old seat.
Sleazy Uniparty BS.
See my numbers above from primary.. Even with Arpaio- Ward still would not have won the primary.
But why would Joe have done this? Is he not smart enough to understan a three way split?
My bigger question is why did President Trump support McSally.
‘Corinthian pontificators’ is a perfectly apt descriptor. I feel the same way about McSally.
No Flake would not have made it. He knew the internals.
50% of America votes Democrat? I don’t understand how anyone but the utterly evil can vote Democrat.
The totality of this shitshow smells like Zero and Holder.
The evil is moving towards the majority through their vote manipulation. We lose in 2020 than we become the permanent minority.
2020 is going to literally be an all out war. If the Democrats steal the race all hell will break loose in this country. Living in California we are being destroyed by Democrats. I don’t want to see the rest of the country go through what we’re dealing with.
Thing is, I don’t think all of our votes here in Cali are legit either. We need to nail down the voter fraud…check ID’s, no illegals voting, no 11th hour tampering with the votes. I know a lot of conservatives here, so it’s hard to believe all the props that were left leaning passed, as well as Cox losing by as much as he did. I mean, who the h*ll votes to be taxed more? It just doesn’t make sense. The only way it makes sense to me is if there are a lot of illegals and people that need government assistance voting left…or tampered ballots.
Well that’s going to be a little bit more difficult since idiot Brown instructed the Department of Motor Vehicles to remove the symbol that shows that an illegal that is allowed to drive is not a citizen. Why the GOP did not make screaming front page news is a mystery to me. I hate Brown and make no bones about it but where is the federal government in these matters and why aren’t they dictating the terms and conditions of voting. I mean I know there’s laws in place but apparently we have selectively laws and Dems pick and choose the ones they want to follow and which ones they don’t.
So now we are stuck with idiot Newsom for the next 6 years what could possibly go wrong?
Ughhggggggh!!!
Half of America has an IQ of less than 100. Coincidence?
US average IQ is 98… just sayin’
Mexico 86.. so likely US average to fall as more caravans arrive… in fact the average is probably already lower with 22 to 30 million illegals not measured?
People refuse to see that immigration is greatly reducing American collective intelligence. That kind of diversity doesn’t make us stronger.
And it looks like immigration from higher IQ areas is discouraged.
If you talk about IQ facts.. you are deemed racist.
Stefan Molyneux has discussed the facts.. often
Looks like you need a bigger deportation push.
It stems from the gubment/union controlled educations system, the wellspring of hope n’ change. Parents blindly send their kiddies there, and never show up at board meetings. Creating marxist voters one kid at a time.
I love this board. You learn so much about the various local political landscapes across the country. As a conservative anti war, I find a little bit of hope. The neocons lost here, which is always a good thing. The freedom lover and cynic in me, says this isn’t good. Democrats are totalitarian to their vary core.
Having 53 Republican Senators is key! We are currently at 51. Rick Scott is up by +12.5K votes. Thankfully 😅 Marco Rubio shined a light when he did on the fraud that was taking place in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. We were able to put a halt to the cheating. The recount will be a formality. We will hold onto that seat.
Mississippi will have their runoff later this month. The Republican Candidates got approximately 58% of the votes the first time around. I anticipate our President spending sometime in the State with a rally or two before they vote on November 27th. We will hold onto that seat putting us at 53 Republican Senators.
That neutralizes Murkowski and Collins. No longer can they hold their votes hostage over our President. Sasse is a POS but he has voted with our President 97% of the time. Romney will vote with our President when it comes to Judicial Nominees. He will play his games on other votes but again he is neutralized because all we will need is 50 Republicans voting Yes to have our VP break a tie. Meaning we can lose three votes and still be okay.
Good analysis but don’t forget Ben Sassie also a rat.
Another rat who thinks he’s going to be president some day. Yeah, that’s not gonna happen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Romney will become the new Linda Murkowski. It will be all about him.
As someone who lives in a longtime conservative/moderate area and now has an a really dimwitted socialist for a state rep, I’m not feeling it.
Were you redistricted into Dem territory?
Thoughts? 276 leaves no margin of error.
Thoughts? Yeah, that Schweikart guy got almost nothing right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Might want to rethink MI as being the easiest to win in 2020.
We now have same day voter registration and with Dana Nessel as AG and Jocelyn Benson as Sec of State, voter fraud could be on steroids from here on out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With respect to you and SD guidelines, this thread is about AZ race. Can we please wait with the 2020 prediction or move it to a different thread. Thank you and MAGA on.
Gary Peters is also not a first term incumbent democrat…
Been there as long as I can remember voting. Ugh
And they are going to steal Florida too.
No they’re not.
At least Flake and McLame are gone.
And Lindsey seems reborn with McCain gone.
“seems” is the operative word. I don’t trust him but will take whatever support he offers.
This^
I am a native-Arizonan and yes I wish we had a better Republican candidate however based on the videos of Sinema mocking and openly talking crap about Arizona and Arizonans and joking about the fact she was previously elected to a State office as if she was repulsed by it, then faking being a moderate when she’s a far-left progressive activist I could *never* have voted for her under any circumstances. How she got any Republican votes is a mystery to me.
Also, I don’t get how GOP Ducey beat progressive Garcia in the Governor’s race in a landslide, yet the senate race was so close. My husband and I still don’t get it!
If anyone can figure out how the McCain/Flake supporters think, then you’ll probably have your answer to why they voted for Enema.
Yes true, but so many who voted for Sinema yet voted for Ducey over Democrat Garcia? Shouldn’t the Governor’s race been closer?? Makes no sense to me!
My guess is the McCain/Flake crowd was sore that A: Flake basically had to step down because he would have lost badly in a primary and B: the McCain clan wasn’t happy that a McCain family member wasn’t appointed to fill daddy’s seat. Add in that AZ has a late primary and the Ward/Arpaio people probably weren’t to excited to about McSally and you have a recipe for defeat. While they were beating each other up in the primary, Enema was banking votes.
Manufacturing votes like in FL?
Nancy Pelosi & DNC company do not care about the Governor’s race as much as they care about Congressional and Senate races. See how that works?
In my mind, we need a fifty state audit. NOW!
At least this is good news for Florida.. The backroom deal has been made, just like the rest of the midterms – split it right down the middle.. Kind of like last minute bargaining chips when closing a real estate deal..
Give up McSally, and Scott gets his seat.. Let’s hope they were smart enough to bargain DeSantis in for the deal.. I think they did.. It would be too lopsided since they did give the marxists control of the House.. (But you know marxists – they want Florida and Texas real bad.. The last two fortresses of Liberty in the Country to topple..). But the marxists are eventually going to get the war they want anyway so..
“Elections”.. yeah riighht..
Yup
FOX News host Sean Hannity announced on Monday night a criminal investigation is now underway in corrupt Broward and Palm Beach counties in Florida.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/breaking-criminal-investigation-now-underway-in-corrupt-broward-and-palm-beach-counties-after-tens-of-thousands-of-votes/
The next fight is to get Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and his PD recused from the investigation. Israel is a partisan hack responsible for Trayvon Martin’s and the Parkland School murders. He shouldn’t be allowed within 100 miles of the investigation.
FL State Police should take over because Israel is a severely compromised tool and useful idiot of the communist democrats in Florida.
FBI can’t be trusted.
Perhaps US Marshals could be trusted, but I don’t know if they have the expertise required to conduct this investigation.
Talk is cheap. Ill believe it when I see the orange jumper and cuffs.
I will tell you straight up…the GOP better get its act together or the Dems won’t have to worry about trying to get illegals to vote for them. They just discovered in 2018 how they can steal every and any election in a divided state with a fair amount of liberals.
Hold out for a few days and cry about provisional and military ballots and then see how many you need to manufacture…we just witnessed this and yet did we see any GOP elected leader REALLY try to stop this robbery? Matt Gaetz is about the only one I can name…and it wasn’t even his District he was fighting over!!
I think you’re right. The Stalinists have the “he who counts the votes” thing figured out.
POTUS & team need to ensure ballot counting is overseen by a rep from each party in every State.
Lots of good suggestions about how to fix our electoral system.
Very little suggestions about actually **doing something now** to stop the communist theft of elections currently underway across America, and especially in Broward county, FL.
Here’s a few suggestions to **do something to fight the communists**…..
The Florida recount is a sham. A court sanctioned theft of the election. That’s because Brenda Snipes’ falsified, fake, fraudulent ballots will be included in the recount. That Snipe’s office hasn’t started and won’t start the recount until later this week strongly suggests Snipes is STILL FAKING ballots. This can NOT STAND.
The good news is Americans across the country can appeal for help directly to the only person in the entire country who said he’d not stand for election fraud. President Donald J. Trump.
President Trump must hear from EVERY American across the land that Brenda Snipes and her Broward county RICO crew are still ACTIVELY FAKING ballots. More than that, PDJT needs to hear every American voice concerns about election theft in other key states; especially in NV, AZ, MT, MI, GA, VA……and every other state where election night Republican wins were overturned after boxes and boxes of ballots were suddenly, magically, “found”.
Every email to the White House should stress these three points, and include these links to support your points:
1) Broward ballot design deliberately obscured Senate race choices, in defiance of 2007 Federal Election Commission recommendation. And Broward’s 2000 “butterfly” ballot is directly responsible for the hanging, dimpled, etc “chads” that caused recount in Bush v. Gore.
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/politics/fl-ne-election-broward-unusual-total-20181108-story.html
2) Brenda Snipes has an 18 year history of election fraud, miraculously “found” ballots after the polls closed, court cases against her, violations of court orders, and violations of state election laws.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/11/its_not_quite_kristallnacht_but_its_not_the_fourth_of_july_either.html
3) Brenda Snipes ignored multiple court orders in this election to stop counting, to let observers in, to provide the court with the number of ballots remaining to be counted, and more.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2018/11/10/what-the-hell-broward-and-palm-beach-counties-ignore-court-ruling-on-vote-counts-n2535700
Imagine PDJT’s reaction and RESPONSE to getting just 100,000 emails from loyal supporters all CLAMORING for him to step in and stop the steal across America! Imagine his reaction and response to getting 250,000, 500,000, or even 1 million emails!
That’s what the power of numbers is all about. The power of numbers is what the communists in America are so GOOD at wielding to slash, cut, and stab America with. Every one of us on this site has a computer. And many here post on other sites. If everyone here asked everyone else on other sites to contact PDJT with urgent requests for help, we’re on our way to using the power of numbers to request justice.
No one’s coming to save us. We must take steps to save OURSELVES. Not everyone lives in the big theft states, but everyone has a computer. If everyone took 20 minutes to dash an urgent request for help to President Trump, and reminded POTUS that he promised to PROSECUTE ELECTION FRAUD, then we’re using the power of numbers to fight for our country. No heads busted. No riots. No traveling out of state. No arrests for misdemeanor destruction of property. Just 20, or even 30 minutes, typing an urgent SOS to the ONLY MAN IN AMERICA who said he’d prosecute election fraud.
Will it stop the steal? That’s the wrong question. The right question is this. Are you going to do what things you CAN do, which is send emails and make calls, or are you going to go watch TV and do nothing?
Not sending an email or making a call assists, aids, and abets the communist takeover of this country. If this were happening in another country and the people didn’t even send emails or call, but just stood aside and let the communists take their country over, everyone here would be astounded and ask “What’s WRONG with those people? Why don’t they FIGHT for their country and FREEDOM?” I wonder if they’re asking that about US!
In the mid 2000s the Iranian people protested loudly and aggressively throughout the country at Ahmadinejab’s fraudulent 99% vote claim. I remember seeing a picture of a sign reading ‘We want American democracy!’ I remember watching that 16 year old girl get shot by Iranian police thugs, drop down, bleed through her eyes and nose, and die on camera. I remember other Iranians being shot by government police in the streets. MOST OF ALL, I remember Barack Hussein Obama, a sworn enemy of America, NEVER SAID A WORD IN SUPPORT of the Iranian people.
Today, as communist infiltrators of SOS offices across the country participate in the greatest organized theft of votes in the history of America, Barack Hussein Obama STILL REMAINS SILENT. Will you let him, a foreign agent provocateur, a dedicated muslim jihadist, who swore to – and did – “fundamentally transform the United States”, FINISH US OFF, without making a SOUND except a whimper as we DIE as a nation?
Those who won’t even send an email or make a phone call to POTUS and to the SOS in all the affected states are aiding and abetting the communist takeover of their country. If they can’t put up, they should SU.
“All that’s required for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing.”
“May your chains rest lightly against you, and may posterity ever forget you were our countrymen.”
Contact The White House
——————————–
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Contact Florida SOS Ken Detzner
——————————————-
SecretaryofState@DOS.MyFlorida.com
850-245-6500
List of websites for all 50 SOS offices in the country. Some listed phone numbers are wrong (e.g. FL), so click on a state SOE website to get the current phone number.
———————————–
https://www.thebalancesmb.com/secretary-of-state-websites-1201005
Done. Thank you for saying this.
What would happen if enough people petitioned a vote of no confidence in this election and demanded immediate election voting reform took place?
We must have vote integrity — we do not have it now (we haven’t had it in a while) — it will be a long drawn out fight because lack of integrity has been allowed and some have profited greatly from it.
But we must have it.
Yeah, I’m up for a note to the WH over that. Done.
Both were the same. Sundance is right.
Someone else here may have said this already (I’d love to read every post here, but time is limited), but here’s what’s in store for Arizonians and the rest of us. McSally conceded as soon as possible (the Dimms would never give up so easily) so that she can be appointed to fill out McCain’s term and then run for the seat herself. By playing nice, the Enema camp won’t push that hard against her when McSally runs for the seat. As anyone who pays attention to politics knows, the Senator of one party tends to stay out of the race when the other incumbant Senator of the other party runs for reelection. It’s why they call it the uniparty after all.
Looking down the road to six years, hopefully Ducey runs against Enema. Looong was down the road though.
BTW, can someone inform Hannity and others in the conservative media that despite our meager 2 seat Senate pickup, we got wupped pretty good last Tuesday. Maybe not a blue wave, but a pretty good soaking. Probably the best news is that we only lost 6 total state legislative bodies (the ncsl.org site is great for state legislature info). That’s big for the census redistricting coming up in 2020. Losing all those Governorships was not good though.
The Dems are coming ‘out of the closet’, and running, in many districts, ‘democrat socialists’, while in other, ‘moderate’districts, they run confuse the voters campaigns, where their candidate sounds like Trump, and they paint the Republican as a democrat.
The Republicon party, in way too many districts, ran Rino campaigns, turning off deplorables. Can’t believe synema is ‘my’ Senator, now.
The Republican party needs to up their game, and that means getting rid of some dead weight in leadership of the party, and getting a MAGA chair, instead of mitts girl.
And, new leadership in the house, so NOT McCarthy, Ryans protege!
Jordan or Scalise, anything else is downright stupid.
This war ain’t over yet. But our side needs to get tougher, and rougher, and QUIT with the marquis of queensbury rules; just like a Republican, to bring boxing gloves to a knife fight!
These midterms are a freaking fiasco! No way I believe these states went demonrat! If all of these people voted for the D’s they are no account, engrates. I guess they aren’t grateful for the jobs that are coming back after decades of shuttered factories. Welfare and food stamps are more desirable than jobs. Obamaphone loving trash!!!!
Watching paint dry was more interesting than listening to McSally speak on the stump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
“When you have private companies deciding which algorithms get you a so-called threat score, or make you a person of interest, there’s obviously room for targeting people based on viewpoints or even unlawfully targeting people based on race or religion,” said Lee Rowland, a senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union.
She added that there is a dangerous trend toward government relying on tech companies to “build massive dossiers on people” using “nothing but constitutionally protected speech.”
https://theintercept.com/2016/04/14/in-undisclosed-cia-investments-social-media-mining-looms-large/
You’re cattle. You fart data. It’s mined, catalogues, and sold to whoever will buy it —— and right now, the CIA will. Gee, that’s reassuring! For a minute there…
Didn’t give your permission for your Facebook data to be mined? Well tough. And Zuckerberg can’t even be bothered to attend an international inquiry of five countries wanting answers into ELECTION MEDDLING … like CENsORSHIp of conservatives … but the U. S. Deep State wasn’t one of those countries.
We have snowbirds coming to the state big time==New Jersey, New York, etc. More and more retirement communities. We have California next door and the Mexican border. We also have Arizona State University. We pretty large Mormon population too (Sinema went to BY) See the map where the concentration of Democrat voters were in last elections.
Texas was prepared for the illegal voters. Arizona was not.
Sad day for Arizona. As I have said…should Sinema win–guess the new Arizona Livestock brand will be the commie hammer and sickle.
And Education….oh yeah…I could go on and on about that subject…With so many people during the last two years and debating them……it finally dawned on me–and I had to ask….How Many Senators are there? You would be surprised at how many could not answer even that question! Civics is not taught.
Yup….sad day for AZ.
oops, we have a large Mormon population. Sorry for the typo
Look at that poor, beautiful, scared dog in the video Sundance included!!
My goodness, speak of Stockholm Syndrome!
That poor bi tch looks like she’s about to bolt . . . I mean the dog, not the loser candidate.
No Way!!!!
McSally…”Look at the patch on your Millitary issue uniform…It is a Flag…its Stars and stripes …Its our flag!!!
My mother and father ..both decised were officers in the US Coast Guard and Air Force…
They carried a weapon holsted at all times to fight against tyranny
You back down now… giving John Hanoio boy McaCanne cedibilitery
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Seriously.. it is time to do so…
Is your team ready? Do you have a team? If not, why not?
The repubs are still stuck in moderate land while the dems have gone full marxist. The repubs need fighters, not whiners. I recently moved from there, but Matt Rosendale is a fighter, and narrowly lost to BIG jon tester. I havent asked anyone back in MT yet, but how does one vote for Greg Gianforte, whos a good conservative, while not voting for Rosendale?
I know one of the problems are folks that just cant vote for someone who is from out of state, but I also think that the pro illegal CoC pulls the MT RNC strings. The go along to get along with the dems meme is one reason I left the repub party years ago. Hey repubs, they dont want to go along and get along with you. WAKE UP!
So some folks can find “safe Harbor” here, (where I reside).. Or elsewhere.. After today, I’m stocking up..
**Civil War is inevitable** ….
I’m going to piss you guys off here but it has to be said. The issue is as much as I love the guy, PDT’s demeanor is turning off voters. In the suburbs big time. Its not all fraud folks. If PDT expects to pull it out in 2020 he better rethink his bull in the china shop behavior concerning domestic issues. He can be in your face to any european dummy but he better cultivate some sympathy soon here.
For example, the Acosta press conference issue. Yeah Acosta is an ass but the way PDT handled it was inept. PDT flies off the handle too fast and its hindering him now. These squshy suburban voters dont like that. PDT would be best served now to take a few lessons about how to turn these situations around so that the other people are shamed. He could have quietly pointed out that Acosta is disrespecting the event, rude and taking time from other reporters. He also could have asked him right there and then to apologize to the intern. That turns the situation around. They bait PDT now because they know its hurting him. Stop flying off the handle all the time. Another example, when he was being interview before going to France, the reporter asked him about Mueller investigation. He responded, “that was a stupid question, I’ve been watching you, you ask a lot of stupid questions”. This type of needless spiteful remarks don’t serve him well now. All its going to take is a Beto candidate and Trump is done in 2020.
They crass tweets about the California fires and cutting off funding due to not clearing dead trees and brush, while technically true, nonetheless are in very poor taste and make him look very bad.
The best thing that can happen for PDT is the house dems going stupid and hopefully try to impeach him. My fear? PDT goes bananas with the name calling and twitter wars and does not cultivate sympathy. His strategy in 2016 isnot going to work in 2020. And I’m fearful he does not have someone to advise him or is not willing to listen to anyone.
Second, Ronna McDaniels needs to be gone.
Right about now I’m thinking the best thing that came out of the midterms had nothing to do with why anyone voted for whoever they voted for.
The best thing to happen imo was that President Trump FINALLY felt (for whatever reason) that he could get rid of Sessions.
And he did.
Finally!
I don’t know what the agenda of the DOJ is going to be in the next few months, or if they even have an agenda mapped out.
But If this administration cannot restore the rule of law – which demands (for the millionith f*****g time) punishment for those who commit criminal acts – this country is pretty much lost.
