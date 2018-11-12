McSally Concedes Arizona Senate Race To Democrat Krysten Sinema…

Republican Senate Candidate Martha McSally has conceded the Arizona Senate Race to Democrat Krysten Sinema. The Associated Press called the race, and McSally was quick with a twitter video conceding the race.

As much as this is a set-back in gaining a better majority in the Senate; and as much as we need every seat to protect the MAGA agenda; the side of me that is completely adverse to the relationships with decepticon republicans means I’m not terribly disappointed.

McSally would have been another McCain, Flake, Romney, Murkowski decepticon voice amid a Senate majority that loves the Corinthian pontificators.

Congrats to @kyrstensinema. I wish her success. I’m grateful to all those who supported me in this journey. I’m inspired by Arizonans’ spirit and our state’s best days are ahead of us. pic.twitter.com/tw0uKgi3oO — McSally For Senate (@MarthaMcSally) November 13, 2018

