We Honor All Who Serve This Veterans Day, and Every Day…

Thank you…and you’re welcome!
AMEN!!!
Eerie recording reveals moment the guns fell silent at the end of WW1
https://metro.co.uk/2018/11/07/eerie-recording-reveals-moment-the-guns-fell-silent-at-the-end-of-ww1-8114109/?ito=social&fbclid=IwAR1gtNaicexNUVYmfFccE1Kvd7yZQDIDCbza-w9Fe77SMxz5beKj505lyi8
Remarkable video…
Burial of the Unknown Soldier: Westminster Abbey 11 November 1920
Thank you…from very grateful American Patriots.
Interesting to reflect on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1.
Thanks to all my fellow veterans, especially to those who had it hard.
I had it easy: MOS 35G20 Medical Equipment Repairman. I worked my tail off in Korea, 1969-71, but didn’t get shot at like some of my friends who were sent to Vietnam. Two of those didn’t come back alive. My service was from 2/1969 to 9/1971, honorably discharged as E-5 (early out to go to school).
Treehouse Poet Laureate
