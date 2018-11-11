We Honor All Who Serve This Veterans Day, and Every Day…

baby_looking_into_combat_bootzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzsoldierser

Soldier 2

soldier-praying

Soldiers-Praying

US Marine 2nd Battalion - 1st Marines Regiment - Helmund Province Afghanistan

 

 

jmportraitofsoldier-22veterans day 1.

7 Responses to We Honor All Who Serve This Veterans Day, and Every Day…

  4. MaryfromMarin says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Remarkable video…

    Burial of the Unknown Soldier: Westminster Abbey 11 November 1920

  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Thank you…from very grateful American Patriots.

  6. realgaryseven says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Interesting to reflect on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1.

  7. Uncle Al says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Thanks to all my fellow veterans, especially to those who had it hard.

    I had it easy: MOS 35G20 Medical Equipment Repairman. I worked my tail off in Korea, 1969-71, but didn’t get shot at like some of my friends who were sent to Vietnam. Two of those didn’t come back alive. My service was from 2/1969 to 9/1971, honorably discharged as E-5 (early out to go to school).

