Sunday November 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Gambler
There are so many ways to gamble these days! Casinos that used to be found only in Las Vegas now seem to be everywhere. People gamble on sporting events, at racetracks, and in state lotteries. Others risk their hard-earned money in the stock market, which is always a gamble! But even if you have never placed a bet, if you are not saved, you are gambling with eternity.
You might be thinking, “I don’t use that word saved,” but I wonder if at some time in your life you’ve sung that most beloved of all Christian hymns, “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me.” You may have sung the song, but are you saved? We call the Lord Jesus Christ our Savior; well, the purpose of a Savior is to save people! Has He saved you?
The Bible says, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31). Now, if you are wondering what it is specifically that you have to believe about Christ to be saved, the Apostle Paul told the Corinthians,
“I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you…by which also ye are saved…how that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures; and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day” (I Corinthians 15:1-4).
Here the Bible clearly says that the way to be saved from your sins is to believe that Christ died to pay for your sins. So the only question now is, do you believe God when He says your sins are paid for? Do you trust Him when He says that? If you do, the Bible says that you are saved!
If you are not sure what I’m trying to say, suppose for a moment that you have a serious gambling problem, and that you have racked up a million dollars in gambling debts. One day some very bad men threaten to kill you unless you pay your debt. Naturally, you are very afraid, because you don’t have the money. But just then a friend emails you to say, “I heard about your problem, and I paid your debt.”
Now you have to ask yourself, “Do I really believe my friend when he says he paid my debt? Do I trust him when he says my debt is paid?” If you don’t believe him, you’ll have to keep trying to pay your debt on your own. But if you do trust your friend when he says he paid your debt, you’ll thank him for it, and simply rest in what he did for you.
That’s all God asks of you to be saved from your sins. Believe that Christ paid for your sins, and rest in what He did for you. If you’ll do that, the Bible says you are saved. If you won’t, well, you’ll just have to go on trying to pay for your sins in your own way, by being good, by not being bad, or by being religious—something the Bible says you can never do:
“But to him that worketh not, but believeth on Him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness” (Romans 4:5).
“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:8,9).
“Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us” (Titus 3:5).
If you are still not sure what I am trying to say, I have a little exercise for you. Later today, or perhaps tomorrow, you are going to do some good thing, or avoid doing some sinful thing. At that moment, you will be tempted to think, “I just helped pay my way to heaven.” When that happens, stop yourself, and say, “No, the Bible says that the only way I can get to heaven is by believing that Christ died for my sins.” Just keep that up, and eventually you’ll learn to trust what Christ did on the cross of Calvary to pay for your sins, and rest completely in what He did for you.
They say life is a gamble, and I suppose in many ways it is. But don’t gamble with eternal life. The stakes are much too high.
I promise you this: A thousand years from this moment, you will remember this moment. And whether you remember it with joy or eternal regret depends on the decision you must make right now to trust Christ as your Savior.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
1Co 15:2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
1Co 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
1Co 15:4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Romans 4:5 But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly, his faith is counted for righteousness.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
Eph 2:9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Titus 3:5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
Happy Birthday to Marines Everywhere!
Goodbye Johnny
Johnny graduated from high school today;
The march, cap and gown; he looked grand.
This graduation (we both had the thought),
It all happened much faster than planned.
Johnny’s at home for a couple of weeks,
Helping on the farm, planting more grain.
But he’ll be a Marine, just like his Dad,
So it’s off to Parris Island to train.
Johnny’s been gone for 13 long weeks,
It seems like he’s been gone forever.
The corn is tall, the grain’s getting yellow,
Hard work alone, but we’ll be together.
Johnny stepped off the bus in class A’s.
He looked thinner, but stronger somehow,
Stood a little straighter, there’s been a change.
Home for 10 days, that’s all they allow.
He said their Gunny ground ‘em all down,
Then chewed ‘em up, and spit ‘em all out.
He built them back up, this time as Marines.
Johnny respects that Gunny, there’s no doubt.
Johnny’s a big help, now that he’s home,
But he’ll have to leave, far too soon:
Walking in his Dad’s footsteps again,
Infantry training at Camp Lejeune,
He’s off again, though he just got home,
Seven more weeks then he’ll be assigned.
He leaves with all our hopes and prayers,
For God’s protection and our peace of mind.
Training’s over and Johnny’s been assigned
To the 1st Battalion 2nd Marines.
He sounds so proud, talking on the phone,
Entering a life that he’s never seen.
We’re sorry to hear he can’t come home.
Johnny will have to leave in two days
With the ‘Timberwolves’ to Afghanistan.
Marines must deploy, that’s just their way.
We told him that we were happy for him,
But we had feelings we had to hide.
We wished him well and “Be sure to write.”
But when he hung up, we both cried.
Eight months have passed, Johnny’s coming home.
Into the pickup, drive to the town,
Time slowly passes, it seems forever.
The bus pulls in and Johnny steps down.
He stands straight and tall; looks me in the eye,
He shakes my hand with a firm, strong grip.
Tells us he had a first class seat home,
Someone gave him their seat for the trip.
He had a few scars from some shrapnel,
Something he didn’t tell us about.
He said he didn’t want us to worry,
And hoped that we wouldn’t find out.
He told us as a boy, we brought him up right;
God and family, the basics, no frills.
And out there in that forsaken desert,
God was with him in the heat and the hills.
No parent’s more proud than we are now,
Our son’s shown courage, and followed his plans.
Yes, we both said goodbye to our Johnny,
But welcomed home John, a Marine, a grown man.
A Veteran’s Day Remembrance
We must always remember
With great honor and pride,
Those who fought for our freedoms,
Especially those who died.
May those memories remain
Fresh, secure in our minds
Of those who gave their lives
Both for us and mankind.
Welcome Home
The sun shines brightly on a cool, crisp day;
Faint sounds on the breeze, a few blocks away.
The parade is coming, drawing slowly near,
Toward a small crowd straining to hear.
Some people sit on blankets on the grass,
Others on chairs, as the parade marches past.
A frail old man, very thin with white hair,
Sits alone, by himself, in an old wheelchair,
Wearing a garrison cap with a flag pin,
Speaking to nobody, nobody speaking to him.
The flag passes by, but nobody cares,
Except for the vet in his old wheelchair.
The flag passes by, but nobody stands,
Except for the vet, held up by his hands.
The flag passes by, but nobody cheers;
The old vet holds on, eyes full of tears.
The parade passes by, moving down the street;
The old vet, now trembling, shuffles his feet,
And with a soft groan, eases into his chair.
He sits for a while, head bowed in prayer.
He doesn’t pray for himself, for less pain,
Or to be able to walk, even with a cane.
He prays for our country, our own free land,
And for our people, who did not stand
To honor the flag for which his friends died,
Protecting freedoms of those sitting curbside.
He raises his head, face wet with tears,
Thinking of the flag that he holds so dear.
With the parade gone, he wheels slowly away,
Remembering his friends from back in the day.
The wheelchair sits empty, by a small bed;
Nearby, a Bible, well worn and well read.
Just a few days ago, the old vet died,
But no one by his grave, no one to cry.
No flowers at all, just the bare ground,
On a dull, gray day, not even a sound.
On the small marker, a short two-line note
Taped onto the stone, somebody wrote:
“Asleep now, at last, under the sod,
Welcomed in heaven by friends and by God.”
I’m experimenting with streaming a few videos off my website that aren’t on YouTube. Not sure what volume the site can handle, but these experiments should tell us. This one is for Dr Who. What I like about doing it is that I can put up higher quality videos than YouTube allows.
Dr Who – mixed doctors – Jurassic Park – ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/drwho/video/DrWho-Jurassic-Park-Weird-Al-Yankovic.htm
This afternoon the ice cream truck rolled by. As does every ice cream truck I’ve seen this one was playing a melody. Instead of it’s usual Yankee Doodle it played Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer. I was dismayed, it is too early for Christmas tunes, how crass. Then following that tune was Dixie’s Land. The juxtaposition of those two tunes presented a surreal experience.
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. And pray for all the people and animals who have lost so much in the California fires. May Our Lord watch over all of them.
Mayor Hayward: Why I’m fighting to keep Bayview Cross Creek
https://www.pnj.com/story/news/2018/09/21/mayor-hayward-why-im-fighting-keep-bayview-cross/1380468002/?fbclid=IwAR2lUE0VjbZNFyYcLGH9hDnbn-PfEJhdAOkQ1OlxSw3_EvgUU9uhlKfvZgM
Excerpt
The cross in Bayview Park has been a meaningful part of the Pensacola community for over 75 years. In 2016, an out-of-state atheist group sued the city, arguing the cross should be torn down…..
…….Some have said the city should give up its appeal and sell the land under the cross to a private group — hoping the conflict will go away. But I’ve decided to appeal to the Supreme Court, for three reasons.
