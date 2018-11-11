November 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #661

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

37 Responses to November 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #661

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸 To Our Veterans:

    Without your bravery & sacrifices, we would never be here to thank you today. Your footprints will always be followed when its time for us to protect the nation.
    Today (and tomorrow) we thank you, we salute you, we honor you….American Veterans.

    Love, The American Patriots 🇺🇸
    ——————–
    MAGA
    🙏 Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 “Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.” 🌟 Eph 6:13
    -————————————————
    **Pray**
    — for President Trump and FLOTUS safe trip home
    (Dep Paris 10:25am ET/Arr WH 7pm ET)
    — for Ruth Ginsberg to gracefully step down to spend time with family
    — that all voter fraud will be exposed and Patriots to keep getting to the bottom of this.
    — invaders hear President Trump message to them and lose their will to invade USA
    — for Guardian Angels along our borders
    — for our Military and USSS –- protection and readiness
    — for California Wildfires, for displaced families and animals needing temp homes
    —————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 “From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. FanGirl says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Anyone find it ironic that Ms. Snipes is finding fake votes? Ever been on a snipe hunt?

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:24 am

  9. sunnydaze says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening:

  12. Gil says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Go ahead. Its ok to laugh.

    This week has been a crazy part of the rollercoaster. Remember Wolfmoon’s Trump rollercoaster? We are all on it, even still, and its wild, wild, wild. But I’m not done and I hope you arent either!

    The best idea I’ve ever seen from The_Donald

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Judge Jeanine Full Show:
    . https://youtu.be/z_TVG8jdqio

    1)Opening
    2)Matt Gaetz
    3)Yvette Herrell
    4)Corey Lewandowski
    5)Chris Hahn
    Katrina Pierson
    6)Brian Kilmeade
    7)Brandon Tatum
    (Turning Point USA)

  14. JoD says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Blessings and Thanks to all our Veterans.

    Now get out there and get all that free food…you earned it!

  15. Concerned says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:27 am

  16. Concerned says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:28 am

  17. givingconniptions says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Media criticises Trump for not showing up WW1 memorial. Conveniently leaves out the assasination plot against Macron.

  18. rumpole2 says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Trump Itinerary – Sunday, November 11, 2018

    (ET)
    4:30 AM Pool Call Time Out-of-Town Pool Call Time (9:30 am Local)

    4:40 AM The President and THE FIRST LADY depart the Ambassador’s Residence en route to the Arc de Triomphe (10:40 am Local)

    4:50 AM The President and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Arc de Triomphe (10:50 am Local)
    Arc de Triomphe, Paris, France

    5:00 AM The President and THE FIRST LADY attend the “Centennial of the 1918 Armistice Day” hosted by the President of the French Republic (11:00 am Local)

    6:10 AM The President and THE FIRST LADY depart the Arc de Triomphe en route to the Ambassador’s Residence (11:10 am Local)

    6:20 AM The President and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Ambassador’s Residence (11:20 am Local)

    6:50 AM The President departs the Ambassador’s Residence en route Élysée Palace (11:50 am Local)

    6:55 AM The President arrives at Élysée Palace (11:55 am Local)

    7:00 AM The President attends the Armistice Day Centennial Commemoration Luncheon hosted by the President of the French Republic (12:00 pm Local) Closed Press

    7:55 AM The President departs Élysée Palace en route to the Ambassador’s Residence (12:55 pm Local)

    8:00 AM The President arrives at the Ambassador’s Residence (1:00 pm Local)

    8:50 AM The President departs Paris, France, en route to Suresnes, France (1:50 pm Local)

    9:10 AM The President arrives at Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial (2:10 pm Local)

    9:15 AM The President attends the American Commemoration Ceremony at Suresnes American Cemetery hosted by the Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission (2:15 pm Local)

    9:50 AM The President departs Suresnes, France, en route to Orly, France (2:50 pm Local)

    10:15 AM The President arrives at Paris Orly Airport (3:15 pm Local)

    10:25 AM The President and THE FIRST LADY depart Orly, France, en route to Washington, D.C. (3:25 pm Local)

    5:40 PM Pool Call Time In-Town Pool Call Time

    6:40 PM The President and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Joint Base Andrews

    6:50 PM The President and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House

    7:00 PM The President and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House South Lawn

  19. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:47 am

    https://www.smobserved.com/story/2018/11/09/politics/justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-will-retire-from-the-us-supreme-court-in-january-2019/3658.html

  20. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    November 11, 2018 at 12:48 am

