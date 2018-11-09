November 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #659

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸 — 2 more days til Veterans Day—-3 more days til Observed Veterans Day — 🇺🇸
    — 13 more days til Thanksgiving Day —

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 “ Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.” 🌟 Eph 6:11
    -————————————————
    Congratulations to Justice Kavanaugh on his SC investiture
    ———————————————–
    🙏 **Pray**
    — for President Trump and FLOTUS safe round trip to France –Nov 9-11th
    (Dep 9:20am ET — Arr about 4pm ET)
    — for Ruth Ginsberg—that she need to acknowledge it’s time for her to step down.
    — that all voter fraud will be exposed
    — invaders lose their will to invade USA
    — for Guardian Angels along our borders
    — for our Military and LEOs –- protection and readiness
    — for victims of Thousand Oaks, Ca shooting
    —————————————————————————–
    ” We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done. ”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸

    • wendy forward says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

      I live in the Westlake/TO area and used to play at a bridge club that shares a parking lot with that club. In fact I met the BF at the bridge club. I like cowboy bars, but that one always creeped me out big time. Never went in, but the people I saw going in and the purple light inside creeped me out and they used to stand outside the bridge club and smoke. BF felt the same way–although I must admit the night games at the bridge club are pretty creepy too!

      Thanks as always for your beautiful prayers Grandma.

  2. Everywhereguy says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Halt election thievery, NOW

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • wendy forward says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Thank you, Mr. President. We love you here in the dark heart of Kommifornia!

    • evergreen says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:30 am

      There should exist strict liability for jurisdictions which keep laws that disarm eligible citizens. Any citizen who complies and is injured or worse by one who disobeys the same law shall be compensated immensely by the jurisdiction(s) and venues which mandated his helplessness.

      Perfect protection is impossible; therefore, any such jurisdiction will become insolvent after a number of routine crimes. Only self interest can protect the typical citizen by creating a likelihood of encounter with armed, lawful citizens at random.

      The only way to restore safety and civility is to honor the Bill of Rights.

      • wendy forward says:
        November 9, 2018 at 12:58 am

        Soft target that night-college country night. It’s not a real cowboy bar anyway-I don’t think this would have happened at a real one with regular clientele.

        • wendy forward says:
          November 9, 2018 at 1:00 am

          I don’t expect the place to reopen-and of course it will be hit with massive lawsuits. I might e-mail the guy who owns the bridge club and send him good wishes.

        • Gil says:
          November 9, 2018 at 1:14 am

          There are two massive fires that started this afternoon right around there. Even if they wanted to reopen, they cant.

          A quick-moving wildfire that started Thursday afternoon in the Santa Rosa Valley jumped the 101 Freeway and is likely to head all the way to the Pacific Ocean amid high winds, Ventura County fire official said.

          The Hill Fire has prompted mandatory evacuations affecting at least 1,200 homes  – and forced the closure of the busy 101 Freeway, which is likely to remain off-limits to traffic overnight. Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu was under a mandatory evacuation order.

          The Hill Fire was burning just a few miles from the site of mass shooting that also brought out Ventura County first responders Thursday at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

          Only 1 of 3 fires that started right before a santa ana wind weekend.
          An arsonist was seen trying to torch multiple spots in san berdoo mountains also, but not caught.

          https://ktla.com/2018/11/08/wildfire-burns-through-100-acres-in-ventura-county-as-residents-are-told-to-evacuate/

  4. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • apfelcobbler says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:33 am

      In “certain” counties, we’re going to have to move to a system where the “found” ballots are counted FIRST – 2-3 days after the rest of the country – before revealing the machine/poll tallies. /s

    • guerillapatriot says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:54 am

      We need to have the spotlight shown on AZ and MN too, they both had dem counties and precincts “held back” past election day and then magically flipped from red to blue over a 24 – 48 hour period. Total BS and should be investigated.

      • David A says:
        November 9, 2018 at 1:01 am

        Curious if cheaters have time and information access to tabulate eligible voters who have not voted, and then simply turn in found ballots from those lists?

        • Hsssssss says:
          November 9, 2018 at 1:17 am

          Of course they do
          I received a political mailer 2 days before election day with the actual names of my neighbors who had already voted – I could not believe it!

    • cthulhu says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Who the hell cares what is “looked into”??? How ’bout, kick down the doors, seize the evidence, shoot the resisters? Put some evidence up that voter fraud puts you in the pen with MS-13 for a couple of decades.

    • michaelhamblin says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Nice 🙂

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:56 am

      Boy, you’re not kidding. I so appreciate those tweets. President Trump has done great keeping us all connected to the real world. And of course, our beloved Sundance has done a fantastic job, too. Thank you, Sundance! and Thank you, President Trump!

      • wendy forward says:
        November 9, 2018 at 1:03 am

        I have really cleaned out my favorites after the election and Sessions firing-Love that you guys post POTUS tweets here! BTW, any fans of Thomas Wictor can find him on a new site, QuodVorem. He has a great piece up about the election which starts out with an acknowledgement that he was wrong in his prediction.

  6. flame says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

    WAKE UP Conservatives

    • jrapdx says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:24 am

      I’m awake! Now what?

      • Majik says:
        November 9, 2018 at 12:30 am

        Guerrilla warfare
        Guerrilla warfare is a form of irregular warfare in which a small group of combatants, such as paramilitary personnel, armed civilians, or irregulars, use military tactics including ambushes, sabotage, raids, petty warfare, hit-and-run tactics, and mobility to fight a larger and less-mobile traditional military. Wikipedia

        • Majik says:
          November 9, 2018 at 12:32 am

          Think about how to apply that in a lawful and nonviolent way.

        • jrapdx says:
          November 9, 2018 at 1:18 am

          That’s good, but I’m way too old to personally be sabotaging, ambushing or raiding election offices these days, gotta leave that to the younger set to do. Perhaps some good old law enforcement would be effective, how I’d like to see that happening…

    • Majik says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:46 am

      I watched two minutes of that video, and strongly disagree!!! It looks like disinfo and a con job to me.

      I know a LOT of legal immigrants, now US citizens. They cover many races and origins. And at least 85% are very conservative, hard working, MAGA spirits. There are strong reasons WHY they came here, for our unique system “For the People, By the People,” and they work hard to succeed and become part of USA.

      I counter that it is FRAUD and psyops on sheeple that perverted the election from what it really was.

      Last week, I was sitting on a beach in Kaua’i on vacation. A lady struck up a conversation with me. The first 5 min were pleasant, then she got comfortable and started to push politics.

      First it was gun control, I politely destroyed her arguments. Then it was Kavenaugh. Again, I politely twisted her into a logic trap. Then she went on a major “Republicans are stealing the elections by disenfranchising brown people” tirade. Just then, my brown wife came out of the ocean, listened to her for two minutes, then said “let’s get out of here. Why are you listening to this moron?”

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Nancy Steger says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:14 am

      What will it be like for our children and grandchildren when they are in the minority and hated for their ancestors’ colonialism, white privilege, systemic racism, etc., etc.?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

    On the phone with
    Tucker Carlson (11:15)

    • Piper says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:27 am

      DC police are a joke!
      They will NEVER arrest antifa- those who stood down and allowed them to destroy everything in there path during the inauguration.

    • TPW says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Yea FOX all the sudden cares about ANTFA….Remember when they through Trump under the Bus when he said there were good people and bad people on both sides in Charlottesville

    • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:13 am

      On the bright side… All of Tuckers buds who are in show bizness tweeted out how awful it was that those brave Antifa thugs mobbed up & scared Tuckers wife & young daughters who were alone at their house at night. Steven Colbert himself said it was downright rude of Antifa to do such a thing. Why, even Dimbulb Cuomo from CNN claimed that what those protesters did was illegal. Yessir!!!
      Tucker has some good friends all right.

  8. Kay Emig says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Please pray for us in AZ that we don’t get that Dem whackadoodle installed for Senator with the shenanigans going on…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. :-) says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Those ignorant of history are doomed to repeat it.

    Like

    November 9, 2018 at 12:27 am

    We are not competing anymore in blue states but Dims are competitive in red state. See the democrats voting %age in red state including TX. We need to wait 80% vote count in red state for decide but blue state projections happened within 5 mins of polls closing.
    If we are not bringing voter Id, proof of citizenship and cleansing voter roll then we will be going loose red states in next 10 years. All these red states have Dims govt officials .

    • allhail2 says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:33 am

      10 years is awfully conservative. I think we’re looking at 4-6 at the current rate of BS.

      • TPW says:
        November 9, 2018 at 12:46 am

        yep we are suppose to believe with all the great economy news….rally numbers….kavanaugh…..ANTIFA riots…… Caravans .that Dims are competitive in republican races this stinks……

    • guerillapatriot says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:57 am

      We’re losing red states right now dude. Can’t get a real AG investigating this fraud soon enough. And the state level R governors and SOS’s need to grow a pair and start arresting these fraudsters pronto.

    • MAGAbear says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:24 am

      And it’s because the GOP doesn’t make a showing in blue states that the dimms can be on offense everywhere. Think of how many house seats would have been saved in places like CA and NY had we at least made the Governors races there competitive? Or the senate race in Virginia?

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

  12. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

    When I look at you America, what I see
    Is a country that once belonged to me
    And even though the melody plays on
    You now seem mostly gone

    Oh America, you were once so free and so strong
    You were like a glorious shinning star
    But so many things have been changed to be so deeply wrong
    That now I no longer even know what you are

    When I look at you, America is standing there
    I can almost breathe you in like summer in the air
    When I look at you, America is touching me
    I would reach for you, but who can hold a memory?

    Is America now just a fantasy?
    Even a memory is paradise for all the fools like me!
    Now remembering is all that I can do
    Because I miss America so when I look at you

  13. sunnydaze says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

    So….Brandon Straka posted this vid of the West Palm Beach speech that Trump gave in Oct. 2016. Best speech he ever have, IMO, and apparently MANY people have never seen it. And once they do, they are blown away.

    Maybe save it and share around, especially before the next elections? But any time’s a good time:

  14. rumpole2 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

    How’s Ruth?

    (Asking for a friend)

  15. steph_gray says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:30 am

    What I want to know is who set the wayback machine for November 2000 in Florida.

    We lived through that horrible month or so, and prevailed. I have faith that with the POTUS we have now, we will again. But coulda done without it, for sure!

  16. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Now would be a great time for Rod Rosenstein to resign.

    POTUS and Melania are about to head to Paris for 2 days. Today is Friday. Whitaker is in place and in charge of Mueller. People are focused on Jim Acosta’s karate chop, Florida recounts and the tragedy in California. And with Ginsburg’s health.

    Also, the fake protesters don’t have the political will or financial backing (likely) at this time to mobilize. All the far left money? Gone for the election. Sure, we had the “Protect Mueller” rallies in the cities but most were huge duds.

    And, after the Kavanaugh Mobs and with Tucker Carlson’s incident no one wants to see crazed leftists feigning outrage. People are emotionally drained after the election.

    I think that’s why POTUS pulled the lever on Sessions when he did. The timing is good.

    Trump understands power and leverage, and isn’t afraid to use either of them. He knows that there is nothing the Dems can do to stop him. And it might be best to send Rosenstein packing before the Dems take power in the House in January.

    Is this politically risky? It is. But Rosenstein no longer oversees the Mueller probe, anyways. So who cares if he goes? Also, if Rosenstein goes then who would Whitaker hand over the probe to with Rosenstein gone?

    If Rosenstein goes now, I’m sure POTUS will have made a deal with Turtle such that no “protect Mueller” legislation will move through the Senate.

    Finally, even if Mueller wanted to say that ‘firing’ Sessions and Rosenstein would constitute obstruction, it probably would be up to Whitaker to determine whether such potential charges in a Mueller report ever made their way to Congress in the first place.

  17. Ivehadit says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:34 am

    So can we now go in and reject the fraudulent votes? If not, why not?

    Voter fraud is real:

    Over 60% of Michigan counties had more registered voters than citizens

    This same irregularity occurred in 76% of states and 15% of U.S. counties

    Over 3.5 million reported suspicious or fraudulent registered voters reported in 2016 election

    — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 8, 2018

  18. apfelcobbler says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:35 am

    It’s going to be a L-O-N-G two years.

  19. fred5678 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Thursday night Laura Ingraham was really rude to attorney Barry Richard, who successfully argued in 2000 before FL SC and SCOTUS representing Bush in 2000. Richard had to speak under the auspices of Slicitor General Ted Olsen, but did the majority of the presentation. He was MUCH better than Olsen at SCOTUS. Listen to the hearing if you want to hear stumbling Olsen and clear, logical Richard address the justices — and win the case for G W Bush.

    Laura ridiculed him snarkily solely because he is now representing Gillum. She did a disservice to herself, Fox, and our cause.

    Shannon Bream, OTOH, also an attorney (and twice beauty queen!!) is reasonable, logical and treats guests with courtesy.

    • Ace says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:38 am

      Fox has nothing to do with our cause.

      • wendy forward says:
        November 9, 2018 at 1:13 am

        It’s true. Why is anyone still watching FAUX? Sundance will post anything of interest here. Turn off and tune in, to paraphrase an old slogan.

        And yes, Barry Richard was fabulous in the Bush v. Gore argument. Olson was less than awe-inspiring but he was still better than the wildly overrated David Boies.

        • andyocoregon says:
          November 9, 2018 at 1:33 am

          I still watch and enjoy FoxNews. I won’t apologize for it, either.

          I think those who boycott Fox really miss out on great shows such as Fox & Friends, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Shannon Bream.

          I must confess I am retired and have the time to watch those shows. If I was still working, I probably would only watch one or two on an irregular basis.

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Bream is a total pro and a great host and interviewer.

      She’s also really nice on social media. I’ve seen her often reply to “nobodies” that fake stars like Ingraham would likely ignore if they wrote to her.

    • Lucille says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:02 am

      What is Richard representing Gillum for? Is he contesting DeSantis’ victory? Or is it for the FBI sting during which Gillum happily took those freebie tickets showing his corrupt soul….plus the likely multitudes of illegalities he committed as mayor of Tallahassee?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Payday says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:35 am

      He deserved it. He’s a snake.

      Like

    November 9, 2018 at 12:36 am

    If you wondered why the dems displayed no happiness after the election, you now know why.
    Their desperation is a sight to behold.
    3rd SC appointment coming up!

  21. vigiles24 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg was NOT present for the formal swearing in of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Trump has sacrificed the rook to take the queen.

  22. Monadnock says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:37 am

    (Following the ongoing fraud efforts in FL and AZ… keeping one eye on that farce…)

    Apologies for the length…

    I was among those who claimed to hear that red wave approaching. It was my genuine perception of what was happening in the leadup to election night, and I’m not backing down now.

    I’m gonna own it.

    It was indeed a RedWave.

    Something we must remember here is that we’re not just trying to keep our Republic from the Leftists (Dems, etc). We’re also fighting their allies in the Deep State; the elected GOPe.

    Incumbency is perhaps the biggest guarantor of re-election. Something north of 97% of all incumbents on the Federal level are re-elected.

    Over 40 incumbent House GOP members retired rather than run and be re-elected as part of a party that is becoming Donald Trump’s party.

    Had those 40ish House GOP members run, then on the basis of historical statistics alone, something close to 38 would have been re-elected, and we’d all be here high-fiving another satisfying evening of reveling in liberal tears… we’d go through the holidays and into the new year, and spend the next two years watching PDJT having to deal with a significant recalcitrant segment of the republican party throwing monkey wrenches into his plans… much like what we’ve seen over the first two years.

    President Trump is a fighter. But out of necessity, he had to be somewhat accommodating to some republicans in hopes of keeping enough of that herd of cats together to get some things done. A fat pile of those wastes of human skin are gone now, replaced by a bunch of freshmen Dems who have NEVER faced running for re-election in the headwinds of a force of nature like Donald Trump. I wager they’ll be far easier to remove from office in 2020 than it would have been to primary that lot of GOPe’ers that will voluntarily walk out the door at the end of this term.

    There was indeed a RedWave, and it has removed a bunch of the House GOPe that would have likely been able to get re-elected at will for years to come. Can anybody say “Paul Ryan?”

    The RedWave also impacted the Senate – some neverTrumpers are gone, and with the addition of several senators who owe their political survival to PDJT, the power of the likes of Murkowski, et al, to obstruct the more conservative aspects of the President’s agenda is diluted. The odds of a conservative replacement for the Notorious RBG bumped up significantly Nov 6th.

    But what about the next two years? I think Sundance is spot-on about the ramping up of the nastiness. The Dems are misreading what’s happened and are about to dial things up to the stratosphere. It will be violent. I fully expect to see one or more assassinations. Ordinary citizens will be victims of politically motivated violence at a level we’ve never seen. Renew your CCW permit, and carry. Judged by 12 rather than carried by 6, and all that…

    But while that’s going on, PDJT will be continuing to turn the judiciary to the Right, while assigning nicknames to a collection of Democrats who will have no idea how to shut him down.

    The Democrat House may well slam the federal purse shut. Let them. It’s not like the military is gonna starve after the double 900+billion that was allotted to it in the current budget. That’s where some of The Wall funding will come from as well – Pelosi can’t stop it.

    If I’m Trump, I’d welcome it. What better way to trim the bureaucratic portion of the Deep Stage than shut off the money spigot? Especially when it’s the Left doing it. Even better if it happens over and over and over. How long do you think that bureaucracy will hold out on a financial roller coaster like that? Time for them to discover what the last 30+ years have been like for us.

    The EO’s turning back Obama’s crap will continue apace, and the economy will continue to muscle-up and fly. Did I mention that we have an un-recused AG now?

    By the time 2020 arrives, Trump will have coattails stretching out to Saturn and an entire cohort of new Reps and Senators will be seated in 2021 giving President Trump what he needs to complete legislatively what he’s been forced, so far, to handle via other means.

    The Left is a dead man walking; rigor will be setting in soon.

    So, yeah – look closer – there was a RedWave – and it was GLORIOUS.

    • Judith says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Taken from the perspective that it is one big UNiparty anyway, that is a very compelling take on the situation. One wrinkle I see is the radical new AG elected in NY who is gunning for Donald Trump. That is not looking good at all. Can Whitaker prevent problems there?

      • wendy forward says:
        November 9, 2018 at 1:17 am

        NY AGs have been gunning for POTUS since he was The Donald and Shep was a pup. He’s the POTUS and all roads therefore lead to SCOTUS which will please God soon be 6-3.

    • guerillapatriot says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:02 am

      Its looking like we did indeed have a Red Wave, but it was poisoned with fraudulent blue ballots!

    • olderwiser21 says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:36 am

      Mon – really great analysis – thank you for the post! I learn something every night here on the Treehouse. Our contributors are some of the smartest, most well informed people I know.

  23. Ace says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:40 am

    How long before the dems just start gunning down people in their way?

  24. Mercenary says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:41 am

    I honestly barely trust anything in the US anymore. Nevada was close but “lost”. Montana was close but “lost”. WV was close but “lost”.

    Now criminals in Florida are openly – BRAZENLY – committing a crime and dictatorially stealing an election. Why is Snipes not ARRESTED? She has committed multiple crimes.

    Now all of a sudden AZ is close. Suddenly the whacko lunatic Sienna pulls ahead.

    Maybe I’m just cynical or pessimistic. Whew, Scott filed a lawsuit! Why has he not ORDERED State Troopers to arrest Snipes?

    The reason it’s important is this: we need 60 votes to do anything. Build the wall. Change the asylum laws. Change the immigration laws. Repeal Obamacare.

    And we can’t even get to 53.

    It’s not the fact that criminals are running wild, it’s that our government DOESNT ENFORCE THE LAW and arrest them immediately!! That’s what is infuriating.

    Trump is running out of time. 2 years are already gone. The next 2 are basically lame duck. No wall. No asylum. No repeal. A full 50% of his possible term – gone.

    If they do not begin to enforce the law and arrest these political criminals, this window of opportunity with Trump will be wasted.

    • sunnydaze says:
      November 9, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Totally agree that Voter Fraud is one of the biggest problems we face and needs to be dealt with- with HEAVY penalties.

      A SIMPLE first step would be a warning on the door of every polling site that notifies people that it’s a Federal Crime , along with maximum penalties that could/would be applied.

      Too.Many. people think it’s “no big deal” and have no idea they CAN be thrown in jail if convicted.

    • guerillapatriot says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Take heart, Trump only needs 2 years with a congressional supermajority to completely remake our legislative body to be total MAGA. He has this two year period to have people write the legislation. And when we finish off these communists and get the congress sorted in 2020 or 2022, its going to be BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM, everything passed and the nation saved.

      Here comes THE BIG UGLY folks. Here it comes. But Trump is ready for them.

    • Jase says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:14 am

      Maybe it’s just me, but there suddenly seems to be a huge number of people on here referring to the President as ‘Trump’.
      ‘Trump’ had better do this or ‘Trump’ had better do that.
      Perhaps people are upset about the election results. Fair enough, but he can’t be held responsible for that – his was the first foot on the field of battle and the last to leave it.
      It is bad enough listening to the screeching left disrespecting the President without having to put up with his own supporters doing it.

      • Mercenary says:
        November 9, 2018 at 1:16 am

        I couldn’t think of a more irrelevant objection in the grand scheme of Marxists swarming our president.

      • andrew1979 says:
        November 9, 2018 at 1:26 am

        i don’t think any disrespect is meant, but i understand where you are coming from. to me i do not see that as wrong – heck i respect the president, but i do not see any harm in at times not referring to him with proper titles. he is a man of the people. he is Trump. i grew up with him being the biggest celebrity i could imagine and he was always bigger than life. and his brand was Trump… and he has not changed a bit. i am sure he would not get offended by some of our comments. on the contrary he would probably rant and exchange banter with us just the same!

        Like

    November 9, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Progressives and Conservatives are on the same side here against Voter Fraud by the Democrats in Broward County. It’s a beautiful thing.

    Tim Canova accused these sick Dems of fraud a couple years back.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/progressive-candidate-tim-canova-on-broward-county-ballot-fiasco-i-warned-for-months-that-brenda-snipes-is-a-serial-election-rigger/

  26. Dazza says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Time for Antifa to be designated as a hate group.

  27. FL_GUY says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:50 am

    I want to make a suggestion for states that suddenly, two days later are “finding” votes that put the D-Rat ahead. Start Raising HELL!!!!

    No ballot is valid after the election ends. Any ballot that shows up or is “found” after the election ends is NOT valid. The reason of course is common sense. You allow ballots to be “found” is ripe and usually related to FRAUD!

    It only takes a couple of counties of FRAUD and sometimes, even a couple of voting wards in a city or county to defraud the election.

    Today, I e-mailed the White House and my R Rep about the blatant vote fraud and theft of the FL election that the D-Rats are trying to pull. Everyone needs to do the same. The election ended 2 days ago, there should be NO ballots “found”. There should have all been in by the end of voting or 30 mins after the polls closed. Any ballots “found” after that are invalid because it is strictly fraud..

    WI results were due to fraud of “found” ballots. Walker should fight it. Have all the ballots seized like Gov Scott is doing and throw them ALL OUT!

    In the 2000 election FL recounts from hell, We the People had a protests to END the recounts since there had already been THREE!!!. Most people don’t know that. About 15,000 of us, with only a 3 day notice, descended on the Capitol in Tallahassee. I believe it helped the pols to FINALLY end Gores blatant attempt to manufacture votes.

    These A$$HOLE D-Rats are totally destroying peoples faith in our electoral system. We cannot trust that the votes are real or that our real votes are counted. That is WRONG!

    Get the e-mails going, get the phone calls going and if necessary do what we did in 2000; have thousands of people protest the fraud election. We need to send these frauds to prison. This Snipes character should have been in prison a long time ago. It was not a coincidence that Gore chose here county for his steal.

    The problem for a number of decades though was that whistle blowers to the vote fraud were given the Manafort treatment. Two people in Miami-Dade who provided evidence of ballots being filled out at the SoE were arrested by then state attorney Reno and prosecuted; their lives ruined. Then, after bankrupting them, Reno dropped the charges on the day of the trail so they would not get their say in court. This crap is why vote fraud has not been correct in S. FL.

    I am optimistic that President Trump is going to stop the D-Rats from stealing FL, AZ and GA. We need to demand an accounting for WI as well. There is NO WAY people would get rid of Walker after he lowered their taxes and brought back jobs. Replacing him with a crooked D-Rat who intends to sabotage Foxconn and raise taxes. People aren’t that stupid but vote fraud, which doesn’t have a brain, IS that stupid.

    We can do something about it. It worked in 2000. It will work again! Let’s ROLL!!!!!!!!!!!

  28. joeknuckles says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Suggestion for improving White House press conferences:

    Have AAG Whittaker retrieve the microphone from belligerent reporters. He can just rip their freaking arm off if they don’t want to give it up.

  29. Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:54 am

    I am in perception overload. 3500 comments on the Presidential page. 5 more articles hinders more comment. I can’t keep up

  30. Dazza says:
    November 9, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Antifa thugs need to be clubbed by police. Smash some of their arms and legs.

  31. Nigella says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:02 am

    If we lose AZ. and FL do we gain any seats?

  33. Lucille says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:06 am

    Could Papadopoulos Blow the Russia Hoax Wide Open?
    By Mark Wauck – November 8, 2018

    Dan Bongino recently conducted a fascinating interview with George Papadopoulos. The most convenient way to digest the interview is at Jeff Carlson’s blog, which has a link to the interview on Bongino’s radio show as well as a full transcript of the interview. What emerges from the interview is, in my view, convincing evidence that Papadopoulos was, in Chuck Ross’s words, the target of an “FBI sting.”

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/11/could_papadopoulos_blow_the_russia_hoax_wide_open.html

    • andrew1979 says:
      November 9, 2018 at 1:15 am

      papadopolis is either too good to be true, or too good to be true… i hope he is neither but damn i feel like we are all in one big movie and do not know it. (those of you with any psyphedelic experiences in the past probably know where i am getting that statement from! ps: not necessarily endorsing psychedelic experiences as your mileage may vary…)

  34. Nigella says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:07 am

    I see they “found” 10 thousand votes for the Dem in AZ… McSally will never be able to make that up

  36. Dazza says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Need to be fighting this? Why aren’t they? Please no taking the high road b.s. that has led to nothing but GOP losses in the past.
    These people are filthy scum and need their asses kicked by whatever means necessary.

  37. JoD says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Old Brenda (how many votes do you need?) Snipes is STILL at it. After all of the fraud that she has committed in past elections, it’s inconceivable that she is still being paid to put her filthy hands in the ballot box. How much voter fraud is too much voter fraud for the Supervisor of Elections?
    “Dr.” Snipes…Doctorate in “Educational Leadership.” from Acme U…bogus.

  38. rumpole2 says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Dem Bones Dem Bones Dem Dry Bones… for Ruth.

  39. Molly says:
    November 9, 2018 at 1:41 am

    The U.S. Senate DOES NOT have to seat any Senator whose election it deems invalid. The Senate can reject Sinema and Bill Nelson if it judges–which it should–that their elections are invalid and the votes are spurious or even just contested.
    https://www.everycrsreport.com/reports/R40105.html

    Let’s all remind Mitch McConnell of this interesting fact.

