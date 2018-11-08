The Annual Best Of The Best Treeper Thanksgiving Recipe Thread

Great Preference Given To Dishes Featuring Bacon and Jack, Super Foods!
It’s that time of year again! Pull up a log and sit a spell. We have snacks and drinks, a warm, toasty fire and fine friends gathered round. In two weeks we will celebrate our wonderful American holiday, Thanksgiving. I know that it is a great favorite for almost all of us, and perhaps your family, like mine, has the best feast of the year on that day. Our family has four generations come together, sometimes forty or fifty people. We have been doing this for years, and we never even discuss the menu any more, haven’t for probably twenty years or more. We each bring two or three dishes that we do best, and it is the best meal of the year. We even have the specialties of loved ones long gone, recipes saved and lovingly prepared by granddaughters and even great granddaughters, and a few of the guys too! Although they sure do shirk cleanup!
However, it makes a holiday special, that wonderful combination of old and new. In honor of that, here’s my new find for you guys. I cant wait to try it myself.
From Oasis in a Gastronomic Wasteland Blogspot I bring you Uncle Jack’s Whiskey Brined Turkey.
Brought to you (again) this year by popular demand. Mine.
Yummy! I would eat all the bacon first.
What a horrible photo. There is clearly not enough bacon on the turkey. 🙂
Here…does this help?
That’s more like it, but what are the rest of you going to have?
Lol…I was SHARING…which means all but one slice is mine. 🙂
Can I have mine with some bacon on the side?
I was thinking the same thing.
Why ruin all that good bacon by putting it over a turkey?
I love that swine😋🐷😋
My family enjoys a Hennessy and warm apple cider cocktail. Served in a mug 👍🏼 We keep the Apple cider warm in a mini crock pot all day n night. Makes the house smell festive too 😇
Thank you for the early posting! This is my version of going fishing!
Me too!
Same here…love cooking.
Cornbread Stuffing….with bacon and toasted pecans
After years of just estimating my ingredient measures, I finally decided to write it all down. If you make the cornbread and stock from scratch, give yourself 2-3 FULL days to make this. If you go with store-bought stock and cornbread (Kitchens Basics and Whole Foods, respectively), start the day before Thanksgiving dinner. This recipe fills two 13×9 baking dishes. Serves 15-20 people.
3lbs cornbread (cut into ½ cubes, toasted at 325 for about 25 mins)
1¼ cups dried zante currants (boil in 1 ½ cups apple cider for 7 mins. Cool. Refrigerate until needed.)
1.5lbs shallots, chopped
8 large celery ribs, chopped
½ cup FRESH herbs (equal parts sage, thyme, marjoram plus 2T fresh rosemary, minced)
3 ½ cups frozen corn, thawed
4 granny smith apples, peeled, cored, chopped
2 lbs sliced bacon (cut whole slab into ½” pieces, cook on medium-high, drain)
2 cups pecan pieces (toasted at 325 for about 12 mins, then cooled)
1½ cups PACKED grated sharp white cheddar cheese
1 stick salted butter
3-4 cups turkey or chicken broth (low salt version)
2 eggs, well-beaten
Salt and pepper to taste
2 sticks unsalted butter, melted
Sauté shallots in ½ stick salted butter over medium heat until soft (8-10 mins); add celery and sauté until soft (5 mins); add herbs and sauté for 2 mins. Cool. Refrigerate until ready to assemble stuffing.
Sauté corn in ½ stick salted butter over medium-high heat until deep golden and slightly chewy. Add apples and sauté until soft. Cool. Refrigerate until ready to assemble.
Assemble the first 11 ingredients in a very large container (two, if necessary). Mix well. Combine broth and eggs in a bowl; pour mixture over stuffing, mixing evenly. Generously salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to large baking dishes. Pour melted butter evenly over top of each dish.
Bake uncovered at 325 on middle rack for until top is deep golden brown. (Pour more melted butter over top if it starts to look dry.) Serve warm but do NOT cover to keep warm.
Jacaranda…..dang, that sounds good!
I can’t saw anything modest about it, LawLife, so I won’t say anything 😉
This is not a show I watch, but for whatever reason, my husband was watching Dr. Oz, and he was doing a show that included bacon. They offered up this recipe for home made “bacon” if you want to start with fresh pork belly. His point is that is is bacony without all of the sodium etc… I tried it at home yesterday. It seemed pretty plain to me, but I did not use the celery seeds… It was also chewy and really fatty. So, here it is, worth a try,, and pretty simple.
https://www.doctoroz.com/recipe/sweet-and-salty-pork-belly
I have occasionally bought naturally cured bacon and it always has celery in it; I just can’t remember if it’s extract or seed. You don’t taste the celery.
The reason for the celery is that it helps cure the bacon by creating nitrates naturally.
The Costco low sodium Kirkland brand bacon has no sugar and is excellent.
Does anybody have a recipe for serving crow? Jim AccostMe could sure use one.
This is not a political post and I will not let it become one. I am leaving this comment here with a request that this kind of comment be left on the open thread, not here.
LikeLiked by 7 people
God bless you Menagerie! Look forward to your holiday posts every season. Ahhh…a few moments respite from the insanity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A blast from the 70s past. It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without:
Broccoli Rice Casserole
1 C. rice, cooked
1 small onion, chopped
1 stick (1/2 C.) butter or margarine
1 can mushroom soup
1 jar Cheez Whiz
1 sack chopped frozen broccoli
Cook broccoli according to package directions. Saute chopped onions in melted butter.
Add broccoli, onions, Cheez Whiz and soup to rice. Heat until blended and hot.
We double this for a side dish and bake it in a casserole. There should probably be some salt in there, as well,
My Mother -in-law fixed this every Thanksgiving but hers had a topping of crushed Ritz crackers 1 stick melted butter.
Thank you! This will be so fun to read! I’m always looking for something new to add to our family traditions.
Menagerie, Please be aware that you have at least one vegetarian Republican Treeper (me).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hope you like Green Bean Casserole with the French’s fried onions on top.
And sweet potato casserole with marshmallows.
And pumpkin pie.
And mashed or scalloped potatoes.
And the olive in a Bombay Sapphire martini is all vegetarian.
You’ll be OK.
😜
H.R. Grandma’s sweet potato casserole topped with those little marshmallows, nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, was my favorite side dish as a child. That and the Johnny Cakes fried in bacon grease.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like johnny cakes too. With honey on them, but my husband likes molasses. It’s been a long time since I fixed them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never tried molasses, we usually had honey, or powdered sugar with fresh fruit topping. I love molasses in my coffee so I will try that on Johnny Cake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My Dad’s family ran a sorghum mill (along with a cotton gin and a lumber mill). Sadly I was born after my grandma sold the farm and never got to enjoy fresh made sorghum.
LikeLike
Aw, man, we can get sorghum syrup here. It’s just glorious poured over a buttered biscuit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can still buy some local sorghum around here, but my dad always said it is not near as good as the stuff you make yourself.
LikeLike
Me too — vegetarian here!
LikeLike
Honestly I haven’t tried this yet, but I bookmarked it because it doesn’t have nightshades. I bet it could be formed into a loaf and baked, maybe at 350 for 45 minutes?
GRILLABLE VEGGIE BURGERS
1 cup cooked brown rice
1 cup raw walnuts
1/2 Tbsp avocado oil (plus more if frying)
1/2 medium white onion, finely diced (1/2 onion yields 3/4 cup)
1 Tbsp each garlic powder, turmeric powder, and cumin powder
1/2 tsp each salt and black pepper
2 Tbsp molasses, 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
2 15 oz. cans black beans (rinsed and drained)
1/3 cup bread crumbs (if gluten-free, use coconut or garbanzo bean flour)
– Toast the walnuts in a skillet for 5-7 minutes and then crush them. Sautée the onion in avocado oil until caramelized. In a large mixing bowl add the drained black beans and mash them. Add cooked rice, toasted walnuts, onion, seasonings, molasses, vinegar and bread crumbs (or GF flour) and mix thoroughly with a wooden spoon for 1-2 minutes, or until a moldable dough forms. If too crumbly add a little more molasses, if too wet add bread crumbs/GF flour. Shape into patties and grill, or fry in the skillet. (I think they could also be baked and frozen for quick microwaveable veggie burgers)
I make a similar sweet potato casserole to this recipe. Mostly the difference is that I use a different topping. I don’t like flour in the topping, I like a crunchy topping. To get that I mix softened butter, brown sugar and nuts. I like pecans best.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I use a combination of chopped pecans, brazil nuts, cashew nuts, almonds, whatever kind of nuts I have on hand to top off my sweet potato soufle. It taste wonderful and mysterious. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, with the brown sugar, butter, and a small amount of flour.
Super Elite’s soufle comment jiggled my memory. I also like eggs in my casserole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a really good salad. They call it slaw, but it’s more like a salad to me. And it’s healthy to boot!
https://www.weightwatchers.com/us/recipe/no-cook-apple-and-fennel-slaw-1/56505eb2fbec5b3134745a1c
I have been feeling a bit plucked recently. This looks good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
1- 20 Gallon Cooler
3- 10lbs bags of ice,
2- Cases of a mix of Macro Brews, IPAs, and Oktoberfest/Bock Beer.
Instructions: Start several hours before meal time. Clean and wipe out cooler from late summer lake/boat trip including a quick squirt with windex. Insert cans/bottles on bottom of cooler carefully grouping beer by brand/flavor to make targeting easier. Drop bags of ice on driveway to break-up and carefully pour over beer bottles/cans. Add one pitcher of water to create icey slush. Close cooler and let sit for an hour. Place bottle opener on string attached to side handle of cooler. Allow the chef first pull from the cooler with the toast: Beer is God’s way of telling us, he loves us! Enjoy
🙂 Remembering to clean after the late summer boat trip is a great tip, Buck. Especially if it looks like my husband’s and what’s been growing in it sense. Cheers!
Yep. Midwest lake water can really form a petrie dish in a cooler if you are not careful. Had to tie the opener to the cooler because, first time I hosted 20+ years ago, Uncle George shoved it in his pocket and wandered off into the woods with the kids and their BB guns. Left a lot of thirsty adults around the fire pit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1 Rocks Glass
2 Cubes Ice
2oz Knob Creek Bourbon
Repeat until in-laws become much more tolerable
Sounds a lot like my recipe, just replace the bourbon with Laphroaig Quarter Cask!
I’ll take 3oz of Bourbon
Great Grandma Ruth’s Stuffing
2 pkgs. corn bread, add a little sugar, cubed
1 loaf whole wheat bread, cubed
15 boiled eggs, chopped
4 cans cream of chicken soup
2 cans cream of celery
1 big sweat onion
3 groups of green onion, chopped
4 tsp poultry season
2 tsp sage
pepper and salt to taste
4 cans turkey broth
you will need 2 big glass pans
cook 350 for about 1 half or so
you also can add pecans on top
SO GOOD
We also make her home made rolls and we just can’t get enough!
Sounds yummy
TurBacon! I just want to know when to add the bacon to the already cooking turkey. One hour left, 30 min?
Heres one that doesn’t really need a recipe. The name is self-explanatory.
Bacon-Wrapped Jalepenos Stuffed w/ Cream Cheese and LOBSTER.
It’s just a twist on the old recipe. Use the small slipper tails (4 oz.), cut into quarters. Prawns work well too. I make this every year for an appetizer. Oven is fine, but Use the BBQ if possible.
They’re awesome as is, but a mango salsa works well if you must dip.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My secret joy on Thanksgiving Day is after the delicious turkey with extra creamy mashed potatoes,sweet potatoes,and gravy is eaten,the pumpkin,chocolate cream and coconut pies with root bear floats have been served and devoured,and the men collapse on the couch to rest before board games,my daughter and I sneak off to the basement to start stacking up the wonderful Christmas decorations!😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
The picture created in my head is so beautiful, thank you.
LikeLike
it’s not Jack, but
Bourbon Brown Sugar Cheese Ball
1 pkg cream cheese
1 C. shredded cheddar cheese
1 pkg. Ranch Style dip seasoning
2 T. sour cream or mayonnaise
1 jar Bourbon Brown Sugar Seasoning
Mix first four ingredients until well-blended.
Shape into a ball. Roll in Bourbon Brown Sugar seasoning to coat.
Chill until firm.
Serve with your choice of crackers.
The original for this called for Red/Black Pepper mix – also good…
Where do I find the bourbon sugar seasoning?
The most moist Turkey I have ever made
wash turkey
chop up onion, cranberry’s and apples place inside of turkey
Mix paste, butter, sage, poultry season, salt and pepper in a bowl
lift of the skin of the Turkey and put the paste on heavy, also put a little inside
put it in at midnight Thanksgiving eve at 250
turn it up to 350 for about an hour before serving or when the stick pops
melt in your mouth!
I used to cook my turkey on low overnight before I started brining them. I did one very similar to this but I put in at least two cups of water and covered the turkey with heavy duty foil, really crimped down to seal in the steam.
That made a very tasty bird, but it falls off the bone so it’s not one you can use a centerpiece.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then there is always this substitute…
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s really cute! I make one that serves 40, combo of meats, shrimp, baby corn, veggies, olives and pickles, on skewers for the feathers. Body is a heavy oval loaf of multi-grain bread (homemade so I can shape it the way I want), neck is cut from a baguette. Body is covered with folded slices of deli meat, comb and wattle carved of red pepper. Bird sits on a bed of vermicelli noodle nests. PITA to make, spectacular to serve.
Menagerie, I discovered spatchcocking a few years ago. If you’re not wedded to the visual of placing a perfect whole turkey on the table, it’s fast and easy and makes turkey a viable alternative all year round. There are many YouTube videos, but essentially you cut the entire backbone out of the turkey, spread it flat on the pan and push down to break the breast bones. Add butter/shortening and seasoning as desired and it cooks in about 2 hours, even a large turkey. ALL the skin browns beautifully without tearing, and there’s no turning. Just cook stuffing separately.
If you buy a fresh bird in most grocery stores, just ask the butcher to cut the backbone out for you. I’ve done it with chickens as well, and they have never charged me extra for doing it! It’s a great way to cook a bird on the grill as well.
My suggestion… Brine your turkey overnight and deep fry…. Delicious!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Coincidentally, last night for the first time I bought one of those little 7 Lb Jennie-O turkey breast only turkeys in the little green bag. 35 minutes in a Instant Pot with a bag of herbs, garlic, onions, celery and chicken stock and it came out unbelievably tender. Don’t think I will ever buy sliced turkey again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I always love the Thanksgiving and Christmas recipes I get from the Treepers. Thanks to the Treepers for the good food I’ve enjoyed because of them and for keeping me sane since 2015.
Here’s mine: (A local chef who is one of the best cooks in the area printed this up and left it for those of us who ate there to take home if we wanted. I wanted and it has become a family favorite).
Damned Good Stuffing
1 lb Country sausage
2 cups yellow onion, finely diced
2 cups celery, finely diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
4 Oz. butter
2 Oz. olive oil
1 Tbs thyme
1 Tbs oregano
1 tsp basil
1 tsp sage
1 tsp marjoram
3 C. chicken stock
1 Tbs ground black pepper
14 oz. Pepperidge Farm stuffing cubes
3 eggs
Cook sausage — drain
In large pan, saute onion, celery, garlic in butter and olive oil until soft
Add herbs, pepper, sausage and toss until combined
In large bowl filed with stuffing cubes, add the hot items and chicken stock. Let stand 30 minutes. Stir in eggs
Bake in ovenproof dish at 350 degrees for approximately one hour.
ENJOY. This from Amy who was then the chef and owner of “The Lucky Star” restaurant.
I think I gained 5 lbs. just reading these recipes.
Wish I had an exact Recipe but always made according to how many guest. My Family Loves Southern Cornbread Dressing. I make my cornbread in 12 inch iron skillet. 2.5 C. self rising cornmeal 1/4 C oil 2 large eggs enough half and half to make thick pancake like batter. Mix pour into heated skillet I always put 3T oil in skillet. Bake 350… 20 to 25 minutes..Cool and crumble in large mixing container I use turkey roaster easier to mix. Add to cornbread, 2 boxes of stove top chicken stuffing mix……like it better than other packaged mixes. Chop 1and half large yellow onions, 2 small green bell peppers, 4 long stalks celery.Try to chop fine, kids don’t like chunky. Cook chopped veggies in a stick of melted butter on low till tender. About 20 minutes. Mix veggies in with bread mixture. I let this sit in frig overnight covered. Secret to good dressing is rich turkey and chicken stock and 5 large eggs. Brown eggs are richer in flavor. I get stock off of baked turkey and to make sure there is enough cook chicken thighs with water on stove top for extra. Remove breading mixture from frig ….get to room temp. Add eggs mix well then enough stock to make dressing somewhat soupy….not too soupy but pours easily into greased casserole dish 9 by 12 may have enough to make extra 8 by 8 pan. Bake 350 around 35 minutes or until set and firm in the middle.. Remember the stock is what gives it a rich flavor. I modified my Granny’s recipe ….she actually used toasted bread instead of stove top and added her seasonings but i like the hint of seasoning in stove top. Not a huge fan of sage so stove top works well. She also used pork stock sometimes because of the added fat. She was Southern to the bone. Her favorite way to use left overs was to make turkey and dressing sandwiches.
I was inspired by this thread and photo and made this bacon wrapped turkey last year. It was sooo good I am making it again this year. And as a side dish whill serve it with roasted prosciutto wrapped asparagus…can’t have too much bacon!
I thought there might be a Sundance Fish recipe thread…
Well, I’m (obviously) not SD, but WE’RE having fish for Thanksgiving (see below)!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really like a good oyster dressing but no one else in my family does, I do fix it for company if they love oysters too.
Speaking of delicious food, I HIGHLY recommend “The Best Cook in the World” by Rick Bragg…it’s about his Alabama Mom and recipes for every southern (real southern food…not chef stuff done in Nashville) dish you’d ever want to stuff in your pie hole! And funny!!! If you haven’t read Rick Bragg, you’re in for treat and start here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always make these pies. They are a great favorite. And yes, I know there is a restaurant in Kentucky that claims the original and doesn’t allow the name usage. This comes out of an old, old cookbook, so sue me.
Derby Pie
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup flour
1TBS vanilla
1stick margarine ( I use butter!)
2 beaten eggs
1/2 cup chocolate chips
1/2 cup pecans
Melt butter and pour into flour and sugar: add eggs, vanilla and stir well. Add pecan pieces. Place chocolate chips on bottom of unbaked pied shell and pour mixture over. Bake at 325 for 50 minutes.
Note: I have found the baking time varies a lot from oven to oven. I like it best if the middle part is gooey like caramel filling but if you bake it longer it tastes like a big chocolate chip cookie, which is also good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That sounds GREAT! And not too complicated for the non-bakers here!
Another tip. It’s the only pie I’ve ever had that is not good warm. Best cooked the day before so that all that melted chocolate sets up. This sounds wrong, but trust me, it is so much better cooled off completely. Good with whipped cream too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like a great recipe! I’ll defo be tryin’ this!
I find it fascinating what people put in stuffing–or dressing, as we call it. It’s cornbread, onions, celery, eggs, and broth for me and my family, though!! HOWEVER, with all the rains in Texas lately and with several of our lakes filling up (YAY!!!!), we did quite a bit of fishing–or rather CATCHING–recently and have a bunch of fish in the freezer. So it’s catfish and shrimp for us this year (not real healthy since both will be fried, but, hey, it’s Thanksgiving).
Some recommendations for cooking: We tried pecan-encrusted catfish a while back, and it was pretty darn good. A cousin tried rolling the catfish in potato flakes once, too, and that was also good. If you want fried shrimp similar to what’s served in restaurants, roll them in crushed up Saltine crackers after a quick dip in milk/egg mixture. A chef at a popular Corpus Christi restaurant suggested this to my husband, and it’s fantastic!!!
And lastly, should I bother to include the family hush puppy recipe? Anyone interested?
Hush puppies? Sure!
Okay, here ’tis:
Hush Puppies
1 1/2 c. corn meal
1/2 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 egg
1 Tbsp. oil
3/4 c. milk
4 (or more) Tbsp. chopped onions
optional: 6 (or more) Tbsp. chopped jalapenos (or other hot pepper); 1-2 Tbsp. horse radish
Mix all ingredients well. Batter should be very thick, more like a paste than a liquid. Add cornmeal as needed to thicken. Drop by spoonful into hot grease and cook until done brown and cooked through.
We always pull one hush puppy out when the first batch is cooking and crack it open to make sure it’s cooked through!
Sorry for the uncertain amounts for onions, peppers, and horse radish, but it’s based on preference.
Also, ya’ll probably already know this, but to save time, mix the milk and the unchopped onions and peppers in a chopper (or Ninja) and “chop” those veggies super fast!!! Just make sure you don’t have any large chunks floating around!!
LikeLike
Hush puppies?? You betcha!
I was taught in the UK that instead of dipping in egg, smear your fish with mayonnaise. The crumbs stick just as well, and it’s tasty!
LikeLike
My husband has dipped our fish in mustard many times. Never tried mayonnaise, though. Thanks for the idea.
LikeLike
Wow… Thanksgiving already. I just put away the Halloween skeletons and fog machines… 😉
…
It just so happens that I got three pounds of American Wagyu beef (from Costco) aging for about three months, dry rubbed in a vacuum bag, out in the garage’s fridge.
Right next to it, in another vacuum bag, I got these four pounds of pork belly rubbed with the bacon making pink salt.
On the shelf, next to the fridge, I got a small smoker. With cherry wood chips.
Would it be too much to cut the beef into medallions, wrap it in home made smoked bacon, put it in the sous vide and then sear it on the grill? Rear inside, golden bacon on the outside.
…
Raid the wine closet for a nice Big Red Wine….. low carbo meal.
…
We’ve had a good year, time to give thanks. Lock the front door, turn off the porch lights, kitchen is at the back of the house. ;-D
I bet you can manage this–especially if you get hungry enough! Sounds like a really delectable plan! 😉
Did Wagu beef last Christmas; actually cooked in a black skillet on the stove. Had to fight off my nieces for last piece.
Bacon is meat candy!
Our Thanksgiving must haves are Granny’s rice dressing; Paul Prudhomme’s cornbread dressing and Justin Wilson’s Sweet Potato Sweet.
Granny’s Rice Dressing
(So simple but good)
3 pounds ground meat
3 cans of french onion soup
3 cans of cream of chicken soup
green onions
Rice
Brown the ground meat thoroughly and add a half cup of water and simmer/low at least three times after adding water.
Add the soups and turn up to medium; let it bible and then just simmer for 30 minutes..
When finished, just add cooked rice.
Hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving. We have a lot to be grateful for. Headed to the Beach to spend holiday with my girls. (Hate cooking on an electric stove but will make do.)
Thanks so much SD for doing this thread! My absolute favorite day (week) of the year. I even fast pretty much for days leading up this day because I know how many crazy calories I am going to take in all at once. For those who have never had a fried turkey, you MUST try it at least once. First, get a NON frozen turkey at least two days before and prep by injecting with a mixture of butter, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, and tons of Cajun spices. You will need at least 6 sticks of butter if a 12 pound turkey. After injecting (about 15 key places throughout the bird) take the same formula of your ‘goo’ and slather the entire bird in a pan. Seal with tin foil and wrap with many layers to allow the outside of the bird to soak in even more of the butter. Place in the fridge for at least two days before cooking.
Second, on the day of the cooking prepare your oil. You need to use coconut oil (more expensive and harder to cook with as it has a higher burn rate but oh so worth it after) and ensure the temp is ready well before placing the bird in the oil. Normally it takes at least an hour on high heat depending on what size of bird you plan on frying. Remove the bird and place a very light coat of a mixture of flour and olive oil to allow to stick. Remember you have a layer of butter hardened already but this will fall off as well as much of the flour and the olive oil once it hits the hot oil. But enough will stick as it cooks.
Keep in mind, 15 min per pound so keep an eye on the temps of the oil and the bird as it cooks. Trust me the bird when removed will look like a crispy big piece of bacon on the edges and the skin should be a dark roasted brown. Let rest for at least 30 min. Cut and serve. THIS will be the most incredible moist and buttery with a mix of sweet and spice turkey you will ever eat. Even my mother who hates turkey LOVES this bird. Gravy for the bird is as easy is taking the previous ‘goo’ left in the pan as it leaked out from your punctures two days previous and then combining with some organic gravy stock and then boiling for at least 30 min. Simmer down and cover your turkey. I will blow your mind and I can guarantee you will never go back to oven baked!
I’ve only had fried turkey one time. We got one from Popeye’s Fried Chicken! It was delicious, and it was an easy Thanksgiving meal!. If you are near a Popeye’s, I highly recommend.
This year is one of those years that as we celebrate Thanksgiving, we also have a birthday cake for my dear Husband! It’s also our 29th wedding anniversary! He married me on his birthday, so he has no excuse to ever forget!
I’m going to try to cook my turkey this year outside in my electric smoker. I’m not going to smoke it, but just use it as an oven, so I have more room in the kitchen for cooking the rest! The smoker is really good for using as an extra oven.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My husband has the same lack of excuse about forgetting our anniversary as yours does! 😉
This is kind of a non-traditional Thanksgiving side dish. But, my relatives and their friends want me to cook it every time. Here is the original recipe:
https://www.familycookbookproject.com/recipe/3031348/outrigger-rice.html
I don’t really follow that, though. I don’t use raisins, I use diced, dried apricots. I cook bacon until I have enough fat to saute the onions. I sautee the onions, then I add all the non-rice ingredients to the pan to warm them up before putting them in the oven. Then, I put everything, including the rice, into a baking dish, stir until blended, and pop it into the oven at 325F until it’s hot.
You need the rice, bacon, and pineapple. Everything else is customizable to your tastes.
Darn. I forgot that I also saute pecans with the onions.
We always brine the turkey overnight, and then put it into a 400 degree table roaster oven, unstuffed, and now matter how large, it is usually done on 2-3.5 hours. And so tender and flavorful. I like my stuffing done in a dish in the oven, because I like it not so wet, and a bit crunchy on the top.
Pastry puffs with bacon and cheese chipotle in adobo.
You make a fast cheater’s puff pastry. Roll out buttery dough to a rectangle then fold it in thirds.
Here’s where you use the best butter available. Because it’s a primary ingredient and it does make a difference.
Chill the rectangle and do that again. Chill then again. Then roll out to a larger rectangle.
This is to keep the butter separate from the flour. If the butter melts and absorbs into the flour then the dough will not puff. Chill just to harden the butter. The freezer works well, for just a few minutes. You want the dough to be a bit difficult to roll. If the dough become too easy to roll then your butter is melting, just stop, and chill the dough immediately.
Spread with 2 or 3 chipotle chiles in adobo diced finely and its hot red liquid.
Sprinkle bacon bits that you made from the best bacon you can find. Thick cut applewood bacon is very nice for this sort of thin.
Sprinkle with the best cheese you can spare. I really really really (3 reallies) like the Prairie Breeze made by Amish in Iowa. But you don’t have to be this particular.
Roll up like a cinnamon roll. Cut into slices. Bake as little car tires. They expand upward and outward and they are irresistible.
Wanna see ’em? They belong in a puff pastry museum.
https://thingsimadethenate.blogspot.com/search?q=puff+pastry
Whoa! This recipe looks freakin awesome!
Tamale cornbread dressing | Homesick Texan
https://www.homesicktexan.com/2011/11/tamale-cornbread-dressing.html
Last year for T-Day a family member made this and it was a hit.
Ingredients for one 15 pound turkey
16 cups bread cubes (bread is dried on oven rack the night before)
1 cup butter
2 cups chopped onion
2 cups diced celery with leaves
1 tsp Tabasco Sauce
4 tbs. chopped dried parsley
1/2 cup chicken bouillon
1 or 2 pint(s) oysters, drained and coarsely chopped
1 cup Vermouth ~ dry Martini and Rossi
Melt butter. Add onion, Tabasco Sauce and salt, cook until onion is tender but not brown, about 10 minutes. combine with bread cubes and parsley. Add bouillon, mix lightly. Add 1 or 2 pints oysters, drained and coarsely chopped to the basic recipe.
While cooking turkey, add 1 cup Vermouth ~ dry Martini and Rossi
My go-to cranberry sauce recipe is from Epicurious.com: It has port and dried figs…and 130 4-star ratings (the highest) and a “94% would make it again” rating!
https://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/cranberry-sauce-with-port-and-dried-figs-105836
Cut raw turkey breast into strips like tenders. Beat with meat hammer to thin out. Put blue cheese crumbles and cranberry sauce along center. Roll up, and wrap in bacon. Put them tight together so they can’t unroll in a baking dish. Roast for 1 hour on 350
Gluten-free and can be made dairy free
I am going to try this, this year as we just bought a deep fat fryer.
Fried Chicken KFC-Style
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 to 25 minutes
Yield: 8 to 10 pieces fried chicken
INGREDIENTS
• About 4 pounds bone-in skin-on chicken parts (I used 2 split chicken breasts and 4 drumsticks)*
• 2 ½ cups (12 fluid ounces) buttermilk (can be substituted to make dairy-free see below)
o 2 ½ cups dairy-free milk
o 2 ½ tsp lemon juice OR vinegar
o Let sit room temperature for 10 minutes
• 2 cups (280 g) basic gum-free gluten free flour blend (yes, you do have to use this blend below!)**
o 184 g superfine white rice flour
o 62 g potato starch
o 34 g tapioca starch/flour
• 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
• 1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
• 1 1/2 tsp smoked Spanish paprika
• 1/2 tsp dried oregano
• 1/2 tsp dried thyme
• 1/2 tsp dried parsley
• 1/4 tsp ground cumin
• 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
• 1/2 tsp onion powder
• 1/4 tsp garlic powder
• 1/4 tsp chili powder
• 3 tbsp (36 g) sugar
DIRECTIONS
1. In a large, zip-top bag or large bowl, place the chicken parts, buttermilk and yogurt, and stir to coat the chicken parts fully. Squeeze out the air if using a zip-top bag before sealing the bag. If using a bowl, cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap. Place the chicken in the refrigerator to marinate for at least 4 and up to 16 hours.
2. Once the chicken has finished marinating, in a medium-size bowl, mix all the dry ingredients, and whisk to combine well. Pour dry ingredients into a large, zip-top bag.
3. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside. Remove the chicken parts from the marinade, about 2 at a time, and place in the bag of dry ingredients, seal the bag and shake to coat the chicken parts fully.
4. Remove the chicken from the dry ingredients and place on the prepared baking sheet. Allow the coated chicken to sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes*** to allow the dry ingredients to form a thick paste on the chicken. This will help the coating stick to the chicken during frying.
5. While the chicken is sitting, prepare the frying oil. Place about 3-inches of frying oil in a large, heavy-bottom pot or fryer. Clip a deep-fry/candy thermometer to the side of the pot or fryer, and place the oil over medium-high heat. Bring the oil temperature to 350°F. Place the coated chicken parts in the hot oil, taking care not to crowd the oil. ‘
6. To prevent the chicken from sticking to the bottom of the pot, hold each piece with tongs or a spider in the hot oil just above the bottom for about a minute to allow the bottom skin of the chicken to seal. Fry until golden brown all over, about 7 minutes on each side.
7. Turn the heat down to bring the oil temperature to 325°F and allow the chicken to continue to cook until the internal temperature of each piece reaches nearly 165°F (about 10 minutes more). Place the chicken on a wire rack placed over paper towels to drain and cool before serving.
Notes
• *For easier frying, and easier eating, try slicing each split chicken breast in half while it’s still on the bone. A large sharp knife and a swift motion will do the trick.
• **And yes—you do have to use a basic gum-free gluten free flour blend. If you use an all-purpose gluten free flour blend with xanthan gum, you’ll be very, very sorry with the gummy mess that you have on your hands (and on your chicken).
• ***Allowing the flour blend and spices coating to soak into the chicken for about half an hour before frying really helps the coating stick to the skin, rather than slide right off in the frying oil.
• Neutral oil, for frying (peanut oil is ideal, but a mixture of half canola oil and half nonhydrogenated vegetable shortening works very well, too)
My mom is insisting on cooking the thanksgiving meal this year. If you knew what my mom’s cooking tastes like, you would feel bad for us. I tried to reason with her, then I begged, then I argued. Looks like I’ll be spending Wednesday night at my mom’s. I diet all year long, she’s not ruining this meal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how Thanksgiving snuck up on me this year. I made a rash promise last Thanksgiving to make herbed marinated turkey. Hope there’s enough in the piggy bank to buy the ridiculous amount of herbs needed. Will have to dig out the recipe later and share it here.
Was just taking a short break, finished baking 200 cupcakes which are cooling now. I need to frost them and deliver along with 600 little nibbles (cheese wafers, gougeres, palmiers) this afternoon, got distracted by this thread!
Light as air breadsticks.
These breadsticks won the admiration of my peers at Tony’s Market, an upscale specialty store nearby. I bragged as I do and the dudes there challenged me. How rude! I told them the breadsticks are so light they float off as helium balloons. And when you eat them they explode in your mouth with flavor then dissolve to nothing. And they’re all, “Yea right. Prove it.” So I did. And the breadstick blew their minds. I took them a batch and gave them to the first guy at the counter upon entering. By the time I walked to the deli (I walk very slowly) they had already been shared throughout and a guy from the back came forward to interrogate me on the details of making them.
“Here’s the thing, Mate. We get a LOT of people come in here talking a good game about the things that they cook. But Y-o-o-O-O-o-o delivahd!” *poke,* *grab,* *embrace,* *crush.*
He squeezed me like I’m a tube of toothpaste. And he’s STRONG!
The idea is to take the outstanding intense flavor of top quality smoked applewood bacon such as sold at Tony’s and disperse it through a batch of cracker dough.
Make an oily yeast dough.
The dough is extremely oily. From the bacon and from cheese. This is what makes them so light.
Fry the bacon chopped as bacon bits. Turn the bacon to dust by processing with flour. Cuisinart, a small blender that comes with emersion blender, coffee bean grinder, all work for this.
Use the oil from the bacon in the dough.
Same thing with grated cheese. Grate the cheese then process with flour. Top quality Parmigiano-Reggiano such as sold at Tony’s Market.
If you feel the bacon grease and the cheese is insufficient fat, then add butter.
Chipotle powder to desired intensity.
There you have it. Bacon, cheese, chipotle powder.
Roll out the dough without bothering to wait for first proof as you do with bread.
My new technique is roll out the dough then slice strips with a pizza cutting wheel.
Before that I was rolling 1 teaspoon into a long thin snake shape. That does take a bit of time.
Proof.
Overproof if you like.
Bake. Now they’re like bread.
Bake again at lower heat. Now they’re like crackers.
Bake again at lower heat and now they’re so dry and light they float off to the ceiling. (Not really, but I’m making a point over here, a’ight? )
https://lh4.googleusercontent.com/proxy/kkKVjJ33YHFttxy4fKsJr5Xa8zvo_CPNRCf6pAJJ_mt4r_Pe6si8oRCYoTkW3-NCKFSW0hRPIvrHgVMALRPiQGJEQukjdpR71vfk9EoTeeuIvUNW1Md6ERKGuuFAL13e=s0-d
https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/proxy/5bY4jG_xF-SDFltGTj0yyrjheb99HqrxzBYhzABsHRz9snvTbKofB93bubeMQHhBbyoSNmnqhRyfv45gW2r4mCqFyJndBs3WxNxcqhycZmhx-pVVh3E7EYvAMgLIwuZaufw=s0-d
https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/proxy/s9SqHGwWO71Bd9DiFqAoz_Cb-Syxolk4wlFAgMGelH40WYQfPtaSYb4hqVqQbhjwx3QTuRQjJ0O-W3pVEgF7gQVwwpzSPqSkm6IStysynAj0apJD9Cd3VCTt7hSqa1ED=s0-d
This site has several posts about these breadsticks with photos. Search “breadsticks” in top left corner if you care to see them.
https://thingsimadethenate.blogspot.com/2015/11/bloody-mary-bacon-and-cheese-chipotle.html
Just needs to be said again. Love this website love SD love treepers. I don’t agree with everything here but love the bonhomie, the good-naturedness, the values and morality.
And of course, the rational thought and analysis.
Thanks again.
I’m a Thanksgiving kitchen veteran so listen up:
Brine the turkey. Convection roast it the next day. Follow the directions for your recipe and don’t screw around with it. Tip: outside surface of meat should be dry for crispy skin.
Butter roasted pecans are delicious. Easy, elegant, satisfying. I think it’s Southern. Recipe is online.
This year, I’m going to order dinner from Cracker Barrel. It looks like a true bargain with lots of leftovers.
God bless you Treepers and your love ones!
Thank you President Trump and VP Pence. MAGA!
Shrimp and grits
Another use of that outstanding smoked Applewood bacon as bacon bits combined with cheese and jalapeño in grits that you mill yourself from popcorn kernels or dry pozole.
One time I milled popcorn kernels in a coffee mill, made grits and compared them with boxed cornmeal. No comparison. Milled kernels are qualitatively better.
Then I broke three coffee bean mills doing this.
Finally I realized soaking the kernels overnight softens them sufficiently to spare the coffee bean mill.
1/4 cup corn kernels = 1 large serving.
The powder absorbs 3x its volume of water.
Stir constantly while cooking. If microwaved then stop and stir at least 3 times.
Flavor the heck out of these grits however you like.
I like bacon, cheese, fresh jalapeño.
Sometimes I’ll add shrimp.
Sometimes I’ll add egg, either fried on top or blended in at the end.
I make this all the time. In fact, had it for dinner last night.
The same idea makes the best cornbread you’ve ever tasted. No brag, just fact. Absolutely LOADED with flavor. Just add baking powder to the mixture and bake in a pre-heated (preferably cast iron) pan. Drop in some butter and roll it around so it veritably burns then pour in the batter and bake.
Not a Thanksgiving recipe per se, but something the day before to keep nonessential personnel out of your face while you work on other things! 😀 Quick, easy and makes a bunch to keep the kids and football crowds fed.
Easy Taco Soup
1 Lb. ground beef (optional for the vegetarians)
Diced onion (however much you want)
1 can Pinto beans
1 can Kidney or Chili beans
1 can diced tomatoes
1 can Hominy
1 can regular corn
1 can beef or vegetable broth, 1 can water
1 small can diced green chilis
Optional: 1 pkg. taco seasoning and ½ pkg. of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning
Saute onion in good size pan (I use my pressure cooker pan,) add ground beef to onions, continue cooking. When done, dump in all the cans WITH the juices. Simmer at least 30-45 minutes, I go an hour or so. Serve with Tostito type chips on the side, grated cheese on top of each bowl if you wish. This recipe is easy to adapt to your own tastes.
I do NOT use the pkg. seasoning because (to me) it makes it too salty. Instead of the taco seasoning I use those Bush Chili beans, Kidney beans and Pinto beans in a mild chili sauce. (Watch the “mild” part – they also have “hot.”)
