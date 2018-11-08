Kellyanne Conway Discusses Preparations for The Political Siege of the White House…

Senior White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway holds an impromptu media availability to discuss current events and the White House preparations for the two-year political siege.
When does this stop….
Kellyanne’s husband George Conwaywrote a horrid hit piece about Trump…It is her husband that has been spreading that : “Trump replacing Sessions with Whitaker is illegal”
https://www.vox.com/2018/11/8/18076074/sessions-whitaker-george-conway-illegal-mueller
Ali Alexander is putting together a team of volunteers to protest the stealing of Senate and other seats. It’s partly panic over RBG that is driving Leftie desperation to flip as many seats as possible. StopTheSteal is the hashtag
Please see his Periscope broadcast or contact him on Twitter if you can donate or help on the ground.
BTW, he says the WH knows about this.
