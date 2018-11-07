November 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #657

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Time to pass tons more judges through the Senate with the larger margin there.
Another way to see it and remain hopeful.
Hard to understand why any rational voter would vote for demonrats given their abominable behaviour and no program other than identity politics, affirmative action and victimization, big government bureaucratic state, globalism and country club elitism. Not hard to understand why voters were turned off to never Trumpers and RINOs in the House. That loss is on the idiot Ryan and his unistate homeboys.
swampfox999 – You answered your own query when you said it was hard to understand why any RATIONAL voter. You can’t vote Democrat and be rational.
There must be a hell of a lot of uniformed voters or they are still drinking the lame stream koolaide!
I wonder how many incopetent people in nursing homes are “ helped” by low skilled, under payed aids, to vote.
A polling judge today was asked by an elderly man why he couldn’t find the president on the ballot. He came to vote for him. Another person saw the “judge” badge on him, and asked if he was a real judge.
Abortion, insanity, drugs, greed, stupidity, resentment and jealously, the media and the lefties in the educational system. That about covers probably more than 50% of the voting public….oh, and dead voters.
Forgot to mention that there aremore irrational people due to the above mentioned things than there are rational people.
🇺🇸 — Victory for Senate — 🇺🇸
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him;
I will be with him in trouble;
I will deliver him and honor him.. ” 🌟 Ps 91:15
-————————————————
**Pray**
— Day of Prayer for Saving America
— that all voter fraud will be caught
— invaders lose their will to invade us…Sap invaders’ strength
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for our Military–- protection and readiness
— for Border Patrol, LEOs, ICE, USSS, and Nat’l Guards-protection and readiness
— for protection for all of us Trump’s supporters, to keep a cool head, to be guarded/watchful and to stand firm against Evil at all times
—————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 ” Never give in. Never give up. Never back down and Never ever stop dreaming. ”
— Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
Bless President Trump’s heart!
Agree. He gave 110%.
The Senate approves treaties, judges, and administrative positions including the cabinet, where PDJT jut might have some work to do.
The House subpoenas people who don’t show up.
And! with that narrow margin-not a mandate, red state dems will be reluctant to pull the impeach trigger.plus the fight between the left and farther left will be something to behold…
they can’t even impeach a cobbler..
But the House also controls the purse strings. All spending must go through the House (that’s why the passage of Obamacare was unconstitutional because it was the Senate that was behind that spending bill and the Constitution does not allow that to happen). So, if the House chooses, they can cut off funding for anything they don’t like. That’s the power of the House. And we also need to keep the president and vice president in our prayers more than ever for safety and good health because Nancy Pelosi will now be #3 in line to the presidency.
Lame duck congress better do an emergency quick fund of the wall. Or is that possible?
The struggle never ends.
Read this. If true…after all the millions that DJT raised for the RNC, and if they didn’t have a sufficient ground game to get the first time Trump voters out for the GOP house candidates…Rona needs to be fired.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/jack-posoebic-the-gop-needs-to-invest-in-ground-game-election-night-coverage-video/
On the good side, for the last two years the house has been President Trump’s least effective ally. He can still deregulate, still nominate justices and judges, still get trade treaties through the Senate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree. Paul Ryan was not a partner for our President/We the People.
Pelosi, Waters, and Schiff et al will be “Comedy Gold”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The loss of the house can directly be laid at the foot of two men. Jeff Sessions and Christopher Wray. They both have allowed the crimes done by the Democrats to stay hidden and have allowed the corruption to continue.
This has directly contributed to the media being able to sway millions and millions away from MAGA by beating the Muh Russia drum beat.
Fire them now!
The Ryan-Bush-Romney axis bucked nationalising the House vote at every turn. They are a drag on the party and the country.
Sorry to contradict you, but no, your anger at Wray and Sessions is misdirected on this one. The millions who didn’t vote Republican (or didn’t vote at all) weren’t even informed enough about what’s going on to have any views about Sessions or Wray. To understand even the minimum about those two a person has to be a somewhat informed voter and most people eligible to vote are not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This makes me nauseous. What was Minnesota thinking?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget the self serving idiot speaker Ryan.
LikeLike
Minnesota nice has been replaced by Minnesota dumb. Whoever voted for this jihadi is a virtue signalling and suicidal.
We will survive this disappointment. In politics nothing is certain. In truth, we were not well served by most of the elected Republicans in the house, the majority of whom appeared to be more in alignment with Paul Ryan’s progressive GOP/E interests than with those of our president. They often worked almost as hard to defeat his efforts as the democrats did. In particular they worked against him on building the wall and, especially, they worked to maintain open borders and unlimited immigration, legal or illegal. We might have been a little better off with them, but we won’t be much worse off without them. Now they’re gone, most of ’em anyway, we can focus on rebuilding the Republican party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. Give me a good Senate majority over a 15-20 seat deficit in the house any day. I just think the disappointment comes from being so close to having it all and DJT being able to fully execute the MAGA agenda.
But, as I said in a reply to someone’s comment above, don’t forget that the House controls the money. They can cut off funding to anything they don’t like. So, if they choose, they can cut off all funds for anything the president wants. It’s a very big deal. It means such things as military funding, border security funding, funding for the wall, etc. can all be stopped dead by the House.
Don’t despair. All the big, nationally hyped, nationally-financed Democrats lost. The only wins they had in the genuinely competitive states was where they fielded little-known respectable candidates pretending to be centrists. Your task now is to spend the next two years tearing off thise masks.
* Do you support the San Francisco rules on public defecation?
* Do you welcome the support of Louis Farrakhan?
* Do you believe the women who accuse Bill Clinton of rape?
Plenty more like that. Don’t let them get away without answering.
So…on a scale of 1 to 10, how worried are you about what happened last night?
For myself, I’ll say 3.
In my view, it’s like Lincoln just won the Civil War, and as a result lost a handful of house seats in a nation full of diverse opinions. It’s nothing. Literally every major high profile race they were counting on, they lost. History is smiling upon us, and we’re experiencing history in real time.
