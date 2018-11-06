Thread #1 – 2018 Midterm Election Results and Open Discussion…

Polls Begin Closing in sequence:

♦6:00 p.m. Indiana (6pm and 7pm), Kentucky (6pm and 7pm)
♦7:00 p.m. Alabama, *Florida (7pm and 8pm), Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia
♦7:30 p.m. North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia
♦8:00 p.m. Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas (8pm and 9pm), Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan (8pm and 9pm), Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas.
♦8:30 p.m. Arkansas
♦9:00 p.m. Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin, Wyoming
♦10:00 p.m. Idaho (10pm and 11pm), Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah
♦11:00 p.m. California, Hawaii, Washington
♦12:00 a.m. (Nov. 7)  Alaska

New York Times – Results Available Here

Politico – Results Available Here

CNN – Election Results Here

Decision Desk HQ – Election Results Here

AP Politics – Election Results Here

Remember, ignore exit polling.  Mid-west and Western States MUST continue to vote through poll closing times. Ignore msm, FINISH STRONG !

 

801 Responses to Thread #1 – 2018 Midterm Election Results and Open Discussion…

  2. littleflower481 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    When I click the NYT link above it takes me to Politico….does anyone have the link to NYT? Admin may want to know link is incorrect.

  3. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    Right now JOHN JAMES RUNNING AHEAD OF TRUMP in the few precincts in!

  5. MaineCoon says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    DeSANTIS lead has increased…

    General
    Contest Results by County
    Compare State to County
    Candidiate Party Votes Received
    DeSantis / Nuñez REP 3,739,673
    49.91%
    Gillum / King DEM 3,662,045
    48.87%
    ttps://floridaelectionwatch.gov/StateOffices/Governor

    • MAGADJT says:
      November 6, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      hang tight until Broward drops. They always hold their results until the end. 2-1 dem county. Will depend on the number of votes there today.

  6. Pam says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:39 pm

  7. Dave Sanderson says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Damn Broward County FL (of dangling chads infamy) is Ft Lauderdale (not some remote rural hideaway) but AGAIN they are withholding their counts ….. until they find out how many thousand votes they need to steal for Gillum and Nelson ….grrrrrrrrrrrrr.

  8. Georgia Peach says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    They just extended hours in Georgia to 10 p.m. around Morehouse in Atlanta.

  9. Montana says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    Any word on Georgia?

  10. Boots says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    “You will not have to fight this battle. Take up your positions. Stand firm and see the deliverance the Lord will give you.” (2 Chron 20:17)

    ~Our job is to vote (“take up your positions”), stand firm, and wait for His deliverance.

    “Do not be afraid! Don’t be discouraged by this mighty army, for the battle is not yours, but God’s! (2 Chron 20:15)

    “But Moses told the people, ‘Do not be afraid. Stand firm and you will see the LORD’s salvation, which He will accomplish for you today; for the Egyptians you see today, you will never see again.'”. (Ex 14:13)

    A good read:
    https://www.theignorantfishermen.com/2017/01/wake-up-america-again-to-almighty-gods.html

    Excerpt:
    The Lord Jesus stated that, you shall know men and nations by their fruits and by their actions (Matt. 7:16-20). It is simple enough to see that wherever the lawless “virtues” of secular liberalism are promoted and exercised that godlessness, lawlessness, poverty, disease, anarchy, crime, social chaos, the break down of the family unit, violence and horrific social devastation are to be found.

    What is most alarming today is how these puppets of Lucifer; the Marxist Democrats, moderate/establishment Republicans, Hollywood, the Drive By Media and the Music Industry are the very people that impose their delusional solutions and euphemistic remedies upon the American people and seek to fix these ills of society by applying the very same demonic logic that got us into this social catastrophic point in the first place! By applying these lawless solutions, these clueless fools excel today’s social ills at EXPONENTIAL rates!

    I personally believe that our nation was not spared last November to “Make America Great Again” by national sovereignty, economic growth and prosperity; but for God’s people to diligently and prayerfully get out Almighty God’s saving message to all of Adam’s race!

    It was the prayers of this nation’s saints to Almighty God that has spared this nation in November (Dan. 4:17) and it should be the desire of all these praying saints that a GREAT spiritual revival and turning to Almighty God in Spirit and TRUTH occur before the Day of the Lord arrives! We as American believers need to pray for Almighty God’s will in this hour for our nation and not for our nation’s desires for a prosperity that seeks to exclude the RIGHTEOUSNESS of Almighty God! May we as believers in Jesus Christ be focused on our Heavenly calling first and for Almighty God’s will first in our lives and then the rest for America will fall into place.

    • theduchessofkitty says:
      November 6, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      Look. I’ve prayed. I believed that God would have mercy towards us. But it looks like this is a rout for the other side.

      I will continue to trust in the Lord, because He never fails.

  11. amwick says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    So my husband and I are having a couple beers, some pretzels, and maybe even those wonderful pigs in a blanket…. Party time… !!

    • sterling1776 says:
      November 6, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      For good reason! It IS party time!!

    • ladyliberty11 says:
      November 6, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      So not to be corny, but could not decide what to eat and God told me to have popcorn (or so I sensed). This was when things were looking rather grim (shades of 2016). I took this as a good sign.

      Oh yes, as in 2016, have been praying with all of my heart and soul throughout the day that God should bestow his favor upon our nation, hear our prayers, and reward his true and faithful servant, our beloved champion, our amazing and beloved PDJT!

      The popcorn did calm my nerves.

  12. NYGuy54 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    next wave of solid results in about 20 minutes…

  13. pensive says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Florida
    DeSantis
    3,755,358
    49.96%
    Gillum
    3,669,180
    48.82%

    Percent In: 93%

    from fox online

  14. rumpole2 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    HOUSE SCORE: Trump 35 V Pelosi 29

    Total votes showing
    Pelosi 8,659,740 votes (47.0%)
    Trump 9,617,217 votes (52.2%)

  16. treehouseron says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    HOLD THE LINE people.

    They are gas lighting the SH** out of you on every network, including Fox.

    They’re focusing on 3 flips, all Rep to Dem, , out of 435 seats in the Senate. That’s less than 1 point flutter, essentially statistical noise.

    White House remains Republican (CHECK)
    Supreme Court remains Republican (CHECK)
    Senate is about to get MORE Republican (CHECK)
    House may get slightly less Republican

    …. And they focus on that.

    Think carefully about what is reality here, and what is concocted illusion.

  17. cripto says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Mike Pence won’t be the only Pence kicking around DC: Republican Greg Pence, the vice president’s younger brother, has won election his race in Indiana’s 6th congressional district, the AP projects.

  18. bundydad901 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    NC – 9 looks like a D win, by a hair.

  20. Jane Smith says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Red Wave.
    Contest every loss GOP…that’s your mandate.
    They will cheat…that is a given.

  21. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Ok guys, calm down
    I looked at what seats were really in play. So fr of my Toss up states the only unexpected D flip is FL 26. I had expected FL 27 to flip. Several that were in Toss up have been called for R–VA 5, FL 15. Also “in play” as considered “Lean GOP was FL 16–which we retained. Looks like we’ll keep TX 23 as well.
    The one race I had hoped we’d keep that appears to be D is OH 12.

    Like

  22. faithfuldiscerner says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Get this, Nate SIlver CHANGED his model to make Republicans have a lower change of winning the House. This is unreal.

  23. NickTheDeplorable says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Scott +.92
    DeSantis +1.2

  24. Tempe Jeff says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Our Precinct in Tempe had TWICE the normal walk-in voters than last off-election! No lines but steady.

  25. Summer says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. mazziflol says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Im just sitting here having beers and cheeseburgers (American Cheese!), no TV…just some CTH and select twitter feeds. Such a nice evening.

  27. Humble Soul says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:43 pm

  28. andyocoregon says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Now it’s Desantis at 50%

    Gillum at 48.8%

    Very encouraging, IMO.

  29. Trump Train says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    My resting pulse rate is 115 at the moment……………i cannnot even look at it anymore.

  30. Convert says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Well, I’m feeling pretty good. All across this country, from desert to mountain to shore, the Normals, who have watched in shock, dismay and amazement stood in line for hours to shoot the Democrats and more importantly, the media, a double 🖕🖕 We’re going to hold the House and gain in the Senate. Call us some more names, break some more laws, recruit some more porn stars and psychotic professors, you lying bastards. We’ll see you in 2020.

  31. stats_guy says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    I hear the left is all a twitter that Donna Shallala (or whatever) won. 77 years old…reminds me of the Soviet style as they wheel out Andropov. I guess the Clinton Foundation is pretty prestigious in some quarters.

  32. MaineCoon says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    They still haven’t called this race for Braun?

    Candidates
    United States Senator From Indiana
    R
    Mike Braun
    56.9%
    239,505 239505 Votes
    D
    Joe Donnelly
    39.2%
    164,962 164962 Votes
    L

    https://indianaenr.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net/site/index.html

  33. theduchessofkitty says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Pray for Texas, my home state.

  34. Theodore says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    RCP just called KY6 for Barr 🙂

  35. crossthread42 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    House.. 36 Rep, too 31 Dem..

  36. andyocoregon says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    I heard FoxNews chastised Sean Hannity and Judge Jeanine Pirro for their onstage appearance at the Trump rally last night. I’ll bet they both had a thing or two to say about that.

  37. Humble Soul says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:46 pm

  38. dauntlessguy says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Marsha Blackburn is kicking donkey in TN! Heidi Heitkamp is going down in ND!

  39. fred5678 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    R’s have lost 2 House seats out of 67 called races = 3%.

    3% of 538 = 16 total seats lost.

    Winning!! (barely)

