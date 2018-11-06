Thread #1 – 2018 Midterm Election Results and Open Discussion…

Polls Begin Closing in sequence:

♦6:00 p.m. Indiana (6pm and 7pm), Kentucky (6pm and 7pm)

♦7:00 p.m. Alabama, *Florida (7pm and 8pm), Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia

♦7:30 p.m. North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia

♦8:00 p.m. Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas (8pm and 9pm), Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan (8pm and 9pm), Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas.

♦8:30 p.m. Arkansas

♦9:00 p.m. Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin, Wyoming

♦10:00 p.m. Idaho (10pm and 11pm), Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah

♦11:00 p.m. California, Hawaii, Washington

♦12:00 a.m. (Nov. 7) Alaska

New York Times – Results Available Here

Politico – Results Available Here

CNN – Election Results Here

Decision Desk HQ – Election Results Here

AP Politics – Election Results Here

Remember, ignore exit polling. Mid-west and Western States MUST continue to vote through poll closing times. Ignore msm, FINISH STRONG !

Advertisements