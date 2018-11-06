Midterm Election Ground Reports – 3pm to 6pm ET – What’s Going On?

Heavy turnout reported coast-to-coast. Excellent reports so far. If there are long lines in your polling location it is critical to hang in there and vote! Make YOUR voice count.
The U.S. media always have an agenda on election day and are generally unreliable for factual information. That’s where you come in. Your ground reports are much more reliable barometers of what’s happening in/around your neighborhood on election day.
So, what’s going on?
How is turnout in your precinct? How does today compare to prior elections at your polling places? What issues are important to your community? What is the general sentiment? Are there any voting issues or concerns?
Please share your experience in the comments section below.
LikeLiked by 1 person
what state is this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Florida
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I early voted two weeks ago – so this report is from my daughter who voted today (I watched my grandson so she could go vote at around 12:30). Concord, NC, District 8. Richard Hudson should have no problem being re-elected. We have no Senators or Governor running. She said it took about fifteen minutes from the time she parked the car. Voted straight RED. Not crowded.
Even though we aren’t worried that Richard Hudson will be re-elected, we take nothing for granted. Vote. If nothing else, the margin of victory should be very encouraging.
LikeLike
Its the Polll…..They can not control….Here it comes.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Poll….They Can Not Control!
LikeLike
yes, but scroll down that thread and you’ll see Baris qualified his comment by saying there’s a huge turnout on both sides and IHO Indies will decide the results.
LikeLike
Hello all, first time poster here. I donated to President Trump’s campaign (first time ever for that) and I’ve been following politics more closely than I ever have. I voted for my first midterm election today, straight red, even against my incumbent D congressman Sanford Bishop. I live in West Georgia, and work with contractors all day. Blue collar guys. These guys are all getting out and “voting straight red”. That is literally the phrase they use. Trump told us to get out and vote, and we are all doing it.
I voted first thing this morning. The parking lot was packed and it took me an hour. I would say a solid 75% or more looked like Republicans. Something big is happening today. This is the Trump surprise all over again.
LikeLike
Northern San Diego County, Del Sur – 4S Ranch area. My son went to vote this morning and there were massive lines waiting. Dozens of people being turned away and told to vote someplace else. My son was also told he was at the wrong place even though his voter registration card said it was right. He’s an LEO and insisted to see the voters log book. Sure enough he was listed there and it was the right place! Predominantly Republican residential area north of Ted Williams Parkway. Official voter suppression?????
LikeLike
Bates County Missouri (1 hour south of Kansas City)
Ward 1 went for Trump at 72% in 2016
Turnout 2014 – 38%
Turnout 2016 – 63%
2018 4:10 P.M. Turnout 44%
Ward 2 went for Trump 74% in 2016
Turnout 2014 – 32%
Turnout 2016 – 69%
2018 at 4:10 P.M. Turnout 48%
Polls close at 7 P.M. so after work voters not there yet.
Both wards expected to meet or exceed 2016 turnout.
LikeLike
5:00ish voting in Orange County (NY) – considered upstate by people in NYC, who think that anyone north of Yankee Stadium can shoot a moose from their porch. Heavy turn-out; extra tables out so people have a place to mark ballots and election workers commenting on how busy they had been all day. Not sure it will do any good, given that we’re in New York, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am keeping my fingers crossed across the Hudson! Spoke to someone in LI who asked me if I voted today. He immediately said he wanted Cuomo out but thought it might be impossible. I told him to go vote anyway!
LikeLike
Anyone know a good podcast or streaming vid or website to watch election returns? Want something right wing, but not MSM like Fox.
LikeLike
Posted earlier about short lines at my assigned voting spot in rural NYS and the packed parking lots of the polling place in a town 10 miles west.
Just realized that the 2nd town is heavily rural, old-timers, long-time residents going back generations while my polling place is one of the few in this county being overtaken by NYC libs.
Hmmmmm . . .
IOW, I believe many at my polling spot were lefties while those in the second town are NOT!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Monster Vote is visible in the night sky!
LikeLiked by 5 people
ALL RED EVERYTHING FOLKS
WE’RE GOING TO WIN BIGLY
LikeLike
Wow. Great pic. Flip it, it looks like a Barbeque. Which is what is going to happen to the DEMONcRATs today.
Pulled porkies…
(n.b. porkies means porkie pies = lies in Cockney)…
LikeLike
You know, maybe if you can’t beat them maybe you join them. Why doesn’t the US just invade Mexico & take it as Obama’s extra 7 states. Then we could go in there and destroy the drug cartels and bring the standard of living up in that country, so they don’t feel an need to retake the western US through nefarious political means.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just what we need; 14 more senators from a left of center south American country, voting on national security, welfare state, trade and other issues. No thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I does have the advantage to taking away one of their ‘pearl clutching’ talking points.
You know, the one where we are all big meanies because we think a country should have borders.
LikeLike
Considering the high crime, the low education rates, the fact that they just elected a socialist (even if he is a pragmatist when it came to dealing with the US) all add up to me saying a HUGE, No Thanks!
LikeLike
Just got back from voting at 5:15 small country polling location. Myakka City Florida they were busy but no wait they kind of gave me some scrutiny as my license is an older picture other than that no issues. And first time I’ve ever voted straight party-line ticket for republicans
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just drove by a polling station at 5:30pm in Hamburg Township, Livingston County, Michigan. It was packed! Looked like 2016! This area is reliably Red. MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hi all. I early voted several days ago here in Henderson NV. I’ve been been dating/getting to know Iryna for a few weeks now, who is a U.S. citizen 10+ years but who has never voted. She came here from Argentina but is originally from the Ukraine. She has mentioned on several occasions that she supports the President. We thought she was not registered for voting and had missed the deadline. She lives in a very blue part of Las Vegas close to North Las Vegas. I got a text from her today saying some folks had knocked on her door and we’re taking her to vote. I suggested who she should vote for and I know that she did vote but I don’t know for whom. We’ll see if she tells me (I need to find out if she is marriage material) but I’m more interested to find out who knocked on her door and what they were about.
LikeLike
TAKING her to vote is a Democrat “steal the vote” … I’m sure she never knew HOW to vote and they really took her for a “ride” … shameful
LikeLike
If she voted Blue get a new love interest. lol.
LikeLike
Sorry about that guys, yes, this is FL. Thank you Flep!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Out wit The Florida Spaceman!
LikeLike
Ignore these idiotic polls. Any network peddling exit poll data before polls close is engaged in election interference!
These polls always skew left! Then they are “surprised” when the results go the other way! It’s propaganda meant to influence the election. How ironic that they poll voter suppression, when that’s exactly they are trying to do to conservative voters with these fake polls!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I dgaf about pills except when they influence people not to bother to vote. That’s what we need to push back against and the complete failure of the polls in 2016 helps w that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re also nonsense questions. I consider Voter Supression a big concern too, like when those assholes from the Media push exit polls telling Republicans they’ve already lost and to stay home.
Like how I tied that up in a bow?
LikeLike
Voted this morning but escorted my wife to the polls at 1630hrs. 995 votes cast in this precinct thus far and polls don’t close till 1900. The population of the locality doesn’t match the precinct area and it’s only 1135 total. (Several other small localities are included in the precinct.) Guessing this is a pretty heavy turnout in Va 5th.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DDD Report….Tampa Bay….Sorryn about that Gilum…Tampa rejects Black Panther. Turn out the lights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This might be a wave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maryland Field Report: Voted as usual but observed the turnout to be the highest I have ever seen. Not sure if this is good or bad as I live in a progressive H-ll hole called Montgomery County, Maryland. But I did my duty. If an R was not a choice, I wrote in Charles B. McVay, the last Captain of the USS Indianapolis. I was part of the search team that found that ship last year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Report from Prescott AZ. Voted at 1:30pm, MST. I’ve used this polling place for several years. Today it just seemed busier than usual. The church parking lot was full. There was a TV(?) camera crew just packing up their gear as I was parking, though I didn’t see any identifying car or van for that crew. Once checked inside the bldg, this was the first time I’ve ever had to wait for a voting booth. I asked one of the poll workers if it had been busy all day. She said she’s never see it like this before! And AZ reportedly has had almost half of its expected voters already casting early ballots! My precinct is a mix of young tattooed hipsters along with us older geezers. That mix was in evidence. Neighborhood yard signs the past month have heavily emphasized the State and local Democrat candidates, which surprises me since Prescott, and Yavapai County in general, are traditionally conservative. I just chalk it up to the Dems tending to be way more of the lecturing and virtue-signaling types, and pack followers, than us more free-thinking Treepers and Trumpers! But was I partially guilty of the same ‘herd’ behavior today? I’ve always sorta ‘mixed’ my vote. But post-Kavanaugh, it’s a new world. I voted straight R today, not a single D! And that’s a first for this voter. Proud of it!
LikeLike
I voted in New York City’s Chinatown today at 4:40. NYC doesn’t have early voting. I was number 270, and the booths were full, but there was NO line.
More than the usual midterm turnout, but a funny thing about “elections” where half the races aren’t even contested: voters realize it’s not really an election since you’re living in a leftwing dictatorship, so most don’t bother to vote.
Also, it’s raining (good; depresses lazy lefty vote).
Voted straight R wherever I could, and NO to all the lefty propositions on the back of the ballot.
I will say, I don’t think the New Yorkers in the city have turned out in droves like the Leftoids were hoping. I am rooting for the UPSTATE voters to save us!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent point. Hopeful!
LikeLike
Enthusiasm report GA:
Spoke to a family member in GA today who helped his brother vote for the first time in his life today – straight ticked Republican. He’s in his 60s.
Same family one voted straight Republican who never usually votes bc he thinks it’s alk rigged anyway. He skipped voting Trump knowing Trump would take GA anyway – that won’t happen in 2020. He’ll vote Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Non-Citizens Voting in Texas? “We got TONS of them” Says Election Official on Undercover Video
LikeLike
Were there actual non citizens voting or was this undercover reporter just posing hypotheticals? Did people get caught red handed or is this just an indication that there probably are many non citizens who voted? Go through the voter registrations and prosecute all who voted. Pull their votes if possible. That would be a crime on their record and also prevent DACA/citizenship. Double win.
LikeLike
Watch OANN tonight. No waiting in Crumstown, Indiana (6 miles SW of South Bend). Voter 199 at 5 PM.
LikeLike
THIS. VIDEO. IS. AMAZING!!!!
Two young adults in line to vote wearing a #BLEXIT shirt, leave the reporter speechless.
#AMERICAFIRST
LikeLike
My oldest son turned 18 yesterday, he just cast his first ballot and voted straight Republican! One of the proudest days of my life as a mama.
The polls are still packed, we waited half an hour. Cars coming and going like crazy.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oregon Polling Station Tells Voters to Drop Off Their Ballots in Book Drop — The Library will Open at Noon! (VIDEO)
LikeLike
Just talked with a friend in Crossville, TN… said when he went there today there were 3 times as many people voting as there usually are
LikeLike
GOP Congressional Candidate Antonio Sabato Jr. Sounds the Alarm: Republican Voters’ Ballots in CA Rejected For ‘Unmatched Signatures’ https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/gop-congressional-candidate-antonio-sabato-jr-sounds-the-alarm-republican-voters-ballots-in-ca-rejected-for-unmatched-signatures/ … via @gatewaypundit
LikeLike
Turnout high in Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, but I doubt we’ll have the votes to get rid of that idiot Democrat Raja So-and-So. Some of the downstate races may go better, but Illinois is basically a lost cause – Chicago and Aurora are nearly 100% Democratic and have destroyed it.
LikeLike
LikeLike