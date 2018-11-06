Midterm Election Ground Reports – 3pm to 6pm ET – What’s Going On?

Heavy turnout reported coast-to-coast. Excellent reports so far. If there are long lines in your polling location it is critical to hang in there and vote! Make YOUR voice count.

The U.S. media always have an agenda on election day and are generally unreliable for factual information. That’s where you come in. Your ground reports are much more reliable barometers of what’s happening in/around your neighborhood on election day.

So, what’s going on?

How is turnout in your precinct? How does today compare to prior elections at your polling places? What issues are important to your community? What is the general sentiment? Are there any voting issues or concerns?

Please share your experience in the comments section below.

Advertisements