President Trump MAGA Rally, Cleveland Ohio – 3:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump travels to Cleveland Ohio for the first of three MAGA rallies today in his last push to campaign for candidates ahead of the midterm election day. Following Ohio, the president travels to Indiana, then Missouri. Anticipated start time for the Cleveland rally is 3:00pm ET, with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Any news on the bomb scare?
Really need this today… God bless the President and God bless the USA!
pre Trump rally buzz
Putting a bow on this election.
Last night Pence introducing DJT in Chatanooga and Lee Greenwood singing “Proud to be an American…..” had to be one of the most goosebumpy things I’ve seen……. if you havent seen it ya gotta and share ut.
well tonight in Cape Girardeau it’s Rush Limbaugh and Lee Greenwood along with the Pres
May the Lord protect our President Donald J. Trump!
Thank you, Father for giving us another opportunity to stand for what is right and true. We need Your grace and mercy for the sake of Your name and glory and for the sake of our children and all our posterity. In the holy name of Jesus, I ask. Amen.
Amen
Anthony Gonzalez and RSBN. Great to see the strength and positivity. Thank you RSBN for bringing us these fantastic rallies. No other way to hear directly from these great MAGA candidates. Can’t wait to vote tomorrow. : ))
MAGA ’18
They need to move off YouTube.
heavy-handed censorship, now even of comments and superchats.
recently they took 27k out of the hands of cancer kids because the streamer was right-wing.
RSBN needs to get to bitchute and stream.me
How does this man have this kind of energy?! I want to know his secret!
