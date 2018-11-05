President Trump MAGA Rally, Cleveland Ohio – 3:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump travels to Cleveland Ohio for the first of three MAGA rallies today in his last push to campaign for candidates ahead of the midterm election day.  Following Ohio, the president travels to Indiana, then Missouri.  Anticipated start time for the Cleveland rally is 3:00pm ET, with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

11 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Cleveland Ohio – 3:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. fanbeav says:
    November 5, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Any news on the bomb scare?

  2. Nigella says:
    November 5, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Really need this today… God bless the President and God bless the USA!

  3. NYGuy54 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    pre Trump rally buzz

  4. FofBW says:
    November 5, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Putting a bow on this election.

  5. Cheeshead54016 says:
    November 5, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Last night Pence introducing DJT in Chatanooga and Lee Greenwood singing “Proud to be an American…..” had to be one of the most goosebumpy things I’ve seen……. if you havent seen it ya gotta and share ut.

  6. kallibella says:
    November 5, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    May the Lord protect our President Donald J. Trump!
    Thank you, Father for giving us another opportunity to stand for what is right and true. We need Your grace and mercy for the sake of Your name and glory and for the sake of our children and all our posterity. In the holy name of Jesus, I ask. Amen.

  7. Angry Dumbo says:
    November 5, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Anthony Gonzalez and RSBN. Great to see the strength and positivity. Thank you RSBN for bringing us these fantastic rallies. No other way to hear directly from these great MAGA candidates. Can’t wait to vote tomorrow. : ))

    MAGA ’18

  8. michaelhamblin says:
    November 5, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    How does this man have this kind of energy?! I want to know his secret!

