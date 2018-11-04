President Trump MAGA Rally, Chattanooga Tennessee – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on November 4, 2018 by

For the second midterm MAGA rally of the day President Donald Trump heads to Chattanooga, TN, for a rally at McKenzie Arena. The anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:00pm ET, with earlier speakers and events ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkGST livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

4 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Chattanooga Tennessee – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. Pam says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:17 pm

  2. Eric Kennedy says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    He’s working so hard for us. Please help him out and make sure your family, friends, and coworkers who support him vote on Tuesday. He needs our help.

  3. Pam says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    This stream is up also. RSBN is having issues at the moment.

  4. rumpole2 says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Chattanooga Trump Train rally…

    Pardon me, boy
    Is that the Chattanooga “Blue Wave” boo hoo?

