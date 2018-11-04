Ground Reports – 2018 Midterm Election…

In the past several election cycles CTH has posted ‘Ground Report- Open Discussion’ threads to review perspectives of ground reports from your state, city and neighborhood. ‘Ground Reports’ are a valuable resource to gauge the non-quantifiable elements around elections; they are often quite insightful.
Many states have concluded their process of early voting. If you have a ground report you would like to share, please use the comment section below to provide your perspective.
Additionally, there are often obscure events that can help identify voting trends and possibilities; so don’t limit your review to traditional perspectives. Sentiments and senses are also very useful. What do you sense? What is going on in/around your town and location? Good or bad; positive or negative; what do you see happening?
Cross posted from the rally thread:
A few observations about this election and past midterms.
Republicans always outperform the polls/media predictions. Always.
This midterm feels most similar to 2002. It has the same component of Democrat anger, entitlement, and overreach.
Republicans lost in 2006 because they had no issues. They didn’t even try. They played right into the “do nothing Congress” label by, well, doing nothing. The biggest agenda item Republicans had was a law banning the sale of horse meat, because Bo Derrick rode a horse on the beach in a movie in the 80s. The biggest story for weeks was Mark Foley. It felt like a funeral march to Election Day. Bush was incompetent and didn’t even try defending himself anymore. The economy was cooling and Iraq was spiraling out of control. Bush’s 2nd term legacy so far was Hurricane Katrina and Harriet Miers. 2018 looks nothing like 2006.
2014, Republicans “defied the odds” and beat the polls (as always) despite having no unity. The GOPe knee-capped Tea Party candidates, and Mitch McConnell was on the ballot, literally and figuratively. But Republicans held their noses and voted, and took back the Senate despite all odds.
This time, we have the driving issues of Kavanaugh and the Caravan. And we have President Trump who has brought unity and energy to the GOP, and is doing all of the heavy-lifting for the entire Republican caucus. When Republicans gain seats in the Senate, and pull out a win in the House, all of the credit will go to President Trump.
I’m confident.
Keep on praying guys—Vote Vote Vote Red–I Did
What is shocking is how the Democrats are still interfering in the election, especially in the mostly red states.
