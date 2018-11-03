President Trump MAGA Rally, Belgrade Montana – 2:30pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump holds the first of two MAGA rallies today in Belgrade, Montana. The Montana Rally is campaigning for U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and incumbent U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. Anticipated start time is 1230pm MST / 2:30pm EST.
Global News Livestream Link – Local KTVQ Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream
Advertisements
More MAGA MAGA MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the links!
LikeLike
Thank You Sundance…..
LikeLike
Well, I’m going to have to watch this one later. I’m getting ready to head out the door to join the YUGE crowd waiting to see President Trump in Pensacola!
I have comfy clothes and shoes, digital camera, digital recorder, water and my RED 45 hat. It’s going to be AWESOME!!!!!!
LikeLike
Have fun and send Pictures from Rally if you can…………..
LikeLike
I am so jealous.
LikeLike
It’s clear that it’s personal with President Trump regarding Tester.
LikeLike
Yes it is and rightly so………
LikeLike