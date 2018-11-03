President Trump MAGA Rally, Belgrade Montana – 2:30pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump holds the first of two MAGA rallies today in Belgrade, Montana. The Montana Rally is campaigning for U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and incumbent U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte.  Anticipated start time is 1230pm MST / 2:30pm EST.

Global News Livestream LinkLocal KTVQ Livestream Link  – Alternate Livestream

  1. andyocoregon says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    More MAGA MAGA MAGA.

  2. bessie2003 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Thank you for the links!

  3. MM says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Thank You Sundance…..

  4. FL_GUY says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Well, I’m going to have to watch this one later. I’m getting ready to head out the door to join the YUGE crowd waiting to see President Trump in Pensacola!

    I have comfy clothes and shoes, digital camera, digital recorder, water and my RED 45 hat. It’s going to be AWESOME!!!!!!

  5. Eric Kennedy says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    It’s clear that it’s personal with President Trump regarding Tester.

