November 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #653

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🇺🇸 🇺🇸 > 3 < 🇺🇸 more days, then Mid-Term Election Day. 🦅
MAGA
🙏 Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus' Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 " Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the fowler
And from the perilous pestilence.
He shall cover you with His feathers,
And under His wings you shall take refuge;
His truth shall be your shield and buckler." Ps 91:3-4
-————————————————
**** Praise God for more great economic news! Thank you Sundance for getting that info here.
———————————————————-
🙏 **Pray**
— for President Trump's trips to Belgrade, MT (2:30 pm ET) and Pensacola, FL (7:30 pm ET) Rallies
— for more Sunlight on corruptions, lies and deceptions of the establishment.
— for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail and all dead's votes to remain DEAD
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for all lawsuits threats from invaders fail.
— invaders lose their will to invade us…Sap invaders' strength
— for our Military–- protection and readiness
— for our Nat'l Guards — protection and watchfulness
—————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 "And we all bleed Red, White and Blue."
— Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸
Dearest Treepers,
I’m very touched (actually, I cried) by your comments of encouragements and love….as I feel the same for all you Treepers…the posters and lurkers. We are one family because we fully understand what is at stake and acknowledge the sacrifices President Trump is making. May the Lord richly Bless him.
I, and many others, have been so impressed with the intelligent conversation (and witty and hilarious, too) in this Treehouse following these “classes” from Sundance University. It has been a very simulating time which lead us all to deep knowledge and understanding of the evil doings of Opposition.
Praise God we Treepers all love the Same Almighty God!. I have such a grateful heart for all of you and your friendship…not possible for me to describe it.
MAGA
I ❤️ all you wonderful Treepers.
Grandma Covfefe ❤️
Thank you gramma.
Totally agree, Grandma. There are many wonderful people here. The Treehouse helps me keep my sanity with all the craziness going on around us.
Grandma Covfefe, so glad that you are our Grandma. Your words of encouragement and admonishment are very much appreciated.o
You are a grandma to us Canadian lurkers and sometime posters, as well. May God bless you and thank you for your uplifting prayers.
Bless you Grandma and thank you!! We love you too!
Dear Grandma,
I pray that the good Lord gives me sufficient time on this earth to grow-up and be just like you. Honestly.
Hugs.
Much love to you Grandma Covfefe. I read your prayer aloud everyday. We are family.
Your prayers are treasures and miracles to us! I enjoy rereading them throughout the day! ❤️⭐️☀️☂️🙂
Love ya, GC!!!!!!
Great news!! Our President Trump and his MAGA Team are amazing. They have what is called…Work Ethics…something the Opposition don’t understand.
President Trump and his team took us from a never-ending recession (a depression to many people) to a monster economic boom in just 2 years. Really makes you wonder how much the opposition cared about all the suffering that was going on. It definitely showed us that they don’t have a clue about how to create jobs and run the country efficiently.
That font is freaking awesome! I must say the graphics design team and messaging crew are really firing on all cylinders.
Hbo was peeved though. I dont care if they made a meme that plays on game of thrones. Hbo should be happy for the free advertising.
Not surprised… It doesn’t take much to get lefties mad. Exhibit A) Alec Baldwin! 😉
LikeLiked by 12 people
I wouldn’t trust him. One week later, he changes his stance… This doesn’t happen within one week.
Aw, how cute. What they don’t tell you is that the kid was probably a Republican voter who wanted to kill Curbelo for trying to use a discharge petition to force a vote on amnesty where he sided with all the Democrats in Congress a couple of months back.
I was thinking the exact same thing. That is a great story but I certainly wouldn’t want the teen anywhere near me. There need to be consequences for this behavior.
I have never made but one prayer to God, a very short one: Oh Lord, make my enemies ridiculous. And God granted it.
– Voltaire (Letter to Étienne Noël Damilaville, May 16, 1767)
I believe Donald Trump read this letter and repeated it.
Lol, very cool.
When it comes down to reminding people to re-set their clocks… don’t forget to tell Democrats to “Fall Back” by one day.
LikeLiked by 16 people
And they’d be stupid enough to believe it.
You don’t have to say anything to the Dem’s….
They still think the last election never happened……😎
“…re-set their clocks….”
Already? What a year this has been….another great year with some roller coaster rides.
“…don’t forget to tell Democrats to “Fall Back” by one day.”
Tee hee–I’ll do that…they aren’t bright enough to know how Daylight savings really works.
Does Dan Scavino still work for President Trump? I never see his name any more
I just checked his twitter and he is still posting President Trump’s activities….
Oh, sorry about that. I didn’t know it posted the whole thing.
I am still laughing this is a great video~~~share it often; spread the happiness and laughter. Make America Laugh Again. (MALA) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMC_j0Xbdx0&feature=em-uploademail
masada, that’s pretty good…At first I thought I was going to see a normal broadcast…thought maybe you made a mistake.
ha!
Ha ha ha! That’s hilarious.
Lolz
Do you suppose the long couple of weeks means fraudulent votes and Dems demanding recounts….just my opinion.
Recounts!
Hey, it takes TIME to forge all those fake ballots and “find” them. 🙂
I think the real reason no one knows what will happen Tuesday is that the largest political group is still NON-VOTERS, not fraudulent voters. 60 million or so voted for Republicans, and another 60 or so million voted for Democrats in 2016. But there were 100 million more registered voters WHO DID NOT VOTE!
Turnout will determine the result Tuesday.
Too many races are close… We won’t know the outcome on Tuesday..
Latest vandalism attack against Synagogue – Is he White?
https://vladtepesblog.com/2018/11/02/picture-of-the-white-supremacist-who-vandalized-synagogue/
Those actions seem likely to reveal some interesting pieces of info that we didn’t know before. I wonder how long before we see the fruits of these actions? Guessing there will be more than a little bureaucratic delay…
Three to five years. Documents that make bureaucrats look as bad as the rapefugee resettlement plans do tend to develop legs in the night and often magically erase themselves from all the easy to access servers and backups.
Willing to bet locations match up with where ‘strange diseases’ are killing Americans…
I think we have finally reached a real two party system..
Republican: Love America
Democrat: Hate America
Pick a side..
Fourth Turning..
“Straw poll” in Iowa, K-12, saw the reports about it today. It shows that Gen Z is HARD RIGHT. Steve King got the most enthusiastic response of ALL Iowa politicians.
The leftist filth is going DOWN. And thanks to Gen Z, they’ll be STAYING down.
That’s what happens when you go full on PC and take all the fun out of life.
And the fact that the Left has NO creativity doesn’t help, either.
….” And thanks to Gen Z, they’ll be STAYING down.”…..
IKR? The fact that they’re so young is the best thing about this. They’ll be around for a good long while.
BF’s nephew is on the border between Millennial and Gen Z – he’s as rabid a POTUS supporter as they come as are most of his friends.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Wow wow wow
Tax refunds to be 26% bigger in 2019, Morgan Stanley says
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tax-refunds-expected-26-bigger-2019-200145061.html?fbclid=IwAR3_6cY1rHLLxeV2JRydtgye86Ld3O2q2n_fOa4f06uKzifgXqP7uDYI8BE
Excerpt:
Taxes will be lower for most people this year because of the GOP’s tax bill passed last December. But taxpayers have yet to reap the gains.
According to a research note from Morgan Stanley, Americans have been overwithholding significantly, and the bank forecasts that refunds in 2019 will be about 26% greater than 2018.
Our president is a pretty amazing guy. In his 70’s he can still outwork anyone on his staff and out-campaign any competing politician. He’s campaigning so hard right up to the coming elections because I think he understands something the talking heads and his political opposition find hard to accept. Trump knows a few things about his base which is why he’s now president and why he’s spending every day up to the election campaigning so hard for republican candidates.
All during the last election, the “informed people” were absolutely convinced that he didn’t have a chance. But Trump knew differently. The answer, of course was on the ground, clear as day to anyone who cared to pay attention. We’re seeing something similar now, in fact. Obama is filling high-school gyms with a few hundred supporters (notice how the cameras are always on tight focus) while president Trump is filling stadiums with thousands while thousands more supporters are outside holding tail-gate parties and standing in the rain to watch his speeches on outside video screens. When Trump comes to town he gets 100 thousand requests for tickets to a 10 thousand seat arena. There are miles long lines of cars waiting to attend while you can count the cars in an Obama event parking lot.
Trump’s playing to his base. And his base, still out there, still as loyal as ever, is responding. They don’t talk to pollsters, don’t put signs in their yards, or bumper-stickers on their cars. But they’ll sure as hell turn out to support our president. We are his base. We’re the people who elected DJT president. We are also the people who stand a damn good chance of winning the mid-term elections. ***GO TRUMP!!!***
Like going to a WWE event with your kids only to find 3 of your neighbors with their kids when you didn’t think anybody actually watched wrestling any more. The next day you just give them a wink when you see them in the supermarket.
Give a rest Gillum. Police are slave catchers. Instruments of white supremacy who must be abolished.
https://www.facebook.com/events/271855386850050/
Join Ron DeSantis and Sonny Perdue in Lakeland on Saturday, November 3rd! They will also be joined by Rep. Matt Caldwell.
Please show your support for Ron DeSantis, an Iraq War veteran, former prosecutor, and a candidate who is endorsed by dozens of law enforcement officers.
This event is a great way to get involved in the campaign, meet fellow supporters, and show your support for the next Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.
Date: Saturday, November 3rd
Time: 12:30PM- 1:30PM, doors open at 11:30AM
Location: Rocking H Ranch
Address: 2200 Ewell Road Lakeland, FL 33811
https://www.facebook.com/events/271855386850050/
Join Ron DeSantis, Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General Pam Bondi in South Daytona on Sunday, November 4th!
Please show your support for Ron DeSantis, an Iraq War veteran, former prosecutor, and a candidate who is endorsed by dozens of law enforcement officers.
This event is a great way to get involved in the campaign, meet fellow supporters, and show your support for the next Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.
Date: Sunday, November 4th
Time: 1:30 PM- 2:30 PM
Location: Volusia County REC Headquarters
Address: 2841 S. Nova Road, South Daytona, FL 32119
https://www.facebook.com/events/291510324794713/
Love that Randy Giuliani guy.
I noticed there aren’t much of facts-checkin on Barry’s comments from his FL rally for Helium-Gillium and Constantly looking Evil guy running for senate. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4KteP1sszs&feature=em-uploademail
Join Ron DeSantis, Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General Pam Bondi in Boca Raton on Sunday, November 4th!
Please show your support for Ron DeSantis, an Iraq War veteran, former prosecutor, and a candidate who is endorsed by dozens of law enforcement officers.
This event is a great way to get involved in the campaign, meet fellow supporters, and show your support for the next Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.
Date: Sunday, November 4th
Time: 4:00 PM- 5:00 PM, doors open 3:00 PM
Location: Boca Raton Office
https://www.facebook.com/events/1361829677287005/
I haven’t seen Rudy for a while
Join Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Pam Bondi in Lynn Haven on Sunday, November 4th! They will also be joined by Judge Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and Rep. Matt Caldwell.
Please show your support for Ron DeSantis, an Iraq War veteran, former prosecutor, and a candidate who is endorsed by dozens of law enforcement officers.
This event is a great way to get involved in the campaign, meet fellow supporters, and show your support for the next Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.
Date: Sunday, November 4th
Time: 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM, doors open 5:00 PM
Location: Sharon Sheffield Park
https://www.facebook.com/events/200695114055956/
I am so incensed. I hoped this day would never come, and have been yelling at the top of my voice to stop it. This is the kind of scam that is being perpetrated on the legal residents of Georgia. And what excuse does Nathan “let’s make a” Deal have for promoting/enabling such a betrayal of trust? For that matter, we have a Republican majority down at Georgia’s Gold Dome. Yet every time legislation was introduced that would stop up this gap, it died.
Between this n not replacing the treacherous, easy to cheat with voting machines, it almost seems like a conspiracy to hand Georgia over to the liberals. Georgia has its own swamp that needs draining. Time to scorch earth these sit on their hands do-nothings.
Temporary foreign nationals drivers license “proper” ID at Georgia polls
OPINION November 2, 2018 , by Staff Writer
http://fannin.fetchyournews.com/2018/11/02/temporary-foreign-nationals-drivers-license-proper-id-at-georgia-polls/
I hesitate to provide a link because the site is just absolutely covered up with all kinds of ads/junk. Enter at your own risk.
Please pray for us that good will not be overcome by evil.
Another lunatic who works on the Gillum campaign in FL. is arrested for throwing choc. milk on a Republican worker at FSU.
http://floridapolitics.com/archives/279903-andrew-gillum-volunteer-battery
Here’s the vid of the incident. OMG, these people are such low info idiots:
Lol
She’s deluded. Extra points for wearing a hammer and sickle pin.
Probably believes the only reason Trump won was because of “The Russians”, too.
I know there is hope for *everyone*. But dayum, some of these people have a loooong way to go.
Best of luck on your journey, girl.
Always the Nazis….
But she supports communism and knows the F word.
wow when they yell/cuss/throw milk at people… I kind ow want to trigger them some more. Is that wrong?
Been a while since I have commented on TCTH. Just wanted to say, don’t get complacent! Get out and there and vote and vote big! President Trump needs everything we got up until Tuesday. If republicans show up, we very likely could pull out more senate AND house seats. Let’s do this!
West Coast and NYC, too! **Everywhere**!!!!
I’m in CA. and I will be voting… Won’t count for much, but I’ll be voting
Off course it counts. California is very important now. So many house seats at risk of Dem take over.
I am in Orange County and I already have voted early.
You guys really need to stop w/the “won’t count for much ” stuff, IMO.
I mean, I get it if you’ve lived there for decades, but you need to realize that things are really changing out there.
The more radical the Dems get, the more people wake up.
Were you not at all encouraged by all the Town Halls in CA. where people spoke out so eloquently against Sanctuary Cities and then GOT THEM voted DOWN?
Do you think that’s “business as usual”?
In my NorCal area, my vote really doesn’t mean that My “rep” will be beaten… Very liberal area… I just meant my vote won’t “sway” the election here
Obama’s such an econ idiot that he doesn’t know that American workers get higher wages when the Illegals aren’t around?
Nah…he’s not THAT stupid, he’s just a LIAR.
Ewww…
ah yes, because by 2020 people won’t give a sh*t about Freedom and Individual Rights anymore.
It’s a passing fad.
Great tweet about political strategy. Warning: contains foul language.
https://mobile.twitter.com/HNIJohnMiller/status/1058505990893723648
Scroll to the top when opened.
LOL
Gillum indicated he’s indefinitely suspending his campaign in light of a fatal Friday shooting in Tallahassee.- http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-news-andrew-gillum-suspends-campaign-20181102-story.html
That’s excessive, in my opinion. In other words, a poseur’s politicization of tragedy.
Does he think he has it in the bag via Dem Fraud? It’s really odd…
I think this will give him a “sympathy” vote…. Didn’t work for McCain
Meant to say I think he thinks this will give him the sympathy vote
Or he knows he’s lost anyway. Like Ms. Hillary ditching the Fireworks a week before the election.
Repubs in Florida, Keep. Voting. HARD.
Let Dems know by a landslide that we are SICK of them!
I pray you’re right!
I *better* be right! This guy would be an absolute DISASTER for Florida! And I moved here to escape a Left wing Insane Asylum!
Midterm update from the cornfields of Illinois.
The Dems are spending a LOT of money in a reliably blue state. I have never in my life received so many fliers in the mail, almost daily, and they are constantly advertising on the radio, TV, and the Internet. I even received a phone call from Obama (recording) reminding me how important it is to vote in the midterms (thanks BHO 😉 ). Add all that up and when you drive around town there are still not very many Dem signs in people’s yards.
That said, our RINO governor is not very popular so there are hardly any signs for him either. However, there is a local guy running for state representative that is a very good indicator for Republicans. He is mega pro-Trump and his signs are everywhere – even in the projects. It’s almost Trump 2016 level signs!
Also, Republican candidates here are very motivated. There have always been uncontested races in my district, races where a party didn’t field a candidate. However, this is the first time I have seen Republicans field a candidate in every single race. It’s glorious!
Anyways, I don’t have any of them fancy poll takers or nifty algorithm thingys like our good pal Nate Silver at 538, but my eyes are telling me we’re going to very well on Tuesday. Keep praying! 🙏
Obama is looking scared and uncomfortable. Clintons are not anywhere in any midterm campaign. PTrump is looking very strong and it seems his internal polling numbers are great for midterm. Can not wait Fisa abuse indictments and wish apologizes from democrat leader as they have professional experience in apologizing.
