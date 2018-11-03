November 3rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #653

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸 🇺🇸 > 3 < 🇺🇸 more days, then Mid-Term Election Day. 🦅
    MAGA
    🙏 Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus' Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 " Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the fowler
    And from the perilous pestilence.
    He shall cover you with His feathers,
    And under His wings you shall take refuge;
    His truth shall be your shield and buckler." Ps 91:3-4
    -————————————————
    **** Praise God for more great economic news! Thank you Sundance for getting that info here.
    ———————————————————-
    🙏 **Pray**
    — for President Trump's trips to Belgrade, MT (2:30 pm ET) and Pensacola, FL (7:30 pm ET) Rallies
    — for more Sunlight on corruptions, lies and deceptions of the establishment.
    — for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams
    — that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail and all dead's votes to remain DEAD
    — for Guardian Angels along our borders
    — for all lawsuits threats from invaders fail.
    — invaders lose their will to invade us…Sap invaders' strength
    — for our Military–- protection and readiness
    — for our Nat'l Guards — protection and watchfulness
    —————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 "And we all bleed Red, White and Blue."
    — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States — 🇺🇸

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

      Dearest Treepers,

      I’m very touched (actually, I cried) by your comments of encouragements and love….as I feel the same for all you Treepers…the posters and lurkers. We are one family because we fully understand what is at stake and acknowledge the sacrifices President Trump is making. May the Lord richly Bless him.

      I, and many others, have been so impressed with the intelligent conversation (and witty and hilarious, too) in this Treehouse following these “classes” from Sundance University. It has been a very simulating time which lead us all to deep knowledge and understanding of the evil doings of Opposition.

      Praise God we Treepers all love the Same Almighty God!. I have such a grateful heart for all of you and your friendship…not possible for me to describe it.

      MAGA
      I ❤️ all you wonderful Treepers.
      Grandma Covfefe ❤️

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      November 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

      Great news!! Our President Trump and his MAGA Team are amazing. They have what is called…Work Ethics…something the Opposition don’t understand.

      • Linda says:
        November 3, 2018 at 12:52 am

        President Trump and his team took us from a never-ending recession (a depression to many people) to a monster economic boom in just 2 years. Really makes you wonder how much the opposition cared about all the suffering that was going on. It definitely showed us that they don’t have a clue about how to create jobs and run the country efficiently.

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • Sunshine says:
      November 3, 2018 at 1:13 am

      I wouldn’t trust him. One week later, he changes his stance… This doesn’t happen within one week.

      • starfcker says:
        November 3, 2018 at 1:31 am

        Aw, how cute. What they don’t tell you is that the kid was probably a Republican voter who wanted to kill Curbelo for trying to use a discharge petition to force a vote on amnesty where he sided with all the Democrats in Congress a couple of months back.

      • Abster says:
        November 3, 2018 at 1:44 am

        I was thinking the exact same thing. That is a great story but I certainly wouldn’t want the teen anywhere near me. There need to be consequences for this behavior.

  7. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

  12. Tom Feral (@TomFeral) says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:25 am

    I have never made but one prayer to God, a very short one: Oh Lord, make my enemies ridiculous. And God granted it.
    – Voltaire (Letter to Étienne Noël Damilaville, May 16, 1767)

    I believe Donald Trump read this letter and repeated it.

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:26 am

  15. rumpole2 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:28 am

    When it comes down to reminding people to re-set their clocks… don’t forget to tell Democrats to “Fall Back” by one day.

  16. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:29 am

  17. KittyKat says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Does Dan Scavino still work for President Trump? I never see his name any more

  18. hard masada says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:31 am

    I am still laughing this is a great video~~~share it often; spread the happiness and laughter. Make America Laugh Again. (MALA) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMC_j0Xbdx0&feature=em-uploademail

  19. citizen817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:32 am

  20. Citizen 817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:38 am

  22. agentcommonsense says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:41 am

  23. Citizen 817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:45 am

    • jrapdx says:
      November 3, 2018 at 1:04 am

      Those actions seem likely to reveal some interesting pieces of info that we didn’t know before. I wonder how long before we see the fruits of these actions? Guessing there will be more than a little bureaucratic delay…

      • diogenes says:
        November 3, 2018 at 1:28 am

        Three to five years. Documents that make bureaucrats look as bad as the rapefugee resettlement plans do tend to develop legs in the night and often magically erase themselves from all the easy to access servers and backups.

    • mazziflol says:
      November 3, 2018 at 1:34 am

      Willing to bet locations match up with where ‘strange diseases’ are killing Americans…

  24. Texian says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:48 am

    I think we have finally reached a real two party system..

    Republican: Love America

    Democrat: Hate America

    Pick a side..

    Fourth Turning..

    • Mandy says:
      November 3, 2018 at 1:09 am

      “Straw poll” in Iowa, K-12, saw the reports about it today. It shows that Gen Z is HARD RIGHT. Steve King got the most enthusiastic response of ALL Iowa politicians.

      The leftist filth is going DOWN. And thanks to Gen Z, they’ll be STAYING down.

  26. Citizen 817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:50 am

  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Tax refunds to be 26% bigger in 2019, Morgan Stanley says
    https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tax-refunds-expected-26-bigger-2019-200145061.html?fbclid=IwAR3_6cY1rHLLxeV2JRydtgye86Ld3O2q2n_fOa4f06uKzifgXqP7uDYI8BE

    Excerpt:

    Taxes will be lower for most people this year because of the GOP’s tax bill passed last December. But taxpayers have yet to reap the gains.

    According to a research note from Morgan Stanley, Americans have been overwithholding significantly, and the bank forecasts that refunds in 2019 will be about 26% greater than 2018.

  28. Garrison Hall says:
    November 3, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Our president is a pretty amazing guy. In his 70’s he can still outwork anyone on his staff and out-campaign any competing politician. He’s campaigning so hard right up to the coming elections because I think he understands something the talking heads and his political opposition find hard to accept. Trump knows a few things about his base which is why he’s now president and why he’s spending every day up to the election campaigning so hard for republican candidates.

    All during the last election, the “informed people” were absolutely convinced that he didn’t have a chance. But Trump knew differently. The answer, of course was on the ground, clear as day to anyone who cared to pay attention. We’re seeing something similar now, in fact. Obama is filling high-school gyms with a few hundred supporters (notice how the cameras are always on tight focus) while president Trump is filling stadiums with thousands while thousands more supporters are outside holding tail-gate parties and standing in the rain to watch his speeches on outside video screens. When Trump comes to town he gets 100 thousand requests for tickets to a 10 thousand seat arena. There are miles long lines of cars waiting to attend while you can count the cars in an Obama event parking lot.

    Trump’s playing to his base. And his base, still out there, still as loyal as ever, is responding. They don’t talk to pollsters, don’t put signs in their yards, or bumper-stickers on their cars. But they’ll sure as hell turn out to support our president. We are his base. We’re the people who elected DJT president. We are also the people who stand a damn good chance of winning the mid-term elections. ***GO TRUMP!!!***

    • Tseg says:
      November 3, 2018 at 1:27 am

      Like going to a WWE event with your kids only to find 3 of your neighbors with their kids when you didn’t think anybody actually watched wrestling any more. The next day you just give them a wink when you see them in the supermarket.

  29. Citizen 817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:00 am

  31. JX says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Join Ron DeSantis and Sonny Perdue in Lakeland on Saturday, November 3rd! They will also be joined by Rep. Matt Caldwell.

    Please show your support for Ron DeSantis, an Iraq War veteran, former prosecutor, and a candidate who is endorsed by dozens of law enforcement officers.

    This event is a great way to get involved in the campaign, meet fellow supporters, and show your support for the next Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

    Date: Saturday, November 3rd

    Time: 12:30PM- 1:30PM, doors open at 11:30AM

    Location: Rocking H Ranch

    Address: 2200 Ewell Road Lakeland, FL 33811

    https://www.facebook.com/events/271855386850050/

  32. JX says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Join Ron DeSantis, Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General Pam Bondi in South Daytona on Sunday, November 4th!

    Please show your support for Ron DeSantis, an Iraq War veteran, former prosecutor, and a candidate who is endorsed by dozens of law enforcement officers.

    This event is a great way to get involved in the campaign, meet fellow supporters, and show your support for the next Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

    Date: Sunday, November 4th

    Time: 1:30 PM- 2:30 PM

    Location: Volusia County REC Headquarters

    Address: 2841 S. Nova Road, South Daytona, FL 32119

    https://www.facebook.com/events/291510324794713/

  33. hard masada says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:09 am

    I noticed there aren’t much of facts-checkin on Barry’s comments from his FL rally for Helium-Gillium and Constantly looking Evil guy running for senate. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4KteP1sszs&feature=em-uploademail

  34. JX says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Join Ron DeSantis, Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General Pam Bondi in Boca Raton on Sunday, November 4th!

    Please show your support for Ron DeSantis, an Iraq War veteran, former prosecutor, and a candidate who is endorsed by dozens of law enforcement officers.

    This event is a great way to get involved in the campaign, meet fellow supporters, and show your support for the next Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

    Date: Sunday, November 4th

    Time: 4:00 PM- 5:00 PM, doors open 3:00 PM

    Location: Boca Raton Office

    https://www.facebook.com/events/1361829677287005/

  35. JX says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Join Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Pam Bondi in Lynn Haven on Sunday, November 4th! They will also be joined by Judge Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and Rep. Matt Caldwell.

    Please show your support for Ron DeSantis, an Iraq War veteran, former prosecutor, and a candidate who is endorsed by dozens of law enforcement officers.

    This event is a great way to get involved in the campaign, meet fellow supporters, and show your support for the next Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

    Date: Sunday, November 4th

    Time: 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM, doors open 5:00 PM

    Location: Sharon Sheffield Park

    https://www.facebook.com/events/200695114055956/

  36. Prettyplease says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:13 am

    I am so incensed. I hoped this day would never come, and have been yelling at the top of my voice to stop it. This is the kind of scam that is being perpetrated on the legal residents of Georgia. And what excuse does Nathan “let’s make a” Deal have for promoting/enabling such a betrayal of trust? For that matter, we have a Republican majority down at Georgia’s Gold Dome. Yet every time legislation was introduced that would stop up this gap, it died.
    Between this n not replacing the treacherous, easy to cheat with voting machines, it almost seems like a conspiracy to hand Georgia over to the liberals. Georgia has its own swamp that needs draining. Time to scorch earth these sit on their hands do-nothings.

    Temporary foreign nationals drivers license “proper” ID at Georgia polls
    OPINION November 2, 2018 , by Staff Writer
    http://fannin.fetchyournews.com/2018/11/02/temporary-foreign-nationals-drivers-license-proper-id-at-georgia-polls/

    I hesitate to provide a link because the site is just absolutely covered up with all kinds of ads/junk. Enter at your own risk.

    Please pray for us that good will not be overcome by evil.

  37. Citizen 817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:16 am

  38. sunnydaze says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Another lunatic who works on the Gillum campaign in FL. is arrested for throwing choc. milk on a Republican worker at FSU.

    http://floridapolitics.com/archives/279903-andrew-gillum-volunteer-battery

  39. AndrewJackson says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Been a while since I have commented on TCTH. Just wanted to say, don’t get complacent! Get out and there and vote and vote big! President Trump needs everything we got up until Tuesday. If republicans show up, we very likely could pull out more senate AND house seats. Let’s do this!

    • sunnydaze says:
      November 3, 2018 at 1:31 am

      West Coast and NYC, too! **Everywhere**!!!!

      • Nigella says:
        November 3, 2018 at 1:39 am

        I’m in CA. and I will be voting… Won’t count for much, but I’ll be voting

        • Raffaella says:
          November 3, 2018 at 1:47 am

          Off course it counts. California is very important now. So many house seats at risk of Dem take over.

          I am in Orange County and I already have voted early.

        • sunnydaze says:
          November 3, 2018 at 1:50 am

          You guys really need to stop w/the “won’t count for much ” stuff, IMO.

          I mean, I get it if you’ve lived there for decades, but you need to realize that things are really changing out there.

          The more radical the Dems get, the more people wake up.

          Were you not at all encouraged by all the Town Halls in CA. where people spoke out so eloquently against Sanctuary Cities and then GOT THEM voted DOWN?

          Do you think that’s “business as usual”?

  40. Raffaella says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:28 am

  41. Citizen 817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:40 am

  42. mazziflol says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:41 am

    Ewww…

  43. Raffaella says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:41 am

  44. Tseg says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:45 am

    Great tweet about political strategy. Warning: contains foul language.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/HNIJohnMiller/status/1058505990893723648

  46. JX says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:50 am

    Gillum indicated he’s indefinitely suspending his campaign in light of a fatal Friday shooting in Tallahassee.- http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ny-news-andrew-gillum-suspends-campaign-20181102-story.html

    That’s excessive, in my opinion. In other words, a poseur’s politicization of tragedy.

  47. illinoiswarrior says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Midterm update from the cornfields of Illinois.

    The Dems are spending a LOT of money in a reliably blue state. I have never in my life received so many fliers in the mail, almost daily, and they are constantly advertising on the radio, TV, and the Internet. I even received a phone call from Obama (recording) reminding me how important it is to vote in the midterms (thanks BHO 😉 ). Add all that up and when you drive around town there are still not very many Dem signs in people’s yards.

    That said, our RINO governor is not very popular so there are hardly any signs for him either. However, there is a local guy running for state representative that is a very good indicator for Republicans. He is mega pro-Trump and his signs are everywhere – even in the projects. It’s almost Trump 2016 level signs!

    Also, Republican candidates here are very motivated. There have always been uncontested races in my district, races where a party didn’t field a candidate. However, this is the first time I have seen Republicans field a candidate in every single race. It’s glorious!

    Anyways, I don’t have any of them fancy poll takers or nifty algorithm thingys like our good pal Nate Silver at 538, but my eyes are telling me we’re going to very well on Tuesday. Keep praying! 🙏

  48. SR says:
    November 3, 2018 at 1:56 am

    Obama is looking scared and uncomfortable. Clintons are not anywhere in any midterm campaign. PTrump is looking very strong and it seems his internal polling numbers are great for midterm. Can not wait Fisa abuse indictments and wish apologizes from democrat leader as they have professional experience in apologizing.

  49. Citizen 817 says:
    November 3, 2018 at 2:00 am

