Former Obama Campaign Worker Arrested for Neo-Nazi Graffiti Writing “Kill All Jews” on Brooklyn Synagogue…

The New York Police have arrested James Polite (26), the man in this surveillance picture, in connection with anti Semitic graffiti found inside Union Temple in Prospect Heights. He’s believed to have also set fires outside schuls & yeshivas in Williamsburg. (link)
However, given the increased attention to hate crimes against the Jewish community, conspicuously missing from most media reporting on the arrest is the background of 26-year-old James Polite which was detailed in a 2017 New York Times article:
2017 – Mr. Polite, now 25, still believed that college was the best next step. He found encouragement as a volunteer in his teens, registering voters and canvassing neighborhoods in New York City during Barack Obama’s first presidential bid. Mentors on the campaign trail urged him to pursue higher education.
In 2008, at a gay pride rally for Mr. Obama, Mr. Polite met Christine C. Quinn, then the City Council speaker. (link)
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) — Police have made an arrest after disturbing messages of hate were found inside a Brooklyn synagogue Thursday evening, the latest in a string of anti-Semitic incidents across the nation.
James Polite, 26, is charged with four counts of criminal mischief as a hate crime and making graffiti.
Authorities said Friday that Polite was sent to Woodhull Hospital for psychiatric observation.
Polite is also charged with a string of arson fires in Williamsburg, including one at a yeshiva and another at a Jewish banquet hall.
Graffiti inside the Union Temple on Eastern Parkway in Prospect Heights read “Kill all Jews” and “Hitler,” along with some other horribly offensive language. (read more)
December 17, 2017 – New York Times biography
Or better put, was in combat training for committing hate crimes. There is no hate like that on left.
In other words he is a pillar of de Blasio’s community.
And that’s the last we’ll here of this story in the MSM.
It will be interesting to see how the MSM turns this around and blames President Trump.
“Sighting low unemployment rates among blacks and gays, Polite blamed President Trump for making such a great economy that he had to go get a real job. This caused him to become deranged so he will be admitted for psychiatric evaluation”.
Webgirl, That’ll work. Print it.
Thanks for posting this Sundance.
I’d expect few of us are surprised at the blatantly-filtered reporting by the MSM.
It’s what they do.
This is a classic “FALSE FLAG” that we are told does not exist.
This is not the first time a Democrat activist desecrated a black church or a Synagogue.
So he will get mental health evaluation? I believe he was misguided not mentally ill.
He might have thought to pin the offensive desecration of a Synagogue on white Trump supporter? Only speculation because people can be so misguided.
I condemn from either party or any other person to desecrate any house of worship.
Gillum intern arrested!!!
“Was a former City Hall intern who worked on combating hate crimes”
Just like the firefighters arrested for arson. I would like to see the results of him taking that MMPI (Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory). He probably is not that “special”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minnesota_Multiphasic_Personality_Inventory
“The Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) is a standardized psychometric test of adult personality and psychopathology.[1] Psychologists and other mental health professionals use various versions of the MMPI to help develop treatment plans; assist with differential diagnosis; help answer legal questions (forensic psychology); screen job candidates during the personnel selection process; or as part of a therapeutic assessment procedure…”
Progressivism IS a Mental Disorder.
I believe that some of them are specially programmed.
Wonder if Barack Obama will PUBLICLY disavow what this creep did? Betcha he won’t.
Unless this “Polite” creep is certifiable (so he should be in an institution of some sort with treatment), he CHOSE his actions and therefore MERITED being arrested.
Will CNN call BHO responsible for this hateful rhetoric? I’m not holding my breath.
Good point. POTUS and Republicans are constantly called upon to denounce false flag incidents like Kashoogi. Yet Dimmies get a pass for planning and executing such attacks.
Ha! Unless Obama reads conservative treehouse he won’t even know this guy was a democrat – It flat out won’t be reported,
Obola would be proud of him.
“Unless Obama reads conservative treehouse”
That is asking a lot because CTH is not formatted for a teleprompter. He might need someone to read it to him, as well as two more people to look up some of the words in the dictionary that we use here. Then there is the attention span thing….
If Obummer had a son he’d act EXACTLY like Mr. “Polite”!
In his online posts, he seems to have genuinely hated Jews. This doesn’t appear to be a Hoax hate crime.
This guy might actually hate Jews and have enjoyed doing this…but if he hadn’t been caught, we can be sure that this would have been blamed on Trump supporters.
So I still see this as another false-flag hate crime.
wheatie, I concur bigly.
To see it blamed on Trump and his supporters could very well be the only reason for this sick action. I wonder how much he was paid, actually… and if there’s a trail.
Polite might have a trail BUT it depends on the NYPD to ACTUALLY get into his account(s)…However, given that he got into the Hate Crimes Office AND had an inside contact AND was KNOWN to have met OBUMMER I would not be too surprised by wheatietoo’S evaluation.
Yeah, the timing of it very suspect, isn’t it.
And yep, I’ll bet he was paid.
You can bet that his lawyers will all be Dem lawyers, and he won’t have to pay them a dime.
They are trying to get out the liberal Jewish vote…by attacking them. The Left are zombies. Real life zombies.
The fact that the MSM – a least CNN – has specfically omitted this sad soul’s background leaves the door open for those unfamiliar with him to think it may be connected to “Trump’s hateful rhetoric”, the phrase that the media repeats as often as they can make it fit into their newscasts every day.
I suspect the Left’s rhetoric will shift to ‘his anger was stirred up by Trump’s hateful, violent speeches.’
I am still scratching my head over the unnamed Jewish couple who wanted to adopt a gay youth; who turned out to be a 25 year gay Obama supporter at the time, who hates Jews.
LikeLike
These thugs are doing exactly what Obama, Biden, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch and others have told them to do.
It’s just sickening!
Yes, Pam, they are and I am glad you openly point that fact out.
The truth, come out it will.
Disgusting as it may be, it is vital to our future…
Indeed it is!
Yes, Zero’s regime of hate brought out all the thugs, cop killers and white bashing racists. The caravan even reminds me of the PLO and Hamas tactics of throwing rocks and fire bombs at security in the West Bank and Gaza against Israel security. There are many insane and dangerous minds that are pushed over the edge with the smallest provocation from the media/commies and radical organizers/activists. It’s like half the country is crazy on drugs and have no conscience what ever. Very sick people.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yep, it’s disgusting what the lies and indoctrination can and do lead people to actually do.
“very sick people…” Depending on the size of the Red Wave in three days…..we haven’t even begun to see ‘very sick people’ yet. ( I am afraid to imagine.)
The Memory Hole has just gaped open and this matter…is…gone!
Perp safely removed to psychiatric hospital. Prognosis: mentally disturbed. Thus, no crime.
Reminds me of the problems Officer Krupke had in West Side Story:
“DIESEL
(As Judge) Right!
Officer Krupke, you’re really a square.
This boy don’t need a judge, he needs an analyst’s care!
It’s just his neurosis that oughta be curbed.
He’s psychologically disturbed!
ACTION
I’m disturbed!
ALL
We’re disturbed, we’re disturbed,
We’re the most disturbed,
Like we’re psychologically disturbed.”
Same here in Germany. All the refauxgee rapists end up going to the “Psychiatrie”, for the mentally disturbed, and eventually are let out, or break out.
It’s long past time that ALL perps are made to pay for their crime(s)… Their shrinks can visit them in jail, while they’re reflecting upon the errors of their ways…
It might be worth noting that this musical was written 61 years ago, and the attitude of the SJW judge was being mocked by Bernstein et. al…
Interesting. That might be why they are now remaking West Side Story into a new SJW version. Cultural Marxism strikes again!
LikeLike
“All the refauxgee rapists end up going to the “Psychiatrie”, for the mentally disturbed, and eventually are let out, or break out.”
If it was up to me, the offending part of the anatomy would be removed, therefore guaranteeing no repeat offenders.
That was the way it used to be (not here in Germany, but elsewhere).
Kidnapping and rape should be capital offenses. The victim(s) don’t get “time off”, ever again; neither should the perps.
The DEMONcRATs, SJW snowflakes, and Marxists (but I repeat myself) have spread the lie that punishment, in particular capital punishment, is not a deterrent.
It is. And it is Biblical, as well.
oops. here it is:
For people who’ve never seen it, this is so emblematic of how popular culture has changed.
“Authorities said Friday that Polite was sent to Woodhull Hospital for psychiatric observation.”
My thoughts exactly – leave an “out” to be exploited by the Main Sewer Media if they are unsuccessful in burying the story. I was just on my way to the bottom of the thread to post that comment.
Had this man not been videotaped committing the crime, we would have been treated to a 24/7 nonstop conservatives = Nazis = racists. Was this an attempt to detract from the positive Trump handling of the Synagogue shooting?
What is the most resilient parasite? A bacteria, a virus or an idea?
A terrible and evil idea, of course… it spreads like wildfire in the minds of millions where it may go undetected for decades.
If he didn’t get caught I’m sure the Demonrats would be blaming our wonderful president for this!! Such hypocrites!!
They will still find a way to blame the President, or the foster system, or the people who tried to help him. Anything BUT personal responsibility.
The 0bama machine has had their drones posing as Nazis on on social media, in rallies and in online discussion forums since it became evident DJT was going to be the Republican nominee in 2016.
I pointed out to several of these Nazi poser retards that Donald Trump has more blood relatives who are Jews than any other serious presidential candidate in history and they’re not really fooling anyone in an online “discussion” on NRO before that publication turned NeverTrump, but the dolts didn’t care, they had their marching orders.
This Nazi crap is, and has always been, one big smear campaign from the playbook of Barack Hussein Alinsky & Co.
So now the law enforcement community is following in the footsteps of Western Europe… anyone who is not Caucasian, who kills people in the name of religion, rapes, committs “hate” crimes, etc, ….is mentally ill.
I’m surprised this thug’s skin color was not lightened up by the commie media to make him look “White”, the same thing the media did with Sayoc.
The commie Dimms and media will be silent about this crime…..or will blame President Trump with their twisted thinking.
The things Obama and the Communist Democrats built is violence, hate, destruction.
All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others. Animal Farm here we come. My mistake. We are already there.
Sundance
Thanks for updating us on this story, hopefully your buddies in the media circles you keep will help spread the word on this creep and his connection to Obama.
I guess we all knew CNN and NBC and other leftist MSM will bury this story and the connection with the Dems. Maybe Trump will shout out to the media his obama/dem connection. 😉
In more and more of Western Europe “Insulting Islam” is now a hate crime. They very concept of a “hate crime” is a hate crime on humanity.
In Canada they made Islamphobia, a term coined by the Muslim Brotherhood, a hate crime and you can guess anyone who dares mewl out anything truthful about Islam will be hauled off to jail. They also made it a hate crime not to validate the 60 fake genders.
It is a crime to merely disagree. They label it ‘hate’ to make this seem justifiable.
A African American “white supremacist”… who knew that was even a thing?
It just goes to show that “The political spectrum” is not well represented by a line running left to right. Its a curved line with the extremes meeting at the same evil place.
The left have been calling any black American who sides with the President or just is walking away from the Democrat party a “white supremacist” for at least 6 months now — if not longer.
They’ve already got their “white supremacist” black people (no joke, they actually called blacks that); this dude doesn’t fit their criterion for the same.
Aka. it’s okay when a leftist does something to Jews; definitely not a hate crime. spit.
Shockahh!
Obama make believe quote:”If I had another son besides Trayvon, he would be just like …”
There is a heavy enclave of orthodox Jews in Brooklyn and that fellow just cemented their votes for Rs.
I do not know any of those folks in Brooklyn, but I’d just like to point out that if antisemitism was a disqualifier, then Louis Farrakhan’s buddy Keith Ellison wouldn’t have a chance in his attempt to take the Attorney General spot in MN. Sadly, he appears to be leading…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The left has been using minorities to further their goals forever
Where do you think all this Black Lives Matter & white supremacy garbage was formulated, from blacks themselves?
Hell no, it came from the white leftist power structure. They’ve been radicalizing minorities & turning them against (middle class) whites, Jews & the capitalistic system for decades
The left has absolutely no interest in helping minorities actually succeed in life, because then said minorities would figure out it’s capitalism that got them there
Back in the fifties black Americans were beginning to realize the American Dream. Two parents households, strong religious beliefs & upward mobility was the norm
And then came the sixties, the hippie radical movement put in place by the left. Although the radical lefts tentacles were slithering around America way before that, that was when their subversion of our way of life really took hold
With the lefts control of our schools, traditional (real) education took a back seat & the brainwashing & radicalization of our children of all colors began
But the left had a special plan for minority children. They taught them an even harsher brand of hatred. They wanted those students angry, enraged & ready to lash out
Now we’re breaking into warring tribes, with enraged minorities & younger whites hating their ancestors & their own country
It’s called balkanization, divide & conquer, & the nitwit leftist white & minority “leadership” are leading their own people into a future of slavery & conformity. Just what their elite globalist masters intended
President Trump & the Deplorables are the only thing in their way
Vote like your country & your children’s futures depend on it, because they do
Yes!
If you love this country, if you love people even, you will vote in this election, and you will vote in the next and the one after that (or your children/grandchildren).
The left has to be stopped. Not even for dogcatcher, nothing to them!
I suspect there are around 1000 white supremacists Jew haters, how many millions of liberals’ hide behind the issue of Palestine to spew their hatred? I suspect he was radicalized in university that’s where the Islamists spread their Jew hatred unimpeded by the diversity admins.
Wonder what his middle name is ? Perhaps Michael, Milton, Mohammed…
would = James M Polite ?
“In 2008, at a gay pride rally for Mr. Obama,”
__________________
I didn’t realize Zero had officially come out of the closet, I just thought everybody knew and he never denied it.
Hilarious!!
Gee, I wonder how Don Lemon feels about this.
BamBam statements during his speech(according to nbc sources):
“a political stunt”
“magically”
“Con”
“lie with abandon”
“truth doesn’t matter”
Barack Hussein Obama II former President is still using the mentally challenged to do the ‘dirty deeds’ while spewing incomplete statements during speeches. Of course this will never make the wiki entries cause VJ is carrying the water for him 😛
His next move is to blame his manufacturered jew hate behind Zionism ,I say manufactured because he doesn’t even know why he hates jews, I never heard any hater have a good reason for it. never . Caroline Glick has a good piece out about this kind of mindless hate ,in the end most haters really hate themselves ,im not saying anything earth shattering most of us know its manufactured ,fake hate ,or the worst kind of hate the kind thats $bought and paid for, Antifa, ,black lies come to mind, that’s why I love MAGA rallies they put me back on the good foot the Trump people at the rallies kill the hate ,
” . . . and canvassing neighborhoods in New York City . . .”
Christine Quinn: “”I am simply and utterly devastated. Devastated for the Union Temple community and the violation they have experienced due to the vile expression of bigotry and anti-Semitism.”
_______________
Well you can relax, Christine. This wasn’t an expression of bigotry OR anti-Semitism, it was an attack on Donald Trump and his supporters. You see, what the fine young brownshirt was trying to do was to make Conservatives look like what the Left really is, haters and fascists.
They do it all the time. The idea is to do some racist or hateful thing in order to blame Conservatives for it. It happens on college campuses routinely. It happens at black churches, synogogues, you name it. It’s Leftists who are doing it, it is politically motivated and almost certainly the perpetrators are PAID by devilrat operatives.
So the good news is that there was no actual hate or bigotry being expressed toward the Union Temple Community. It was just an attempt by Demonrats to smear Conservatives.
.
“It’s indefensible.”
______________
The Left feels no need to defend anything they do, no matter how vile. For the Left, the ends always justifies the means.
Always. Any means.
Let that sink in, and then look around at your ‘friends’. You know which ones are democrats. They support this activity by voting for the people who perpetrate it. And you do too, if you vote for Democrats, Ms. Quinn. You do too.
.
“The level of hatred and intolerance that has been rising in this country over the last several years is something every single American should be concerned about and should stand up against. And this is no different.”
________________
That hatred is ALL one-sided, the violence is ALL one-sided, and don’t you DARE try to pretend at moral equivalence between the God-hating, America-hating, Constitution-hating, baby-murder loving Left and Conservatives.
Don’t you dare.
Bravo Scott!
Notice the picture in the article. Notice again who is cropped out.
Mr. JewHater himself.
farracon.
But we all know he was there. Maybe if we just pretend he isn’t one of the “STARS” on stage and he isnt a venomous anti semite with a big following in the black community we can just “hope and change”…
https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/music/aretha-franklin-funeral-stars-pay-their-respects-to-queen-of-soul-1.3614159
